« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 180702 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,952
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3480 on: April 21, 2021, 10:22:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April 21, 2021, 09:53:19 pm
It says pick for Britain was scrapped. Are they blaming that on covid?

No Britons were prepared to carry out backbreaking strawberry picking for buttons.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,767
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3481 on: April 25, 2021, 12:18:08 pm »
Its a betrayal: Cornish fishing vote turns against Tories over Brexit deal

:lmao


In Newlyn, anger at red tape and the falling price of fish looks certain to be felt at council polls

:lmao :D


Michael Bosustow rubs his weary eyes as he climbs out of the cabin of his netter, Annie-May, which is tied up on the harbourside in Newlyn, near the western tip of Cornwall. He has been awake for about 30 hours and needs to prepare for another couple of days at sea. But he can still summon the energy to condemn the Conservative party for striking a deal with the EU that he  like many in this tight-knit fishing town  regards as a betrayal.

We are dying out here  we are all getting older and there arent enough youngsters following us, he says as the pale spring sun rises and gusts of cool Atlantic wind flap Cornish flags. We could have got more fish and created a better future for the youngsters. Its a missed opportunity.  :lmao

The UK-EU trade agreement, which came into force in January, gives British boats a greater share of fish that can be caught in UK waters, but also allows European boats to fish in those waters until at least 2026, with many in the industry expecting that to continue for years to come. Border hold-ups and requirements to purify shellfish before export to the EU have hit earnings and led to some consignments being left to rot.

The struggles of the fishing industry could pose problems for the Conservatives in Cornwall in crucial council elections next month  the first electoral test since the pandemic hit over a year ago. Although the Tories are the largest single group in the council chamber  Cornwall has a unitary authority for the whole county  the Liberal Democrats were able to regain control by forming a coalition with independent councillors in 2017.

Those hoping to deliver Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons goal of a Conservative-led council in time for the G7 summit in Cornwall in June will have to tread carefully in places like Newlyn, which is home to Englands biggest fishing fleet.

Bosustow, 48, a Brexit supporter, will not be supporting the Tories on 6 May. We are not going to forget when it comes to voting time, he says. I dont feel like they [the Conservatives] deserve my vote at the moment.
Brackan Pearce: They lied to us. They used us to get Brexit. :lmao :lmao

Further down the quay, Brackan Pearce, 28, is restocking his trawler. He travelled up the Thames as part of a flotilla of fishing boats demanding control of British waters during the referendum campaign in 2016. Now he feels betrayed. They lied to us. Theyve used us to get Brexit. Without the boats going up the Thames, Brexit would never have happened, he says from the deck of his boat.  :lmao

The deal, he says, is the worst of all worlds. Its a complete sellout. Its a betrayal. The deal we have got is lose-lose. We have got friction at the borders and they [EU fishing boats] have still got access to our waters. Johnson has lost his support: I cant vote Conservative.   :D ha ha

Newlyns fishers and fish merchants survived the near-complete shutdown of the hospitality industry during the pandemic by selling more to shops and direct to the public. But Brexit has caused a whole new set of problems, because 80% of the catch they land usually gets exported to Europe.  :lmao :lmao

The ports harbour master, Rob Parsons, has seen the impact of border checks and delays up close. Fishermen would say it has been a lash-up  it means its been really bad, he says, perched on a wall outside his small office. In January, next-day delivery became two to three days and that hugely impacted on the price.

Prices for some fish fell to the point where they were not worth catching. Hake is normally about £5 to £6 a kilo. It fluctuates daily but were down to 60p, says Parsons over the squawk of gulls. In order to make a trip  one boat going out for five days  you need to clear £2.20 a kilo.
Thalia Marrington, Lib Dem candidate for the ward, is trying to avoid the issue of Brexit altogether.

Outside the port, there are many in Newlyn who share the fishers frustrations. On a park bench, below the colourful jumble of cottages and terraces rising up the hill, two neighbours, who typically vote Conservative, are considering voting for other parties. The fishermen have been shat on, says Helen Lugg, 47, a chef, who has lived in Newlyn all her life. For working villages like this which rely on fishing, its bad.

The port is a constant presence in their lives even though they dont work in the fishing industry. Each boat that goes out we watch for it to come back in, says Jan Crawford, 62. They work hard and risk a lot. She will not be voting Tory in May. We were lied to, she says. I used to be Conservative but not any more.

The villages current Conservative councillor, Roger Harding, who is not standing again, also believes the fishers frustrations may cost his party. They will lose votes over it, he says in the gloomy office of the car showroom he owns near the port. In a way, the fishermen were expecting something that couldnt be delivered, but certainly there is unhappiness. They will be showing their discontent.

However, the two main candidates vying for the newly created Mousehole, Newlyn and St Buryan electoral division are avoiding the political fallout from the deal. The Lib Dems energetic newcomer, Thalia Marrington, is keen to help the port prosper outside the EU, but is steering clear of issues connected to Brexit. Its been so divisive. To me its happened  we need to move on. I literally dont mention it, she says, pushing her bike stuffed with leaflets through the village.

