Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 196549 times)

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:26:17 am
That Frost is one hell of a c*nt. The EU are carrying out legal purism apparently. So they are sticking to the legality of whats been agreed? Shock horror.

The farmers here should be able to batter Eustace. We should also laugh at farmers directly.

It's the classic, blaming the EU bogeyman again!  The gammons will lap it up of course!

The fact that we agreed to the protocol makes no difference.

As treeless said though. We got brexit done .
Id imagine Biden may raise the protocol with Johnson at the weekend.  EU guy Sefcovic now speaking about things and, surprise surprise, he said businesses (in Ni) welcome the protocol. 

The Times journo then asks a question about sausages ffs
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:43:57 pm
Id imagine Biden may raise the protocol with Johnson at the weekend.  EU guy Sefcovic now speaking about things and, surprise surprise, he said businesses (in Ni) welcome the protocol. 

The Times journo then asks a question about sausages ffs
https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x5t001g?autoplay=0&mute=0&start=385
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:43:57 pm
Id imagine Biden may raise the protocol with Johnson at the weekend.  EU guy Sefcovic now speaking about things and, surprise surprise, he said businesses (in Ni) welcome the protocol. 

The Times journo then asks a question about sausages ffs


Sure enough, Biden's administration give a shot across the bows:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-57411343


Meanwhile, hard-right, Brexwit gobshite O'Flynn deliberately lying:

Patrick O'Flynn
@oflynnsocial
Theresa May supporters today berating Johnson and Frost for the faults of the Northern Ireland protocol is a bit rich.
The source of the problem was May's weakness at the negotiating table having given away UK leverage and narrowed options.

It feeds the cretins that reply with comments along the lines of "the EU can't tell us what to do with our own country, tear-up the Brexit deal and we'll be fine". Yeah, you do that and watch not just the EU impose sanctions, but the US because Bozo will have jizzed all over the GFA. And these fucking nuggets will still think it's everyone else's fault.



How many times has this happened now, 3 times+
Johnson tells the country he's got a brilliant oven ready deal to win power and to take us out of the EU.he signs that UK-EU deal, few months later Johnsons tells us it's a crap deal so we are renegaging on the deal. world tells UK we are breaking international law but Torys don't give a s,, as long as voters remain clueless on the con. they sign NI protocol. Johnson says it will not mean checks at NI sea border, he lies because he knows voters are clueless. now he says we don't intend to honour the NI protocol blaming the EU as usual.
Even if the EU were being unfair the question voters need to ask is our government have signed deals and then told the public we never understood the deals we signed. they are not fit to govern if everyone keeps ripping them off all the time.

Good luck conning Biden, I imagine him shaking his head and asking Johnson if he understood the agreement he signed with the EU.

I couldn't blame the EU if they just walked away and told us to come back when stop playing games.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:57:03 pm
How many times has this happened now, 3 times+
Johnson tells the country he's got a brilliant oven ready deal to win power and to take us out of the EU.he signs that UK-EU deal, few months later Johnsons tells us it's a crap deal so we are renegaging on the deal. world tells UK we are breaking international law but Torys don't give a s,, as long as voters remain clueless on the con. they sign NI protocol. Johnson says it will not mean checks at NI sea border, he lies because he knows voters are clueless. now he says the agreement we don't intend to honour the NI protocol blaming the EU as usual.
Even if the EU were being unfair the question voters need to ask is our government have signed deals and then told the public we never understood the deals we signed. they are not fit to govern if everyone keeps ripping them off all the time.

Good luck conning Biden, I imagine him shaking his head and asking Johnson if he understood the agreement he signed with the EU.

I couldn't blame the EU if they just walked away and told us to come back when stop playing games.


