Let me pose a scenario, and ask you what you'd do. You're talking to a Brexiteer with pretensions of intellectualism, who cites various academic sources to support the theoretical model he's espousing. Neutrals are also reading. How do you refute these arguments in the eyes of neutrals?



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qbHH-FsVEa4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qbHH-FsVEa4</a>

One of the only members of the 'Economists for Brexit' group who to attempted to model the economic impacts of Brexit was Patrick Minford. His work is regularly savaged by other academics.See for example this paper from the Centre for Economic Performance (a research group at LSE) which unpicks the flaws in Minford's assumptions to refute his findings:If you are not familiar with Minford, here he is at a Foreign Affairs Select Committee proposing running down UK manufacturing in the same way 'we' (by which he means Thatcher) ran down coal and steel:Michael Dougan (posted above by Alan) is a brilliant speaker - lots of his stuff on his twitter feed and youtube.I would also add Prof Chris Grey's Brexit blog (now renamed Brexit & Beyond) which is searchable by issues and keywords if you are looking for a take on something specific: