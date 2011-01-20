Yep.



That's the thing that finally made me realise that Corbyn wasn't fit to lead the Labour Party.



He made his own personal dislike of the EU into a half-arsed statement. I think I'd have had had more respect for him if he just admitted it.



I've seen plenty of speeches he did about the EU and it was obvious what his views were, then his half-arsed conferences and speeches and bunking off to vanish on holiday or wherever meant that Labour was just floating about in the middle.



The Tories and Brexit Party were frothing at the mouth, riling people up and slagging off the EU and I think some people that voted for it did so because they didn't see anyone bothering to stand up for the EU, bothering to say that Brexit was stupid, bothering to say that the UK would be absolutely worse off for decades, bothering to get Remain to rally - instead it was Brexit v pretty much fuck all.



Then he comes out the next day looking delighted insisting that the UK honour it - first one to do so.



The country turned against the EU because no one could be found to speak up for it. That's why I think it's important that supposed Labour supporters should speak up for the last Labour government. Whatever you think of Blair, it is important to speak up for his and Brown's government. Or non-Tory government will go the same way as our EU membership.



The problem created by Corbyn's reluctance to not just personally support and campaign for Remain, but keep the Labour Party position officially stepped-back, wasn't that nobody spoke up for the EU (Cameron & Osborne - the two most powerful politicians in the country at the time did extensively), it was that the positives of the EU for people were very much narrowed.The sort of arguments that would chime with 'ordinary working people'* were how the EU has brought in improved workers' rights, environmental protections, consumer regulations - often against the wishes of the Tory government at the time, but benefitting each and every one of us.You couldn't have Gideon and that slimeball Cameron making impassioned pro-EU arguments on the basis of above, given they and their government were seeking to repeal workers' rights and weaken environmental protections (to hand big housebuilders/Tory donors huge tracts of greenbelt to generate mammoth profits from).You couldn't have them two explaining how their fellow Tories getting giddy about the prospect of a 'bonfire of red tape' were really referring to the prospect of slashing those workers' rights, environmental protections & consumer regulations.You couldn't have those two saying that the reason people were waiting so long for hospital treatment/doctors appointments or the reason public services where overwhelmed or the reason some schools were overcrowded wasn't because of people moving here from the EU, it was about Tory underfunding.Instead, they were left with whines about weakened economic growth and damage to the financial services industry - which actually, for those people away from the South East who were feeling forgotten and neglected, was counter-productive in terms of generating support for Remain. The Leave side were majoring on emotive messages along the lines of 'vote leave and stop all these immigrants stealing your jobs/doctors appointments/school places' and 'vote leave and we'll spend the £billions saved on you'It needed a cohesive Labour Party to counter the arguments. Yet Corbyn deliberately kept Labour mostly out of the fight.* I'm just using this as a tabloidesque catch-all description