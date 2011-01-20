« previous next »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June  7, 2021, 10:25:04 pm
At least the current system has some regulation, unlike crypto which is a jungle for the naive and gullible.

It's ironic when a lot of the people pushing crypto are the same people moaning about the deregulation of the banks.  ;D
What was Sangrias q?
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  7, 2021, 10:26:27 pm
What was Sangrias q?

"What is the crypto being used to trade for?"
Quote from: Sangria on June  7, 2021, 10:03:02 pm
The internet has wikipedia, and all the other forms of sharing knowledge that Arpanet designed it for. The legacy currency system allows for extremely scalable transactions all the way down to the most minor exchange of goods and services. What RL uses do cryptocurrencies have?

Haha and how long after the Internet was created did Wikipedia launch? Do you know your legacy currency will eventually begin to run on blockchain technology?
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  7, 2021, 10:36:34 pm
Haha and how long after the Internet was created did Wikipedia launch? Do you know your legacy currency will eventually begin to run on blockchain technology?


Any predictions on when and how this will happen?
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  7, 2021, 10:36:34 pm
Haha and how long after the Internet was created did Wikipedia launch? Do you know your legacy currency will eventually begin to run on blockchain technology?

Hate to break it to you, but a lot of things existed on the internet long before Wikipedia.

I think Sangria was using what is known as an "example".
Quote from: Sangria on June  7, 2021, 10:28:58 pm
"What is the crypto being used to trade for?"

It can be traded for fiat or can be held if you believe in it as a SOV. Most are not but a few have held their value better than any traditional investment over the last few years.

Whether you guys believe in it or not isnt my concern anyway. I hope I havent offended anyone and hope we can all remember we are united in our love of Liverpool FC  ;D

Its been an interesting discussion and a good snapshot of the generational divide in thinking!
Quote from: Sangria on June  7, 2021, 10:38:04 pm
Any predictions on when and how this will happen?

Have you not heard of central bank digital currencies?
Quote from: Sangria on June  7, 2021, 10:38:04 pm
Any predictions on when and how this will happen?

"Wait and see"
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  7, 2021, 10:45:22 pm
It can be traded for fiat or can be held if you believe in it as a SOV. Most are not but a few have held their value better than any traditional investment over the last few years.

Whether you guys believe in it or not isnt my concern anyway. I hope I havent offended anyone and hope we can all remember we are united in our love of Liverpool FC  ;D

Its been an interesting discussion and a good snapshot of the generational divide in thinking!

What would anyone want with a Fiat 127?

My mum used to have one and it was shite.
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June  7, 2021, 10:41:43 pm
Hate to break it to you, but a lot of things existed on the internet long before Wikipedia.

I think Sangria was using what is known as an "example".

I've known people who've been around since before the September that never ended.
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  7, 2021, 10:45:22 pm
It can be traded for fiat or can be held if you believe in it as a SOV. Most are not but a few have held their value better than any traditional investment over the last few years.

Whether you guys believe in it or not isnt my concern anyway. I hope I havent offended anyone and hope we can all remember we are united in our love of Liverpool FC  ;D

Its been an interesting discussion and a good snapshot of the generational divide in thinking!

So a currency - whose purpose is supposed to be to facilitate the exchange of goods - can only be used for swapping with other currencies or holding as an investment?
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June  7, 2021, 10:51:13 pm
So a currency - whose purpose is supposed to be to facilitate the exchange of goods - can only be used for swapping with other currencies or holding as an investment?

You dont understand its fine
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  7, 2021, 10:54:15 pm
You dont understand its fine

Please, enlighten me.

 ;D
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  7, 2021, 10:54:15 pm
You dont understand its fine

You get fined for owning it? Doesn't seem very fair :(
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on June  7, 2021, 10:56:27 pm
You get fined for owning it? Doesn't seem very fair :(

 ;D
Quote from: Sangria on June  7, 2021, 09:50:12 pm
As I understand it, RL currencies represent a mutually understood unit of value used to exchange goods and services. If a currency has no use other than to stand for currency, I'm not sure how it's in any way useful. Especially given the scandalous amount of energy used to maintain these networks of cryptocurrencies. With energy usage being the major cause of planetary degredation, cryptocurrencies with no use other than as cryptocurrencies are a net drain on the economy.

This. I expect that it is entirely technically possible to create cryptocurrencies which do not require the use of huge amounts of power. But, I also expect that such currencies would come under state control - crypto-fanboys, in general, probably would be violently against that.

https://www.thebalance.com/how-much-power-does-the-bitcoin-network-use-391280

Computing costs drop all the time, so it becomes more and more economically viable to use computer resources in the race to create new bitcoins (or other cryptocurrencies). However, as it becomes cheaper to mine, there will be ever increasing amounts of cryptocurrency mining and the proportion of computing power dedicated to mining will only increase, driving up global warning even further.