The corrupt Tory scum couldn't do this without the aid/complicity of the predominantly right-wing media, and after having gelded the BBC to turn it into a government propaganda mouthpiece
I'm hoping Biden publicly states that the US will be reluctant to sign a deal with a country that breaks international agreements. Not that he will of course, but he would only have to threaten it.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:21:26 pm
I'm hoping Biden publicly states that the US will be reluctant to sign a deal with a country that breaks international agreements. Not that he will of course, but he would only have to threaten it.
All the US need do is make a trading agreement dependent upon the UK continuing to fulfill its treaty obligations under the GFA.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:59:12 pm

The corrupt Tory scum couldn't do this without the aid/complicity of the predominantly right-wing media, and after having gelded the BBC to turn it into a government propaganda mouthpiece
Can you imagine the headlines if Labour did exactly the same Johnson has done.
It would be a full page cartoon of the Labour leader as a clueless mug who signs rip off contracts all the time, here they go again, trying to renege on another rip off deal they never understood.
You lot are so negative. We've signed a great deal, the bigliest deal. Has anyone, in the history of great trade deals, ever struck a better deal with the global powerhouse that is Liechtenstein?

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jun/04/uk-strikes-trade-deal-norway-iceland-liechtenstein-liz-truss
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:47:22 pm
Can you imagine the headlines if Labour did exactly the same Johnson has done.
It would be a full page cartoon of the Labour leader as a clueless mug who signs rip off contracts all the time, here they go again, trying to renege on another rip off deal they never understood.


Spot on. The double-standards are shocking.

But it's always been this way. There's a way of the country being run (predominantly for the benefit of a financial elite) that, if a party or organisation tries to deviate the course from, the whole weight of the propaganda machine cranks into action.

It was the Miners' Strike that first ripped back the veneer for me.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:21:26 pm
I'm hoping Biden publicly states that the US will be reluctant to sign a deal with a country that breaks international agreements. Not that he will of course, but he would only have to threaten it.

He probably wont although hed be quite correct to do so.  If trust is absent due to the UK reneging on contracts can there even be a trade deal?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:03:59 pm

Spot on. The double-standards are shocking.

But it's always been this way. There's a way of the country being run (predominantly for the benefit of a financial elite) that, if a party or organisation tries to deviate the course from, the whole weight of the propaganda machine cranks into action.

It was the Miners' Strike that first ripped back the veneer for me.
Hasn't it pretty much always been those in control of the media are in control of the people.
Invading forces often went for the Tv and radio stations as key early targets.
See how Trump took control of the new media for a while...
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:48:47 pm
You lot are so negative. We've signed a great deal, the bigliest deal. Has anyone, in the history of great trade deals, ever struck a better deal with the global powerhouse that is Liechtenstein?

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jun/04/uk-strikes-trade-deal-norway-iceland-liechtenstein-liz-truss

When you read beyond the headline, it's still worse than what we had while in the EU.

She offered words of caution, however, conceding on Friday that there would be extra costs for businesses on both sides which had been used to trading with the UK when it was an EU member state.

Solberg said it was inevitable that trade would be more bureaucratic and less dynamic than pre-Brexit arrangements, with the costs yet to be calculated. Without a veterinary agreement there would be more red tape for those exporting animal and plant products, she said, and the lack of mutual recognition of changes in the two sides regulatory frameworks would demand further talks in future.

As details of the deal emerged, Norwegian fishermen complained about the level access for its seafood in the UK market while British farmers had little to celebrate.

Norways minister of agriculture and food, Olaug Bollestad, said it had been vital for the centre-right coalition government to protect its small but politically important agriculture sector from the threat of cheaper British beef and cheese.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:03:59 pm

Spot on. The double-standards are shocking.

But it's always been this way. There's a way of the country being run (predominantly for the benefit of a financial elite) that, if a party or organisation tries to deviate the course from, the whole weight of the propaganda machine cranks into action.

It was the Miners' Strike that first ripped back the veneer for me.
Yeah, It's not just putting the boot in on Labour either, it's spinning a negative into a positive.how many times did Johnson go to Brussels making a demand only to be told no chance, yet UK media says Johnson stands firm. he caved in on everything yet they claim Johnson stood firm, what a joke.
It's like frictionless trade is the most important thing to them, so why did they......oh I can't be fuckin arsed!
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:11:32 pm
When you read beyond the headline, it's still worse than what we had while in the EU.

She offered words of caution, however, conceding on Friday that there would be extra costs for businesses on both sides which had been used to trading with the UK when it was an EU member state.

