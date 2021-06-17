FFS. So, the UK leaves the local trade pact, where we have total alignment on standards. And now the Government wishes for the UK to totally realign to join a trade pact on the other side of the world (and 'lose sovereignty' again). Do I have this right?



Those funding and driving the movement to leave the EU broadly fell into 3 camps:1) Right-wing, laissez-faire 'capitalists' who hated the EU for the regulations it created, especially those considered 'social democraty' like workers' rights, environmental protections, consumer protections (like animal welfare, food hygiene, etc). These were generally hugely in favour of the Common Market, but despise that it evolved into the EU with political power. These were the ones who got giddy at the prospect of a 'bonfire of red tape' (for 'red tape' read: regulatory protections). These were the founder-members of the right-wing opposition to the EEC/EU.2) GREAT Britain obsessives. The cretins who could never accept the decline of the British Empire, least of all a decline that made the UK merely a member of a bigger political bloc (which was dominated by the 'frogs and krauts'). More useful idiots than strategists3) The EU has steadily increased its regulatory focus on the financial services sector, especially since the GFC. The UK has always adhered to EU regulation in this area - but that was rather disingenuous, as the UK had the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies to subcontract its servicing of dodgy financial jiggery-pokery to. When the EU announced in the early 10's the first phase of its Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive and Anti-Money Laundering Directive, with its stated intention to include ALL territories/jurisdictions where member countries had the mechanisms of control, it set massive alarm bells ringing amongst some very wealthy and powerful people. The flow of money through The City and into the BOT's/CD's each year runs into £tens of billions. The industry that has built up to service this in London is massive in itself. Additionally, the flow requires a demand for Sterling (which helps prop-up its value), and there is a huge reverse-flow of 'investment' in UK real estate and companies by shell companies based in the BOT's/CDs. The people with an immense vested interest in keeping the BOT's/CDs out of the reach of state investigators from the EU ranged from those involved in the industry that services the 'grey industry' to Russian oligarchs, organised crime, and other corrupt scum worldwide who channel their money into the secretive BOTs/CDs where the money is laundered through labyrinthine shell company structures.It was only after the involvement of 3) above that the campaign to leave the EU really began to take off. When Cameron announced the referendum (ostensibly to prevent a civil war in the Tory Party, although I have a sneaking suspicion Cameron was a cunning and willing stooge), huge amounts of money flooded into the Leave campaigns, much of it of questionable source (eg - where did that cocky runt Arron Banks pluck several million quid from? He had extensive business dealings in Russia and with the Russian oligarchy)And here we are, post-Brexit, this corrupt government scrabbling round for trade deals and dropping the UK's trousers to get them. The CPTPP is, of course, merely a trading bloc, with no stated intention to have any political integration. Membership of it would, of course, allow the UK to slash regulations that protect workers' rights/the environment/consumers that continued membership of the EU would not allow.Also, as the EU seeks to crack down on tax avoidance/money laundering/asset-hiding further, the UK's retention of the BOT's/CDs puts it at odds with the EU, potentially leading to penalties/sanctions being imposed by the EU. Hence the need to seek trading partners outside the EU.One possibly massive problem that is emerging for this corrupt Tory government is that the Biden administration seems in tune with the EU in terms of a minimum standard of financial oversight and attempts to combat tax avoidance/money laundering/asset-hiding.His idea of a global minimum Corporation Tax rate was opposed only by the UK amongst G7 countries*, and a watered-down proposal was eventually agreed. That won't have gone down well.* Labour tabled an amendment to the Finance Bill to include the min rate, but it was defeated - not one single corrupt Tory voted for the amendment. But you wouldn't see that as the headline on BBC News.