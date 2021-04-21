« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
April 21, 2021, 10:22:23 pm
Quote from: PaulF on April 21, 2021, 09:53:19 pm
It says pick for Britain was scrapped. Are they blaming that on covid?

No Britons were prepared to carry out backbreaking strawberry picking for buttons.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
April 25, 2021, 12:18:08 pm
Its a betrayal: Cornish fishing vote turns against Tories over Brexit deal

:lmao


In Newlyn, anger at red tape and the falling price of fish looks certain to be felt at council polls

:lmao :D


Michael Bosustow rubs his weary eyes as he climbs out of the cabin of his netter, Annie-May, which is tied up on the harbourside in Newlyn, near the western tip of Cornwall. He has been awake for about 30 hours and needs to prepare for another couple of days at sea. But he can still summon the energy to condemn the Conservative party for striking a deal with the EU that he  like many in this tight-knit fishing town  regards as a betrayal.

We are dying out here  we are all getting older and there arent enough youngsters following us, he says as the pale spring sun rises and gusts of cool Atlantic wind flap Cornish flags. We could have got more fish and created a better future for the youngsters. Its a missed opportunity.  :lmao

The UK-EU trade agreement, which came into force in January, gives British boats a greater share of fish that can be caught in UK waters, but also allows European boats to fish in those waters until at least 2026, with many in the industry expecting that to continue for years to come. Border hold-ups and requirements to purify shellfish before export to the EU have hit earnings and led to some consignments being left to rot.

The struggles of the fishing industry could pose problems for the Conservatives in Cornwall in crucial council elections next month  the first electoral test since the pandemic hit over a year ago. Although the Tories are the largest single group in the council chamber  Cornwall has a unitary authority for the whole county  the Liberal Democrats were able to regain control by forming a coalition with independent councillors in 2017.

Those hoping to deliver Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons goal of a Conservative-led council in time for the G7 summit in Cornwall in June will have to tread carefully in places like Newlyn, which is home to Englands biggest fishing fleet.

Bosustow, 48, a Brexit supporter, will not be supporting the Tories on 6 May. We are not going to forget when it comes to voting time, he says. I dont feel like they [the Conservatives] deserve my vote at the moment.
Brackan Pearce: They lied to us. They used us to get Brexit. :lmao :lmao

Further down the quay, Brackan Pearce, 28, is restocking his trawler. He travelled up the Thames as part of a flotilla of fishing boats demanding control of British waters during the referendum campaign in 2016. Now he feels betrayed. They lied to us. Theyve used us to get Brexit. Without the boats going up the Thames, Brexit would never have happened, he says from the deck of his boat.  :lmao

The deal, he says, is the worst of all worlds. Its a complete sellout. Its a betrayal. The deal we have got is lose-lose. We have got friction at the borders and they [EU fishing boats] have still got access to our waters. Johnson has lost his support: I cant vote Conservative.   :D ha ha

Newlyns fishers and fish merchants survived the near-complete shutdown of the hospitality industry during the pandemic by selling more to shops and direct to the public. But Brexit has caused a whole new set of problems, because 80% of the catch they land usually gets exported to Europe.  :lmao :lmao

The ports harbour master, Rob Parsons, has seen the impact of border checks and delays up close. Fishermen would say it has been a lash-up  it means its been really bad, he says, perched on a wall outside his small office. In January, next-day delivery became two to three days and that hugely impacted on the price.

Prices for some fish fell to the point where they were not worth catching. Hake is normally about £5 to £6 a kilo. It fluctuates daily but were down to 60p, says Parsons over the squawk of gulls. In order to make a trip  one boat going out for five days  you need to clear £2.20 a kilo.
Thalia Marrington, Lib Dem candidate for the ward, is trying to avoid the issue of Brexit altogether.