I can recognise that there are some positive arguments for the use of cryptocurrencies; but their are some equally good arguments against their use (such as their widespread use by organised crime). However, given the method of creation, the resultant large greenhouse emissions should be an insurmountable argument against their use (their creation, I mean).
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on June  7, 2021, 10:25:04 pm
At least the current system has some regulation, unlike crypto which is a jungle for the naive and gullible.
But that's exactly why a large proportion of its proponents favour cryptocurrencies. To them, lack of regulation is a feature, not a bug.
Quote from: Studgotelli on June  7, 2021, 10:36:34 pm
Haha and how long after the Internet was created did Wikipedia launch? Do you know your legacy currency will eventually begin to run on blockchain technology?
Brother, Clearly, Sangria cited Wikipedia purely as an example. He could have offered a myriad of other examples.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:07:22 am
This. I expect that it is entirely technically possible to create cryptocurrencies which do not require the use of huge amounts of power. But, I also expect that such currencies would come under state control - crypto-fanboys, in general, probably would be violently against that.

https://www.thebalance.com/how-much-power-does-the-bitcoin-network-use-391280

Computing costs drop all the time, so it becomes more and more economically viable to use computer resources in the race to create new bitcoins (or other cryptocurrencies). However, as it becomes cheaper to mine, there will be ever increasing amounts of cryptocurrency mining and the proportion of computing power dedicated to mining will only increase, driving up global warning even further.

I can recognise that there are some positive arguments for the use of cryptocurrencies; but their are some equally good arguments against their use (such as their widespread use by organised crime). However, given the method of creation, the resultant large greenhouse emissions should be an insurmountable argument against their use (their creation, I mean).

The thing about the other things cited by the poster to justify the abuses of cryptos is that these other things have other uses. Established currencies are used right down to micro-scale to enable everyday transaction. The internet was designed to enable wide-ranged communication and this is still its primary use. OTOH, cryptocurrencies, for all the energy they use, have no purpose other than their self-perpetuation.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:16:20 am
The thing about the other things cited by the poster to justify the abuses of cryptos is that these other things have other uses. Established currencies are used right down to micro-scale to enable everyday transaction. The internet was designed to enable wide-ranged communication and this is still its primary use. OTOH, cryptocurrencies, for all the energy they use, have no purpose other than their self-perpetuation.
The best use I can think of for cryptocurrencies is for small (and micro-) payments over the Internet. That makes total sense. But at the other end of the scale, crypto greatly facilitates organised crime. I am not sure what other good uses it has.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:19:46 am
The best use I can think of for cryptocurrencies is for small (and micro-) payments over the Internet. That makes total sense. But at the other end of the scale, crypto greatly facilitates organised crime. I am not sure what other good uses it has.

The problem is it doesn't scale. The amount of transactions that Bitcoin can handle per second is miniscule, it is pitiful compared to the likes of Visa etc. And still has huge energy use for that small amount of transactions.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:14:21 am
Brother, Clearly, Sangria cited Wikipedia purely as an example. He could have offered a myriad of other examples.

Yeah of course my point I was trying to get at is people argued the Internet had no utility when it first launched. Its over time that it grew more and more utility. IMO the same will happen for a few crypto. Of course the majority are scams, but as I argue if the younger generation choose to adopt it as their investment alternative then it doesnt matter what you say about it, it will have value to those who use it. I mentioned to Sangria that the central bank digital currencies that will roll out will operate on blockchain technology which is crypto! It takes time for these things to happen.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:19:46 am
The best use I can think of for cryptocurrencies is for small (and micro-) payments over the Internet. That makes total sense. But at the other end of the scale, crypto greatly facilitates organised crime. I am not sure what other good uses it has.

And we live in a world where billions of pounds/dollars/yuan based organised crime facilitated with fiat money doesnt exist?

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:23:34 am
The problem is it doesn't scale. The amount of transactions that Bitcoin can handle per second is miniscule, it is pitiful compared to the likes of Visa etc. And still has huge energy use for that small amount of transactions.

