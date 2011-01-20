« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:15:50 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:22:53 am
Another good reason not to eat at chain restaurants then.

Tim Wetherspoon will be rubbing his hands with glee.

Cheap meat and cheaper Aussie White.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:50:54 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:15:50 am
Tim Wetherspoon will be rubbing his hands with glee.

Cheap meat and cheaper Aussie White.

Not just them, Nandos, Brewers Fayre, Toby Carvery and all the other cheap shite eating pubs that churn out plastic food to the thousands every day 🤮

Or they did before the pandemic.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:53:15 am
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 01:20:41 am
It will be hard to avoid. Hopefully there will ne no live exports to the UK but there will be loads of frozen beef and lamb from Australia.
Many restaurants will just source the cheapest meat.

This is a Brexit dividend* that can be added to the short list
(*cheaper meat)

Will just avoid them then. Over lockdown I can't say I have missed the restaurant experience.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:53:50 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:50:54 am
Not just them, Nandos, Brewers Fayre, Toby Carvery and all the other cheap shite eating pubs that churn out plastic food to the thousands every day

Or they did before the pandemic.


Yep, just avoid them. Its easily done. Cook the food at home and you know where it comes from.

When I go to the States as well I do my best to avoid eating meat and chicken. Id rather not eat the rubbish they produce.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:03:24 am
is the boycotting of Wetherspoons still happening ? Haven't been in one myself for ages but I know the Fiveways one here in Liverpool is rammed, not exactly getting traction from what I see and hear.

I always thought a boycott would get nowhere, people simply want a cheap pint/grub and generally don't give a shit how/why/what happened to give them cheap stuff. If you are skint then your choices are limited and sadly in Liverpool there are plenty of skint people.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:07:27 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:50:54 am
Not just them, Nandos, Brewers Fayre, Toby Carvery and all the other cheap shite eating pubs that churn out plastic food to the thousands every day 🤮

Or they did before the pandemic.


Don't know if it has changed, but Our kid was a chef at the Bay Horse Toby in Formby in the 90's and I can guarantee that back then it was not plastic crap, it was all cooked from fresh.

Barely ever eat in a chain restaurant, its always local independents, where we are known by the staff. I'll just go for vegetarian options if they source their meat from suppliers using Australian suppliers, but as far as I know, its all fresh meat and I'll check the labeling on meat and chicken for home cooking.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:32:59 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 12:07:49 am
Yep.

That's the thing that finally made me realise that Corbyn wasn't fit to lead the Labour Party.

He made his own personal dislike of the EU into a half-arsed statement. I think I'd have had had more respect for him if he just admitted it.

I've seen plenty of speeches he did about the EU and it was obvious what his views were, then his half-arsed conferences and speeches and bunking off to vanish on holiday or wherever meant that Labour was just floating about in the middle.

The Tories and Brexit Party were frothing at the mouth, riling people up and slagging off the EU and I think some people that voted for it did so because they didn't see anyone bothering to stand up for the EU, bothering to say that Brexit was stupid, bothering to say that the UK would be absolutely worse off for decades, bothering to get Remain to rally - instead it was Brexit v pretty much fuck all.

Then he comes out the next day looking delighted insisting that the UK honour it - first one to do so.

Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:18:25 am
The country turned against the EU because no one could be found to speak up for it. That's why I think it's important that supposed Labour supporters should speak up for the last Labour government. Whatever you think of Blair, it is important to speak up for his and Brown's government. Or non-Tory government will go the same way as our EU membership.


The problem created by Corbyn's reluctance to not just personally support and campaign for Remain, but keep the Labour Party position officially stepped-back, wasn't that nobody spoke up for the EU (Cameron & Osborne - the two most powerful politicians in the country at the time did extensively), it was that the positives of the EU for people were very much narrowed.

The sort of arguments that would chime with 'ordinary working people'* were how the EU has brought in improved workers' rights, environmental protections, consumer regulations - often against the wishes of the Tory government at the time, but benefitting each and every one of us.

You couldn't have Gideon and that slimeball Cameron making impassioned pro-EU arguments on the basis of above, given they and their government were seeking to repeal workers' rights and weaken environmental protections (to hand big housebuilders/Tory donors huge tracts of greenbelt to generate mammoth profits from).

You couldn't have them two explaining how their fellow Tories getting giddy about the prospect of a 'bonfire of red tape' were really referring to the prospect of slashing those workers' rights, environmental protections & consumer regulations.

