Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 173891 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3400 on: March 28, 2021, 10:50:29 pm »

@Coldwar_Steve


Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3401 on: March 28, 2021, 11:33:24 pm »
Getting so fucked off with this. Ordering from the EU to NI, I have to keep explaining that NI is still in the single market/cu and they can post without paperwork/exc VAT. Some come through in the end but many just refuse and say Im mistaken.

Then theres Amazon. If I try to order an item located in their warehouses in the EU, they wont deliver it to NI despite us being, logistically, still in the EU. I can only presume its because they cant be arsed with paperwork required to send it through the uk.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3402 on: March 29, 2021, 08:44:56 am »
Below snipped from something that popped up on phone from the guardian. Later on it says price of judo mats will probably have to rise 5% which will no doubt incense Rob.

Ps that museum, will it have a cafe? I love a good gammon and chips!


The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), a lobby group, said 35 of the 132 exporters it surveyed had temporarily suspended trade with the EU or stopped it permanently. One in 10 of the exporters surveyed said they were also considering giving up trade with EU customers.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3403 on: March 29, 2021, 10:29:32 am »
Quote from: thejbs on March 28, 2021, 11:33:24 pm
Getting so fucked off with this. Ordering from the EU to NI, I have to keep explaining that NI is still in the single market/cu and they can post without paperwork/exc VAT. Some come through in the end but many just refuse and say Im mistaken.

Then theres Amazon. If I try to order an item located in their warehouses in the EU, they wont deliver it to NI despite us being, logistically, still in the EU. I can only presume its because they cant be arsed with paperwork required to send it through the uk.

They have stopped all movements from the EU to the UK now, they'll have lumped NI in with that, so that is why they won't deliver to you. Really they should just be adding NI orders to the Eire orders and sending them via ship from Dunkirk to Cork then on to the Warehouse. How long is NI staying as it is as far as the EU is concerned?

I can see
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3404 on: March 29, 2021, 10:43:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 29, 2021, 10:29:32 am
They have stopped all movements from the EU to the UK now, they'll have lumped NI in with that, so that is why they won't deliver to you. Really they should just be adding NI orders to the Eire orders and sending them via ship from Dunkirk to Cork then on to the Warehouse. How long is NI staying as it is as far as the EU is concerned?

I can see

Have they ? When did this happen
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3405 on: March 29, 2021, 10:48:49 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on March 28, 2021, 08:48:57 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/mar/28/museum-of-brexit-campaigners-fundraising-charitable-status

Brexiters seek to raise £1m to set up 'neutral' Museum of Brexit



Leave campaigners have begun raising funds to open a Museum of Brexit after the long-awaited project was granted charitable status.

The trustees are seeking to generate £400,000 to buy a home for the museum  possibly in a pro-Brexit town such as Dudley in the West Midlands  plus another £250,000 to set up the institution and a strategic financial reserve of £350,000.

The project is being championed by prominent Brexiters who say they want to set up an institution that will tell the story of Britains departure from the EU before items and stories get lost.

Although all those involved in the project are keen Brexit supporters and the museum has had no public endorsements from pro-Europeans, the trustees said they were only able to secure charitable status by persuading the Charity Commission that it would be neutral.

A Q&A on the museums website says both sides of the Brexit debate need to be presented fairly and in a balanced way.

Alex Deane, one of the trustees and the executive director of the Grassroots Out campaign in 2016, said: There is a tremendous story behind this that deserves to be preserved. Unless we act fast, much of the material from the referendum will be lost. Our objective is to plug that gap at the time when it is easiest  right now, while memories are fresh.

Other trustees include Lee Rotherham, a former director of special projects at Vote Leave, Thomas Borwick, Vote Leaves former chief technology officer, Jim Reynolds, the honorary secretary of the Campaign for an Independent Britain, and Gawain Towler, a former director of communications for Ukip.

The museum is intended to include a library and an archive, while its website sets out how people can contribute items, such as correspondence, diaries and campaign material.

According to the prospectus, one model is the Working Class Movement Library in Salford, Greater Manchester, which also houses an extensive collection of books and material for study.

