Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 214547 times)

Offline BobOnATank

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4200 on: July 15, 2021, 02:58:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 15, 2021, 02:44:19 pm
Those figures make it more and more sensible, from an economic point only though, for NI to unite with the Republic and for Scotland to get Independence from the UK. This is going to cause murder in NI, the desire for a united Ireland still isn't there, but from a purely economic view point, its the only logical solution for the long term future of the people of NI.

Its accelerating the case for unity potentially, from a purely economic perspective, but doesn't by itself mean it has to happen. The protocol is there to maintain the status quo since brexit drove a bus through it all. The british gov using dog whistling tactics to invent issues with the protocol is the real threat to peace and stability. As part of the GFA https://intertradeireland.com/ was launched to encourage cross border trade and are advising companies on how to take advantage of the changes both sides of the border.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4201 on: July 15, 2021, 03:24:55 pm »
Quote from: BobOnATank on July 15, 2021, 02:58:41 pm
Its accelerating the case for unity potentially, from a purely economic perspective, but doesn't by itself mean it has to happen. The protocol is there to maintain the status quo since brexit drove a bus through it all. The british gov using dog whistling tactics to invent issues with the protocol is the real threat to peace and stability. As part of the GFA https://intertradeireland.com/ was launched to encourage cross border trade and are advising companies on how to take advantage of the changes both sides of the border.

That's my worry, that the Tories are going to continue with their behaviour. NI prospering is showing that the rest of the UK outside of the EU doesn't work with the way things are and I feel they are trying to bully the EU into backing down on the rules we know are in place for a reason. Its a twisted, dangerous game they are playing.
Offline BobOnATank

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4202 on: July 15, 2021, 05:29:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 15, 2021, 03:24:55 pm
That's my worry, that the Tories are going to continue with their behaviour. NI prospering is showing that the rest of the UK outside of the EU doesn't work with the way things are and I feel they are trying to bully the EU into backing down on the rules we know are in place for a reason. Its a twisted, dangerous game they are playing.

Extremely twisted, they are selling nonsense and giving the very wrong type of people power - the not so pretty side of the LCC https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sunday-life/news/uda-bossskidmark-issuesbullet-in-head-threat-to-members-who-talk-to-sunday-life-40583578.html. Plus they are delivering the poorest working class people into those gangs arms by stoking their fears. The dupers are just looking for anyway to get off the brexit bus and will burn anyone to do it.

Frost is intent on making NI and the NIP fail, tory gammons need it to happen, the unelected bureaucrat will no doubt come up with some absolutely nonsensical and antagonistic demands in the next few days and then run away on holidays.
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4203 on: July 15, 2021, 06:18:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 15, 2021, 03:24:55 pm
That's my worry, that the Tories are going to continue with their behaviour. NI prospering is showing that the rest of the UK outside of the EU doesn't work with the way things are and I feel they are trying to bully the EU into backing down on the rules we know are in place for a reason. Its a twisted, dangerous game they are playing.

Reasonable to think this administration may lead to the break up of the UK.
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4204 on: July 15, 2021, 07:06:22 pm »
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4205 on: July 15, 2021, 07:29:32 pm »
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4206 on: July 15, 2021, 08:09:09 pm »
Quote from: TSC on July 15, 2021, 07:06:22 pm
Now New Zealand threatens to block uk from joining the trade bloc (CPTPP).

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1462969/brexit-news-new-zealand-jacinda-ardern-uk-cptpp-update-northern-ireland-protocol
If you were a member of a club - any club - and the UK applied for membership, wouldn't just about any one of us blackball the application? The UK has repeatedly demonstrated bad-faith. If not for NI, I except the EU would be thinking 'good riddance; don't let the door hit you on the ass on the way out'.
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4207 on: July 15, 2021, 08:49:40 pm »
Just needed to order a few bits for my Yamaha. Fowlers bikes now has a Before Brexit and an After Brexit time on back orders. Pre Brexit it was 3-5 days, post Brexit it is now 10 days. All the stock is still coming from the same warehouse in Holland. Yet another win :butt
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4208 on: July 16, 2021, 12:09:09 pm »
Are we heading for Polexit?

The hard-right and oppressive-conservative government wants to pick and choose what EU rules it follows.