The Conservative candidate William Bolitho, another newcomer, is saddened that some in Newlyn wont be turning out for the party. Im disappointed by it, he says, on his farm in the windswept hills above the village. But he adds that he understands their frustrations: They didnt get what they expected and I do feel for them.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,157
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3482 on: April 25, 2021, 12:22:53 pm »
Fishermen and farmers are the biggest set of moaning c*nts around. Get on with it.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3483 on: April 25, 2021, 12:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on April 25, 2021, 12:18:08 pm
Its a betrayal: Cornish fishing vote turns against Tories over Brexit deal

:lmao


In Newlyn, anger at red tape and the falling price of fish looks certain to be felt at council polls

:lmao :D


Michael Bosustow rubs his weary eyes as he climbs out of the cabin of his netter, Annie-May, which is tied up on the harbourside in Newlyn, near the western tip of Cornwall. He has been awake for about 30 hours and needs to prepare for another couple of days at sea. But he can still summon the energy to condemn the Conservative party for striking a deal with the EU that he  like many in this tight-knit fishing town  regards as a betrayal.

We are dying out here  we are all getting older and there arent enough youngsters following us, he says as the pale spring sun rises and gusts of cool Atlantic wind flap Cornish flags. We could have got more fish and created a better future for the youngsters. Its a missed opportunity.  :lmao

The UK-EU trade agreement, which came into force in January, gives British boats a greater share of fish that can be caught in UK waters, but also allows European boats to fish in those waters until at least 2026, with many in the industry expecting that to continue for years to come. Border hold-ups and requirements to purify shellfish before export to the EU have hit earnings and led to some consignments being left to rot.

The struggles of the fishing industry could pose problems for the Conservatives in Cornwall in crucial council elections next month  the first electoral test since the pandemic hit over a year ago. Although the Tories are the largest single group in the council chamber  Cornwall has a unitary authority for the whole county  the Liberal Democrats were able to regain control by forming a coalition with independent councillors in 2017.

Those hoping to deliver Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons goal of a Conservative-led council in time for the G7 summit in Cornwall in June will have to tread carefully in places like Newlyn, which is home to Englands biggest fishing fleet.

Bosustow, 48, a Brexit supporter, will not be supporting the Tories on 6 May. We are not going to forget when it comes to voting time, he says. I dont feel like they [the Conservatives] deserve my vote at the moment.
Brackan Pearce: They lied to us. They used us to get Brexit. :lmao :lmao

Further down the quay, Brackan Pearce, 28, is restocking his trawler. He travelled up the Thames as part of a flotilla of fishing boats demanding control of British waters during the referendum campaign in 2016. Now he feels betrayed. They lied to us. Theyve used us to get Brexit. Without the boats going up the Thames, Brexit would never have happened, he says from the deck of his boat.  :lmao

The deal, he says, is the worst of all worlds. Its a complete sellout. Its a betrayal. The deal we have got is lose-lose. We have got friction at the borders and they [EU fishing boats] have still got access to our waters. Johnson has lost his support: I cant vote Conservative.   :D ha ha

Newlyns fishers and fish merchants survived the near-complete shutdown of the hospitality industry during the pandemic by selling more to shops and direct to the public. But Brexit has caused a whole new set of problems, because 80% of the catch they land usually gets exported to Europe.  :lmao :lmao

The ports harbour master, Rob Parsons, has seen the impact of border checks and delays up close. Fishermen would say it has been a lash-up  it means its been really bad, he says, perched on a wall outside his small office. In January, next-day delivery became two to three days and that hugely impacted on the price.

Prices for some fish fell to the point where they were not worth catching. Hake is normally about £5 to £6 a kilo. It fluctuates daily but were down to 60p, says Parsons over the squawk of gulls. In order to make a trip  one boat going out for five days  you need to clear £2.20 a kilo.
Thalia Marrington, Lib Dem candidate for the ward, is trying to avoid the issue of Brexit altogether.

Outside the port, there are many in Newlyn who share the fishers frustrations. On a park bench, below the colourful jumble of cottages and terraces rising up the hill, two neighbours, who typically vote Conservative, are considering voting for other parties. The fishermen have been shat on, says Helen Lugg, 47, a chef, who has lived in Newlyn all her life. For working villages like this which rely on fishing, its bad.

The port is a constant presence in their lives even though they dont work in the fishing industry. Each boat that goes out we watch for it to come back in, says Jan Crawford, 62. They work hard and risk a lot. She will not be voting Tory in May. We were lied to, she says. I used to be Conservative but not any more.

The villages current Conservative councillor, Roger Harding, who is not standing again, also believes the fishers frustrations may cost his party. They will lose votes over it, he says in the gloomy office of the car showroom he owns near the port. In a way, the fishermen were expecting something that couldnt be delivered, but certainly there is unhappiness. They will be showing their discontent.