Solberg said it was inevitable that trade would be more bureaucratic and less dynamic than pre-Brexit arrangements, with the costs yet to be calculated. Without a veterinary agreement there would be more red tape for those exporting animal and plant products, she said, and the lack of mutual recognition of changes in the two sides regulatory frameworks would demand further talks in future.

As details of the deal emerged, Norwegian fishermen complained about the level access for its seafood in the UK market while British farmers had little to celebrate.

Norways minister of agriculture and food, Olaug Bollestad, said it had been vital for the centre-right coalition government to protect its small but politically important agriculture sector from the threat of cheaper British beef and cheese.
But blue passports right?
Liechtenstein have blue passports as well... :D
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:35:37 pm
Liechtenstein have blue passports as well... :D

Are theirs made in France too? ;)
Heard about the Liechtenstein and Norway deal last week and laughed my head of, fucking Liechtenstein???
Also radio 4 tonight on PM pressing the Irish feller about the sausage debate, do these idiots not know the implications of tariffs standards etc ? It might seem silly but thats what you voted for you stupid fucking twats.
Love it hope it continues..
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 11:12:31 pm
Heard about the Liechtenstein and Norway deal last week and laughed my head of, fucking Liechtenstein???
Also radio 4 tonight on PM pressing the Irish feller about the sausage debate, do these idiots not know the implications of tariffs standards etc ? It might seem silly but thats what you voted for you stupid fucking twats.
Love it hope it continues..
Yep. they agree to it then start moaning like spoilt teenagers arguing But why do I have to do it. it's not fair, why.   
Johnson insulting the publics intelligence again, he thinks there's a simple solution, where have I heard that before, maybe it can all be sorted out in a afternoon over a cup of tea like they said back in 2016. if it was so easy then the solution would have been wrote into the protocol in the first place.                                                     
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:25:54 pm
Yep. they agree to it then start moaning like spoilt teenagers arguing But why do I have to do it. it's not fair, why.   
Johnson insulting the publics intelligence again, he thinks there's a simple solution, where have I heard that before, maybe it can all be sorted out in a afternoon over a cup of tea like they said back in 2016. if it was so easy then the solution would have been wrote into the protocol in the first place.                                                     

The tone from the commentator on PM was all wrong tonight . Basically making fun of the situation due to it being about sausages . Rules are rules and we have to stick to them , just highlights the absolute stupidity of the situation.  Honestly hope the EU dig their heals in . I hate this country now.
It's all a bit of a joke to them isn't it. Bendy banana territory.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:55:14 am
It's all a bit of a joke to them isn't it. Bendy banana territory.

They're all c*nts. They try to make it a joke about sausages, but what they are either failing to see, or totally ignoring, is that this applies to ALL chilled meats. So that's Pork, Beef, Lamb, Poultry, Game and I'd assume fish and shellfish. That's massively affecting the UK producers who send these foods to NI and mainland Europe, its affecting the likes of Tesco who have stores in NI and Eire, so ultimately it is impacting on the people who live there, as they will struggle to get fresh meat.

I can't really put into words how poor the legal understanding of these people is. They've signed a contract, but they don't understand it actually applies to them. "What? But that is silly, why do I have to do that? You warned me about it before? See, even you think it's silly, doesn't that mean we don't have to do it? C'mon, just let us off, you did it last time..."

Shows how they live the rest of their lives, never having to follow the same rules as everyone else, always expecting special treatment. They all should get locked up.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:55:30 am
I can't really put into words how poor the legal understanding of these people is. They've signed a contract, but they don't understand it actually applies to them. "What? But that is silly, why do I have to do that? You warned me about it before? See, even you think it's silly, doesn't that mean we don't have to do it? C'mon, just let us off, you did it last time..."

Shows how they live the rest of their lives, never having to follow the same rules as everyone else, always expecting special treatment. They all should get locked up.

And it's not like it's rules over something daft like how straight the sausages need to be. This (as far as I am aware) is about the quality \ fit to eat of the meat ffs.

I mean we could argue our standards are as good as the EU and undoubtedly that is true today. But obviously the EU have to protect their citizens, today , tomorrow, after we sign deals with the US and chinese wet markets...
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:48:47 pm
You lot are so negative. We've signed a great deal, the bigliest deal. Has anyone, in the history of great trade deals, ever struck a better deal with the global powerhouse that is Liechtenstein?