You couldn't have those two saying that the reason people were waiting so long for hospital treatment/doctors appointments or the reason public services where overwhelmed or the reason some schools were overcrowded wasn't because of people moving here from the EU, it was about Tory underfunding.

Instead, they were left with whines about weakened economic growth and damage to the financial services industry - which actually, for those people away from the South East who were feeling forgotten and neglected, was counter-productive in terms of generating support for Remain. The Leave side were majoring on emotive messages along the lines of 'vote leave and stop all these immigrants stealing your jobs/doctors appointments/school places' and 'vote leave and we'll spend the £billions saved on you'

It needed a cohesive Labour Party to counter the arguments. Yet Corbyn deliberately kept Labour mostly out of the fight.


* I'm just using this as a tabloidesque catch-all description
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:05:13 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:07:27 am
Don't know if it has changed, but Our kid was a chef at the Bay Horse Toby in Formby in the 90's and I can guarantee that back then it was not plastic crap, it was all cooked from fresh.

Barely ever eat in a chain restaurant, its always local independents, where we are known by the staff. I'll just go for vegetarian options if they source their meat from suppliers using Australian suppliers, but as far as I know, its all fresh meat and I'll check the labeling on meat and chicken for home cooking.

You assume that "cooked from fresh" still means the same now but it doesn't. 

The food is delivered each morning, prepped, portioned and ready to go on the plates after it's been "cooked" on site.  It's cheap, mass produced and tasteless yet people queue up in their thousands to eat it.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:37:45 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:05:13 am
You assume that "cooked from fresh" still means the same now but it doesn't. 

The food is delivered each morning, prepped, portioned and ready to go on the plates after it's been "cooked" on site.  It's cheap, mass produced and tasteless yet people queue up in their thousands to eat it.

£7.29 for a 'roast' with all the trimmings versus a Big Mac extra value meal for £4.69 illustrates the Toby Carvery is ready-made meal on a plate.

Also, "cooked from fresh" has the same meaning as "squeezed daily" juice that you buy in the supermarket 2 weeks later.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:53:10 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:37:45 am
£7.29 for a 'roast' with all the trimmings versus a Big Mac extra value meal for £4.69 illustrates the Toby Carvery is ready-made meal on a plate.

Also, "cooked from fresh" has the same meaning as "squeezed daily" juice that you buy in the supermarket 2 weeks later.

Course it does and I do get why people flock to these places.

I also appreciate that I'm lucky I have the time and ability to cook fresh meals everyday, something that far too many people around the world don't.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 12:00:16 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:05:13 am
You assume that "cooked from fresh" still means the same now but it doesn't. 

The food is delivered each morning, prepped, portioned and ready to go on the plates after it's been "cooked" on site.  It's cheap, mass produced and tasteless yet people queue up in their thousands to eat it.



Nothing like when our kid worked there then - he got fresh meat and veg delivered from the suppliers each day and then him and his team did all the prepping and cooked everything fresh, none of the reheating shite. Howard Kendall once asked to speak to our kid as he loved the soup he made and wanted to praise him. His lads now chef in a place in Dorset that cooks fresh, not pre cooked shite.

Slightly off topic, Kevin Williams, Ann's lad, was one of his staff, he did dishwashing and helped with the prep and stuff.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:54:28 pm
Quote from: Sangria on June 15, 2021, 11:53:55 pm
If someone directly accuses me of berating the liberals in a thread, I claim the right to ask them what they mean by it. Unless you reckon that I shouldn't talk about these things, that they are irrelevant to what you want to discuss.

In most of your posts, you rhetorically ask if "the left", which in your world consists solely of Corbyn devotees, will effectively agree not to push Labour to support anything particularly liberal/progressive in order to theoretically not upset, and win the support of other voters. If "the left" then says they would not support Labour if that was the condition, you'd berate them for supposedly wanting Labour to be merely a protest group rather than to seek power. Either way, liberals are the cause of Labour's ills as far as you're concerned when in my view, liberals are the bedrock of Labour and it's Labour's continued denial/rejection of that that has caused the party huge self-inflicted damage since 2010.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:20:24 am
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 11:54:28 pm
In most of your posts, you rhetorically ask if "the left", which in your world consists solely of Corbyn devotees, will effectively agree not to push Labour to support anything particularly liberal/progressive in order to theoretically not upset, and win the support of other voters. If "the left" then says they would not support Labour if that was the condition, you'd berate them for supposedly wanting Labour to be merely a protest group rather than to seek power. Either way, liberals are the cause of Labour's ills as far as you're concerned when in my view, liberals are the bedrock of Labour and it's Labour's continued denial/rejection of that that has caused the party huge self-inflicted damage since 2010.