I hope the EU doesn't back down, but I fear it will drop its trousers. Meanwhile, in both Poland and Hungary, similarly right-wing and oppressive regimes are steadily eroding the sort of human rights people in the EU take for granted.

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Just Elmo?

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4209 on: July 16, 2021, 12:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 16, 2021, 12:09:09 pm
Are we heading for Polexit?

The hard-right and oppressive-conservative government wants to pick and choose what EU rules it follows.

I hope the EU doesn't back down, but I fear it will drop its trousers. Meanwhile, in both Poland and Hungary, similarly right-wing and oppressive regimes are steadily eroding the sort of human rights people in the EU take for granted.

Will there be an Exit Poll for a Polexit referendum?
Offline mobydick

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4210 on: July 16, 2021, 04:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 16, 2021, 12:09:09 pm
Are we heading for Polexit?

The hard-right and oppressive-conservative government wants to pick and choose what EU rules it follows.

I hope the EU doesn't back down, but I fear it will drop its trousers. Meanwhile, in both Poland and Hungary, similarly right-wing and oppressive regimes are steadily eroding the sort of human rights people in the EU take for granted.


I hope the EU doesnt back down too. It may come to pass that the EU thins down its members to those that are there for more than the money. Orkan spends billions of EU grants on his personal projects that enhance his standing and well being in Hungary but dont do much for the disadvantaged. First stop the grants to Poland and Hungary and If they continue their path, sanction them and if they dont change kick the fuckers out. Theyll then see how much Putin can give them to support their causes.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4211 on: July 16, 2021, 05:08:56 pm »
I think Johnson+co know were heading for a big dispute with the EU, it will result in stricter border controls. everything agreed up to now may well be tossed in the bin. we know what Johnson will say when it reaches a head. the EU should compromise.

Posted this a month ago but nobody in politics is bringing it up to challenge the Torys.

 Last week the Torys were talking about the Australian deal being the first step towards us joining the CPTPP,  there would have been outrage in the past but not anymore.

UK begins talks to join Asia-Pacific CPTPP trade treaty

Move is key part of Liz Trusss plan to pivot trade away from Europe after Brexit
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jun/22/uk-talks-asia-pacific-cptpp-trade-treaty-liz-truss-brexit

Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and why?4.The TUC does not believe it would benefit the UK to join the CPTPP due to the significant threats the deal poses to workers rights,regulatory standards, public services and democratic decisionas well as putting large numbers of jobs at risk
https://www.tuc.org.uk/sites/default/files/TUC%20CPTPP%20consultation%20final%20response_0.pdf

 

Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline stoa

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4212 on: July 17, 2021, 05:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 16, 2021, 12:09:09 pm
Are we heading for Polexit?

The hard-right and oppressive-conservative government wants to pick and choose what EU rules it follows.

I hope the EU doesn't back down, but I fear it will drop its trousers. Meanwhile, in both Poland and Hungary, similarly right-wing and oppressive regimes are steadily eroding the sort of human rights people in the EU take for granted.



There will be no Polexit, because Poland can't afford to leave the EU. They have benifitted loads from being a member (not only by the billions they receive every year) and polls show on a regular basis that the overwhelming majority of the population is in favour of membership. Don't think any politician could afford to leave the EU when that would mean that the country would be worse off afterwards and a shitload of people would be against it. That said, I can't see the EU backing down, but they are also very limited in what they can do. As far as backing down is concerned, this is about the fundamental principles of the Union and if they give Poland any leeway than they're basically giving everyone a free pass to do whatever they want. At the same time, it's not that easy to punish Poland. I think the one thing they can do is stop certain payments, but I'm not sure how easy that is. There's another way to basically put a country's membership on hold, but the process requires a unanimous decision by all member states at one point and one country could veto the whole thing (which I imagine Hungary would be doing). So, very unlikely in my view that that is going to happen.
Online PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4213 on: July 17, 2021, 06:30:26 pm »
Hmmm. No politician could be behind something bad for the country?
Boris says hi.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4214 on: July 17, 2021, 08:17:00 pm »
I'm reading, admittedly on twitter, that UK farmers are worried that supermarkets will have to turn to the EU to fill their shelves as there is too much red tape to hire foreign labour.
I would laugh , but the increased food costs will hurt me.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline stoa

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4215 on: July 17, 2021, 08:33:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 17, 2021, 06:30:26 pm
Hmmm. No politician could be behind something bad for the country?
Boris says hi.

