Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 177895 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3440 on: April 8, 2021, 11:11:32 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on April  8, 2021, 10:51:59 am
There was someone driving that bus, you know. Not sure we should be reducing this to "lol Brexit".


It wasn't an attempt at 'lol humour'. More scathing.

It was obvious to anyone with half a braincell that leaving the EU with a hard Brexit creates an insoluble quandary that is that the UK Government has to put a border somewhere, and they either throw the bowler-hatred bigots and Loyalist pieces of turd to the dogs, or they incur the wrath of the USA (and face the prospect of a re-emergence of Republican terrorism) by shitting all over the GFA.

So far, through a series of lies and obfuscation, the malevolent turds that are the current UK government have avoided having to face the consequences of their choice to shaft their Unionist/Loyalist allies. Now it appears the chickens are coming home to roost.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3441 on: April 8, 2021, 11:41:39 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  8, 2021, 11:11:32 am

It wasn't an attempt at 'lol humour'. More scathing.

It was obvious to anyone with half a braincell that leaving the EU with a hard Brexit creates an insoluble quandary that is that the UK Government has to put a border somewhere, and they either throw the bowler-hatred bigots and Loyalist pieces of turd to the dogs, or they incur the wrath of the USA (and face the prospect of a re-emergence of Republican terrorism) by shitting all over the GFA.

So far, through a series of lies and obfuscation, the malevolent turds that are the current UK government have avoided having to face the consequences of their choice to shaft their Unionist/Loyalist allies. Now it appears the chickens are coming home to roost.

I could see it was NI from the armoured Land Rover in the pic and I agree that its not humourous at all, but scathing at the way they have ridden rough shod over everything to get what they wanted.

Rainbows and Unicorns? More like Petrol bombs and riots.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3442 on: April 8, 2021, 11:55:15 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2021, 11:41:39 am
I could see it was NI from the armoured Land Rover in the pic and I agree that its not humourous at all, but scathing at the way they have ridden rough shod over everything to get what they wanted.

Rainbows and Unicorns? More like Petrol bombs and riots.

In another time throwing molotov cocktails at the constabulary would have resulted in rubber bullets coming back the other way.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3443 on: April 8, 2021, 12:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  8, 2021, 11:11:32 am

So far, through a series of lies and obfuscation,

Indeed. Any attempt to put this to Brexiters who had campaigned the ability to control borders was met for years with "there won't be a border because we don't want one."

So... there isn't a border, but we need the ability to create one. But we don't want to create one. This logic brought to you from the same minds that insist the ability to scrap worker's protections was needed, but they aren't thinking about doing that.

At every juncture, Leave supporters have followed along with the arguments about "sovereignty, and not being rule takers" and yet are moaning now about every change that the newly-unshackled Westminster is making:

Leave voting expats not realising they'd be deported
Leave voting SB owners going out of business
Leave voting fishermen who can't sell their catch
Leave voters in NI who presumably don't want to live in a warzone
Etc.

They all voted for change, they were told for years what the change we were headed towards was, and are still crying about it. The lack of joined up thinking from Leave supporters nodding along to all of this has been astounding. Studies should be done on just how a brain can be so flawed and yet still allow them to walk around.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3444 on: April 8, 2021, 12:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on April  8, 2021, 12:04:47 pm
Indeed. Any attempt to put this to Brexiters who had campaigned the ability to control borders was met for years with "there won't be a border because we don't want one."

So... there isn't a border, but we need the ability to create one. But we don't want to create one. This logic brought to you from the same minds that insist the ability to scrap worker's protections was needed, but they aren't thinking about doing that.

At every juncture, Leave supporters have followed along with the arguments about "sovereignty, and not being rule takers" and yet are moaning now about every change that the newly-unshackled Westminster is making:

Leave voting expats not realising they'd be deported
Leave voting SB owners going out of business
Leave voting fishermen who can't sell their catch
Leave voters in NI who presumably don't want to live in a warzone
Etc.

They all voted for change, they were told for years what the change we were headed towards was, and are still crying about it. The lack of joined up thinking from Leave supporters nodding along to all of this has been astounding. Studies should be done on just how a brain can be so flawed and yet still allow them to walk around.

I've been saying for years people should have to pass an IQ test to vote.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3445 on: April 8, 2021, 12:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  8, 2021, 12:22:01 pm
I've been saying for years people should have to pass an IQ test to vote.

How about the same to be an MP?