But the museum is also being billed as an attraction for the public as well as researchers, and the prospectus says visitors could be greeted at the door by an image of the former Labour leader Hugh Gaitskell delivering his anti-European Economic Community speech lamenting the end of a thousand years of history in 1962.

The museum is designed to explore Britains relationship with Europe going back to the Romans and the development of parliamentary democracy, as well as telling the story of the birth of the EU, the UKs membership, and the 2016 vote to leave.



So the Charity commissioners believed that a museum to Brexit operated by Brexiteers would be neutral.
Incredible.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3406 on: March 29, 2021, 10:54:18 am »
Quote from: 12C on March 29, 2021, 10:48:49 am
So the Charity commissioners believed that a museum to Brexit operated by Brexiteers would be neutral.
Incredible.
Maybe it is for the best. This way, once the Brexiteers have spent all that money setting up the museum but then fail to adhere to the regulations regarding neutrality, the Charity Commission can then remove their charitable status. :)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3407 on: March 29, 2021, 10:55:59 am »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on March 27, 2021, 07:53:49 pm
https://global247news.com/2021/03/26/tears-flow-for-brits-as-they-head-home-to-avoid-being-deported-as-illegals-in-spain/amp/

The Spanish dream is over as Brits leave Spain to avoid being deported as illegal immigrants

Tears flow for Brits as they head home to avoid being deported as illegals in Spain: Brits this weekend across Spain, leave the country for at least 180 days as they dont wish to be Spanish residents or have been declined for residency.

[snip]



Sociopathic Pob-twat Gove before the Referendum telling Brits with homes in the EU that there'd be no change if there was a Leave vote:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1375783936966688768

They're all corrupt, lying scum. Pity the Chinese can't engineer a deadly virus that only targets Brexiteer shitbags and Tories.

Sad part is, as polling before the Referendum showed, a large majority of expat British* strongly supported remaining in the EU, but were denied a vote (and a legal challenge was ruled against them, as the Referendum was only indicative and therefore didn't have the standard rules and legal protections of a formal, binding one)


* although I imagine the typical Costa-dwelling Brit bucked the trend







Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3408 on: March 29, 2021, 11:12:33 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 29, 2021, 10:55:59 am

Sociopathic Pob-twat Gove before the Referendum telling Brits with homes in the EU that there'd be no change if there was a Leave vote:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1375783936966688768

They're all corrupt, lying scum. Pity the Chinese can't engineer a deadly virus that only targets Brexiteer shitbags and Tories.

Sad part is, as polling before the Referendum showed, a large majority of expat British* strongly supported remaining in the EU, but were denied a vote (and a legal challenge was ruled against them, as the Referendum was only indicative and therefore didn't have the standard rules and legal protections of a formal, binding one)


* although I imagine the typical Costa-dwelling Brit bucked the trend

The more I see of the sheer bloody incompetence around Brexit from this government, the more convinced I am that they didnt have a clue what Brexit was about. They had no idea and were making up shit all the way along to try and out lieFrottage, and stop him splitting the party.
All the economic arguments and the stuff about Free Trade Agreements is increasingly being shown up as camouflage to hide the fact that this was all about who controlled the racism and anti immigration cards. The Tories were shitting bricks because Farage had played what has always been the Tories go to cards when in trouble.
Sadly they made racism acceptable, via May, Javid and now Patel.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3409 on: March 29, 2021, 11:15:35 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on March 29, 2021, 10:43:43 am
Have they ? When did this happen

1st Jan

Sales through the EFN (European Fulfillment Network) will no longer be guaranteed between the UK and EU borders. This means that if your goods are stored in the UK warehouses, then you wont be able to sell them in Europe. In order to get the Shipped by Amazon label on Amazon, your products will have to be stored in and shipped from a European marketplace (i.e., France, Spain, Germany or Italy). Your European products can still be distributed at any of the 5 European marketplaces as before, but on the UK side, there will be restrictions.