Like I asked, how liberal do you want to be? Or in the last post where I asked specific questions which you didn't answer:

Do you think transexuals should be self-identified? Do you think that transexuals are females once they say they are? Do you think transexuals who identify as female should use female facilities once they identify as such?

Where do you draw the line, and why do you draw the line at that point and not any other?

Will you answer these questions here? Or do you feel they are off topic and you don't want to answer them here?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 06:02:54 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:20:24 am
Like I asked, how liberal do you want to be?

I think that liberals have to be able to recognise that sometimes, increased respect and rights for one group is going to push against the same for another. This isn't just transphobia vs safe spaces for cis women etc, but can also involve ethnic minorities (Muslim women being 'forced' to wear veils etc). Liberals have to understand that there is some discussion and debate to be had around such areas, and that people arguing (honestly) from the other side aren't necessarily the 'enemy'.

Sadly, the Regressive Right has no such interest in this and just demonises and and all groups as convenient.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 09:04:28 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:00:16 pm
Nothing like when our kid worked there then - he got fresh meat and veg delivered from the suppliers each day and then him and his team did all the prepping and cooked everything fresh, none of the reheating shite. Howard Kendall once asked to speak to our kid as he loved the soup he made and wanted to praise him. His lads now chef in a place in Dorset that cooks fresh, not pre cooked shite.

Slightly off topic, Kevin Williams, Ann's lad, was one of his staff, he did dishwashing and helped with the prep and stuff.

We have chefs in our family Rob.  My niece and her husband, one of my uncles and my ex trained as a chef too before becoming a butcher.

My daughter has always worked with food too only on the "other side". 

She started at Morrisons on their "oven fresh" section, then at Subway, then at Gregg's and her last job was in the kitchens at 2 different Weatherspoons.


Yes everything was cooked on site but none of it was prepped in site and after 15yrs experience of "catering" she wouldn't know where to start on making a pie or sausage rolls 😂

She does a mean Sunday roast like but only cos she watched me 😁
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 10:36:03 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 06:02:54 am
I think that liberals have to be able to recognise that sometimes, increased respect and rights for one group is going to push against the same for another. This isn't just transphobia vs safe spaces for cis women etc, but can also involve ethnic minorities (Muslim women being 'forced' to wear veils etc). Liberals have to understand that there is some discussion and debate to be had around such areas, and that people arguing (honestly) from the other side aren't necessarily the 'enemy'.

Sadly, the Regressive Right has no such interest in this and just demonises and and all groups as convenient.


Excellent point.

There's the long-standing problem of Muslims and LGBT rights generally.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 11:06:28 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:36:03 am

Excellent point.

There's the long-standing problem of Muslims and LGBT rights generally.

There's a related problem which I'm trying to demonstrate to Shakahislop if they'll ever answer those questions, or even say that these questions are irrelevant or that I'm harassing them. It's basically the same point that an award-winning feminist writer wrote about yesterday in the Guardian. That's a woman (tick one box), a liberal (tick another box), a feminist (tick another box), and a black woman (tick another box). She made pretty much exactly the same point that I've been lambasted for highlighting.

And if my noting that all these boxes being ticked is somehow offensive to anyone, note that someone did exactly the same thing in the Israel thread, citing a source and noting that they ticked a number of identity boxes that somehow made that source reliable on history.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 11:28:21 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:04:28 am
We have chefs in our family Rob.  My niece and her husband, one of my uncles and my ex trained as a chef too before becoming a butcher.

My daughter has always worked with food too only on the "other side". 

She started at Morrisons on their "oven fresh" section, then at Subway, then at Gregg's and her last job was in the kitchens at 2 different Weatherspoons.