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jun/04/uk-strikes-trade-deal-norway-iceland-liechtenstein-liz-truss

And Dim Dowden says its great news for British acts wanting to tour Liechtenstein, despite it not having an airport.
So they cant get there without passing through an EU country.
Absolute prick
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:55:30 am
I can't really put into words how poor the legal understanding of these people is. They've signed a contract, but they don't understand it actually applies to them. "What? But that is silly, why do I have to do that? You warned me about it before? See, even you think it's silly, doesn't that mean we don't have to do it? C'mon, just let us off, you did it last time..."

Shows how they live the rest of their lives, never having to follow the same rules as everyone else, always expecting special treatment. They all should get locked up.


It's not stupidity, it's duplicity.

Portraying them as bumbling buffoons lets them off the hook.

They knew full well what the implications for the NI Protocol would be, and they planned accordingly. Even at the time of the signing, people were saying that this corrupt shower of shite would, once the implications of the NIP began to hit home, simply look to ignore the conditions and then, when the EU said "Wait, you can't do that" make a big song and dance about how the horrid EU was being unreasonable (and the predominantly right-wing media and the North Korea'esque BBC would be banging the Great British drum to whip-up the flagshagging cretins)

The problem was, the GFA creates a massive problem for Brexit. There were only ever going to be three solutions:

1) Put a hard/customs border between NI and Ireland. This shatters the GFA, risking a return to terrorism, along with facing the international consequences of breaking an international treaty - not least with the US, who are guarantors of the GFA (and the current President has a personal interest in it)

2) Put the hard/customs border in the Irish Sea, allowing NI to be - for trade purposes - effectively part of the EU. This upsets the bowler-hatted bigots who think it increases the chances of a united Ireland. It risks exacerbating pressure for the Union to break (esp with Scotland looking more favourably toward independence). And it illustrates clearly the practical problems with Brexit (unless you're a flagshagging cretin with their fingers in their ears singing 'Rule Britannia')

3) Negotiate a softer Brexit deal with the EU that continues to allow the free flow of goods & services between the UK and EU. But that would require compromise by the UK on i) accepting EU regulation on goods and services; and ii) accepting an oversight/adjudicating role for the European Court for breaches and disputes. Given the people driving and funding Brexit from even pre-Referendum days, who have been the ones pulling the strings of Bozo's corrupt regime since he was elected, demanded no EC oversight/jurisdiction and no acceptance of regulation, this was never an option. Don't underestimate the reliance of the UK on the flow of 'dirty money' through the City on its way to the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, which would be threatened by legislation in the EU and US that is being strengthened all the time.


This whole charade is playing out just as people said it would.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:25:54 pm
Yep. they agree to it then start moaning like spoilt teenagers arguing But why do I have to do it. it's not fair, why.   
Johnson insulting the publics intelligence again, he thinks there's a simple solution, where have I heard that before, maybe it can all be sorted out in a afternoon over a cup of tea like they said back in 2016. if it was so easy then the solution would have been wrote into the protocol in the first place.                                                     

There is very little intelligence to insult. Most of the english public love him.
An example of the lying & conniving of the Brexiteers:

Oct 19



Jun 9




https://twitter.com/StevePeers/status/1402873425585127424


« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:12 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:26:00 am

It's not stupidity, it's duplicity.

Portraying them as bumbling buffoons lets them off the hook.

They knew full well what the implications for the NI Protocol would be, and they planned accordingly. Even at the time of the signing, people were saying that this corrupt shower of shite would, once the implications of the NIP began to hit home, simply look to ignore the conditions and then, when the EU said "Wait, you can't do that" make a big song and dance about how the horrid EU was being unreasonable (and the predominantly right-wing media and the North Korea'esque BBC would be banging the Great British drum to whip-up the flagshagging cretins)

The problem was, the GFA creates a massive problem for Brexit. There were only ever going to be three solutions:

1) Put a hard/customs border between NI and Ireland. This shatters the GFA, risking a return to terrorism, along with facing the international consequences of breaking an international treaty - not least with the US, who are guarantors of the GFA (and the current President has a personal interest in it)