 

In short, to sell products in the UK, you should store goods in UK warehouses and to sell products in the EU, your goods should be stored in any of the EU countries. The removal of the UK from the Pan-EU Programme will create new challenges, one of which is logistics costs and the added responsibility of managing inventory in different jurisdictions.

https://www.estorefactory.com/blog/how-will-brexit-affect-amazon-sellers/
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3410 on: March 29, 2021, 12:17:02 pm »
I'd imagine you can get some pretty large piece of real estate in Dudley for 400K. I wonder how well scrutinised that purchase will be.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3411 on: March 29, 2021, 01:40:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 29, 2021, 10:29:32 am
They have stopped all movements from the EU to the UK now, they'll have lumped NI in with that, so that is why they won't deliver to you. Really they should just be adding NI orders to the Eire orders and sending them via ship from Dunkirk to Cork then on to the Warehouse. How long is NI staying as it is as far as the EU is concerned?

I can see

That doesnt appear to be the case. Ive put in 3 different friends addresses (London, Liverpool and Manchester) in and it says they will deliver to them. Its only NI addresses that dont work. These are small items under £100 without batteries, so its not a Royal Mail issue either.

I should also point out that Ive already ordered stuff this year from EU Sarl and it delivered no problem. This has only started in the last few weeks.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3412 on: March 29, 2021, 01:49:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 29, 2021, 11:15:35 am
1st Jan

Sales through the EFN (European Fulfillment Network) will no longer be guaranteed between the UK and EU borders. This means that if your goods are stored in the UK warehouses, then you wont be able to sell them in Europe. In order to get the Shipped by Amazon label on Amazon, your products will have to be stored in and shipped from a European marketplace (i.e., France, Spain, Germany or Italy). Your European products can still be distributed at any of the 5 European marketplaces as before, but on the UK side, there will be restrictions.

 

In short, to sell products in the UK, you should store goods in UK warehouses and to sell products in the EU, your goods should be stored in any of the EU countries. The removal of the UK from the Pan-EU Programme will create new challenges, one of which is logistics costs and the added responsibility of managing inventory in different jurisdictions.

https://www.estorefactory.com/blog/how-will-brexit-affect-amazon-sellers/

Not the case on ebay as still plenty of things being drop shipped into this country from Amazon Europe

Big issue I'm having is getting things to NI in time as it seems to be taking a extra few days from the UK
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3413 on: March 29, 2021, 09:03:22 pm »
EU exempt. I guess UK will be held over a barrel when negotiating deals.

Biden administration threatens tariffs on UK goods in 'tech tax' row


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-56565636
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3414 on: March 29, 2021, 09:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Machae on March 29, 2021, 09:03:22 pm
EU exempt. I guess UK will be held over a barrel when negotiating deals.

Biden administration threatens tariffs on UK goods in 'tech tax' row


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-56565636
No country ever does well out of deal with the US.  There will be some gains and some people/sectors will do well but the net beneficiaries will always be the US.

The EU gave us a serious mass to negotiate with but even then, unless my memory is failing me, we opted out of ring-fencing the NHS from any deals.  So I guess within or without the EU there will be those who'll make an extra squillion off the back of any deal with the US but for most of us we'll end up worse off.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3415 on: March 29, 2021, 10:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Machae on March 29, 2021, 09:03:22 pm
EU exempt. I guess UK will be held over a barrel when negotiating deals.

Biden administration threatens tariffs on UK goods in 'tech tax' row


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-56565636

Isnt the tech tax a good thing?

Just goes to show that tariffs were not just a Trump thing. You dont get a good deal out of the States, regardless of who is in charge there.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3416 on: March 29, 2021, 11:00:32 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 29, 2021, 10:22:38 pm
Isnt the tech tax a good thing?

Just goes to show that tariffs were not just a Trump thing. You dont get a good deal out of the States, regardless of who is in charge there.