Quote from: BarryCrocker on April  8, 2021, 11:55:15 am
In another time throwing molotov cocktails at the constabulary would have resulted in rubber bullets coming back the other way.

Leave voters wanted to go back to the past, I'm sure the kids in NI are loving seeing what their parents had to live/exist through.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3446 on: April 8, 2021, 12:59:29 pm »
Lets not forget the DUP voting down Theresa May brexit deal which would have kept the UK within the EU customs union, and how they also sided with the Brexit mob through the series of indicative votes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3447 on: April 8, 2021, 01:54:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2021, 12:38:31 pm
How about the same to be an MP?

Leave voters wanted to go back to the past, I'm sure the kids in NI are loving seeing what their parents had to live/exist through.
It'll be on the mainland next.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3448 on: April 8, 2021, 02:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  8, 2021, 12:22:01 pm
I've been saying for years people should have to pass an IQ test to vote.

To be fair, it's not just IQ. It has also a lot to do with the UK media and how public figures behave. And I think the Covid-thread and the AZ-controversy is a pretty good example on how media coverage can influence how people see things. I mentioned it a few weeks ago in the Covid-thread, because a lot of people in there were painting it as the EU trying to fuck with the UK, when in fact it was a.) about AZ fucking things up with deliveries and b.) genuine concern about possible issues with the vaccine. Yet, you had people saying this was just about the UK doing so well with vaccinations and the EU trying to fuck things up for them or that the vaccine success might at least be one positive outcome of Brexit. I don't think people saying things like that are Brexiteers (at least not all of them), but when I looked at the media coverage of this whole thing in the UK then it was mostly like that. I looked at what they said in Europe (or at least the German speaking countries) and it was nothing like that. It was about a fight between the EU and AZ and it was even about how the EU have messed up vaccine orders (which is a load of bollocks in my view, but that's what was talked about). Nobody really gives a fuck here about the UK. It just feels a bit like the media and a lot of people in the UK think they are much more important to people in Europe than they actually are. A bit like the guy who got dumped by a girl and sees her talking to her friends and giggling thinking that they must be making fun of him, when they are talking about how the girl saw an old fella fall down some stairs...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3449 on: April 11, 2021, 06:52:11 am »
https://twitter.com/1cheshirecheese/status/1379813999408254987?s=21
Emerging Markets eh?
Lizz Truss is a bad joke
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3450 on: April 11, 2021, 08:12:30 am »
Quote from: 12C on April 11, 2021, 06:52:11 am
https://twitter.com/1cheshirecheese/status/1379813999408254987?s=21
Emerging Markets eh?
Lizz Truss is a bad joke

This reply, no fucking idea of what leaving the EU meant :butt

StephBillyard
@Stephb0107
·
Apr 8
Replying to
@1CheshireCheese
I'm sure our departure from the EU is making some countries' customs discriminate against UK mail. We've had customs refuse to pass products that we have been selling to the EU for 10 years (so had to meet their rigorous standards) and all of a sudden, that's not good enough 🤨
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3451 on: April 11, 2021, 03:31:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2021, 08:12:30 am
This reply, no fucking idea of what leaving the EU meant :butt

StephBillyard
@Stephb0107
·
Apr 8
Replying to
@1CheshireCheese
I'm sure our departure from the EU is making some countries' customs discriminate against UK mail. We've had customs refuse to pass products that we have been selling to the EU for 10 years (so had to meet their rigorous standards) and all of a sudden, that's not good enough 🤨

Probably thinks customs are things like Morris Dancing.
Mind you, that soapy bastard Dan Hodges is blaming people voted remain for this shit storm.
Apparently if those people had only compromised with the swivel-eyed loons who rammed through this oven ready deal, then the swivel eyed loons would have agreed to the deal that they scuppered and brought down May.
These bastards are determined not to take any blame for their lunatic actions. Hodges is a particularly nasty one.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3452 on: April 11, 2021, 10:18:19 pm »
I remember that as one of the more pathetic Brexit arguments: "The EU knows it can play hardball because of all the remoaners! If they just got behind the PM's deal then they'd have to give in".

I was never quite sure, in my unofficial capacity as a remoaner, just what official actions I should have been taking to inform the EU leadership of my position. But then, I don't buy the Express.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3453 on: April 11, 2021, 11:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  8, 2021, 12:22:01 pm
I've been saying for years people should have to pass an IQ test to vote.
Out of interest what would you set it at ? 
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3454 on: April 11, 2021, 11:09:27 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on April 11, 2021, 11:04:07 pm
Out of interest what would you set it at ? 
15 would probably be sufficient......
« Reply #3455 on: April 11, 2021, 11:39:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April 11, 2021, 11:09:27 pm
15 would probably be sufficient......
That's me f*cked then.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3456 on: April 12, 2021, 02:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  8, 2021, 12:22:01 pm
I've been saying for years people should have to pass an IQ test to vote.

