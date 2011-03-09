« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 189489 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3640 on: May 20, 2021, 09:25:15 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 19, 2021, 04:32:31 pm
Quick enough to claim every grant and emolument going though.

I see the Government is planning to pay a lump sum starting at £50,000 to 'encourage' older farmers to retire.

How many Tory MPs/Peers are farmers?

More than enough to sweep up land that is vacated by these older farmers.
What is proposed will be be the biggest land grab since enclosure in the 1700s.
We already have land ownership being concentrated into the hands of fewer people (private urban landlords who have large portfolios like Mogg?) then we see the likes of large commercial farmer/land owners like Dyson, who will happily hoover up spare land adjacent to their holdings.
The rich are stealing back the land and now propose  using taxpayers money to do it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3641 on: May 20, 2021, 10:45:11 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on May 19, 2021, 12:50:00 pm

I'm 49 and worried. Does age lead to a higher incident of being a narrow-minded, bitter, insular, nationalist, flagshagging xenophobe?

Or is it just a symptom of the exceptionalism of the spoilt 'boomer' generation?

 

With Eastern Europeans now effectively banned from freely working in the UK, the care homes that a lot of those union jack-waving shithouses will find themselves in over the next decade are going to be increasingly staffed by the young people whose futures and freedoms these selfish old twats have stolen.

I have a pipedream of them gobbing off to the young care nurses about their Brexit zealotry, then being force-fed their own faeces.

I'm over 50 and most of my friends are the same kind of age (or older) and I don't know anyone that voted Brexit**  but I'm not friends with racist, xenophobes or fuckwits. Thankfully my immediate family all voted Remain too.  So not sure it's that much of an age thing - more to do with the kind of person you are and the media sources you favour plus your politicial views.


** I did know a couple, but I've binned them as 'friends' as Brexit showed what they truly were.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3642 on: May 20, 2021, 12:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on May 20, 2021, 10:45:11 am
I'm over 50 and most of my friends are the same kind of age (or older) and I don't know anyone that voted Brexit**  but I'm not friends with racist, xenophobes or fuckwits. Thankfully my immediate family all voted Remain too.  So not sure it's that much of an age thing - more to do with the kind of person you are and the media sources you favour plus your politicial views.


** I did know a couple, but I've binned them as 'friends' as Brexit showed what they truly were.

My Dad voted Leave, not spoken to him in 5 years now and honestly not arsed if I ever do again. Voting to fuck up my kids futures was the final straw in a long list of him being a dick.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3643 on: May 20, 2021, 06:56:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 20, 2021, 07:10:16 am
Cheers for that, could have sworn the signs had NFU on them. There was something official looking on the signs, but it wasn't Farages party, so my brain has associated farmers with NFU.


I think it was a tough one for the NFU as most of them are Tory knobs, even farmhands who aren't the best paid seem to be Tory knobs.

So, don't feel too sorry for them as no doubt they were against striking miners etc.

https://www.nfuonline.com/news/latest-news/nfu-council-agrees-resolution-on-the-eu-referendum/

18 April 2016 - NFU Council agrees the following resolution on the EU Referendum:
The NFU recognises and respects the diversity of views among its membership. The NFUs position is based solely on an evaluation of the agricultural merits of the case and the NFU is fully aware there are many wider issues at stake.

The NFU will not be actively campaigning in the referendum; it will not be joining with any campaign groups and it will not, in any circumstances, advise its members how to vote.

It is, however, the case that the Electoral Commission rules governing the referendum in effect mean that the NFU will be required to register to enable it to continue to carry out its essential role of informing members of the issues as they affect farmers.

The NFU Council resolves that on the balance of existing evidence available to us at present, the interests of farmers are best served by our continuing membership of the European Union.

Whether the vote is to stay or to leave, the NFU will always lobby to obtain the best possible deal for British farmers.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3644 on: Yesterday at 10:31:36 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3645 on: Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:31:36 pm
https://news.sky.com/story/uk-eu-trade-flows-slump-in-first-quarter-but-its-too-early-to-say-if-brexit-to-blame-says-ons-12316489
Of course it's to early to tell, ::) UK companies now have a loads of complicated bureaucratic expensive time consuming red tape, many have to pay more to import materials to make their products, the EU will slap tariffs on the goods they export into the EU but it's to early to tell what will happen.
Dido Harding will no doubt pop up in a years time telling us nobody saw that coming when EU trade plummets.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 07:16:18 am »
Im working on a project in Malta and before Brexit the client was considering using some suppliers from the UK. Their experience with UK imports since Brexit has meant no UK suppliers will now be considered.

Added bureaucracy and delays at the ports made the decision for them.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 09:27:39 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:16:18 am
Im working on a project in Malta and before Brexit the client was considering using some suppliers from the UK. Their experience with UK imports since Brexit has meant no UK suppliers will now be considered.

Added bureaucracy and delays at the ports made the decision for them.


Probably be blamed on their siege mentality.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 09:29:23 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:16:18 am
Im working on a project in Malta and before Brexit the client was considering using some suppliers from the UK. Their experience with UK imports since Brexit has meant no UK suppliers will now be considered.

Added bureaucracy and delays at the ports made the decision for them.



Getting rid of all the red tape weren't we?

Stuff like this will just get brushed under the carpet too, doing untold damage to UK businesses and no-one will be aware.