Yeah it's good, however the EU are exempt from any blowback whereas UK are not, so will face reciprocal tariffs equal to what they will raise from the tech tax
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3417 on: March 30, 2021, 12:49:49 am »
I work in the Logistics sector in Belgium and send maybe 1000 lines a day to the UK and Ireland. To my knowledge we are currently having no problems with full pallet orders into the UK or Ireland,via DHL.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3418 on: March 30, 2021, 08:42:34 am »
Quote from: Machae on March 29, 2021, 11:00:32 pm
Yeah it's good, however the EU are exempt from any blowback whereas UK are not, so will face reciprocal tariffs equal to what they will raise from the tech tax
So we tax their tech companies, and they tax 'manufacturing'.  That will be a real kick in the teeth for bricks and mortar industries here.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3419 on: Yesterday at 12:15:10 am »
Quote from: red vinyl on March 30, 2021, 12:49:49 am
I work in the Logistics sector in Belgium and send maybe 1000 lines a day to the UK and Ireland. To my knowledge we are currently having no problems with full pallet orders into the UK or Ireland,via DHL.
Pretty sure we're not checking imports into the UK at the moment?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3420 on: Yesterday at 06:58:50 am »
the UK government has already presented some quick wins ...

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-56580419
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3421 on: Yesterday at 07:23:27 am »
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 06:58:50 am
the UK government has already presented some quick wins ...

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-56580419
I don't think we can accuse the BBC of being Pro brexit or pro government in that article. They even missed out blue passports
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3422 on: Yesterday at 07:42:34 am »
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 06:58:50 am
the UK government has already presented some quick wins ...

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-56580419

Wins and losses

What Brexit changed for clothes, flower and sausage firms

The UK's new trading relationship with the European Union (EU) might only be a few months old.

But some businesses are struggling to adjust to the new trading landscape outside of the customs union and single market.

Firms across four different sectors share their stories of rising costs, extra paperwork and packages that never arrive.

The fashion firm - 'Customers have had to pay extra charges'

Ben Taylor and Alice Liptrot have come a long way since they founded their knitwear brand Country of Origin straight out of university.

The couple now employ four other people and sell clothes wholesale to independent shops and to customers online.

About a third of sales, Ben says, came from customers in the EU.

"But since the end of January, it's tailed off completely."

Ben says the firm has been caught up in an "onslaught of admin" and about 80% of orders to the EU after Brexit have seen customers having to pay extra charges.

New rules have come into force for those in the UK either importing from, or exporting to, Europe.

Exactly what licenses are needed or what duties must be paid depends on what is being exported, its value, where the product originates from and to which country it is being sent, according to government guidance.

From 1 January, the UK government introduced a rule that VAT must be collected at the point of sale rather than the point of import.

This essentially means that overseas retailers sending goods to the UK are expected to register for UK VAT and account for it to HMRC if the sale value is less than 150 (£135).

One customer in the Netherlands was asked to pay an additional 100 (£88) on their order, Ben says, for "government fees", with no further explanation from customs agents.

Ben adds that the firm is not an "inexperienced" exporter, having shipped goods to Japan and the US. He says the lack of clarity on why certain charges are being raised is "frustrating".

The next step? "To get some kind of operation going in Europe - moving stock to dispatch from there because this just isn't sustainable," he says.

"I just hope this doesn't put off any other young person who wants to start a small business today."

The flower grower - 'Each load is probably costing us about £200 extra'

Diane Collison has been responsible for helping her firm, Collison Cut Flowers, adapt to post-Brexit changes.

The Norfolk cut flower producer imports 35 million bulbs a year - mostly tulips from Holland, scented stock and lilies.

The government recently pushed back introducing new checks on most imported plants until 2022. But some of the bulbs imported by Collison's Cut Flowers count as "high-risk", so they have already had to make some changes.

Diane has registered the business as a "place of destination", where plants could be checked by local health teams, and for an EORI number so the firm can bring EU goods into the UK.

Day-to-day, she must email a freight forwarding business details of expected deliveries before they hit UK ports. That's on top of registering invoices and plant health certificates with UK authorities.

"Each load is probably costing us about £200 extra now - and at about 150 per year that's not an insignificant amount of money," Diane says.

The firm may soon need to increase costs for customers.

"But I'm just pleased we've managed to get our imports in and what we've done is working," Diane says, adding the firm has only seen deliveries delayed by a few hours so far.