I'd end up failing whatever mark you set, but I truly admire those who can live in ignorance. They seem far less full of doubt.

Then again, we are all fooled sometime aren't we.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3457 on: April 12, 2021, 02:52:54 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/apr/12/uk-eu-technical-talks-brexit-northern-ireland

UK and EU edge closer to deal on Brexit checks in Northern Ireland

"There is urgent political need to calm the atmosphere in Northern Ireland but there is also recognition in London, Dublin and Brussels that any deal centring the protocol will not address loyalist protests.

Brexit checks down the Irish sea have enraged loyalist communities who see the trade border as an assault on Northern Irelands place in the union of the United Kingdom.

EU sources have put it to UK officials that 90% of border checks could disappear if Britain agreed to align food standards to those of the bloc.

Irelands Europe minister, Thomas Byrne, told the BBC the situation was delicate but he said it would be excellent if a veterinary deal could be achieved as it would solve problems both in Northern Ireland and those facing food exporters in Great Britain.

But many see such a food agreement as unlikely as entering into such as deal would represent a complete U-turn for the UK, which opposed regulatory alignment to achieve a hard Brexit."



"How's that hard Brexit working out for you lads?"
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3458 on: April 12, 2021, 02:59:24 pm »
First step towards BRINO with a bit of luck. Backlash by the fundamentalists will be a good watch.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3459 on: April 12, 2021, 04:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on April 12, 2021, 02:59:24 pm
First step towards BRINO with a bit of luck. Backlash by the fundamentalists will be a good watch.


The EU should hold out for a higher price to pay. Implementation of ATAD & AMLD would do  :P

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3460 on: April 13, 2021, 10:56:41 am »

JD Sports to open new Irish warehouse to avoid Brexit-related tariffs
UK fashion giant no longer enjoys tariff-free trading

Sportswear giant JD Sports is currently fitting out a 65,000 sq ft warehouse near Dublin which will become operational in the second half of this year to allow frictionless trading in the wake of Brexit.

Publishing its final results for 2020 today, the UK firm said it no longer enjoys 'tariff free' frictionless trading in Europe with products incurring duties and disruption from customs checks on the transfer of goods from the UK into EU countries.

The company has opened a warehouse in Belgium to reduce exposure to the "adverse" consequences of Brexit which is fulfilling a large proportion of our core ranges and fastest moving lines required for stores in Mainland Europe.

"This site is functioning very well but it does not provide a solution for either online orders or product destined for the Republic of Ireland. In this regard, we are currently fitting out a 65,000 sq ft warehouse near Dublin which will become operational in the second half of this year."

JD Sports reported falling annual profits for last year but said earnings are set to bounce back strongly over the year ahead as coronavirus restrictions ease.

The group reported pre-tax profits of 374m for the year to January 30, down from 402m the previous year, even though revenues edged higher to 7.13bn.

But JD Sports said it expects headline group pre-tax profits for the year to next January to surge to between 549m and 577m.

Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of JD Sports, said: "The global Covid-19 pandemic and, more recently, the UK's formal exit from the European Union have presented a series of unprecedented challenges which have severely tested all aspects of our business including our multichannel capabilities, the robustness of our operational infrastructure and the resilience of our colleagues."

He added: "Whilst we must recognise the substantial level of temporary store closures to date and ongoing, we remain confident that we are well placed to benefit from the opportunities that prevail and, at this early stage, our current best estimate is that the group headline profit before tax for the full year to 29 January 2022 will be in the range of 549m and 577m."

https://www.irishexaminer.com/business/companies/arid-40264691.html
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3461 on: April 13, 2021, 11:43:22 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 13, 2021, 10:56:41 am
JD Sports to open new Irish warehouse to avoid Brexit-related tariffs
UK fashion giant no longer enjoys tariff-free trading

Sportswear giant JD Sports is currently fitting out a 65,000 sq ft warehouse near Dublin which will become operational in the second half of this year to allow frictionless trading in the wake of Brexit.

Publishing its final results for 2020 today, the UK firm said it no longer enjoys 'tariff free' frictionless trading in Europe with products incurring duties and disruption from customs checks on the transfer of goods from the UK into EU countries.

