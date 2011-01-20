The publications that are pro-EU are generally so because they recognise that the UK and the vast majority of its people are better off in the EU, not because they slavishly love the EU for the sake of it.
The publications that have and continue to demonise the EU do for either the personal politics of the owners (continue to use the UK's satellites for tax dodging reasons, or want to be able to slash EU-derived protections for workers/the environment/consumers), or to exploit for commercial gain those in the UK who hate the EU for emotional reasons.
The New European was explicitly founded as a pro-EU newspaper for Remainers. That the news is pro-EU is because it's the sensible option, but I am looking for the news being reported in sources that aren't explicitly pro-EU. Just because something isn't explicitly pro-EU doesn't mean it is pro-Brexit. If something appears in the FT, the tone of the story does not make the FT pro or anti EU. The FT is a trusted publication, and the story reported is taken at face value.
Let me pose a scenario, and ask you what you'd do. You're talking to a Brexiteer with pretensions of intellectualism, who cites various academic sources to support the theoretical model he's espousing. Neutrals are also reading. How do you refute these arguments in the eyes of neutrals?