Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 208535 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4120 on: Yesterday at 12:36:03 am »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 12:28:46 am
As much as I want to believe it might work like that, I am not sure. Had a long phone call with someone in England today, we haven't talked much for months, but today chatted about Brexit, the pandemic and football for almost an hour. I know the guy voted for Brexit. He started by saying the deal "the EU gave us" was crap - when I intervened he said of course he knew it is also what the UK wanted and agreed on - and he generally is quite unhappy about it. He spoke about the additonal costs when buying stuff in the EU (higher shipping costs, VAT added). He thinks that the effects have been masked by the pandemic and the big wake up call will happen in a year or two, when things are more back to normal, and many will, for example, find that once they can freely travel to Spain again they cannot take home gifts and whatever they want without import taxes coming into effect from a certain value upwards. So he actually sees the problems and he was also very critical of Johnson.

However! He said a huge reason for the deal being so bad was due to "the EU being stubborn". I was saying that it was the UK that wanted out of the single market and the customs union. The UK wanted a clean cut, not the EU. I mean, he is not a total idiot and can see the fuck up Brexit is, BUT he still in large parts blames the EU. Because the EU should make exceptions for the UK.

He also thinks the reasons why the British people wanted out are valid (they do not want to be ruled by Brussels, the EU is a bureaucratic monster and so on) and the misconceptions about the EU are still all there. Way too many people seem to have swallowed the lies and the indoctrination that went on for years and years, plus there was an awful lot of English exceptionalism shining through. And without any awareness either. He's not a bad guy, but that sort of thinking seems deeply ingrained (we also shortly touched upon people in other parts of the world 'being less smart' and I had to stress that this is due to education levels, because no, the average African is not less smart than the average European by default). It was an interesting chat and I wished we could have sat together in (edit: outside!) a pub or restaurant and spoken for way longer. But it also left me pretty disillusioned and I am at a loss with how to possibly change this 'bad EU' narrative.

My preferred solution is to retreat even further into a local narrative. Turn the discussion into boroughs and councils, and if Tories want to expand the discussion to the country, ask why the other nations do not have equal weight with England. Ask why one borough should be burdened with the costs of other boroughs. Force the Tories to make the case for a wider vision, and make them cost it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4121 on: Yesterday at 07:36:13 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:30:44 am
Is there anything from any source that can incontrovertibly be said to be not pro-EU? Financial Times or something similarly mainstream and respected would be ideal.

In this country media wise Murdochs stable and likes of the express/mail.  But arguably they dealt in fantasy which has evolved to finger pointing at the EU as reality bites.

FT and other outlets tend to speak to truth supported by facts.  FT is behind a paywall


https://www.ft.com/content/eadc7c23-2125-4381-93ae-a54104e5ccc7
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 07:47:35 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:36:13 am
In this country media wise Murdochs stable and likes of the express/mail.  But arguably they dealt in fantasy which has evolved to finger pointing at the EU as reality bites.

FT and other outlets tend to speak to truth supported by facts.  FT is behind a paywall


https://www.ft.com/content/eadc7c23-2125-4381-93ae-a54104e5ccc7


What I meant is the news you posted, but from something like FT. Brexiteers with a pretence of intellectualism will readily dismiss anything like The New European, but FT is undeniable as a source.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 11:43:52 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:47:35 am
... but FT is undeniable as a source.
I wouldn't be too sure about that!  :)

Many Brexiters would consider the FT to be a Pro-EU rag (you can see this in comments in Brexity articles).

There is a local paper in Yorkshire that has been collating the downsides (currently up to about 200) and while it may be selective in its pursuit of upsides, and is unlikely to be exhaustive, it does provide links to all of the reports referenced which includes FT and Times articles as well as industry sources.
https://yorkshirebylines.co.uk/the-davis-downside-dossier/
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 12:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 11:43:52 am
I wouldn't be too sure about that!  :)

Many Brexiters would consider the FT to be a Pro-EU rag (you can see this in comments in Brexity articles).