The company has opened a warehouse in Belgium to reduce exposure to the "adverse" consequences of Brexit which is fulfilling a large proportion of our core ranges and fastest moving lines required for stores in Mainland Europe.

"This site is functioning very well but it does not provide a solution for either online orders or product destined for the Republic of Ireland. In this regard, we are currently fitting out a 65,000 sq ft warehouse near Dublin which will become operational in the second half of this year."

JD Sports reported falling annual profits for last year but said earnings are set to bounce back strongly over the year ahead as coronavirus restrictions ease.

The group reported pre-tax profits of 374m for the year to January 30, down from 402m the previous year, even though revenues edged higher to 7.13bn.

But JD Sports said it expects headline group pre-tax profits for the year to next January to surge to between 549m and 577m.

Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of JD Sports, said: "The global Covid-19 pandemic and, more recently, the UK's formal exit from the European Union have presented a series of unprecedented challenges which have severely tested all aspects of our business including our multichannel capabilities, the robustness of our operational infrastructure and the resilience of our colleagues."

He added: "Whilst we must recognise the substantial level of temporary store closures to date and ongoing, we remain confident that we are well placed to benefit from the opportunities that prevail and, at this early stage, our current best estimate is that the group headline profit before tax for the full year to 29 January 2022 will be in the range of 549m and 577m."

https://www.irishexaminer.com/business/companies/arid-40264691.html

The big companies will be fine, they'll just open up outlets within the EU.  Smaller businesses will struggle, or may relocate completely, as they just can't afford it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3462 on: April 13, 2021, 12:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 13, 2021, 11:43:22 am
The big companies will be fine, they'll just open up outlets within the EU.  Smaller businesses will struggle, or may relocate completely, as they just can't afford it.

British jobs for British workers and all that shite.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3463 on: April 13, 2021, 01:51:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 13, 2021, 12:34:43 pm
British jobs for British workers and all that shite.


Is that an anagram of large corporations back the Conservative party?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3464 on: April 13, 2021, 10:53:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 13, 2021, 12:34:43 pm
British jobs for British workers and all that shite.


Yep. All those online orders will not be send from a UK warehouse anymore, so those workers won't be needed anymore either. And I somehow doubt many would want to relocate to Ireland to work in a warehouse.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3465 on: Yesterday at 07:30:53 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on April 13, 2021, 10:53:34 pm
Yep. All those online orders will not be send from a UK warehouse anymore, so those workers won't be needed anymore either. And I somehow doubt many would want to relocate to Ireland to work in a warehouse.
Project fear. Think of all the fruit picking jobs we have now
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3466 on: Yesterday at 07:35:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:30:53 pm
Project fear. Think of all the fruit picking jobs we have now

It was all a big lie last year that tons of fruit was left to rot and thrown away because there was no-one who would pick it.

More project fear.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3467 on: Yesterday at 07:44:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:35:34 pm
It was all a big lie last year that tons of fruit was left to rot and thrown away because there was no-one who would pick it.

More project fear.

Was governments pick for Britain campaign not successful?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3468 on: Today at 12:00:48 pm »
I know this is becoming a bit of a 'I told you so' thread for remoaners, but fuck it

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/companies/banks-and-insurers-move-1-trillion-of-assets-from-uk-to-eu-because-of-brexit/ar-BB1fIuBD?ocid=msedgntp


Quote
Banks and insurers move £1 trillion of assets from UK to EU because of Brexit
Ben Chapman  34 mins ago
Comments
|

1
London Overground lines to be renamed as Sadiq Khan expands plans to reflect
Martin Compston has a warning for fans about next episode of Line Of Duty

a city street© Provided by The Independent
More than 440 financial firms have shifted thousands of jobs and £1 trillion of assets out of the UK and into the EU because of Brexit, with more pain still to come, according to new research.

A study by the New Financial think tank indicates that Brexit has hit the City of London harder than first thought and the impact is likely to grow.

It found that banks have shifted around £900bn of assets from the UK - around 10 per cent of the total assets held by the UK banking system.

Insurance firms and asset managers have moved a further £100bn.

"The worse news is that this analysis is almost certainly a significant underestimate of the real picture," the report said. "We are only at the end of the beginning of Brexit,

Banks, insurers, pension funds and wealth managers had hoped that the UK would secure a high level of access to the EU but the Brexit deal does not cover financial services, one of the UK's most lucrative specialisms. Brussels has conceded very little ground in talks about separate agreements for financial services.