Bitcoin is not going to become a global payment mechanism. That will continue to be fiat money whether in current form or digital form. Digital fiat money if its rolled out will run on blockchain technology which is crypto technology. Bitcoin is on the path to becoming something alternative to a bond. Its of course very volatile, its a 12 year old money principle. Again, we will have to let time play out to see where it goes.
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:23:34 am
The problem is it doesn't scale. The amount of transactions that Bitcoin can handle per second is miniscule, it is pitiful compared to the likes of Visa etc. And still has huge energy use for that small amount of transactions.
Crap. I did not appreciate that. So, no good uses than! ::)

I can understand the attraction of speculation, but as you have rightly pointed out, there are no tangibles. So, the potential for being burned is huge. I even considered this myself last summer. And, if I went in at that time and left a month ago, I would have done well. But that's hindsight for you. And does nothing to negate the arguments against its use.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 09:27:23 am
And we live in a world where billions of pounds/dollars/yuan based organised crime facilitated with fiat money doesnt exist?
The difference being, of course, is that we all use paper money (and banks). And large amounts of paper is much more difficult to move around without being noticed (and very difficult with large bank transactions). So, yours is a false equivalent.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:41:52 am
Crap. I did not appreciate that. So, no good uses than! ::)

I can understand the attraction of speculation, but as you have rightly pointed out, there are no tangibles. So, the potential for being burned is huge. I even considered this myself last summer. And, if I went in at that time and left a month ago, I would have done well. But that's hindsight for you. And does nothing to negate the arguments against its use.

Bitcoin has been the best performing asset in the last 10 years...
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:45:35 am
The difference being, of course, is that we all use paper money (and banks). And large amounts of paper is much more difficult to move around without being noticed (and very difficult with large bank transactions). So, yours is a false equivalent.

So its ok to do it with paper money because we all use it? Fair mate.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 09:47:16 am
Bitcoin has been the best performing asset in the last 10 years...
But it is not a commodity - not a tangible. It is pure speculation. And as such, is capable of total collapse in value. You are looking at this with hindsight and without regard to the unknown future.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 09:53:01 am
So its ok to do it with paper money because we all use it? Fair mate.
Brother. The point is that paper money (and state-run/organised) banking are required by all of us for the functioning of economies. This is not true for bitcoin, being a minority interest with disproportionate use in the facilitation of organised crime.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:58:59 am
But it is not a commodity - not a tangible. It is pure speculation. And as such, is capable of total collapse in value. You are looking at this with hindsight and without regard to the unknown future.

It is speculation against central banks yes and yes its capable of collapse in value as its done many times over the last 12 years and recently. It relies on a belief in its value just as we believe that the £5 note is worth £5.

Im just giving you the facts not hindsight. Its public information, you literally just have to Google it. No one can predict the future and Im not one of those that think it will only go up or that the govts wont try to stop Bitcoin and the rest of crypto. They will try and have tried their hardest to ban it. But for all the arguments against it, its still the best performing asset over the last 10 years. Theres something to be said for that.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:10:40 am
It is speculation against central banks yes and yes it’s capable of collapse in value as it’s done many times over the last 12 years and recently. It relies on a belief in its value just as we believe that the £5 note is worth £5.

I’m just giving you the facts not hindsight. It’s public information, you literally just have to Google it. No one can predict the future and I’m not one of those that think it will only go up or that the govts won’t try to stop Bitcoin and the rest of crypto. They will try and have tried their hardest to ban it. But for all the arguments against it, it’s still it has been the best performing asset over the last 10 years. There’s something to be said for that.
The distinction is still lost upon you.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 09:33:13 am
Bitcoin is not going to become a global payment mechanism. That will continue to be fiat money whether in current form or digital form. Digital fiat money if its rolled out will run on blockchain technology which is crypto technology. Bitcoin is on the path to becoming something alternative to a bond. Its of course very volatile, its a 12 year old money principle. Again, we will have to let time play out to see where it goes.
My view is that yes, blockchain \ crypto will be used as an exchange mechanism of value and it's worth investing time and effort to understand it.
But ultimately it's a token of value, not having value itself.
What we are seeing with crypto is mostly wild west madness. And yes some of it is rocketing and collapsing (thanks Elon). Younger people are getting in on it and if they get out at the right time will make huge speculative gains.
This though has little to do with Brexit though.  The original question which we're skirting round, seems to be one of whether we (UK) will do better with the control we have over the QE plan to support economies , compared to the one used by the ECB. 
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:37:33 am
My view is that yes, blockchain \ crypto will be used as an exchange mechanism of value and it's worth investing time and effort to understand it.
But ultimately it's a token of value, not having value itself.
What we are seeing with crypto is mostly wild west madness. And yes some of it is rocketing and collapsing (thanks Elon). Younger people are getting in on it and if they get out at the right time will make huge speculative gains.
This though has little to do with Brexit though.  The original question which we're skirting round, seems to be one of whether we (UK) will do better with the control we have over the QE plan to support economies , compared to the one used by the ECB.

