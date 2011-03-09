« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 20, 2021, 09:25:15 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 19, 2021, 04:32:31 pm
Quick enough to claim every grant and emolument going though.

I see the Government is planning to pay a lump sum starting at £50,000 to 'encourage' older farmers to retire.

How many Tory MPs/Peers are farmers?

More than enough to sweep up land that is vacated by these older farmers.
What is proposed will be be the biggest land grab since enclosure in the 1700s.
We already have land ownership being concentrated into the hands of fewer people (private urban landlords who have large portfolios like Mogg?) then we see the likes of large commercial farmer/land owners like Dyson, who will happily hoover up spare land adjacent to their holdings.
The rich are stealing back the land and now propose  using taxpayers money to do it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 20, 2021, 10:45:11 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on May 19, 2021, 12:50:00 pm

I'm 49 and worried. Does age lead to a higher incident of being a narrow-minded, bitter, insular, nationalist, flagshagging xenophobe?

Or is it just a symptom of the exceptionalism of the spoilt 'boomer' generation?

 

With Eastern Europeans now effectively banned from freely working in the UK, the care homes that a lot of those union jack-waving shithouses will find themselves in over the next decade are going to be increasingly staffed by the young people whose futures and freedoms these selfish old twats have stolen.

I have a pipedream of them gobbing off to the young care nurses about their Brexit zealotry, then being force-fed their own faeces.

I'm over 50 and most of my friends are the same kind of age (or older) and I don't know anyone that voted Brexit**  but I'm not friends with racist, xenophobes or fuckwits. Thankfully my immediate family all voted Remain too.  So not sure it's that much of an age thing - more to do with the kind of person you are and the media sources you favour plus your politicial views.


** I did know a couple, but I've binned them as 'friends' as Brexit showed what they truly were.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 20, 2021, 12:21:01 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on May 20, 2021, 10:45:11 am
I'm over 50 and most of my friends are the same kind of age (or older) and I don't know anyone that voted Brexit**  but I'm not friends with racist, xenophobes or fuckwits. Thankfully my immediate family all voted Remain too.  So not sure it's that much of an age thing - more to do with the kind of person you are and the media sources you favour plus your politicial views.


** I did know a couple, but I've binned them as 'friends' as Brexit showed what they truly were.

My Dad voted Leave, not spoken to him in 5 years now and honestly not arsed if I ever do again. Voting to fuck up my kids futures was the final straw in a long list of him being a dick.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 20, 2021, 06:56:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 20, 2021, 07:10:16 am
Cheers for that, could have sworn the signs had NFU on them. There was something official looking on the signs, but it wasn't Farages party, so my brain has associated farmers with NFU.


I think it was a tough one for the NFU as most of them are Tory knobs, even farmhands who aren't the best paid seem to be Tory knobs.

So, don't feel too sorry for them as no doubt they were against striking miners etc.

https://www.nfuonline.com/news/latest-news/nfu-council-agrees-resolution-on-the-eu-referendum/

18 April 2016 - NFU Council agrees the following resolution on the EU Referendum:
The NFU recognises and respects the diversity of views among its membership. The NFUs position is based solely on an evaluation of the agricultural merits of the case and the NFU is fully aware there are many wider issues at stake.

The NFU will not be actively campaigning in the referendum; it will not be joining with any campaign groups and it will not, in any circumstances, advise its members how to vote.

It is, however, the case that the Electoral Commission rules governing the referendum in effect mean that the NFU will be required to register to enable it to continue to carry out its essential role of informing members of the issues as they affect farmers.

The NFU Council resolves that on the balance of existing evidence available to us at present, the interests of farmers are best served by our continuing membership of the European Union.

Whether the vote is to stay or to leave, the NFU will always lobby to obtain the best possible deal for British farmers.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 25, 2021, 10:31:36 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 25, 2021, 10:42:19 pm
Quote from: TSC on May 25, 2021, 10:31:36 pm
https://news.sky.com/story/uk-eu-trade-flows-slump-in-first-quarter-but-its-too-early-to-say-if-brexit-to-blame-says-ons-12316489
Of course it's to early to tell, ::) UK companies now have a loads of complicated bureaucratic expensive time consuming red tape, many have to pay more to import materials to make their products, the EU will slap tariffs on the goods they export into the EU but it's to early to tell what will happen.
Dido Harding will no doubt pop up in a years time telling us nobody saw that coming when EU trade plummets.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 26, 2021, 07:16:18 am
Im working on a project in Malta and before Brexit the client was considering using some suppliers from the UK. Their experience with UK imports since Brexit has meant no UK suppliers will now be considered.

