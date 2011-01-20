As I understand it, RL currencies represent a mutually understood unit of value used to exchange goods and services. If a currency has no use other than to stand for currency, I'm not sure how it's in any way useful. Especially given the scandalous amount of energy used to maintain these networks of cryptocurrencies. With energy usage being the major cause of planetary degredation, cryptocurrencies with no use other than as cryptocurrencies are a net drain on the economy.



This. I expect that it is entirely technically possible to create cryptocurrencies which do not require the use of huge amounts of power. But, I also expect that such currencies would come under state control - crypto-fanboys, in general, probably would be violently against that.Computing costs drop all the time, so it becomes more and more economically viable to use computer resources in the race to create new bitcoins (or other cryptocurrencies). However, as it becomes cheaper to mine, there will be ever increasing amounts of cryptocurrency mining and the proportion of computing power dedicated to mining will only increase, driving up global warning even further.I can recognise that there are some positive arguments for the use of cryptocurrencies; but their are some equally good arguments against their use (such as their widespread use by organised crime). However, given the method of creation, the resultant large greenhouse emissions should be an insurmountable argument against their use (their creation, I mean).