2) Put the hard/customs border in the Irish Sea, allowing NI to be - for trade purposes - effectively part of the EU. This upsets the bowler-hatted bigots who think it increases the chances of a united Ireland. It risks exacerbating pressure for the Union to break (esp with Scotland looking more favourably toward independence). And it illustrates clearly the practical problems with Brexit (unless you're a flagshagging cretin with their fingers in their ears singing 'Rule Britannia')

3) Negotiate a softer Brexit deal with the EU that continues to allow the free flow of goods & services between the UK and EU. But that would require compromise by the UK on i) accepting EU regulation on goods and services; and ii) accepting an oversight/adjudicating role for the European Court for breaches and disputes. Given the people driving and funding Brexit from even pre-Referendum days, who have been the ones pulling the strings of Bozo's corrupt regime since he was elected, demanded no EC oversight/jurisdiction and no acceptance of regulation, this was never an option. Don't underestimate the reliance of the UK on the flow of 'dirty money' through the City on its way to the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies, which would be threatened by legislation in the EU and US that is being strengthened all the time.


This whole charade is playing out just as people said it would.

On point 2. Bowler hatted and bigoted they may be. But they would be right that a border in the sea increasea the chances of a united Ireland.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:42:29 pm
On point 2. Bowler hatted and bigoted they may be. But they would be right that a border in the sea increasea the chances of a united Ireland.


Absolutely. I should have said 'who know it increases' rather than 'who think it increases'.

 :thumbup
'as good as it gets' is still compatible of them offering us a shit deal when we are powerless.
And why would they do otherwise....
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:45:03 pm
'as good as it gets' is still compatible of them offering us a shit deal when we are powerless.
And why would they do otherwise....


??

It was the UK's deal.

The EU/UK border wrt Ireland and the GFA was always a massive issue and, like I said, there were only ever 3 options.

None were acceptable to this corrupt government.

So they chose the one that had the least immediate impact and had the strategy of ignoring the conditions of their own deal, then blaming the other side - knowing they had the vast majority of the print media as well as the state broadcaster on their side to help peddle the lie, along with a radicalised 40'ish% of the electorate eager to believe all of their shit as long as it demonised the EU.

Gordon Brown says he will not give up fight to reverse Brexit

Quote
I want to rejoin the European Union, Brown said. Ill not give up. I didnt support joining the euro because I didnt think it would work for Britain, it wasnt because I objected to a single currency.

Im not some mad integrationist that in all situations will say, integrate, integrate, integrate. But I do think our future is still European, and I do think that myself. But I recognise thats not whats going to happen in the very short term, and I also recognise that weve also got to find a better way of expressing global Britain, to persuade people of the need for international cooperation.

This was, he stressed, not a recommendation for Labour. Im only saying it as a personal view. I still regret leaving the European Union, and I still see a long-term future as part of Europe. And thats all I need to say. Thats my contribution to the debate. Im not there to decide Labours policy at the next election.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jun/10/gordon-brown-not-give-up-fight-reverse-brexit
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:50:22 pm

??

It was the UK's deal.

The EU/UK border wrt Ireland and the GFA was always a massive issue and, like I said, there were only ever 3 options.

None were acceptable to this corrupt government.

So they chose the one that had the least immediate impact and had the strategy of ignoring the conditions of their own deal, then blaming the other side - knowing they had the vast majority of the print media as well as the state broadcaster on their side to help peddle the lie, along with a radicalised 40'ish% of the electorate eager to believe all of their shit as long as it demonised the EU.



Sorry, I hadn't realised we'd offered the EU the deal , rather than the other way around.
I suppose we knew we couldn't offer them anything that was better for us as they knew they could just reject it there and then.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:42:06 pm
An example of the lying & conniving of the Brexiteers:

Oct 19



Jun 9




https://twitter.com/StevePeers/status/1402873425585127424




We need to do what the French would do, drag these c*nts outside and execute them.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:46:21 pm
Sorry, I hadn't realised we'd offered the EU the deal , rather than the other way around.
I suppose we knew we couldn't offer them anything that was better for us as they knew they could just reject it there and then.

Of course it was a negotiated deal and took (how many?) years. Oven ready proclaimed Johnson as he signed the contract. 