Boris knew he had at least half the country behind him and he won an election based on leaving. He also didn't suddenly lose 12 billion Euros a year after leaving. The country is in a shit situation, but Johnson isn't. He doesn't care, if people lose their jobs, have to pay more for stuff or whatever as long as he can stay in power.
It's different in Poland. I think there was a poll in November and only 11 percent of the people were in favour of leaving. More than 80 percent said they would vote Remain, if there was a referendum. Good luck winning an election by trying to take your country out of the EU. Then there's the issue of money. Poland has benefitted massively from being in the EU, both by being a part of the Union and by money that they have received. Again, saying you'll take that away from people is not very helpful, if you have to win an election at some point in the future.
Offline Zeb

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4216 on: Yesterday at 07:48:25 am »
Catching up on what's happening with NI and the protocol there, the government are meant to be setting out some form of plan this week. The DUP have come up with their list of demands and Prof. Simon Usherwood has compared the demands with the options available.



Ain't a solution to that which all three will agree on. And that's just the DUP's demands, never mind anyone else in NI. The politics of demanding things to change but stay the same still leave me completely baffled, no matter which side of the Irish Sea it's happening on.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4217 on: Yesterday at 07:53:11 am »
Quote from: PaulF on July 17, 2021, 08:17:00 pm
I'm reading, admittedly on twitter, that UK farmers are worried that supermarkets will have to turn to the EU to fill their shelves as there is too much red tape to hire foreign labour.
I would laugh , but the increased food costs will hurt me.

That was yet another thing brought up and quashed under project fear. The poorest people being hit yet again while fat scruffy c*nt, that Nazi/Vampire Mogg and the rest of the scum bag c*nts get richer.

Whole fucking lot need taking outside and guillotining.

Went past Keele services at 8pm last night, it was dead, about 8 trucks parked up, used to be full. The lack of EU trucks is hitting the economy in places not being seen.
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4218 on: Yesterday at 08:29:41 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 07:48:25 am
Catching up on what's happening with NI and the protocol there, the government are meant to be setting out some form of plan this week. The DUP have come up with their list of demands and Prof. Simon Usherwood has compared the demands with the options available.



Ain't a solution to that which all three will agree on. And that's just the DUP's demands, never mind anyone else in NI. The politics of demanding things to change but stay the same still leave me completely baffled, no matter which side of the Irish Sea it's happening on.

Only thing missing from those demands from the DUP is the presence of unicorns.  The fact the business community in NI are in favour of the protocol is unsurprisingly never mentioned by DUP.
Online PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4219 on: Yesterday at 08:35:26 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:53:11 am
That was yet another thing brought up and quashed under project fear. The poorest people being hit yet again while fat scruffy c*nt, that Nazi/Vampire Mogg and the rest of the scum bag c*nts get richer.

Whole fucking lot need taking outside and guillotining.

Went past Keele services at 8pm last night, it was dead, about 8 trucks parked up, used to be full. The lack of EU trucks is hitting the economy in places not being seen.
Not sure bojo can still be called fat. Though it might just be his clothes hanging off him that give that appearance.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4220 on: Yesterday at 09:38:16 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:35:26 am
Not sure bojo can still be called fat. Though it might just be his clothes hanging off him that give that appearance.

Maybe just call him a badly dressed porky
Offline Red Berry

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4221 on: Yesterday at 03:10:57 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:38:16 am
Maybe just call him a badly dressed porky

If he was anymore porky, Cameron would try to shag him.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4222 on: Today at 12:03:32 pm »
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4223 on: Today at 12:27:03 pm »
Offline reddebs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4224 on: Today at 12:35:07 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:03:32 pm
More than half of UK hauliers are considering moving operations to the EU

https://www.cips.org/supply-management/news/2021/july/costs-rise-for-hauliers-post-brexit/

https://www.standard.co.uk/business/uk-hauliers-move-operations-eu-post-brexit-study-b946160.html?itm_source=Internal&itm_channel=section_trending_article_component&itm_campaign=trending_section&itm_content=5

https://jlc-solutions.co.uk/costs-rise-for-hauliers-post-brexit/

Can someone explain how companies relocating to Europe helps what's happening in the UK please?

