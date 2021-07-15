Are we heading for Polexit?



The hard-right and oppressive-conservative government wants to pick and choose what EU rules it follows.



I hope the EU doesn't back down, but I fear it will drop its trousers. Meanwhile, in both Poland and Hungary, similarly right-wing and oppressive regimes are steadily eroding the sort of human rights people in the EU take for granted.







There will be no Polexit, because Poland can't afford to leave the EU. They have benifitted loads from being a member (not only by the billions they receive every year) and polls show on a regular basis that the overwhelming majority of the population is in favour of membership. Don't think any politician could afford to leave the EU when that would mean that the country would be worse off afterwards and a shitload of people would be against it. That said, I can't see the EU backing down, but they are also very limited in what they can do. As far as backing down is concerned, this is about the fundamental principles of the Union and if they give Poland any leeway than they're basically giving everyone a free pass to do whatever they want. At the same time, it's not that easy to punish Poland. I think the one thing they can do is stop certain payments, but I'm not sure how easy that is. There's another way to basically put a country's membership on hold, but the process requires a unanimous decision by all member states at one point and one country could veto the whole thing (which I imagine Hungary would be doing). So, very unlikely in my view that that is going to happen.