The sausage exporter - 'Our customers are running low on stock'
Steve Howell's Foodlynx suffered a three-day delay to the one shipment it has made since Brexit
Steve Howell's Foodlynx sells British sausages, bacon and bread to hotels and restaurants across the EU.

Typically it sends one or two trucks out a week and up to six in the peak summer season. But the Dorset-based firm suffered a three-day delay to the one shipment it has made since Brexit.

Its truck was held up at the port of Le Havre in France as customs officials questioned whether certificates for some animal products had been filled in correctly.

It was moved to another cold storage unit nearby while the issue was sorted out. Steve was charged 3,914 for storage and admin costs.

Although recent statistics show that UK exports to the EU dropped significantly in January, Steve believes other factors are at play.

"Demand dropped off due to Covid last year anyway, plus we, like many others advised our customers to stock up before Christmas to avoid these types of delays.

"Now, the customers are running low on stock and we're still trying to battle through paperwork, new labelling regulations and compliance."

"The whole point [of Brexit] was to take back control of our country," Steve says.

"We have succeeded in doing exactly the opposite because British exporters are completely and utterly blown out the water."

The car parts dealer - 'It's a lot of additional stress'
Martyn Wilson sells classic car parts across Europe, but is considering focusing more on US customers
Martyn Wilson set up his classic car parts firm 12 years ago and about 60% of orders are shipped to the EU.

VAT is now applied at the point of sale for parts under £135 - on top of duty charged on car parts at 24%.

Citroen Classic Car Parts typically sends out 130 items per month - but difficulties arose quickly.

"For couriers, I have to supply customers' contact details - and often have to write to them in French and German to get those, which is a bit of a drama we never had to deal with before."

Deliveries into Italy, for example, have never arrived and others have been returned due to customers not paying the new charges.

"It has impacted us certainly from the mental point of view. It's a lot of additional stress and you're continually on deadlines, trying to get good reviews from customers and make sure things get delivered."

Martyn points out that he is able to deliver car parts to the US in less than 24 hours - and no tariffs are applicable on those under $700.

"I will muddle on through in the best possible way I can and maybe it'll push me to think outside the box a bit.

"Perhaps in the long-run it might be good for us, but we're going through the pain barrier."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-56441829
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3423 on: Yesterday at 09:24:10 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/mar/31/uk-shellfish-farmers-threaten-legal-action-over-ban-on-exports-to-eu

Quote
UK shellfish farmers threaten legal action over ban on exports to EU
Industry claims it was misled by Defra over post-Brexit position and will sue unless trade with union restarts soon

Oysters
Oyster farmers are among those claiming the government gave false hope to the industry that continued trade with the EU would be possible after 31 December 2020. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Rajeev Syal and Lisa O'Carroll
Wed 31 Mar 2021 20.33 BST

490
The environment secretary, George Eustice, is facing a threat of legal action from shellfish farmers over claims that the government has misled the industry over its post-Brexit arrangements with the EU.

A solicitor representing 20 shellfish firms told the Guardian the government had shown negligence and maladministration and that a group action was being considered for compensation.

Separately, an exporter of mussels sent a legal letter to the secretary of state saying the firm would sue for damages if the shellfish market with the EU were not opened up by September.

The move comes as the UK finally hands a roadmap to Brussels on Northern Ireland following the launch of legal action by the EU over an alleged breach of the withdrawal treaty.

Live mussels, cockles, oysters and other shellfish caught in most of the UKs waters are no longer allowed to enter the EU following Britain leaving the customs union and single market on New Years Eve.

From Farages flotilla to rotting exports  its the story of Brexit, in fish
Marina Hyde
Marina Hyde
Read more
Eustice, officials and other ministers have claimed the bloc originally planned to let this trade resume after Brexit and that it altered its position earlier this year. Brussels has consistently denied the governments claims and said the rules for third countries such as the UK are clear and longstanding.

Andrew Oliver, a partner at Andrew Jackson LLP, said he was representing 20 shellfish firms considering possible legal action against the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: We are taking a leading counsels opinion as to the governments actions in regard to the EU trade agreement and the assurances given by the government to make live shellfish exports.