Like they'll still have a massive shortage of drivers and still have shitloads of paperwork to bring stuff into the UK so it doesn't make sense how it'll work.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4225 on: Today at 12:42:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:35:07 pm
Can someone explain how companies relocating to Europe helps what's happening in the UK please?

Like they'll still have a massive shortage of drivers and still have shitloads of paperwork to bring stuff into the UK so it doesn't make sense how it'll work.

It won't help with the paperwork, but if they're based in the EU, they can hire EU drivers without needing visas etc. The drivers can still go to the UK to deliver stuff.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Just Elmo?

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4226 on: Today at 12:44:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:35:07 pm
Can someone explain how companies relocating to Europe helps what's happening in the UK please?

Like they'll still have a massive shortage of drivers and still have shitloads of paperwork to bring stuff into the UK so it doesn't make sense how it'll work.

Not sure they are doing it to help the UK.... probably helps them run EU operations (between EU countries) smoother.
Offline reddebs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4227 on: Today at 12:49:13 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:42:39 pm
It won't help with the paperwork, but if they're based in the EU, they can hire EU drivers without needing visas etc. The drivers can still go to the UK to deliver stuff.

Ok but do they have to relocate completely to do that?

Offline reddebs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4228 on: Today at 12:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:44:52 pm
Not sure they are doing it to help the UK.... probably helps them run EU operations (between EU countries) smoother.

Lovely!
Offline stoa

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4229 on: Today at 12:52:51 pm »
I don't really think it's about helping their operations in the UK just making it easier for themselves and saving some cost. If they have a base in Europe it's easier for them to recruit drivers from all over the place and I would imagine it also makes it easier for them to operate in Europe. Before the end of the transition period they might have a truck going from the UK to Europe and then do a few loads on the continent and then get back. I don't think they can do that anymore, at least not to the extent they could do it when the UK were still in the EU: Having a separate operation in Europe could be a way around that. They have basically two separate businesses, one in the UK doing all the jobs there, another one in the EU for all the jobs on the continent and you only have trucks going between the UK and the EU, if they absolutely have to. Not an expert, but that's what I would think is the advantage of moving to the EU.
Offline TSC

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4230 on: Today at 12:55:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:35:07 pm
Can someone explain how companies relocating to Europe helps what's happening in the UK please?

Like they'll still have a massive shortage of drivers and still have shitloads of paperwork to bring stuff into the UK so it doesn't make sense how it'll work.

Too many operational barriers this end.  Trying to protect what they have/survive will be the main driver.
Offline reddebs

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4231 on: Today at 01:01:16 pm »
Thanks for that stoa, that kind of makes sense it just seems weird they've all waited till the shit hit the fan rather than doing it before we actually left.

Yes I know nobody, not even the government, knew exactly what the deal would be before it was signed but it was pretty obvious we'd be chucking every benefit in the bin for months if not years beforehand.
Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4232 on: Today at 01:25:28 pm »
It's all down to having a Government who were more interested in bullshiting everyone rather than finding solutions, The Road Haulage explained these problems to the Government a few yrs back, they were fobbed off with the same excuse every time. they were told the Government hope to get a deal to to overcome these problems, I remember one meeting with Grayling the transport minister about 3 or 4 tyrs ago getting very heated.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online PaulF

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4233 on: Today at 01:30:55 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:25:28 pm
It's all down to having a Government who were more interested in bullshiting everyone rather than finding solutions, The Road Haulage explained these problems to the Government a few yrs back, they were fobbed off with the same excuse every time. they were told the Government hope to get a deal to to overcome these problems, I remember one meeting with Grayling the transport minister about 3 or 4 tyrs ago getting very heated.

We've all been in those meetings where the other side so clearly haven't grasped the issue that you want to just curl up die.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Zeb

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4234 on: Today at 01:35:22 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:29:41 am
Only thing missing from those demands from the DUP is the presence of unicorns.  The fact the business community in NI are in favour of the protocol is unsurprisingly never mentioned by DUP.

