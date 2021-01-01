So far, through a series of lies and obfuscation,
Indeed. Any attempt to put this to Brexiters who had campaigned the ability to control borders was met for years with "there won't be a border because we don't want one."
So... there isn't a border, but we need the ability to create one. But we don't want to create one. This logic brought to you from the same minds that insist the ability to scrap worker's protections was needed, but they aren't thinking about doing that.
At every juncture, Leave supporters have followed along with the arguments about "sovereignty, and not being rule takers" and yet are moaning now about every change that the newly-unshackled Westminster is making:
Leave voting expats not realising they'd be deported
Leave voting SB owners going out of business
Leave voting fishermen who can't sell their catch
Leave voters in NI who presumably don't want to live in a warzone
Etc.
They all voted for change, they were told for years what the change we were headed towards was, and are still crying about it. The lack of joined up thinking from Leave supporters nodding along to all of this has been astounding. Studies should be done on just how a brain can be so flawed and yet still allow them to walk around.