Outside the port, there are many in Newlyn who share the fishers frustrations. On a park bench, below the colourful jumble of cottages and terraces rising up the hill, two neighbours, who typically vote Conservative, are considering voting for other parties. The fishermen have been shat on, says Helen Lugg, 47, a chef, who has lived in Newlyn all her life. For working villages like this which rely on fishing, its bad.

The port is a constant presence in their lives even though they dont work in the fishing industry. Each boat that goes out we watch for it to come back in, says Jan Crawford, 62. They work hard and risk a lot. She will not be voting Tory in May. We were lied to, she says. I used to be Conservative but not any more.

The villages current Conservative councillor, Roger Harding, who is not standing again, also believes the fishers frustrations may cost his party. They will lose votes over it, he says in the gloomy office of the car showroom he owns near the port. In a way, the fishermen were expecting something that couldnt be delivered, but certainly there is unhappiness. They will be showing their discontent.

However, the two main candidates vying for the newly created Mousehole, Newlyn and St Buryan electoral division are avoiding the political fallout from the deal. The Lib Dems energetic newcomer, Thalia Marrington, is keen to help the port prosper outside the EU, but is steering clear of issues connected to Brexit. Its been so divisive. To me its happened  we need to move on. I literally dont mention it, she says, pushing her bike stuffed with leaflets through the village.

The Conservative candidate William Bolitho, another newcomer, is saddened that some in Newlyn wont be turning out for the party. Im disappointed by it, he says, on his farm in the windswept hills above the village. But he adds that he understands their frustrations: They didnt get what they expected and I do feel for them.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
April 25, 2021, 12:22:53 pm
Fishermen and farmers are the biggest set of moaning c*nts around. Get on with it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
April 25, 2021, 12:59:39 pm
Farage took all of them for mugs, wound everyone up over fishing, Fishing comes out of Brexit in ruins and wheres Farage? nowhere to be seen, he's achieved his goal, earned a nice living for decades doing sod all, nice big pension for life, his rich m8s now have the freedom to do as they please while exploiting the UK tax system out of billions.amazing how ordinary working class people thought he was on their side.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
April 25, 2021, 01:00:32 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 25, 2021, 12:22:53 pm
Fishermen and farmers are the biggest set of moaning c*nts around. Get on with it.
yep they wanted it, they got it, now they need to own it
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
April 25, 2021, 01:02:34 pm
Don't know why this lot, plus the others that have surfaced recently, are moaning about Brexit now after years of labelling people as 'remoaners' who should have got behind Brexit to make it work.

And all I heard for 5 years was "We knew what we voted for". They were told at the time what the consequences would be but they were either too thick, gullible or nasty to vote on the right side of history and are now living with their decision to back the tax dodgers who couldn't give a flying fish about them.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
April 26, 2021, 04:52:50 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-trade-deal-eu-exports-b1837528.html

Brexit: Sales of milk and cream to EU down 96% and chicken and beef by almost 80%

Food and Drink Federation pleads with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to urgently restarts talks to resolve the crisis
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
April 26, 2021, 04:54:32 pm
Quote from: Machae on April 26, 2021, 04:52:50 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-trade-deal-eu-exports-b1837528.html

Brexit: Sales of milk and cream to EU down 96% and chicken and beef by almost 80%

Food and Drink Federation pleads with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to urgently restarts talks to resolve the crisis

Too late,the market's lost.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
April 26, 2021, 04:58:44 pm
Quote from: Machae on April 26, 2021, 04:52:50 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-trade-deal-eu-exports-b1837528.html

Brexit: Sales of milk and cream to EU down 96% and chicken and beef by almost 80%

Food and Drink Federation pleads with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to urgently restarts talks to resolve the crisis

Get on with it, moaning c*nts.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
April 28, 2021, 11:46:03 am
Quote from: Riquende on April 25, 2021, 01:02:34 pm
Don't know why this lot, plus the others that have surfaced recently, are moaning about Brexit now after years of labelling people as 'remoaners' who should have got behind Brexit to make it work.

