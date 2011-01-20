« previous next »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:25:04 pm
At least the current system has some regulation, unlike crypto which is a jungle for the naive and gullible.

It's ironic when a lot of the people pushing crypto are the same people moaning about the deregulation of the banks.  ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
What was Sangrias q?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:26:27 pm
What was Sangrias q?

"What is the crypto being used to trade for?"
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:03:02 pm
The internet has wikipedia, and all the other forms of sharing knowledge that Arpanet designed it for. The legacy currency system allows for extremely scalable transactions all the way down to the most minor exchange of goods and services. What RL uses do cryptocurrencies have?

Haha and how long after the Internet was created did Wikipedia launch? Do you know your legacy currency will eventually begin to run on blockchain technology?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm
Haha and how long after the Internet was created did Wikipedia launch? Do you know your legacy currency will eventually begin to run on blockchain technology?


Any predictions on when and how this will happen?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm
Haha and how long after the Internet was created did Wikipedia launch? Do you know your legacy currency will eventually begin to run on blockchain technology?

Hate to break it to you, but a lot of things existed on the internet long before Wikipedia.

I think Sangria was using what is known as an "example".
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:28:58 pm
"What is the crypto being used to trade for?"

It can be traded for fiat or can be held if you believe in it as a SOV. Most are not but a few have held their value better than any traditional investment over the last few years.

Whether you guys believe in it or not isnt my concern anyway. I hope I havent offended anyone and hope we can all remember we are united in our love of Liverpool FC  ;D

Its been an interesting discussion and a good snapshot of the generational divide in thinking!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:38:04 pm
Any predictions on when and how this will happen?

Have you not heard of central bank digital currencies?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:38:04 pm
Any predictions on when and how this will happen?

"Wait and see"
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:45:22 pm
It can be traded for fiat or can be held if you believe in it as a SOV. Most are not but a few have held their value better than any traditional investment over the last few years.

Whether you guys believe in it or not isnt my concern anyway. I hope I havent offended anyone and hope we can all remember we are united in our love of Liverpool FC  ;D

Its been an interesting discussion and a good snapshot of the generational divide in thinking!

What would anyone want with a Fiat 127?

My mum used to have one and it was shite.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:41:43 pm
Hate to break it to you, but a lot of things existed on the internet long before Wikipedia.

I think Sangria was using what is known as an "example".

I've known people who've been around since before the September that never ended.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:45:22 pm
It can be traded for fiat or can be held if you believe in it as a SOV. Most are not but a few have held their value better than any traditional investment over the last few years.

Whether you guys believe in it or not isnt my concern anyway. I hope I havent offended anyone and hope we can all remember we are united in our love of Liverpool FC  ;D

Its been an interesting discussion and a good snapshot of the generational divide in thinking!

So a currency - whose purpose is supposed to be to facilitate the exchange of goods - can only be used for swapping with other currencies or holding as an investment?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:51:13 pm
So a currency - whose purpose is supposed to be to facilitate the exchange of goods - can only be used for swapping with other currencies or holding as an investment?

You dont understand its fine
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:54:15 pm
You dont understand its fine

Please, enlighten me.

 ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:54:15 pm
You dont understand its fine

You get fined for owning it? Doesn't seem very fair :(
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:56:27 pm
You get fined for owning it? Doesn't seem very fair :(

 ;D
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm
As I understand it, RL currencies represent a mutually understood unit of value used to exchange goods and services. If a currency has no use other than to stand for currency, I'm not sure how it's in any way useful. Especially given the scandalous amount of energy used to maintain these networks of cryptocurrencies. With energy usage being the major cause of planetary degredation, cryptocurrencies with no use other than as cryptocurrencies are a net drain on the economy.

This. I expect that it is entirely technically possible to create cryptocurrencies which do not require the use of huge amounts of power. But, I also expect that such currencies would come under state control - crypto-fanboys, in general, probably would be violently against that.

https://www.thebalance.com/how-much-power-does-the-bitcoin-network-use-391280

Computing costs drop all the time, so it becomes more and more economically viable to use computer resources in the race to create new bitcoins (or other cryptocurrencies). However, as it becomes cheaper to mine, there will be ever increasing amounts of cryptocurrency mining and the proportion of computing power dedicated to mining will only increase, driving up global warning even further.