However, the two main candidates vying for the newly created Mousehole, Newlyn and St Buryan electoral division are avoiding the political fallout from the deal. The Lib Dems energetic newcomer, Thalia Marrington, is keen to help the port prosper outside the EU, but is steering clear of issues connected to Brexit. Its been so divisive. To me its happened  we need to move on. I literally dont mention it, she says, pushing her bike stuffed with leaflets through the village.

The Conservative candidate William Bolitho, another newcomer, is saddened that some in Newlyn wont be turning out for the party. Im disappointed by it, he says, on his farm in the windswept hills above the village. But he adds that he understands their frustrations: They didnt get what they expected and I do feel for them.
Farage took all of them for mugs, wound everyone up over fishing, Fishing comes out of Brexit in ruins and wheres Farage? nowhere to be seen, he's achieved his goal, earned a nice living for decades doing sod all, nice big pension for life, his rich m8s now have the freedom to do as they please while exploiting the UK tax system out of billions.amazing how ordinary working class people thought he was on their side.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,354
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3484 on: April 25, 2021, 01:00:32 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 25, 2021, 12:22:53 pm
Fishermen and farmers are the biggest set of moaning c*nts around. Get on with it.
yep they wanted it, they got it, now they need to own it
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,657
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3485 on: April 25, 2021, 01:02:34 pm »
Don't know why this lot, plus the others that have surfaced recently, are moaning about Brexit now after years of labelling people as 'remoaners' who should have got behind Brexit to make it work.

And all I heard for 5 years was "We knew what we voted for". They were told at the time what the consequences would be but they were either too thick, gullible or nasty to vote on the right side of history and are now living with their decision to back the tax dodgers who couldn't give a flying fish about them.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,124
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3486 on: April 26, 2021, 04:52:50 pm »
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-trade-deal-eu-exports-b1837528.html

Brexit: Sales of milk and cream to EU down 96% and chicken and beef by almost 80%

Food and Drink Federation pleads with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to urgently restarts talks to resolve the crisis
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3487 on: April 26, 2021, 04:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Machae on April 26, 2021, 04:52:50 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-trade-deal-eu-exports-b1837528.html

Brexit: Sales of milk and cream to EU down 96% and chicken and beef by almost 80%

Food and Drink Federation pleads with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to urgently restarts talks to resolve the crisis

Too late,the market's lost.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,157
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3488 on: April 26, 2021, 04:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Machae on April 26, 2021, 04:52:50 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-trade-deal-eu-exports-b1837528.html

Brexit: Sales of milk and cream to EU down 96% and chicken and beef by almost 80%

Food and Drink Federation pleads with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to urgently restarts talks to resolve the crisis

Get on with it, moaning c*nts.
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3489 on: April 28, 2021, 11:46:03 am »
Quote from: Riquende on April 25, 2021, 01:02:34 pm
Don't know why this lot, plus the others that have surfaced recently, are moaning about Brexit now after years of labelling people as 'remoaners' who should have got behind Brexit to make it work.

And all I heard for 5 years was "We knew what we voted for". They were told at the time what the consequences would be but they were either too thick, gullible or nasty to vote on the right side of history and are now living with their decision to back the tax dodgers who couldn't give a flying fish about them.
And they still don't seem to fully get it. They feel betrayed, but think they were lied to (they were) because then the Tories simply did not manage to get a good/better deal. There never was a better deal in the world they wanted, in their "they need us more than we need them" mindset (full sovereignity blah blah). In a way they still believe there could have been unicorns if only someone had managed to deliver them.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,098
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3490 on: April 28, 2021, 12:03:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on April 25, 2021, 12:59:39 pm
Farage took all of them for mugs, wound everyone up over fishing, Fishing comes out of Brexit in ruins and wheres Farage? nowhere to be seen, he's achieved his goal, earned a nice living for decades doing sod all, nice big pension for life, his rich m8s now have the freedom to do as they please while exploiting the UK tax system out of billions.amazing how ordinary working class people thought he was on their side.

Farage? The odious toad man fascist is all over YouTube conning the same gullible twats with his fortune and freedom scam. Its taking back control of your finances now.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 06:52:53 am »

UK lose Arctic fishing rights theyve had for decades

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-56932551

[cod] ...imported from the Norwegians, who will continue to sell their fish products to the UK tariff-free, while we are excluded from these waters. Quite simply, this is a disgrace and a national embarrassment."

« Last Edit: Today at 06:56:42 am by kavah »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,079
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 07:39:26 am »
Guess we have all heard nestle shutting down a plant too.

I keep seeing farage pop up on ads to help manage my money.
My dislike for him goes way beyond how much I want to hit his face with a cricket bat with rusty nails.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 07:51:16 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:39:26 am
Guess we have all heard nestle shutting down a plant too.

I keep seeing farage pop up on ads to help manage my money.
My dislike for him goes way beyond how much I want to hit his face with a cricket bat with rusty nails.

The extent of the Brexit impact will only become apparent late this year/next year particularly when the temp customs measures (some of those are subject to legal challenges , ie NI protocol related) and furlough ends.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 