And all I heard for 5 years was "We knew what we voted for". They were told at the time what the consequences would be but they were either too thick, gullible or nasty to vote on the right side of history and are now living with their decision to back the tax dodgers who couldn't give a flying fish about them.
And they still don't seem to fully get it. They feel betrayed, but think they were lied to (they were) because then the Tories simply did not manage to get a good/better deal. There never was a better deal in the world they wanted, in their "they need us more than we need them" mindset (full sovereignity blah blah). In a way they still believe there could have been unicorns if only someone had managed to deliver them.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
April 28, 2021, 12:03:56 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on April 25, 2021, 12:59:39 pm
Farage took all of them for mugs, wound everyone up over fishing, Fishing comes out of Brexit in ruins and wheres Farage? nowhere to be seen, he's achieved his goal, earned a nice living for decades doing sod all, nice big pension for life, his rich m8s now have the freedom to do as they please while exploiting the UK tax system out of billions.amazing how ordinary working class people thought he was on their side.

Farage? The odious toad man fascist is all over YouTube conning the same gullible twats with his fortune and freedom scam. Its taking back control of your finances now.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 06:52:53 am

UK lose Arctic fishing rights theyve had for decades

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-56932551

[cod] ...imported from the Norwegians, who will continue to sell their fish products to the UK tariff-free, while we are excluded from these waters. Quite simply, this is a disgrace and a national embarrassment."

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:56:42 am by kavah »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 07:39:26 am
Guess we have all heard nestle shutting down a plant too.

I keep seeing farage pop up on ads to help manage my money.
My dislike for him goes way beyond how much I want to hit his face with a cricket bat with rusty nails.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 07:51:16 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:39:26 am
Guess we have all heard nestle shutting down a plant too.

I keep seeing farage pop up on ads to help manage my money.
My dislike for him goes way beyond how much I want to hit his face with a cricket bat with rusty nails.

The extent of the Brexit impact will only become apparent late this year/next year particularly when the temp customs measures (some of those are subject to legal challenges , ie NI protocol related) and furlough ends.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 08:05:52 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:51:16 am
The extent of the Brexit impact will only become apparent late this year/next year particularly when the temp customs measures (some of those are subject to legal challenges , ie NI protocol related) and furlough ends.
I think that may be less impactful but the more headline-grabbing of the two.  The example that comes to my mind is the north sea fishermen who worked throughout the first lockdown (when we still part of the EU) but were furloughed in January, not because their bosses were suddenly concerned for their safety but because they couldn't export their catch.  It seems almost impossible that the government will have managed to work that out before furlough ends.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 10:15:35 am
Quote from: Machae on April 26, 2021, 04:52:50 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-trade-deal-eu-exports-b1837528.html

Brexit: Sales of milk and cream to EU down 96% and chicken and beef by almost 80%

Food and Drink Federation pleads with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to urgently restarts talks to resolve the crisis

Amazing that the brexiteers in those comments are still clinging to the "scaremongering" excuse. The things that were predicted would happen are now happening, but of course it's all down to Covid and absolutely nothing to do with brexit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 03:34:58 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on April 28, 2021, 12:03:56 pm
Farage? The odious toad man fascist is all over YouTube conning the same gullible twats with his fortune and freedom scam. Its taking back control of your finances now.
He is a very dangerous facist as he's won over millions of gullible people who naively believe he's on their side.Frottage argues for voter suppression laws to bar millions of UK people from voting,Frottage backed Trump lies on postal voting fraud being a big problem, he claims we all know it's a big problem in the UK as well.
1 person was charged with voter fraud in the 2019 General election, 1 person out of 10s of millions.

