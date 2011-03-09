Cheers for that, could have sworn the signs had NFU on them. There was something official looking on the signs, but it wasn't Farages party, so my brain has associated farmers with NFU.







I think it was a tough one for the NFU as most of them are Tory knobs, even farmhands who aren't the best paid seem to be Tory knobs.So, don't feel too sorry for them as no doubt they were against striking miners etc.18 April 2016 - NFU Council agrees the following resolution on the EU Referendum:The NFU recognises and respects the diversity of views among its membership. The NFUs position is based solely on an evaluation of the agricultural merits of the case and the NFU is fully aware there are many wider issues at stake.The NFU will not be actively campaigning in the referendum; it will not be joining with any campaign groups and it will not, in any circumstances, advise its members how to vote.It is, however, the case that the Electoral Commission rules governing the referendum in effect mean that the NFU will be required to register to enable it to continue to carry out its essential role of informing members of the issues as they affect farmers.The NFU Council resolves that on the balance of existing evidence available to us at present, the interests of farmers are best served by our continuing membership of the European Union.Whether the vote is to stay or to leave, the NFU will always lobby to obtain the best possible deal for British farmers.