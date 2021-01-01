How many times has this happened now, 3 times+

Johnson tells the country he's got a brilliant oven ready deal to win power and to take us out of the EU.he signs that UK-EU deal, few months later Johnsons tells us it's a crap deal so we are renegaging on the deal. world tells UK we are breaking international law but Torys don't give a s,, as long as voters remain clueless on the con. they sign NI protocol. Johnson says it will not mean checks at NI sea border, he lies because he knows voters are clueless. now he says we don't intend to honour the NI protocol blaming the EU as usual.

Even if the EU were being unfair the question voters need to ask is our government have signed deals and then told the public we never understood the deals we signed. they are not fit to govern if everyone keeps ripping them off all the time.



Good luck conning Biden, I imagine him shaking his head and asking Johnson if he understood the agreement he signed with the EU.



I couldn't blame the EU if they just walked away and told us to come back when stop playing games.

