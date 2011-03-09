Spoiler

The Brexit-backing boss of JD Wetherspoon has urged Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to introduce a visa scheme for EU workers as British pubs and restaurants struggle to recruit staff in the post-pandemic labour market squeeze.



Tim Martin, an ardent Brexiteer, said the Government should introduce a visa system to alleviate some of the pressures on companies, suggesting that countries geographically closer to the UK could be given preferential treatment.



The intervention came as pub and restaurant bosses warned they were being forced to shut sites during the crucial lunchtime trade due to a shortage of workers.



Mr Martin said: The UK has a low birth rate. A reasonably liberal immigration system controlled by those we have elected, as distinct from the EU system, would be a plus for the economy and the country.



America, Australia and Singapore have benefitted for many decades from this approach. Immigration combined with democracy works."



Mr Martin has been one of UK plc's most vocal critics of the EU and campaigned heavily for Britain to leave the single market ahead of the Brexit referendum.



A visa system would make it easier for pubs and restaurants to hire workers from the EU, with post-Brexit rules making it more difficult for workers in lower-skilled roles to settle in the UK. The issue has been further compounded by overseas workers returning home during the pandemic.



Around one in ten hospitality workers have left the sector over the past year, according to recruitment website Caterer.com. Industry trade body UKHospitality has estimated that there is a shortfall of about 188,000 workers, blaming the exodus on successive lockdowns imposed by the Government.



Clive Watson, chief executive of the City Pub Group, said: "There are just not the bodies out there to perform roles in the hospitality industry, to the extent that some places are now not opening at lunchtime.



"They are having to not open as long as they'd like to. And given the industry has had six months of closure, it does seem like another kick in the wotsits because of this situation."



Robert Cook, chief executive of TGI Fridays, added: "The high performing outlets will continue as normal, but I think where there is an opportunity where potentially lunch business wasn't as strong as dinnertime business, there'll be a lot more flexibility on opening times."



Mr Cook said new Brexit rules around hiring from the EU had come alongside a host of other factors that were stopping people from choosing roles in hospitality.



"It's a perfect storm. There's the arduous process of hiring from the EU and the change of statuses around the new visa process, which is more cumbersome and less user friendly. Other people are not moving back here because of the situation with Covid," he said.



Experts have said hospitality companies could hike wages to attract more staff amid shortages.



Tony Wilson, of the Institute of Employment Studies, said businesses "might find themselves having to pay more, they might find theyve got skill shortages. All of that ultimately could end up holding back the strength of the recovery.



Vacancies at accommodation and food businesses surged 70pc in April compared with a month earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics, as restaurants and pubs prepared to welcome back customers following months of closure.



David Page, chairman of Fulham Shore, which owns Franco Manca and The Real Greek, said it has started recruiting ahead of June 21 - the date on which Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has indicated all social distancing restrictions will be removed.



However, the date has been thrown into doubt in recent days as scientists call for lockdown restrictions to be extended amid fears that the UK faces a third Covid wave from rising cases of the Indian variant.



Mr Page said: "We're employing people now for that date, and a lot of people are, and it would be a shame if the capacities are altered then.



We're filling holes now. We'd have to stop that process, employ as many people as we'd hired already, and wait until the Government relaxes the rules. It's a bit of a moving target."



The Home Office said it wanted employers to focus on training and investing British workers rather than relying on foreign labour.



However, a spokesman said it was making it "simpler" for employers to attract talent from around the world "to complement the skills we already have".