The Tories also think that we deserve special treatment, but we don't, we're just a shitty little island full of idiots.



The crazy thing is, you could actually get special treatment. I'm 100 percent sure even without staying in the customs union and single market the EU would have been prepared to give the UK as much and as easy access to trading in and with the EU as is possible for a third country. After all, the UK used to be a member of the EU and due to the proximity there's still very much a connection between the markets and the regions as such. It could have been a divorce where one party might have moved out and started a new life without the other one, but they still stay friends and help each other out as friends.The problem is that your government is too afraid of looking weak and being lambasted by the Brexit-media they helped create in the first place. Therefore, they aren't prepared to make any compromises. They want everything, but don't want to give anything to the EU. That's just not how negotiations work. They have moved out after the divorce and while the other party is offering half of the furniture for old time's sake, if they come and collect it, they want all of it and they want it delivered.