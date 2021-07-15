Hmmm. No politician could be behind something bad for the country?
Boris says hi.
Boris knew he had at least half the country behind him and he won an election based on leaving. He also didn't suddenly lose 12 billion Euros a year after leaving. The country is in a shit situation, but Johnson isn't. He doesn't care, if people lose their jobs, have to pay more for stuff or whatever as long as he can stay in power.
It's different in Poland. I think there was a poll in November and only 11 percent of the people were in favour of leaving. More than 80 percent said they would vote Remain, if there was a referendum. Good luck winning an election by trying to take your country out of the EU. Then there's the issue of money. Poland has benefitted massively from being in the EU, both by being a part of the Union and by money that they have received. Again, saying you'll take that away from people is not very helpful, if you have to win an election at some point in the future.