Farage conned leave voters good style in the years leading up to the referendum with his Norway example of a country thriving outside the EU,Frottage couldn't think of a honest reason to justify leaving the EU, the only example he could give was a massive con.
https://twitter.com/BrexitBin/status/1042759557930516481
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 03:46:47 pm
Just seen a Twitter post where a pro EU person has posted up Farages signed declaration statement that he supports Johnsons deal, posted in response to Mummery (ex MEP) and her Cornish fishing types all cryarsing because James OBrien wouldnt let them chat shit about how this wasnt the Brexit they wanted.

These people are so thick and convinced that they are somehow superior to all other nations and races.Frottage really has played the fascist card well with them.

The Express raging that Johnson has left us more under control of the UE than ever, is a particularly stupid thing yet the morons will lap it up
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 03:53:19 pm
We are not part of the EU and we have been negotiating with another non EU nation over  fishing in their waters. We have failed to reach an agreement. This means we cant fish in their waters. And all the Brexit chimps start flinging shit at the EU saying its their fault.
As predicted
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 03:59:03 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:53:19 pm
We are not part of the EU and we have been negotiating with another non EU nation over  fishing in their waters. We have failed to reach an agreement. This means we cant fish in their waters. And all the Brexit chimps start flinging shit at the EU saying its their fault.
As predicted

Who would've thought that being a small nation would harm our chances of securing favourable deals?  I'm sure no-one predicted these kinds of difficulties upon leaving a huge trading bloc with its associated negotiating sway.  Project Fear indeed  ::)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 04:08:11 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:34:58 pm
He is a very dangerous facist as he's won over millions of gullible people who naively believe he's on their side.Frottage argues for voter suppression laws to bar millions of UK people from voting,Frottage backed Trump lies on postal voting fraud being a big problem, he claims we all know it's a big problem in the UK as well.
1 person was charged with voter fraud in the 2019 General election, 1 person out of 10s of millions.

Farage conned leave voters good style in the years leading up to the referendum with his Norway example of a country thriving outside the EU,Frottage couldn't think of a honest reason to justify leaving the EU, the only example he could give was a massive con.
https://twitter.com/BrexitBin/status/1042759557930516481


Proponents of Brexit had varying motivations, but the main group funding and driving the Leave campaign since before the Referendum was even announced, were those wanting to avoid any EU legislation impacting the secrecy of the Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories. These funnel $billions and $billions each year, to hide cash and, more importantly, assets from authorities.

The frog-faced fuckstain was only a front for these scum, with that shortarsed turd Banks a conduit for dodgy money to fund the campaign.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 05:28:51 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:08:11 pm

Proponents of Brexit had varying motivations, but the main group funding and driving the Leave campaign since before the Referendum was even announced, were those wanting to avoid any EU legislation impacting the secrecy of the Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories. These funnel $billions and $billions each year, to hide cash and, more importantly, assets from authorities.

The frog-faced fuckstain was only a front for these scum, with that shortarsed turd Banks a conduit for dodgy money to fund the campaign.

Paragraph in the guardian last weekend when reporting on Cummings hitting back against Johnson stated Cummings feared being jailed re his and government role in the leave campaign.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 06:45:57 pm
Brexit: Anger over government's failure to get Norway fishing deal

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-56940914

Labour leader Sir Keir said the prime minister had "made big promises" but had "failed to deliver".

"Whichever way people voted - leave or remain - they don't deserve this," he added.

I dunno, maybe the Leavers can go screw themselves. The Hull plant where most probably voted for Brexit are screwed

Yesterday at 06:49:09 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 07:03:38 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:45:57 pm
Brexit: Anger over government's failure to get Norway fishing deal

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-56940914

Labour leader Sir Keir said the prime minister had "made big promises" but had "failed to deliver".

"Whichever way people voted - leave or remain - they don't deserve this," he added.

I dunno, maybe the Leavers can go screw themselves. The Hull plant where most probably voted for Brexit are screwed

Sympathetic platitudes are easy to say, but what would Starmer/Labour have done differently were they at the negotiating table, bearing in mind their current stance of Brexit being a settled issue and no desire to significantly change the post-Brexit relationship?

