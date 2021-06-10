« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 197473 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,028
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3840 on: June 10, 2021, 04:37:24 pm »
Johnson never had any intention of adhering to the NI Protocol.

He signed the deal to win he election and just thought he could keep kicking the can further down the road.  The EU would eventually bend.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,975
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3841 on: June 10, 2021, 04:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 10, 2021, 04:37:24 pm
Johnson never had any intention of adhering to the NI Protocol.

He signed the deal to win he election and just thought he could keep kicking the can further down the road.  The EU would eventually bend.
That sums up my take on it.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3842 on: June 10, 2021, 06:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 10, 2021, 03:28:12 pm

The basis of the NI Protocol is May's first draft of her 'backstop' - the detail was already there in the initial idea, which was to have essentially the NI Protocol kick-in if the UK and EU couldn't agree a deal that would make the need for such a measure obsolete, or until "the United Kingdom identifies and develops a mutually satisfactory technology that operates customs, excise, phytosanitary and other controls on the frontier between the UK and the EU, without any evident border infrastructure."

The NI Protocol being that the NI remains within EU jurisdiction for trade/customs purposes, with a free and open border between NI and Ireland, and the hard/customs border being placed between NI and rUK.

Further discussions between May's government & Barnier resulted in the final 'backstop' being that the UK in its entirety would "maintain full alignment with those rules of the Internal Market and the Customs Union" until the UK and EU could "agree jointly that a mutually satisfactory alternative arrangement has been reached" that would allow free movement between NI and Ireland.

In other words, the UK would remain in a temporary state of very soft Brexit until another solution - full trade agreement or technology-based - was agreed (NB - the arrangement specifically excluded fish, which would be subject to separate agreement  :-\)

Bozo simply proposed the first-draft backstop 'solution' to the EU (ie, the hard/customs border to be between NI and rUK) from the off, so that he could declare 'Brexit done' to his adoring and wilfully ignorant fuckwits.


With hindsight, the May backstop deal would have been immeasurably preferable to the shitshow now, in practical terms. But at that time, the remainer majority in the HoC believed they could get something far better, and ideally get a second referendum to bin Brexit full stop. Sadly, none of the remainer factions could find a compromise, which allowed Bozo, like a whitened turd, to float to the top and get the diamond-hard Brexit that the real driving powers behind the Leave campaign wanted all along.



Yep exactly, and of course not to forget the collective parliamentary balls-up to allow this to happen, from inability to agree to a temp Govt of national unity and then allowing Cummings and co out of their Brexit cul-de-sac through the 2019 election.  And of course in between the marathon of indicative votes when multiple chances were wasted to at least put the brakes on and/or soften Brexit.

And here we are.
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3843 on: June 10, 2021, 06:17:57 pm »
There would have been determined efforts to tear up May's deal or a proper/true soft Brexit, so I don't see the point of bemoaning pro-EU MPs for not simply accepting either of those.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3844 on: June 10, 2021, 07:10:36 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,692
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3845 on: June 10, 2021, 07:16:48 pm »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,028
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3846 on: June 10, 2021, 08:17:25 pm »
Quote from: TSC on June 10, 2021, 07:10:36 pm
Which to believe?


https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/biden-in-extraordinary-rebuke-accuses-johnson-of-inflaming-ireland-tensions-275121/?amp


https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/boris-johnson-risks-g7-becoming-damage-limitation-exercise-after-joe-biden-northern-ireland-rebuke/ar-AAKTq7c


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9673745/Boris-Johnson-says-Joe-Biden-did-NOT-rebuke-Northern-Ireland.html

Or this:

Quote
There is "complete harmony" on the need to solve trade problems in Northern Ireland, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has said, following his first face-to-face meeting with US president Joe Biden.

The two leaders met in Cornwall on the eve of the G7 summit.

Mr Johnson said the US, UK and EU all wanted to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-57433296
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3847 on: Yesterday at 11:41:04 am »
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3848 on: Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm »
Quote
While Downing Street characterised the discussions as constructive, Johnson complained that some of the leaders failed to understand the UK was a single country. I just need to get that into their heads, he said.

I mean, you agreeing to the opposite last year is what probably led to their 'misconception', Boris.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3849 on: Yesterday at 05:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm
I mean, you agreeing to the opposite last year is what probably led to their 'misconception', Boris.
What Johnson means is that, Great Britain, freed of the shackles of the EU, is incapable of standing up to the likes of the US, China and the large trading blocks (including, of course, the EU). The World has Johnson's Johnson in their hand and can twist as much as they wish, whenever they like, and the fat turd (and by extension, the whole of the UK) can do fuck all about it. So, if everyone would play nice and provide the UK special treatment in trade negotiations, that would be lovely. Pretty please. Or....?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:00:18 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,325
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3850 on: Yesterday at 08:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm
I mean, you agreeing to the opposite last year is what probably led to their 'misconception', Boris.

I'm missing the context on this. Is it as Jimney  says and we are just one small country deserving of special treatment?
My initial puzzlement is that the UK is (as I see it) several countries, England, Scotland, Wales and N.I. Now this could be semantics and we are in fact separate nations and the UK is the country?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,692
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3851 on: Yesterday at 09:15:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:40:42 pm
I'm missing the context on this. Is it as Jimney  says and we are just one small country deserving of special treatment?
My initial puzzlement is that the UK is (as I see it) several countries, England, Scotland, Wales and N.I. Now this could be semantics and we are in fact separate nations and the UK is the country?

I think what he was referring to was, by sticking a border in the Irish Sea and leaving NI in the Customs Union, or whatever they are still in, he's already split the UK into separate entities.

The Tories also think that we deserve special treatment, but we don't, we're just a shitty little island full of idiots.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,975
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3852 on: Yesterday at 09:27:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:15:58 pm
I think what he was referring to was, by sticking a border in the Irish Sea and leaving NI in the Customs Union, or whatever they are still in, he's already split the UK into separate entities
Well of course that's what he's going on about, the patronising bloated mess. But the Europeans have always been more alive to the implications for N. Ireland than our negotiators have been in my opinion, right from the word go.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3853 on: Yesterday at 09:40:23 pm »
Johnsons trying to goad the EU into debate, EU won't fall for it as they've already said there's nothing to discus, the UK+EU have a agreement, Johnsons government signed that agreement.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,325
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3854 on: Yesterday at 10:31:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:15:58 pm
I think what he was referring to was, by sticking a border in the Irish Sea and leaving NI in the Customs Union, or whatever they are still in, he's already split the UK into separate entities.

The Tories also think that we deserve special treatment, but we don't, we're just a shitty little island full of idiots.
Thanks Rob. That makes sense
 Only one side of the discussions wears big boy pants when the EU and Johnson meets.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,105
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3855 on: Today at 03:21:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:15:58 pm
The Tories also think that we deserve special treatment, but we don't, we're just a shitty little island full of idiots.

The crazy thing is, you could actually get special treatment. I'm 100 percent sure even without staying in the customs union and single market the EU would have been prepared to give the UK as much and as easy access to trading in and with the EU as is possible for a third country. After all, the UK used to be a member of the EU and due to the proximity there's still very much a connection between the markets and the regions as such. It could have been a divorce where one party might have moved out and started a new life without the other one, but they still stay friends and help each other out as friends.

The problem is that your government is too afraid of looking weak and being lambasted by the Brexit-media they helped create in the first place. Therefore, they aren't prepared to make any compromises. They want everything, but don't want to give anything to the EU. That's just not how negotiations work. They  have moved out after the divorce and while the other party is offering half of the furniture for old time's sake, if they come and collect it, they want all of it and they want it delivered.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Up
« previous next »
 