Added bureaucracy and delays at the ports made the decision for them.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 26, 2021, 09:27:39 am
Quote from: Alan_X on May 26, 2021, 07:16:18 am
Im working on a project in Malta and before Brexit the client was considering using some suppliers from the UK. Their experience with UK imports since Brexit has meant no UK suppliers will now be considered.

Added bureaucracy and delays at the ports made the decision for them.


Probably be blamed on their siege mentality.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 26, 2021, 09:29:23 am
Quote from: Alan_X on May 26, 2021, 07:16:18 am
Im working on a project in Malta and before Brexit the client was considering using some suppliers from the UK. Their experience with UK imports since Brexit has meant no UK suppliers will now be considered.

Added bureaucracy and delays at the ports made the decision for them.



Getting rid of all the red tape weren't we?

Stuff like this will just get brushed under the carpet too, doing untold damage to UK businesses and no-one will be aware.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 26, 2021, 11:41:33 am
Quote from: Alan_X on May 26, 2021, 07:16:18 am
Im working on a project in Malta and before Brexit the client was considering using some suppliers from the UK. Their experience with UK imports since Brexit has meant no UK suppliers will now be considered.

Added bureaucracy and delays at the ports made the decision for them.



I know it's a "how long is a piece of string" question, but if UK suppliers were cheaper, how much discount do you think would sway them to continue with UK suppliers?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 26, 2021, 01:44:02 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57253069

Brexit and Irish Sea border costs M&S £30m to date.  Longer term mitigation measures include re-routing supply through European hubs and local (Irish) sourcing.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 26, 2021, 02:20:44 pm
Quote from: TSC on May 26, 2021, 01:44:02 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57253069

Brexit and Irish Sea border costs M&S £30m to date.  Longer term mitigation measures include re-routing supply through European hubs and local (Irish) sourcing.

I was questioning the affects of Brexit on these kinds of movements about 3 years ago, that's from dropping trailers at Seatruck and P&O at the docks to go to Dublin and Belfast, both for Supermarkets send ing stock over, or for the likes of Nestle and Coca Cola who move stock between the the UK and Ireland. How the fuck did these lot not know it was going to cause chaos and costs to the Supermarkets and other retailers?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 27, 2021, 01:11:49 am
Quote from: rob1966 on May 26, 2021, 02:20:44 pm
How the fuck did these lot not know it was going to cause chaos and costs to the Supermarkets and other retailers?

They did know, they just didn't give a shit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 27, 2021, 07:43:31 am
Quote from: Brissyred on May 27, 2021, 01:11:49 am
They did know, they just didn't give a shit.

And the fucking idiots in this country will still accept it and vote for the c*nts.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 27, 2021, 06:44:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 26, 2021, 02:20:44 pm
I was questioning the affects of Brexit on these kinds of movements about 3 years ago, that's from dropping trailers at Seatruck and P&O at the docks to go to Dublin and Belfast, both for Supermarkets send ing stock over, or for the likes of Nestle and Coca Cola who move stock between the the UK and Ireland. How the fuck did these lot not know it was going to cause chaos and costs to the Supermarkets and other retailers?
I think some knew exactly what would happen, but in other quarters probably English exceptionalism led to the thinking that the EU would cave in - you know the "they need us more than we need them" brigade - and that the UK could indeed have its cake and eat it, i.e. the economic rules would largely stay the same where it suited the UK and where they did not the UK could make sovereign decisions without EU meddling.

Apparently it also gets better at the border with each passing week:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/may/27/eu-tourists-condemn-uk-border-officials-humiliating-treatment
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 27, 2021, 08:32:26 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 27, 2021, 08:39:39 pm
Quote from: lamad on May 27, 2021, 06:44:36 pm
I think some knew exactly what would happen, but in other quarters probably English exceptionalism led to the thinking that the EU would cave in - you know the "they need us more than we need them" brigade - and that the UK could indeed have its cake and eat it, i.e. the economic rules would largely stay the same where it suited the UK and where they did not the UK could make sovereign decisions without EU meddling.

Apparently it also gets better at the border with each passing week:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/may/27/eu-tourists-condemn-uk-border-officials-humiliating-treatment

I know a few retirees who go to Tenerife for the winter, usually 6 to 12 weeks, I hope the EU doesn't start tit for tat actions and start refusing people entry because of the behaviour of the UK.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 27, 2021, 08:44:10 pm
Quote from: lamad on May 27, 2021, 06:44:36 pm
I think some knew exactly what would happen, but in other quarters probably English exceptionalism led to the thinking that the EU would cave in - you know the "they need us more than we need them" brigade - and that the UK could indeed have its cake and eat it, i.e. the economic rules would largely stay the same where it suited the UK and where they did not the UK could make sovereign decisions without EU meddling.