For all the talk of how supposedly Remainers shouldn't talk about/treat Leavers like they're thick as shit, Labour does the same thing by thinking that voters can't see that they criticise the government without offering alternatives.
Yesterday at 07:07:17 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Yesterday at 07:16:53 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:08:11 pm

Proponents of Brexit had varying motivations, but the main group funding and driving the Leave campaign since before the Referendum was even announced, were those wanting to avoid any EU legislation impacting the secrecy of the Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories. These funnel $billions and $billions each year, to hide cash and, more importantly, assets from authorities.

The frog-faced fuckstain was only a front for these scum, with that shortarsed turd Banks a conduit for dodgy money to fund the campaign.
Anyone who has watched The Great Hack knows the whole leave campaign stunk. everyone except the Electoral commission. whitewashed.
Cambridge Analytica 'not involved' in Brexit referendum, says watchdog
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-54457407

Brittany Kaizer, Cambridge Analytica whistleblower giving evidence to Parliament.
UKIP+Banks crop up around 22min.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqxx_Ixo1bo
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 10:19:13 am
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 07:03:38 pm
For all the talk of how supposedly Remainers shouldn't talk about/treat Leavers like they're thick as shit, Labour does the same thing by thinking that voters can't see that they criticise the government without offering alternatives.

The real problem Labour have here is that there isn't actually a workable alternative that won't draw intense ire from parts of the media that delight and excel in whipping up a frenzy. The only functional Brexit was one that seemed like nothing had happened at all, apart from removing the UK's seat from the decision-making table.

The adults in the room know this but perhaps think that the majority of the Leave-voting morons are thick enough to need to actually see and feel real Brexit impacts before they'll accept a future Government arguing to sign back up to certain EU policies.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:09:11 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:19:13 am
The real problem Labour have here is that there isn't actually a workable alternative that won't draw intense ire from parts of the media that delight and excel in whipping up a frenzy. The only functional Brexit was one that seemed like nothing had happened at all, apart from removing the UK's seat from the decision-making table.

The adults in the room know this but perhaps think that the majority of the Leave-voting morons are thick enough to need to actually see and feel real Brexit impacts before they'll accept a future Government arguing to sign back up to certain EU policies.
I think this is correct. I (and others here) have made similar points many times since the triggering of Article 50.

Here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340923.msg16789543#msg16789543

And:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 17, 2020, 05:03:06 am
But, if something like this is cobbled together now, there still will be problems. Brexiteers will claim the problems stem from 'not Brexiting properly'. So, the argument will continue indefinitely. I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that the UK now has to see properly, exactly, what leaving the EU means and what it it has lost before we can hope to see it starting on the long road back.
Unfortunately, nothing has really changed. Except that the situation now has been very muddied by COVID. I expect that for the next few years COVID will be blamed for the UK's grave economic/financial/social problems, despite EU countries and all our competitors doing better in comparison.
Today at 12:41:33 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 12:32:15 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:09:11 pm
I think this is correct. I (and others here) made similar points many since the triggering of Article 50.

Here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340923.msg16789543#msg16789543

And:Unfortunately, nothing has really changed. Except that the situation now has been very muddied by COVID. I expect that for the next few years COVID will be blamed for the UK's grave economic/financial/social problems, despite EU countries and all our competitors doing better in comparison.