I can recognise that there are some positive arguments for the use of cryptocurrencies; but their are some equally good arguments against their use (such as their widespread use by organised crime). However, given the method of creation, the resultant large greenhouse emissions should be an insurmountable argument against their use (their creation, I mean).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:25:04 pm
At least the current system has some regulation, unlike crypto which is a jungle for the naive and gullible.
But that's exactly why a large proportion of its proponents favour cryptocurrencies. To them, lack of regulation is a feature, not a bug.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm
Haha and how long after the Internet was created did Wikipedia launch? Do you know your legacy currency will eventually begin to run on blockchain technology?
Brother, Clearly, Sangria cited Wikipedia purely as an example. He could have offered a myriad of other examples.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:07:22 am
This. I expect that it is entirely technically possible to create cryptocurrencies which do not require the use of huge amounts of power. But, I also expect that such currencies would come under state control - crypto-fanboys, in general, probably would be violently against that.

https://www.thebalance.com/how-much-power-does-the-bitcoin-network-use-391280

Computing costs drop all the time, so it becomes more and more economically viable to use computer resources in the race to create new bitcoins (or other cryptocurrencies). However, as it becomes cheaper to mine, there will be ever increasing amounts of cryptocurrency mining and the proportion of computing power dedicated to mining will only increase, driving up global warning even further.

I can recognise that there are some positive arguments for the use of cryptocurrencies; but their are some equally good arguments against their use (such as their widespread use by organised crime). However, given the method of creation, the resultant large greenhouse emissions should be an insurmountable argument against their use (their creation, I mean).

The thing about the other things cited by the poster to justify the abuses of cryptos is that these other things have other uses. Established currencies are used right down to micro-scale to enable everyday transaction. The internet was designed to enable wide-ranged communication and this is still its primary use. OTOH, cryptocurrencies, for all the energy they use, have no purpose other than their self-perpetuation.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:16:20 am
The thing about the other things cited by the poster to justify the abuses of cryptos is that these other things have other uses. Established currencies are used right down to micro-scale to enable everyday transaction. The internet was designed to enable wide-ranged communication and this is still its primary use. OTOH, cryptocurrencies, for all the energy they use, have no purpose other than their self-perpetuation.
The best use I can think of for cryptocurrencies is for small (and micro-) payments over the Internet. That makes total sense. But at the other end of the scale, crypto greatly facilitates organised crime. I am not sure what other good uses it has.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:19:46 am
The best use I can think of for cryptocurrencies is for small (and micro-) payments over the Internet. That makes total sense. But at the other end of the scale, crypto greatly facilitates organised crime. I am not sure what other good uses it has.

The problem is it doesn't scale. The amount of transactions that Bitcoin can handle per second is miniscule, it is pitiful compared to the likes of Visa etc. And still has huge energy use for that small amount of transactions.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:14:21 am
Brother, Clearly, Sangria cited Wikipedia purely as an example. He could have offered a myriad of other examples.

Yeah of course my point I was trying to get at is people argued the Internet had no utility when it first launched. Its over time that it grew more and more utility. IMO the same will happen for a few crypto. Of course the majority are scams, but as I argue if the younger generation choose to adopt it as their investment alternative then it doesnt matter what you say about it, it will have value to those who use it. I mentioned to Sangria that the central bank digital currencies that will roll out will operate on blockchain technology which is crypto! It takes time for these things to happen.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:19:46 am
The best use I can think of for cryptocurrencies is for small (and micro-) payments over the Internet. That makes total sense. But at the other end of the scale, crypto greatly facilitates organised crime. I am not sure what other good uses it has.

And we live in a world where billions of pounds/dollars/yuan based organised crime facilitated with fiat money doesnt exist?

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:23:34 am
The problem is it doesn't scale. The amount of transactions that Bitcoin can handle per second is miniscule, it is pitiful compared to the likes of Visa etc. And still has huge energy use for that small amount of transactions.

