« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 201673 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,603
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3960 on: Today at 03:38:26 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:34:15 pm
Yep. I don't know what people were thinking believing we could negotiate better trade deals.
simple logic told us it was bulls..who has the most clout getting a discount and that's what this is about really, who has the most clout getting the best deal. 65 mill UK customers or 350 mill EU customers, the counter argument was to tell anyone who disagreed to have a bit more belief in the UK, I assume they mean we are special so deserve better deals, desperate stuff really but it worked as many cheered and clapped along, they were being treated as fools, still are.


Good old British Exceptionalism.

"Two world wars and one world up, doo-dar, doo-dar!"
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 03:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:36:58 pm

All hardline religionists, really.

They have more in common with each other than they often think - they're all joyless, oppressive fuckwits who want to impose their misery on everyone else  ;D

Very true mate.

I used to think money was the root of all evil but now I actually think religion, of all denominations, is.

Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,603
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 03:53:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:51:44 pm
Very true mate.

I used to think money was the root of all evil but now I actually think religion, of all denominations, is.


The worship of money is a religion in itself...

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3963 on: Today at 04:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:38:26 pm

Good old British Exceptionalism.

"Two world wars and one world up, doo-dar, doo-dar!"
Isn't it English Exceptionalism ? All the Brexiteers, racists, bigots, gammons, Karens etc. are all English.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3964 on: Today at 04:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:53:50 pm

The worship of money is a religion in itself...

Agreed mate I have far too many family members who put money above everything.  If there's no money in it for them they won't even consider it worthwhile.

It does my head in!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,882
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3965 on: Today at 04:29:24 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:33:46 pm
It's not just a Muslim/LGBT conflict either mate, hardline Christians are just as opposed to the LGBT community and also women's rights and equality in general.

God is perfect infallible etc etc. Therefore God MUST have INTENTIONALLY created the LGBT community, yes?. Nah, its the work of the Devil :butt

Hate the fuckers who have twisted religion to suit their warped views
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3966 on: Today at 04:34:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:29:24 pm
God is perfect infallible etc etc. Therefore God MUST have INTENTIONALLY created the LGBT community, yes?. Nah, its the work of the Devil :butt

Hate the fuckers who have twisted religion to suit their warped views

Try telling them God didn't create anything and that it's all down to evolution  :butt
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 04:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:20:24 am
Like I asked, how liberal do you want to be? Or in the last post where I asked specific questions which you didn't answer:

Do you think transexuals should be self-identified? Do you think that transexuals are females once they say they are? Do you think transexuals who identify as female should use female facilities once they identify as such?

Where do you draw the line, and why do you draw the line at that point and not any other?

Will you answer these questions here? Or do you feel they are off topic and you don't want to answer them here?

Yes to all 3. With regards to the latter two questions, I feel the same about transgender men.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,882
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 04:40:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:34:44 pm
Try telling them God didn't create anything and that it's all down to evolution  :butt

Might as well try to knit fog.

My 10 yr old has stated he doesn't believe in god, its all "bollocks". So I explained how the bible bashers deny the existence of dinosaurs as it doesn't fit in with their story.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 04:55:11 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 04:37:25 pm
Yes to all 3. With regards to the latter two questions, I feel the same about transgender men.

What do you think of women who feel threatened by the presence of transgender women in their facilities?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 04:56:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:40:09 pm
Might as well try to knit fog.

My 10 yr old has stated he doesn't believe in god, its all "bollocks". So I explained how the bible bashers deny the existence of dinosaurs as it doesn't fit in with their story.

That's bad parenting right there. You should have been washing his mouth out with soap for saying "bollocks".
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 05:27:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:40:09 pm
Might as well try to knit fog.

My 10 yr old has stated he doesn't believe in god, its all "bollocks". So I explained how the bible bashers deny the existence of dinosaurs as it doesn't fit in with their story.

Yep.  Their book of fairytales is far more valid than any scientific facts.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,445
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 05:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:55:11 pm
What do you think of women who feel threatened by the presence of transgender women in their facilities?


They need to grow some balls.

Bad jokes aside, I don't get why a transgender women in the women's toilets would be a threat. Is she more likely to be a sexual aggressor because she's trans? Does having issues with your gender make you a criminal? It's irrational fear.



Anyway. Can we go back to talking about Brexit?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 06:14:06 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 04:16:50 pm
Isn't it English Exceptionalism ? All the Brexiteers, racists, bigots, gammons, Karens etc. are all English.

DUP too, although they didnt just hitch a lift on the Brexit raft, they pulled it across the river, only to be chucked overboard.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,142
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 06:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:55:11 pm
What do you think of women who feel threatened by the presence of transgender women in their facilities?

I'd wonder if they have felt threatened for decades during which time transgender people have been able to use them or has it only come about in recent years due to myths spread about proposed GRA reforns. I'd also ask them how introducing self ID in Ireland 6 odd years ago has effected the rates of crimes committed in womens facilities.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,759
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3975 on: Today at 06:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:55:11 pm
What do you think of women who feel threatened by the presence of transgender women in their facilities?

