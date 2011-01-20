It would have the same effect on us as it does now that we're out of the EU. By affecting the countries that do use the euro. We controlled our own money supply.



If you really were a remainer, how did you come to believe the arguments of the leavers?



Fair enough Ive just been going down the rabbit hole in the last few weeks so if youre arguing that by being in the EU there wouldve been the same effect either way then I stand corrected. My thinking was that wed be affected more by their monetary policy by being in the EU so id have been ok with being out of the EU based on my current understanding of the ECB and their QE.As I say I have become neutral on the matter based solely on that because I now understand where the world is going this decade, and my overriding opinion is that a lot of people will end up fucked and not know what hit them, Brexit or not. We have bigger fish to fry IMO which is the central banks/govts. All this other stuff is noise and a distraction really. Remain or leave its all messed up.