Bitcoin is not going to become a global payment mechanism. That will continue to be fiat money whether in current form or digital form. Digital fiat money if its rolled out will run on blockchain technology which is crypto technology. Bitcoin is on the path to becoming something alternative to a bond. Its of course very volatile, its a 12 year old money principle. Again, we will have to let time play out to see where it goes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:23:34 am
The problem is it doesn't scale. The amount of transactions that Bitcoin can handle per second is miniscule, it is pitiful compared to the likes of Visa etc. And still has huge energy use for that small amount of transactions.
Crap. I did not appreciate that. So, no good uses than! ::)

I can understand the attraction of speculation, but as you have rightly pointed out, there are no tangibles. So, the potential for being burned is huge. I even considered this myself last summer. And, if I went in at that time and left a month ago, I would have done well. But that's hindsight for you. And does nothing to negate the arguments against its use.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:27:23 am
And we live in a world where billions of pounds/dollars/yuan based organised crime facilitated with fiat money doesnt exist?
The difference being, of course, is that we all use paper money (and banks). And large amounts of paper is much more difficult to move around without being noticed (and very difficult with large bank transactions). So, yours is a false equivalent.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:41:52 am
Crap. I did not appreciate that. So, no good uses than! ::)

I can understand the attraction of speculation, but as you have rightly pointed out, there are no tangibles. So, the potential for being burned is huge. I even considered this myself last summer. And, if I went in at that time and left a month ago, I would have done well. But that's hindsight for you. And does nothing to negate the arguments against its use.

Bitcoin has been the best performing asset in the last 10 years...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:45:35 am
The difference being, of course, is that we all use paper money (and banks). And large amounts of paper is much more difficult to move around without being noticed (and very difficult with large bank transactions). So, yours is a false equivalent.

So its ok to do it with paper money because we all use it? Fair mate.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:47:16 am
Bitcoin has been the best performing asset in the last 10 years...
But it is not a commodity - not a tangible. It is pure speculation. And as such, is capable of total collapse in value. You are looking at this with hindsight and without regard to the unknown future.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:53:01 am
So its ok to do it with paper money because we all use it? Fair mate.
Brother. The point is that paper money (and state-run/organised) banking are required by all of us for the functioning of economies. This is not true for bitcoin, being a minority interest with disproportionate use in the facilitation of organised crime.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:58:59 am
But it is not a commodity - not a tangible. It is pure speculation. And as such, is capable of total collapse in value. You are looking at this with hindsight and without regard to the unknown future.

It is speculation against central banks yes and yes its capable of collapse in value as its done many times over the last 12 years and recently. It relies on a belief in its value just as we believe that the £5 note is worth £5.

Im just giving you the facts not hindsight. Its public information, you literally just have to Google it. No one can predict the future and Im not one of those that think it will only go up or that the govts wont try to stop Bitcoin and the rest of crypto. They will try and have tried their hardest to ban it. But for all the arguments against it, its still the best performing asset over the last 10 years. Theres something to be said for that.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 10:10:40 am
It is speculation against central banks yes and yes it’s capable of collapse in value as it’s done many times over the last 12 years and recently. It relies on a belief in its value just as we believe that the £5 note is worth £5.

I’m just giving you the facts not hindsight. It’s public information, you literally just have to Google it. No one can predict the future and I’m not one of those that think it will only go up or that the govts won’t try to stop Bitcoin and the rest of crypto. They will try and have tried their hardest to ban it. But for all the arguments against it, it’s still it has been the best performing asset over the last 10 years. There’s something to be said for that.
The distinction is still lost upon you.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 09:33:13 am
Bitcoin is not going to become a global payment mechanism. That will continue to be fiat money whether in current form or digital form. Digital fiat money if its rolled out will run on blockchain technology which is crypto technology. Bitcoin is on the path to becoming something alternative to a bond. Its of course very volatile, its a 12 year old money principle. Again, we will have to let time play out to see where it goes.
My view is that yes, blockchain \ crypto will be used as an exchange mechanism of value and it's worth investing time and effort to understand it.
But ultimately it's a token of value, not having value itself.
What we are seeing with crypto is mostly wild west madness. And yes some of it is rocketing and collapsing (thanks Elon). Younger people are getting in on it and if they get out at the right time will make huge speculative gains.
This though has little to do with Brexit though.  The original question which we're skirting round, seems to be one of whether we (UK) will do better with the control we have over the QE plan to support economies , compared to the one used by the ECB. 