Yes everything was cooked on site but none of it was prepped in site and after 15yrs experience of "catering" she wouldn't know where to start on making a pie or sausage rolls 😂

She does a mean Sunday roast like but only cos she watched me 😁


My dickhead brother turned down an apprenticeship at the Dorchester under Anton Mosimann as he was too wrapped up in a girl he was seeing from Huyton. That romance only lasted a few more months, the knobhead. Saying that, working at the Bay meant he met his wife and 27 years later and 4 brilliant kids, they are still as happy as ever.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:23:27 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:06:28 am
There's a related problem which I'm trying to demonstrate to Shakahislop if they'll ever answer those questions

The problem is that it looks very much like you're trying to box them into a specific corner, at which point you can criticise them for not being supportive of the other thing. Firing a series of interrogative questions at somebody isn't really what I was talking about, and it's why certain nuanced topics really need to be heavily moderated in online spaces like forums (and God help anyone trying to talk about such things on the wasteland that is Twitter).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:36:59 pm
I think a fair bit of this problem arises from the idea of 'multiculturalism' that began to be peddled in the late 90's.

It was basically that all cultures immigrated into the UK are equally valid; people should be free to adhere to whatever cultural/religious behaviours they choose, and where possible the law will be bent to allow for religious/cultural foibles.

It's a great and noble aim in theory.

The problems come when two cultures conflict with very opposing ideologies. I mentioned the conflict between more hardline Muslims and LGBT rights, but there are many examples.

Related to the problem is the trans-v-women's rights question, which has become horribly toxic; women who have genuine concerns, especially regarding self-identifying, being labelled 'transphobic' and campaigns of hate whipped up against them.


The principle of multiculturalism absolutely has a place, but there needs to be a set of liberal values that are the foundations for society.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:34:30 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:23:27 pm
The problem is that it looks very much like you're trying to box them into a specific corner, at which point you can criticise them for not being supportive of the other thing. Firing a series of interrogative questions at somebody isn't really what I was talking about, and it's why certain nuanced topics really need to be heavily moderated in online spaces like forums (and God help anyone trying to talk about such things on the wasteland that is Twitter).

Here's a quote from the writer I was talking about: "Angels trying to out-angel each other". Liberals can't just be liberals. They have to further define in excruciating detail. And if they don't fit the description at any step of the way, they are demonised. Feminists versus trans.

Related to that, in a way concretely demonstrated to one of the posters on here, though probably not to Shakahislop as they don't seem to have any intention of responding to my post except accuse me of being anti-left. Someone accused me of taking this discussion off-topic. Which is exactly my point about this discussion. If they're uncomfortable being asked to respond to these interrogative questions, that's how most people in the UK feel about these liberal issues that they feel are deal breakers. They're happy to act liberally, but they're not interested in defining themselves in these specific ways to qualify as liberals. They're more interested in other issues.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:34:57 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:36:59 pm
there needs to be a set of liberal values that are the foundations for society.

One of which should be to be able to accept that other viewpoints may transgress against things you believe should be your right (or the rights you believe a group should have), without immediately taking it as an attack (either personal or against said group) and responding negatively, shutting down discussion.

Of course one problem is that there are people who do want to make attacks against people for reasons such as ethnicity, gender, sexuality, so on, either maliciously or as trolling. And how do you distinguish between them and an earnest attempt to 'peacebreak' between mutually incompatible positions? I'm not sure most people can, especially when you strip a lot of things out of the conversation that might help humanise things, such as happens with most online platforms.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:41:43 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:34:57 pm
One of which should be to be able to accept that other viewpoints may transgress against things you believe should be your right (or the rights you believe a group should have), without immediately taking it as an attack (either personal or against said group) and responding negatively, shutting down discussion.

Of course one problem is that there are people who do want to make attacks against people for reasons such as ethnicity, gender, sexuality, so on, either maliciously or as trolling. And how do you distinguish between them and an earnest attempt to 'peacebreak' between mutually incompatible positions? I'm not sure most people can, especially when you strip a lot of things out of the conversation that might help humanise things, such as you get with most online platforms.

I challenge anyone on the left to pass this test:

Name some prominent Tory politicians and make a case for them in a way that's comprehensible to most people.

So no naming politicians that no one's heard of so you can sing praises that no one can tag you on. No arguments that are painfully arcane in the hope that no one can pin you on them. And no reflexively saying that all Tories are bastards. If you deem yourself left of centre, try that test. If you have no interest in passing that test, don't complain about Tory government.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:44:53 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:34:30 pm
They're happy to act liberally, but they're not interested in defining themselves in these specific ways to qualify as liberals.

I can't really work out what you're getting at as you seem to be talking around a point rather than making it. Which is more important, to act liberally or define yourself as liberal?

And which is the more liberal position to support, womens' rights issues or trans rights issues?

And lastly, regarding being accused of being off topic, interesting as this sort of area is to discuss, it's hardly about Brexit is it?