Oh look, exactly where everyone knew you were going with the questioning.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3976 on: Today at 06:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:22:40 pm
I'd wonder if they have felt threatened for decades during which time transgender people have been able to use them or has it only come about in recent years due to myths spread about proposed GRA reforns. I'd also ask them how introducing self ID in Ireland 6 odd years ago has effected the rates of crimes committed in womens facilities.

Because, until the Sarah Everard case, we men didn't know how generally threatened women felt? It never occurred to me until then. Men are now expected to cross over to the other side of the road so as not to feel threatening, make a noise so that the woman knows your whereabouts, and a host of other measures because we represent a greater threat than we'd realised. But someone who is, physically in terms of strength, a man, is allowed into women's assumed safe spaces, and they're supposed to not feel threatened?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,142
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3977 on: Today at 06:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:33:24 pm
Because, until the Sarah Everard case, we men didn't know how generally threatened women felt? It never occurred to me until then. Men are now expected to cross over to the other side of the road so as not to feel threatening, make a noise so that the woman knows your whereabouts, and a host of other measures because we represent a greater threat than we'd realised. But someone who is, physically in terms of strength, a man, is allowed into women's assumed safe spaces, and they're supposed to not feel threatened?

The Everard case happened outside didn't it?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3978 on: Today at 06:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 06:27:28 pm
Oh look, exactly where everyone knew you were going with the questioning.

What were your feelings during the Sarah Everard case, when women were telling us that they felt threatened by men in situations that we'd never imagined to be threatening? Did you roll your eyes and tell them you felt jaded by this overdone victimhood?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3979 on: Today at 06:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:34:19 pm
The Everard case happened outside didn't it?

And now how do you feel? When women told about how they'd felt threatened throughout their lives, did you dismiss them because these incidents happened before the Everard case?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,142
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3980 on: Today at 06:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:35:18 pm
What were your feelings during the Sarah Everard case, when women were telling us that they felt threatened by men in situations that we'd never imagined to be threatening? Did you roll your eyes and tell them you felt jaded by this overdone victimhood?

Not at all. I have sympathy for any woman that feels threatened.

The point is, if you are suggesting banning trans women from female toilets, you are removing their rights. In order to do that, you are going to have to provide some extremely good evidence that it will have a significant beneficial impact and won't have a negative impact on trans people, if you want me to support it.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3981 on: Today at 06:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:40:31 pm
Not at all. I have sympathy for any woman that feels threatened.

The point is, if you are suggesting banning trans women from female toilets, you are removing their rights. In order to do that, you are going to have to provide some extremely good evidence that it will have a significant beneficial impact and won't have a negative impact on trans people, if you want me to support it.

And if you allow self-identified trans people into women's facilities, you're removing the women's rights to their assumed safe space. Which takes precedent?

BTW, I inclined towards self-identification until the Everard case, when I learned just how threatened women felt.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,142
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3982 on: Today at 06:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:42:40 pm
And if you allow self-identified trans people into women's facilities, you're removing the women's rights to their assumed safe space. Which takes precedent?

BTW, I inclined towards self-identification until the Everard case, when I learned just how threatened women felt.

No that is thte status quo, and has been for years so it isn't removing any rights. (There is the distinction that there are exceptions in the Equality Act where things like refuges can be female only if they choose to be, but as far as I am aware there is no proposal to change that).
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3983 on: Today at 06:48:42 pm »
As a woman it's the testosterone fueled men that are scary so once that hormone is removed and/or estrogen levels rise they are one of us, ergo not scary 🤷

 
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3984 on: Today at 06:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:44:48 pm
No that is thte status quo, and has been for years so it isn't removing any rights. (There is the distinction that there are exceptions in the Equality Act where things like refuges can be female only if they choose to be, but as far as I am aware there is no proposal to change that).

Maybe the law has distinctions that I'm not aware of, but I'd always assumed that female toilets were for women (and any kids with them). Is there a more detailed definition of refuge that I'm missing? Is this difference commonly known?

Also, you didn't really answer the question. Women assume these safe spaces, mostly meaning toilets I presume, are for women. If you say that they must allow trans women, and they don't agree, whose rights take precedence? A clear, simple answer please.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3985 on: Today at 06:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:17:58 pm

The bit I was referring to was that after the [Brexit- & Covid-derived] problems at Felixstowe, Peel shouted to any haulier that would listen that there was spare capacity at Liverpool. Peel accepted all the new business, but didn't actually have the capacity (and, if that article is correct, kept some staff on furlough  :no)

Brexit, a cause of and opportunity for an issue to hide behind! But brexit will rarely be a sole issue behind the problem so no surprise there are other factors involved. No doubt a shitbag if leaving people on furlough...