Another big issue in my view is the dishonesty of large parts of the UK media and the lack of understanding (or the refusal to understand) by a lot of people. When things go wrong they are not telling it how it is, but they blame the EU for it and paint it in a way that the EU is trying to do harm to the UK because of Brexit. We've seen this already with the shellfish stuff, with the vaccination issues, with UK nationals having to leave Spain and other things. Media reports weren't about how that's basically the result of Brexit and the UK being a third country. They were about how rules were changed and the EU not giving a fuck about the UK and trying to get revenge for Brexit. And too many people were and are still prepared to believe stuff like they, because they think the UK should get preferential treatment for whatever reason. The only way for the UK back into the EU is, if the Tories are somehow forced to change their minds and start telling the people the truth. Can't see that happening anytime soon...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:11:18 pm
 Starmer shouldn't be telling the public he thinks the country can come out of Brexit successfully.
I understand the reasons for not pushing to rejoin the EU right now and haven't got a problem with it, I do have a problem with him telling voters he thinks we can come out of Brexit successfully, he really should be doing what most pro remain supporters wanted from the day the country voted to leave, hold the liars to account, throw their lies and absurd promises back in their faces.
I appetiate the fact that this is a luxery I can afford as I don't have to answer loaded difficult questions he knows will backfire badly with the wrong answer.
Q. Can we come out of Brexit successfully. A Not with a government who are not being honest with the public, Johnson signed a WA agreeing to customs checks at the NI sea border, this wasn't a matter of opinion, it is fact. Johnson lied to the public claiming there will be no checks at the border, I don't believe Johnson misunderstood the agreement he signed with the EU, he has too many advisers for this to happen, Johnson deliberately lied to cover up the fact that he knew the country had to compromise to solve a serious trading problem. this is the problem, Johnson has told the country he can deliver Brexit without compromise, this is impossible, it's time to be honest, it will mean compromise, the country also needs to know the full impact of all the trade deals we are now signing, again, this is about honesty. the country was promised better trade deals, so will the country sell more to Japan under the new trade agreement this government has signed.
Today at 01:17:16 pm
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 01:16:02 pm
Seeing reports that thousands of ex-hospitality workers aren't coming back to the UK as they prefer being in the country of origin.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 02:19:32 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 06:52:53 am
UK lose Arctic fishing rights theyve had for decades

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-56932551

[cod] ...imported from the Norwegians, who will continue to sell their fish products to the UK tariff-free, while we are excluded from these waters. Quite simply, this is a disgrace and a national embarrassment."



Deserved.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Today at 05:35:02 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:11:18 pm
Starmer shouldn't be telling the public he thinks the country can come out of Brexit successfully.
I understand the reasons for not pushing to rejoin the EU right now and haven't got a problem with it, I do have a problem with him telling voters he thinks we can come out of Brexit successfully, he really should be doing what most pro remain supporters wanted from the day the country voted to leave, hold the liars to account, throw their lies and absurd promises back in their faces.
I appetiate the fact that this is a luxery I can afford as I don't have to answer loaded difficult questions he knows will backfire badly with the wrong answer.
Q. Can we come out of Brexit successfully. A Not with a government who are not being honest with the public, Johnson signed a WA agreeing to customs checks at the NI sea border, this wasn't a matter of opinion, it is fact. Johnson lied to the public claiming there will be no checks at the border, I don't believe Johnson misunderstood the agreement he signed with the EU, he has too many advisers for this to happen, Johnson deliberately lied to cover up the fact that he knew the country had to compromise to solve a serious trading problem. this is the problem, Johnson has told the country he can deliver Brexit without compromise, this is impossible, it's time to be honest, it will mean compromise, the country also needs to know the full impact of all the trade deals we are now signing, again, this is about honesty. the country was promised better trade deals, so will the country sell more to Japan under the new trade agreement this government has signed.

You are right in all of this. We aren´t going to come out of it successfully. Not with this shitshow of a government, and the shitshow of a negotiation leading up to this point (not mentioning the shitshow of the referendum in the first place of course).

But there is a difference between saying "We can come out of Brexit successfully", and saying "We will come out of Brexit successfully". The former, he can say "Well we had the opportunity to make it work, but the Tories fucked it up" - knowing full well that the Tories were always going to fuck it up. That way he can say "Well I was supporting the ´will of the people´" or whatever other bollocks, while still holding the Tories to account for making it a highly damaging farce.