Apparently it also gets better at the border with each passing week:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/may/27/eu-tourists-condemn-uk-border-officials-humiliating-treatment
He certainly seems like an economic migrant. Or he's just having a holiday.  Would a wealthy individual with a good job be asked such questions? How do they decide who to question? I got asked when visiting the USA there if I was there on leisure. I think they ask for the first hotel you are going to. I had a return trip booked. Would they be more invasive if not?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 27, 2021, 09:57:28 pm
Quote from: PaulF on May 27, 2021, 08:44:10 pm
He certainly seems like an economic migrant. Or he's just having a holiday.  Would a wealthy individual with a good job be asked such questions? How do they decide who to question? I got asked when visiting the USA there if I was there on leisure. I think they ask for the first hotel you are going to. I had a return trip booked. Would they be more invasive if not?

You cannot get an ESTA if you don't have a return ticket and it has to be for within 90 days of the date of arrival as your ESTA only allows a 90 day stay. You will not be allowed to board your flight out if you don't have an ESTA. I reckon if you somehow got as far as the US border without a ticket, you'd either get denied entry or get a nice trip to Guantanemo Bay
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2021, 03:12:42 am
Quote from: PaulF on May 27, 2021, 08:44:10 pm
He certainly seems like an economic migrant. Or he's just having a holiday.  Would a wealthy individual with a good job be asked such questions? How do they decide who to question? I got asked when visiting the USA there if I was there on leisure. I think they ask for the first hotel you are going to. I had a return trip booked. Would they be more invasive if not?
Why would he be an economic migrant, if you mean the Italian hotel manager guy? If what the Guardian describes is correct and he wanted to visit his wife's family in Ireland, going by way of the UK as a nice trip, then why would he want to stay in the UK - seeking a job in the hospitality industry which is on its knees due to the pandemic - when he has the whole of the EU to choose from? If he has ties in Ireland would it not be much easier to look for work there (not to say totally legal for him)? It also does not strike me as unusual that if you are unemployed, have some money to spare and fancy a trip and then stay with family in another EU country, that you would not necessarily have a return ticket booked. He could have planned to stay in Ireland for a while and go back home whenever he saw fit.

Surely there will be people trying to illegaly stay in the UK, but stories like these (what happened to the Danish pastry chef is even more ludicrous) will not lead to confidence into being treated fairly at the UK border, more like if you are unlucky and are handled by someone who got up on the wrong foot in the morning you will spend hours justifying your tourist trip.

Years ago me and a friend (also German) took a car trip via London and Wales to Ireland and back and it was a great trip. We did not have all return parts booked and not all hotels either, so how would that look today? Would I do this now, hell no. Next Ireland trip will be via a flight to Dublin. Or maybe I could hop onto one of the ferries going from mainland Europe to Ireland directly, of which there are quite a few more now apparently.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2021, 10:04:54 pm
Im not sure I read the story lamalad. Just what was posted on here. Our tourism may be in its knees but it might be better here than most of Europe. I'm not backing up UK government on this, but you suspect there are clearer cases of shit behaviour by the home office out there.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2021, 10:45:52 pm
Quote from: PaulF on May 28, 2021, 10:04:54 pm
Im not sure I read the story lamalad. Just what was posted on here. Our tourism may be in its knees but it might be better here than most of Europe. I'm not backing up UK government on this, but you suspect there are clearer cases of shit behaviour by the home office out there.

And you're basing that belief on what exactly?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 28, 2021, 10:55:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on May 28, 2021, 10:04:54 pm
Im not sure I read the story lamalad. Just what was posted on here. Our tourism may be in its knees but it might be better here than most of Europe. I'm not backing up UK government on this, but you suspect there are clearer cases of shit behaviour by the home office out there.
Sorry, I assumed you referred to the story in the link. There are probably worse and clearer cases out there, but for every person treated unfairly for not much or no reason at all it can be a nightmare. Not sure that if you come in as a tourist and then get questioned, completely fingerprinted and documented and held hours in detention, that your foremost thought would be that others may got it even worse.