There is a local paper in Yorkshire that has been collating the downsides (currently up to about 200) and while it may be selective in its pursuit of upsides, and is unlikely to be exhaustive, it does provide links to all of the reports referenced which includes FT and Times articles as well as industry sources.
https://yorkshirebylines.co.uk/the-davis-downside-dossier/

Bylines would definitely be dismissed as a lefty rag. However, I said Brexiteers with a pretence of intellectualism, so they can dismiss non-mainstream sources unless they have academic or industry weight behind them. FT is generally recognised as the heaviest of the finance industry's mainstream sources.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 01:27:41 pm »
This is your average Brexiteer

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 02:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:30:44 am
Is there anything from any source that can incontrovertibly be said to be not pro-EU? Financial Times or something similarly mainstream and respected would be ideal.


The publications that are pro-EU are generally so because they recognise that the UK and the vast majority of its people are better off in the EU, not because they slavishly love the EU for the sake of it.

The publications that have and continue to demonise the EU do for either the personal politics of the owners (continue to use the UK's satellites for tax dodging reasons, or want to be able to slash EU-derived protections for workers/the environment/consumers), or to exploit for commercial gain those in the UK who hate the EU for emotional reasons.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 02:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:38:46 pm

The publications that are pro-EU are generally so because they recognise that the UK and the vast majority of its people are better off in the EU, not because they slavishly love the EU for the sake of it.

The publications that have and continue to demonise the EU do for either the personal politics of the owners (continue to use the UK's satellites for tax dodging reasons, or want to be able to slash EU-derived protections for workers/the environment/consumers), or to exploit for commercial gain those in the UK who hate the EU for emotional reasons.

The New European was explicitly founded as a pro-EU newspaper for Remainers. That the news is pro-EU is because it's the sensible option, but I am looking for the news being reported in sources that aren't explicitly pro-EU. Just because something isn't explicitly pro-EU doesn't mean it is pro-Brexit. If something appears in the FT, the tone of the story does not make the FT pro or anti EU. The FT is a trusted publication, and the story reported is taken at face value.

Let me pose a scenario, and ask you what you'd do. You're talking to a Brexiteer with pretensions of intellectualism, who cites various academic sources to support the theoretical model he's espousing. Neutrals are also reading. How do you refute these arguments in the eyes of neutrals?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4128 on: Yesterday at 05:04:39 pm »
The corrupt Tories illustrating one of the reasons all those dodgy-money scumbags and hedge fund parasites funded the Brexit campaigns:

Quote
Sunak vows to turbocharge City after Brussels kills hopes of a finance deal

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/07/01/sunak-vows-turbocharge-city-brussels-kills-hopes-finance-deal/

In a long-awaited document titled "a new chapter for financial services", published today, the Government said it plans to deepen its financial services relationships with major emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil and launched consultations which could lead to the relaxation of a host of pre-Brexit rules designed to control trading activity.
...

The Treasury is understood to be keen for a wide-ranging liberalisation of European Union-era finance rules, with plans to rein in reporting requirements for fund managers and other companies captured by strict Brussels regulations known as Mifid II.


Let's remember that Sunak is the son of millionaires; attended the prestigious (and expensive) Winchester College private school then Oxford; worked for evil parasite scumbags Goldman Sachs and a hedge fund partnership before setting up his own £multi-million hedge fund; and he's married to the daughter of a billionaire.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4129 on: Yesterday at 05:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:55:19 pm
The New European was explicitly founded as a pro-EU newspaper for Remainers. That the news is pro-EU is because it's the sensible option, but I am looking for the news being reported in sources that aren't explicitly pro-EU. Just because something isn't explicitly pro-EU doesn't mean it is pro-Brexit. If something appears in the FT, the tone of the story does not make the FT pro or anti EU. The FT is a trusted publication, and the story reported is taken at face value.

Let me pose a scenario, and ask you what you'd do. You're talking to a Brexiteer with pretensions of intellectualism, who cites various academic sources to support the theoretical model he's espousing. Neutrals are also reading. How do you refute these arguments in the eyes of neutrals?

Go direct to independent experts like Professor Michael Dougan. He's an expert in European Law at Liverpool University.

This is a lecture from 2016:

https://www.facebook.com/UniversityofLiverpool/videos/1293361974024537/

For reference - around 10-11 minutes is when he mentions the problems that will arise in Northern Ireland because the Good Friday Agreement relies on the absence of a border with the Irish Republic.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4130 on: Yesterday at 06:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:38:03 pm
Go direct to independent experts like Professor Michael Dougan. He's an expert in European Law at Liverpool University.

This is a lecture from 2016:

https://www.facebook.com/UniversityofLiverpool/videos/1293361974024537/

For reference - around 10-11 minutes is when he mentions the problems that will arise in Northern Ireland because the Good Friday Agreement relies on the absence of a border with the Irish Republic.