Yeah. DUP demands are, totally coincidentally I'm sure, what the Tory headbangers they followed into Brexit are also pushing. It's the world where everything revolves around British needs rather than a small island off the European coast needing to find its place among peers and greater powers. Whether the government dives after them or just tells them to wait on it finding its speedos as it eyes not only the EU getting pissy but the US and even the Kiwis.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online oldfordie

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4235 on: Today at 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:30:55 pm
We've all been in those meetings where the other side so clearly haven't grasped the issue that you want to just curl up die.
I suppose it wouldn't be so bad if there was some misunderstanding meaning the government never fully understood the problems the RHA were pointing out to them. the government knew alright. they had many meetings with the RHA after the vote to leave, they just didn't have any solution to those problems. IMO, The governments attitude to all Brexit problems with no solutions was. ah well we can't be worrying about these things now. solutions will be found in the future.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online lamad

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4236 on: Today at 07:26:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:01:16 pm
Thanks for that stoa, that kind of makes sense it just seems weird they've all waited till the shit hit the fan rather than doing it before we actually left.

Yes I know nobody, not even the government, knew exactly what the deal would be before it was signed but it was pretty obvious we'd be chucking every benefit in the bin for months if not years beforehand.
Not sure how widespread (or not) and exactly what the reactions were in the haulage business pre the actual signing of the divorce papers - and I suppose many expected reason would win out and the deal would be better than the barebones thing that Johnson signed in the end (and which he does not even want to be true to). But I remember reading months before that Christmas date and as far back as 2019 quite a few UK companies were relocating smaller or a bigger chunks of their operations to EU countries, hiring staff there, shifting stuff around, renting storage spaces and so on. Businesses went to France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland. At least some probably saw the writing on the wall once May was out and Johnson got a majority.
Online rob1966

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4237 on: Today at 07:40:35 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:52:51 pm
I don't really think it's about helping their operations in the UK just making it easier for themselves and saving some cost. If they have a base in Europe it's easier for them to recruit drivers from all over the place and I would imagine it also makes it easier for them to operate in Europe. Before the end of the transition period they might have a truck going from the UK to Europe and then do a few loads on the continent and then get back. I don't think they can do that anymore, at least not to the extent they could do it when the UK were still in the EU: Having a separate operation in Europe could be a way around that. They have basically two separate businesses, one in the UK doing all the jobs there, another one in the EU for all the jobs on the continent and you only have trucks going between the UK and the EU, if they absolutely have to. Not an expert, but that's what I would think is the advantage of moving to the EU.

Yeah, you can only do 2 cabotage jobs and its restricted to 1 a week and must be in the same country, so you can't for example take a load to Germany, run a load into Holland, another to France and then collect for the UK. There is also the 90 days in 180 thing.

Quote from: lamad on Today at 07:26:07 pm
Not sure how widespread (or not) and exactly what the reactions were in the haulage business pre the actual signing of the divorce papers - and I suppose many expected reason would win out and the deal would be better than the barebones thing that Johnson signed in the end (and which he does not even want to be true to). But I remember reading months before that Christmas date and as far back as 2019 quite a few UK companies were relocating smaller or a bigger chunks of their operations to EU countries, hiring staff there, shifting stuff around, renting storage spaces and so on. Businesses went to France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland. At least some probably saw the writing on the wall once May was out and Johnson got a majority.

The penny probably dropped when the then Transport Secretary Grayling didn't understand how vital Dover was to the UK.

IR35 has been the biggest issue though. We had literally thousands of EU drivers working via agencies and paying less tax. As soon as IR35 made them have to pay the same tax as an Employee, they all upped sticks and sodded off France and Germany.
Online Riquende

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4238 on: Today at 07:47:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:30:55 pm
We've all been in those meetings where the other side so clearly haven't grasped the issue that you want to just curl up die.

I gave up listening to May or any of her cabinet after two years of the same unenlightening soundbites:

"What happens to X if there isn't a deal?"
"Well we hope to get a good deal"

and

"Was Y sorted at the latest summit?
"We've made good progress"

If someone at work was giving you that guff you'd rightfully pull them up and ask to see notes/details as it's the most obvious bollocks since Alan popped out in the travel tavern.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.