And you would think that people trying to seek illegal stay and employment in the UK come from places that are really worse off, maybe Bulgaria or Romania. I am not sure a Danish pastry chef and a currently (maybe due to the pandamic) unemployed Italian hotel manager, who can go to live and work freely in two dozen countries in the EU, would want to risk becoming "illegal aliens" in the UK. Even workers from the above mentioned places with a bad economic outlook might not have the UK as their top priority these days - otherwise there would not be a looming shortage of workers in certain sectors:
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/may/17/uk-faces-labour-shortage-as-covid-and-brexit-fuel-exodus-of-overseas-workers
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 29, 2021, 09:47:30 am
Quote from: stoa on May 28, 2021, 10:45:52 pm
And you're basing that belief on what exactly?
A cursory glance at the problems with the vaccine program in other countries. I'm not a flag shagging brexiter if you got that impression. It's more a case of having not really thought this through ( so a borderline brexiter / anti vaxxer ...)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 29, 2021, 11:04:43 am
Quote from: PaulF on May 29, 2021, 09:47:30 am
A cursory glance at the problems with the vaccine program in other countries. I'm not a flag shagging brexiter if you got that impression. It's more a case of having not really thought this through ( so a borderline brexiter / anti vaxxer ...)

If comparing UK with EU there was a sizeable gap a couple/few months back.  There is still a gap but closing as always was going to be the case.

ft has a country comparison globally;

https://ig.ft.com/coronavirus-vaccine-tracker/?areas=gbr&areas=isr&areas=usa&areas=eue&cumulative=1&doses=total&populationAdjusted=1
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 29, 2021, 12:51:50 pm
Quote from: TSC on May 29, 2021, 11:04:43 am
If comparing UK with EU there was a sizeable gap a couple/few months back.  There is still a gap but closing as always was going to be the case.

ft has a country comparison globally;

https://ig.ft.com/coronavirus-vaccine-tracker/?areas=gbr&areas=isr&areas=usa&areas=eue&cumulative=1&doses=total&populationAdjusted=1

Good to see. I've been really busy lately and not checked up. Did 'Europe' do a better job of not importing the Indian strain?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 29, 2021, 06:57:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on May 29, 2021, 12:51:50 pm
Good to see. I've been really busy lately and not checked up. Did 'Europe' do a better job of not importing the Indian strain?

Read a piece last month and think only Germany had >100 cases (UK had c1500 at that time) but the following is a more recent piece;

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/covid-indian-variant-uk-europe-b1854894.html
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
May 30, 2021, 10:57:53 pm
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-kent-57299121

Floodlights at a Brexit lorry park in Kent have "destroyed" the night sky, residents say.

The site near Ashford, Kent, was built to cope with extra customs checks after Britain left the European Union.

Linda Arthur, who lives in nearby Mersham, said it was like "living next to Gatwick Airport".

The Department for Transport said it had commissioned a "detailed lighting survey" and was working to develop a plan to reduce the disturbance.

The 66-acre Sevington inland border facility, close to the M20, operates through the night, providing customs checks for hauliers entering or leaving the UK by ferry at Dover or Hoylhead, or by Eurotunnel from Folkestone.

Mrs Arthur said she lived in a "beautiful area", which had been a "quiet country village until this happened to us".

"We have lost our dark night sky," she added.

Geoffrey Fletcher said the lights had a "terrific impact" on the area.

"When the sun goes down and the lights switch on, one really can't imagine unless you see it, the glow in the night sky."

"I live about a mile away and the whole of the western night sky for us is destroyed," he said.

The Department for Transport said it had already "acted to minimise disturbance by turning off the lights in one of the most public sections", and would share an action plan with residents once the lighting survey is complete.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 08:29:24 pm
Quote
Wetherspoons boss calls for more EU migration to tackle bar staff shortage

The Brexit-backing boss of JD Wetherspoon has urged Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to introduce a visa scheme for EU workers as British pubs and restaurants struggle to recruit staff in the post-pandemic labour market squeeze. ...

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/06/01/wetherspoons-boss-calls-eu-migration-tackle-bar-staff-shortage/


¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:17:06 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:29:24 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/06/01/wetherspoons-boss-calls-eu-migration-tackle-bar-staff-shortage/


¯\_(ツ)_/¯

That brexit backing c*nt can go fuck himself. He was hoping for cheaper labour on £3.50 an hour.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 09:26:17 pm
Literally couldn't make it up could you?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:00:22 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:11:21 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 11:51:35 pm
Article is paywalled, but the c*nt already seems to be trying to mudddy the waters by calling it a post pandemic labour shortage . Nothing to do with brexit. No sirree.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 05:37:35 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:51:35 pm
Article is paywalled, but the c*nt already seems to be trying to mudddy the waters by calling it a post pandemic labour shortage . Nothing to do with brexit. No sirree.

Sorry, should have put it on a spoiler.

Spoiler
The Brexit-backing boss of JD Wetherspoon has urged Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to introduce a visa scheme for EU workers as British pubs and restaurants struggle to recruit staff in the post-pandemic labour market squeeze.