I was looking for articles referencing the exodus of financial companies to the EU. The so-called Brexit intellectuals don't care about the GFA or Northern Ireland, the Union, farmers, fishermen, etc. They pin their hopes on financiers and technology. I've found some articles citing the loss of thousands of these jobs to new EU bases, but I'd like them in something like the FT rather than The New European. The Times would also be satisfactory.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4131 on: Yesterday at 07:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:58:17 pm
I was looking for articles referencing the exodus of financial companies to the EU. The so-called Brexit intellectuals don't care about the GFA or Northern Ireland, the Union, farmers, fishermen, etc. They pin their hopes on financiers and technology. I've found some articles citing the loss of thousands of these jobs to new EU bases, but I'd like them in something like the FT rather than The New European. The Times would also be satisfactory.

I've had a quick skim of this, but they have a report that appears to cover the pros and cons, you have to download it, not sure if its free or not. They do say its over 440 firms who have done some sort of moving

https://newfinancial.org/brexit-the-city-the-impact-so-far/
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4132 on: Yesterday at 07:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:55:19 pm
...
Let me pose a scenario, and ask you what you'd do. You're talking to a Brexiteer with pretensions of intellectualism, who cites various academic sources to support the theoretical model he's espousing. Neutrals are also reading. How do you refute these arguments in the eyes of neutrals?
One of the only members of the 'Economists for Brexit' group who to attempted to model the economic impacts of Brexit was Patrick Minford. His work is regularly savaged by other academics.

See for example this paper from the Centre for Economic Performance (a research group at LSE) which unpicks the flaws in Minford's assumptions to refute his findings:
Economist's for Brexit: A Critique - https://cep.lse.ac.uk/_NEW/PUBLICATIONS/abstract.asp?index=5065

If you are not familiar with Minford, here he is at a Foreign Affairs Select Committee proposing running down UK manufacturing in the same way 'we' (by which he means Thatcher) ran down coal and steel:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qbHH-FsVEa4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qbHH-FsVEa4</a>

Michael Dougan (posted above by Alan) is a brilliant speaker - lots of his stuff on his twitter feed and youtube.

I would also add Prof Chris Grey's Brexit blog (now renamed Brexit & Beyond) which is searchable by issues and keywords if you are looking for a take on something specific:
https://chrisgreybrexitblog.blogspot.com/
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4133 on: Yesterday at 08:46:16 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on June 30, 2021, 06:47:43 pm
The EU is a pushover really, isn't it? How many ultimatums or previously agreed rules have they rolled back on now?

Oh yeah a pushover, how many, well expect for the, medicines bit were the UK agreed to follow EU law, I have it at exactly zero aside from a bit of leeway - how surprising!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4134 on: Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm »
The BBC slavishly parroting the Tory Govt lie that Brexit enabled the Sunderland deal to happen. The deal happened in spite of Brexit - and with a huge Govt bribe, yet you watch most of our media coverage and its like a Vote leave propaganda video.

This country is so screwed.

Fat Boy Kim in Pyongyang must be nodding his admiration.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4135 on: Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4136 on: Today at 05:31:51 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm
The BBC slavishly parroting the Tory Govt lie that Brexit enabled the Sunderland deal to happen. The deal happened in spite of Brexit - and with a huge Govt bribe, yet you watch most of our media coverage and its like a Vote leave propaganda video.

This country is so screwed.

Fat Boy Kim in Pyongyang must be nodding his admiration.
It's not like Theresa May spent a day there that no one could see the reason for.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4137 on: Today at 06:42:55 am »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm
Still going great, nothing to see https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/01/haribo-struggles-to-deliver-to-uk-shops-due-lorry-driver-shortage
THIS is the real story. If the haribo can't get through, we are fucked. Just think of the children.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4138 on: Today at 06:56:06 am »
Quote from: BobOnATank on Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm
Still going great, nothing to see https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/01/haribo-struggles-to-deliver-to-uk-shops-due-lorry-driver-shortage

Relaxing of drivers hours? That'll be 5 and a half hours driving between breaks rather than 4 and a half and reduced weekly rest then.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #4139 on: Today at 10:04:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:42:55 am
THIS is the real story. If the haribo can't get through, we are fucked. Just think of the children.

Isn't this just tangfastic news.