Agreed on this and my overall point in this crypto debate is that if people are drastically changing their lives economically which lets face it the current system isnt helping us young people to do then more power to them. Truth is the boomers have arguably benefitted the most from the current financial system so I dont blame them for seeing how things are as the be all and end all. Its what they know and have benefitted fromZ

Anyway lets steer it back on topic. Sangrias original argument to mine is that we arent affected by the ECBs QE plan whether we are in or out so if true then fair enough.
Brexit: What is the Northern Ireland Protocol and why does it affect sausages?
By Tom Edgington and Chris Morris
BBC News

Sausages from Great Britain could soon be banned from entering Northern Ireland.

The problem for bangers - along with burgers and other chilled meats - is a section of the Brexit deal called the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Why are sausages under threat?
Because of Brexit, Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) no longer follows EU rules. However, Northern Ireland does - because it shares a land border with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member.

Sausages come into this because EU food safety rules don't allow chilled meat products to enter its market from non-members - like the UK.

The EU is concerned that if Great Britain sends sausages - or other items - to Northern Ireland, they could end up over the border, in Ireland.

However, under the Northern Ireland Protocol - which the UK government signed up to - this hasn't been a problem so far. This is because a six-month grace period has been in place, during which the rules don't apply.

However, this runs out at the end of June.

Talks on what happens next, as well as on other aspects of the protocol, will be held between the UK and EU on Wednesday 9 June.

UK Environment Secretary George Eustice told the BBC the EU needed to explain why sausage sales to Northern Ireland should stop.

"They haven't given a satisfactory explanation as to why they think it's a problem," he said.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/explainers-53724381

Once again, we have a Tory trying to shift the blame onto the EU - the people of this country are too fucking stupid to see the truth and will accept it's the EU at fault, even though it's a part of the rules we were covered by for years.
Maybe the French should just move the camps in Calais to the NI border, then ask George Useless what the problem might be.

(I accept that is probably very poorly thought out, but it makes me very angry).
Quote from: PaulF on June  1, 2021, 11:51:35 pm
Article is paywalled, but the c*nt already seems to be trying to mudddy the waters by calling it a post pandemic labour shortage . Nothing to do with brexit. No sirree.

Post pandemic? As in unemployment has risen?
Eustace is, like Hancock, Genrick and the rest, fucking useless.
Shite middle management types, over promoted
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:51:21 pm
Brexit: What is the Northern Ireland Protocol and why does it affect sausages?
By Tom Edgington and Chris Morris
BBC News

Sausages from Great Britain could soon be banned from entering Northern Ireland.

The problem for bangers - along with burgers and other chilled meats - is a section of the Brexit deal called the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Why are sausages under threat?
Because of Brexit, Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) no longer follows EU rules. However, Northern Ireland does - because it shares a land border with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member.

Sausages come into this because EU food safety rules don't allow chilled meat products to enter its market from non-members - like the UK.

The EU is concerned that if Great Britain sends sausages - or other items - to Northern Ireland, they could end up over the border, in Ireland.

However, under the Northern Ireland Protocol - which the UK government signed up to - this hasn't been a problem so far. This is because a six-month grace period has been in place, during which the rules don't apply.

However, this runs out at the end of June.

Talks on what happens next, as well as on other aspects of the protocol, will be held between the UK and EU on Wednesday 9 June.

UK Environment Secretary George Eustice told the BBC the EU needed to explain why sausage sales to Northern Ireland should stop.

"They haven't given a satisfactory explanation as to why they think it's a problem," he said.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/explainers-53724381

Once again, we have a Tory trying to shift the blame onto the EU - the people of this country are too fucking stupid to see the truth and will accept it's the EU at fault, even though it's a part of the rules we were covered by for years.


There are lots (and lost and lots) of Brexit related issues Georgie boy could have spoken about, ie customs issues inc trusted trader status, etc, concerns over longer term medicinal supplies and the ongoing border delays for all sorts of goods. But no, similar to Johnsons focus on bendy bananas years ago when referring to the EU, todays Eustace equivalent is sausages.

Georgie boy of course doesnt mention the rather large elephant in the room.  The presence of a contract his boss signed up to.   Dont like the deal?  Dont sign the contract.  Of course this mob signed it to get Brexit done with scant regard to the implications.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57382239
That Frost is one hell of a c*nt. The EU are carrying out legal purism apparently. So they are sticking to the legality of whats been agreed? Shock horror.

The farmers here should be able to batter Eustace. We should also laugh at farmers directly.