Tim Martin, an ardent Brexiteer, said the Government should introduce a visa system to alleviate some of the pressures on companies, suggesting that countries geographically closer to the UK could be given preferential treatment.

The intervention came as pub and restaurant bosses warned they were being forced to shut sites during the crucial lunchtime trade due to a shortage of workers.

Mr Martin said: The UK has a low birth rate. A reasonably liberal immigration system controlled by those we have elected, as distinct from the EU system, would be a plus for the economy and the country.

America, Australia and Singapore have benefitted for many decades from this approach. Immigration combined with democracy works."

Mr Martin has been one of UK plc's most vocal critics of the EU and campaigned heavily for Britain to leave the single market ahead of the Brexit referendum.

A visa system would make it easier for pubs and restaurants to hire workers from the EU, with post-Brexit rules making it more difficult for workers in lower-skilled roles to settle in the UK. The issue has been further compounded by overseas workers returning home during the pandemic.

Around one in ten hospitality workers have left the sector over the past year, according to recruitment website Caterer.com. Industry trade body UKHospitality has estimated that there is a shortfall of about 188,000 workers, blaming the exodus on successive lockdowns imposed by the Government.

Clive Watson, chief executive of the City Pub Group, said: "There are just not the bodies out there to perform roles in the hospitality industry, to the extent that some places are now not opening at lunchtime.

"They are having to not open as long as they'd like to. And given the industry has had six months of closure, it does seem like another kick in the wotsits because of this situation."

Robert Cook, chief executive of TGI Fridays, added: "The high performing outlets will continue as normal, but I think where there is an opportunity where potentially lunch business wasn't as strong as dinnertime business, there'll be a lot more flexibility on opening times."

Mr Cook said new Brexit rules around hiring from the EU had come alongside a host of other factors that were stopping people from choosing roles in hospitality.

"It's a perfect storm. There's the arduous process of hiring from the EU and the change of statuses around the new visa process, which is more cumbersome and less user friendly. Other people are not moving back here because of the situation with Covid," he said.

Experts have said hospitality companies could hike wages to attract more staff amid shortages.

Tony Wilson, of the Institute of Employment Studies, said businesses "might find themselves having to pay more, they might find theyve got skill shortages. All of that ultimately could end up holding back the strength of the recovery.

Vacancies at accommodation and food businesses surged 70pc in April compared with a month earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics, as restaurants and pubs prepared to welcome back customers following months of closure.

David Page, chairman of Fulham Shore, which owns Franco Manca and The Real Greek, said it has started recruiting ahead of June 21 - the date on which Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has indicated all social distancing restrictions will be removed.

However, the date has been thrown into doubt in recent days as scientists call for lockdown restrictions to be extended amid fears that the UK faces a third Covid wave from rising cases of the Indian variant.

Mr Page said: "We're employing people now for that date, and a lot of people are, and it would be a shame if the capacities are altered then.

We're filling holes now. We'd have to stop that process, employ as many people as we'd hired already, and wait until the Government relaxes the rules. It's a bit of a moving target."

The Home Office said it wanted employers to focus on training and investing British workers rather than relying on foreign labour.

However, a spokesman said it was making it "simpler" for employers to attract talent from around the world "to complement the skills we already have".
[close]

Think you're right about the labeling of it mattering more to them than the substance. 'Not EU controlled' and 'Just like Australia' are another two. I suppose a political lesson in this is that the government's extreme version of Brexit, while popular at the time, is going to run into increasing calls for change even from headbanging Brexiters as the shine wears off. Splitters.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 06:48:54 am
'the home office said it wants employers to focus on training'. And with no disrespect intended, bar staff are hard to get because of the years of skilled training required.

As you probably know, I like to be open minded and look for the positives, but they are bloody well hidden this time.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 07:39:27 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:48:54 am
'the home office said it wants employers to focus on training'. And with no disrespect intended, bar staff are hard to get because of the years of skilled training required.

As you probably know, I like to be open minded and look for the positives, but they are bloody well hidden this time.

Beyond the intangibles of sovereignty etc, which mean nothing, there are no positives.  Thats based on the absence of any being mentioned by anyone over the last few years.  The media stopped (did they even start?) asking pro Brexit ministers that question years ago.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 07:42:00 am
Daily Mail up in arms that France has taken control of its borders.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9636929/NON-Britons-blocked-St-Pancras-travelling-France-Eurostar.html

How very dare they!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 08:05:18 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:42:00 am
Daily Mail up in arms that France has taken control of its borders.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9636929/NON-Britons-blocked-St-Pancras-travelling-France-Eurostar.html

How very dare they!

And the reason as per the headline because the French dont like the English.
