« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 175646 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,083
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 11:11:32 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:51:59 am
There was someone driving that bus, you know. Not sure we should be reducing this to "lol Brexit".


It wasn't an attempt at 'lol humour'. More scathing.

It was obvious to anyone with half a braincell that leaving the EU with a hard Brexit creates an insoluble quandary that is that the UK Government has to put a border somewhere, and they either throw the bowler-hatred bigots and Loyalist pieces of turd to the dogs, or they incur the wrath of the USA (and face the prospect of a re-emergence of Republican terrorism) by shitting all over the GFA.

So far, through a series of lies and obfuscation, the malevolent turds that are the current UK government have avoided having to face the consequences of their choice to shaft their Unionist/Loyalist allies. Now it appears the chickens are coming home to roost.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,253
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 11:41:39 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:11:32 am

It wasn't an attempt at 'lol humour'. More scathing.

It was obvious to anyone with half a braincell that leaving the EU with a hard Brexit creates an insoluble quandary that is that the UK Government has to put a border somewhere, and they either throw the bowler-hatred bigots and Loyalist pieces of turd to the dogs, or they incur the wrath of the USA (and face the prospect of a re-emergence of Republican terrorism) by shitting all over the GFA.

So far, through a series of lies and obfuscation, the malevolent turds that are the current UK government have avoided having to face the consequences of their choice to shaft their Unionist/Loyalist allies. Now it appears the chickens are coming home to roost.

I could see it was NI from the armoured Land Rover in the pic and I agree that its not humourous at all, but scathing at the way they have ridden rough shod over everything to get what they wanted.

Rainbows and Unicorns? More like Petrol bombs and riots.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 11:55:15 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:41:39 am
I could see it was NI from the armoured Land Rover in the pic and I agree that its not humourous at all, but scathing at the way they have ridden rough shod over everything to get what they wanted.

Rainbows and Unicorns? More like Petrol bombs and riots.

In another time throwing molotov cocktails at the constabulary would have resulted in rubber bullets coming back the other way.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,627
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 12:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:11:32 am

So far, through a series of lies and obfuscation,

Indeed. Any attempt to put this to Brexiters who had campaigned the ability to control borders was met for years with "there won't be a border because we don't want one."

So... there isn't a border, but we need the ability to create one. But we don't want to create one. This logic brought to you from the same minds that insist the ability to scrap worker's protections was needed, but they aren't thinking about doing that.

At every juncture, Leave supporters have followed along with the arguments about "sovereignty, and not being rule takers" and yet are moaning now about every change that the newly-unshackled Westminster is making:

Leave voting expats not realising they'd be deported
Leave voting SB owners going out of business
Leave voting fishermen who can't sell their catch
Leave voters in NI who presumably don't want to live in a warzone
Etc.

They all voted for change, they were told for years what the change we were headed towards was, and are still crying about it. The lack of joined up thinking from Leave supporters nodding along to all of this has been astounding. Studies should be done on just how a brain can be so flawed and yet still allow them to walk around.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,751
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 12:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:04:47 pm
Indeed. Any attempt to put this to Brexiters who had campaigned the ability to control borders was met for years with "there won't be a border because we don't want one."

So... there isn't a border, but we need the ability to create one. But we don't want to create one. This logic brought to you from the same minds that insist the ability to scrap worker's protections was needed, but they aren't thinking about doing that.

At every juncture, Leave supporters have followed along with the arguments about "sovereignty, and not being rule takers" and yet are moaning now about every change that the newly-unshackled Westminster is making:

Leave voting expats not realising they'd be deported
Leave voting SB owners going out of business
Leave voting fishermen who can't sell their catch
Leave voters in NI who presumably don't want to live in a warzone
Etc.

They all voted for change, they were told for years what the change we were headed towards was, and are still crying about it. The lack of joined up thinking from Leave supporters nodding along to all of this has been astounding. Studies should be done on just how a brain can be so flawed and yet still allow them to walk around.

I've been saying for years people should have to pass an IQ test to vote.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,253
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 12:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:22:01 pm
I've been saying for years people should have to pass an IQ test to vote.

How about the same to be an MP?

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:55:15 am
In another time throwing molotov cocktails at the constabulary would have resulted in rubber bullets coming back the other way.

Leave voters wanted to go back to the past, I'm sure the kids in NI are loving seeing what their parents had to live/exist through.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 12:59:29 pm »
Lets not forget the DUP voting down Theresa May brexit deal which would have kept the UK within the EU customs union, and how they also sided with the Brexit mob through the series of indicative votes.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,683
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 01:54:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:38:31 pm
How about the same to be an MP?

Leave voters wanted to go back to the past, I'm sure the kids in NI are loving seeing what their parents had to live/exist through.
It'll be on the mainland next.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,990
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 02:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:22:01 pm
I've been saying for years people should have to pass an IQ test to vote.

To be fair, it's not just IQ. It has also a lot to do with the UK media and how public figures behave. And I think the Covid-thread and the AZ-controversy is a pretty good example on how media coverage can influence how people see things. I mentioned it a few weeks ago in the Covid-thread, because a lot of people in there were painting it as the EU trying to fuck with the UK, when in fact it was a.) about AZ fucking things up with deliveries and b.) genuine concern about possible issues with the vaccine. Yet, you had people saying this was just about the UK doing so well with vaccinations and the EU trying to fuck things up for them or that the vaccine success might at least be one positive outcome of Brexit. I don't think people saying things like that are Brexiteers (at least not all of them), but when I looked at the media coverage of this whole thing in the UK then it was mostly like that. I looked at what they said in Europe (or at least the German speaking countries) and it was nothing like that. It was about a fight between the EU and AZ and it was even about how the EU have messed up vaccine orders (which is a load of bollocks in my view, but that's what was talked about). Nobody really gives a fuck here about the UK. It just feels a bit like the media and a lot of people in the UK think they are much more important to people in Europe than they actually are. A bit like the guy who got dumped by a girl and sees her talking to her friends and giggling thinking that they must be making fun of him, when they are talking about how the girl saw an old fella fall down some stairs...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 