We feel that there has been negligence and maladministration regarding the governments negotiations on the agreement and its treatment of our clients.

One leading mussel farmer has already sent a legal letter to Eustice warning that unless they can begin trading by September they will launch a claim for substantial damages.

Solicitors for Offshore Shellfish, a 30-year-old business employing 15 people in Brixham, Devon, wrote to the secretary of state on 25 March stating that ministers and officials from the department had repeatedly given false hope to shellfish farmers, suggesting their businesses would be able to continue trading with the EU.

The assurances that were given by the department [Defra] gave rise to a legitimate expectation that export of LBMs [live bivalve molluscs] from class B waters from the UK to the EU would continue after 1 January 2021.

In the event that our clients are unable to restart trade in September 2021, it will become necessary for them to dismantle and remove the offshore farm. This scenario (which we would hope to avoid) may result in a substantial damages claim, the letter said.


Yorkshire lobster exporter says Brexit costs have forced it to close
Read more
The solicitors for Offshore Shellfish said they had received advice from counsel that contradicted Defras assurances that exports from the UK to the EU would continue.

Their letter said: Our clients and the Shellfish Association of Great Britain have been in discussions with Victoria Prentis MP (parliamentary undersecretary for farming, fisheries and food) and were informed in a telephone conversation on 9 March that the EUs position is simply wrong.

However, no legal basis or advice from Defra has been provided to support this position. Indeed, our clients have been forced to seek independent counsels opinion on this matter, and counsel advises that the EU position is tenable.

Meanwhile, talks were stepped up on the legal dispute between the EU and the UK over Londons failure to implement the special Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.

On Tuesday the UK finally delivered the roadmap it had promised last December to Brussels in relation to the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol.

The EU recently launched infringement proceedings against the UK over its decision to extend a grace period for checks on supermarket goods that was due to end on 1 April. It had demanded the UK fulfil its promise of a detailed operational plan setting out the milestones for the implementation along with sharing live border clearance data with Brussels.

The European commission said it would study the document in the coming days before commenting.

Businesses in Northern Ireland, which feared a further crisis if 1 April passed without progress, welcomed the move. Looking forward to seeing the detail and how this will work practically for business, but prima facie this is good news. Still a lot to do in little time and our priority remains to keep choice and affordability for NI households, tweeted Aodhán Connolly, head of Northern Ireland Retail Consortium

A Defra spokesperson said the department could not comment on any potential legal action. The legislation was clear that the export of live bivalve molluscs from class B waters for purification could continue after the transition period. Our correspondence with the commission confirmed this, he said. The commission have now amended their import rules, without scientific or technical justification. Effectively, they have changed the law to justify their position in blocking the trade, causing impacts for businesses on both sides.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3424 on: Yesterday at 06:04:18 pm »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3425 on: Yesterday at 06:19:59 pm »
Bbc news now reporting shipments from GB to NI take 4 hours longer and up to £300 more per pallet due to paperwork and other customs requirements.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3426 on: Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm »
One of my clients sent me a Facebook invite to a "we buy British" group set up to support British and commonwealth businesses post Brexit.

I've not accepted but you get a few days to read before deciding.  Omg what a load of crazies and thickos.

I have no issue with supporting British business, I made the decision 12mths ago to buy from local, independent shops rather than supermarkets but why now?  Nothing and nobody was stopping them buying British whilst we were still in the EU but the really funny bit is that they genuinely believe they can resurrect manufacturing industries that shut down decades ago, purely because "the demand is there".
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3427 on: Today at 01:29:02 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:19:59 pm
Bbc news now reporting shipments from GB to NI take 4 hours longer and up to £300 more per pallet due to paperwork and other customs requirements.

What was worrying was the fact they stopped filming due to security issues - threats from loyalist wankers who wanted Brexit
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3428 on: Today at 01:32:23 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:29:02 pm
What was worrying was the fact they stopped filming due to security issues - threats from loyalist wankers who wanted Brexit

Yep, protecting the identity of workers prob.