Talking to a friend the lack of GB drivers is impacting Dublin port as suppliers do not want to move the containers as there is no one to pick them up on the other side.

Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,142
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3986 on: Today at 06:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:49:21 pm
Maybe the law has distinctions that I'm not aware of, but I'd always assumed that female toilets were for women (and any kids with them). Is there a more detailed definition of refuge that I'm missing? Is this difference commonly known?

Also, you didn't really answer the question. Women assume these safe spaces, mostly meaning toilets I presume, are for women. If you say that they must allow trans women, and they don't agree, whose rights take precedence? A clear, simple answer please.

The trans women - that's the law. Is that clear enough?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3987 on: Today at 06:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:53:17 pm
The trans women - that's the law. Is that clear enough?

Clear enough. So women who protest that their safe space is being taken away have no grounds for argument. Is this correct?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,142
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3988 on: Today at 06:55:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:48:42 pm
As a woman it's the testosterone fueled men that are scary so once that hormone is removed and/or estrogen levels rise they are one of us, ergo not scary 🤷

The logical conclusion of banning trans people from using their genders toilets is having testosterone fuelled females (trans men) in the womens toilets.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,142
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3989 on: Today at 06:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:54:24 pm
Clear enough. So women who protest that their safe space is being taken away have no grounds for argument. Is this correct?

Well as I said, if they want to remove trans peoples rights, they would need to provide very strong evidence to back it up to get my support.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3990 on: Today at 07:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 06:55:16 pm
The logical conclusion of banning trans people from using their genders toilets is having testosterone fuelled females (trans men) in the womens toilets.

I hadn't even thought of them as I'd assumed they would already be using the gents 🤷
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,142
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3991 on: Today at 07:06:22 pm »
Anyway this is way off topic so won't be commenting on it any more in this thread.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,759
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3992 on: Today at 07:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:35:18 pm
What were your feelings during the Sarah Everard case, when women were telling us that they felt threatened by men in situations that we'd never imagined to be threatening? Did you roll your eyes and tell them you felt jaded by this overdone victimhood?

So, perfect example of what I warned about. You're totally unable to have a reasoned discussion on this and immediately leap to the "anyone who disagrees with me is an enemy of liberal thinking!" line of attack.

Imagine you posting like this, and somebody else just firing questions back at you about your implied blatant transphobia, neither ever engaging with the substance of the issue but instead just sniping across the internet.

This is the crux of the problem, and you are the premier example of it in this thread. And all you'll be able to muster in response is "Ah ha! You didn't answer, you must hate women! Gotcha!"
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,882
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3993 on: Today at 07:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:56:13 pm
That's bad parenting right there. You should have been washing his mouth out with soap for saying "bollocks".

We've actually done that. Doesn't work.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3994 on: Today at 07:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:17:34 pm
So, perfect example of what I warned about. You're totally unable to have a reasoned discussion on this and immediately leap to the "anyone who disagrees with me is an enemy of liberal thinking!" line of attack.

Imagine you posting like this, and somebody else just firing questions back at you about your implied blatant transphobia, neither ever engaging with the substance of the issue but instead just sniping across the internet.

This is the crux of the problem, and you are the premier example of it in this thread. And all you'll be able to muster in response is "Ah ha! You didn't answer, you must hate women! Gotcha!"

My position isn't simple, but it's one that I'm prepared to state and explain. I've said before that I never ask questions if I'm not prepared to answer them myself, so your accusations of sniping are baseless.

My starting position, before the Everard case: trans women are women if they self-identify as such. This is the obvious liberal position, and I see no reason otherwise.

After Everard case: women are physically weak, and feel threatened in situations that I never even considered. If they want extra space to feel safer, I am happy to offer them that extra space, and I will take extra precautions to allow them that extra safe space (a term I'd never considered until then). And how does that impact the arguments over allowing trans women into women's safe space? It's made me think again.

Did you think again after the Everard case? Or was your worldview as complete as it ever was?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,069
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3995 on: Today at 07:35:41 pm »
Brexit chat please!!!!!!!!!!!!

Start another thread if you want to speak about liberalism/trans rights etc.

Any further derailment will be reported.  Thanks.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:22 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3996 on: Today at 07:44:24 pm »
At least government didnt unilaterally extend this time (yet)


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57518980
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,388
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3997 on: Today at 09:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:47:12 pm
Australia's acting PM being interviewed on C9:

The big winners, in the UK-Australian trade deal, are Australian producers, Australian farmers, indeed Australia full stop... I'm not worried about the Welsh, Scottish & NI beef producers... I want what's best for Australian producers.

https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1405159835340005379

This shower of corrupt shite in government should be tried for treason.
In fairness, you'd not expect the Australian on to say he'd negotiated a deal that screws his own farmers and is good for the British ones.
Well you might as he's a few nuggets short of a value meal.
And considering the way our govnt behaves then maybe it seems normal.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 