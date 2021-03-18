« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 170999 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3360 on: March 18, 2021, 02:28:16 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on March 17, 2021, 11:16:25 am
There is truly no topic that makes people more prone to exaggeration than Brexit.

Do you think we should be trading with countries that commit human rights abuses?
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 784
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3361 on: March 22, 2021, 04:54:26 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/mar/22/data-shows-collapse-of-uk-food-and-drink-exports-post-brexit

I had been thinking of ordering chocolate eggs and gifts from Hotel Chocolat (even with possible additional costs), but their website states that currently there are no international deliveries: "We are undertaking some required Brexit systems development and whilst we carry this out we regret we are currently unable to deliver internationally."
I fucking hate Brexit. I am ordering from Zotter Chocolate in Austria now (and possibly in the future if I like their stuff).
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,949
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3362 on: March 24, 2021, 09:26:27 pm »
Another Brexit success story

Helen Brownings Organic says it is switching to Danish suppliers owing to bureaucracy, delays and costs

A UK food company whose products appear on the shelves of the countrys largest supermarkets has decided to stop using British pork in its sausages because of the post-Brexit complications of moving meat across borders.

After two disastrous attempts since January to send British pork to Germany, where it is made into 75 tonnes of organic sausages annually, the firm behind Helen Brownings Organic says it has been forced to drop its support for UK farmers and switch to Danish suppliers.

The cost, the complexity, and the sheer time and effort it takes to manage an export, its just not worth it, said Vicky McNicholas, the firms managing director.

Helen Brownings Organic, which is named after the Wiltshire farmer who founded the business, supplies beef and pork products to some of Britains biggest retailers including Sainsburys, Ocado, and Abel and Cole, and is about to launch at Tesco.

The news will come as a further blow for British pig farmers, who have warned the government about the unprecedented challenges the industry is facing, because of problems exporting pigs and pork to the EU and Northern Ireland since Brexit.

The latest government statistics show UK food exports to the EU have decreased by at least 45% since 1 January.

Many smaller food producers have been shut out of sending produce to the EU since Brexit, according the Food and Drink Federation, which has analysed the figures from HM Revenue & Customs.

Beef exports decreased by 92% in January, down from £40m in the same month last year to £3m, while pork exports fell by 87% and lamb and mutton by 45%. All of these meat products feature in the UKs top 10 exports to the EU.

A Guardian analysis of information from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) shows that since Brexit meat exports now require a 26-step process, which is fraught with bureaucracy and generates a mound of paperwork.

For two decades, Helen Brownings Organics sausages  which account for about a quarter of its sales  have been manufactured in Germany because of, according to the company, a lack of a suitable factory in the UK. The vast majority (85%) of its sausages, representing 300,000 packets of sausages annually, were re-exported to Britain to be sold to UK consumers.

Before Brexit, borderless trade with the EU meant the firm fcould easily send pork to its Bavarian factory. That has changed since 1 January, when customs controls were introduced.

Both shipments of meat the company sent to the EU since then were held up at French customs for several days, which is problematic for perishable goods such as meat. In addition, each load cost the firm £3,500 more to send than in December 2020, adding around 25p to the cost of each £3.99 packet of sausages.

As a result, the company has decided to source the pork for its sausages in Denmark, but this has already meant the loss of some UK customers, who only sell British meat.

This is a huge step to take. Were all about supporting British farmers. It goes against everything that we want to do. It doesnt sit comfortably with us, McNicholas said.

There is a knock-on effect for us of all these decisions. Its not as simple as just using EU meat. We have to change packaging and labelling, she added.

McNicholas said she was also concerned by the governments decision to delay the introduction of import controls on EU goods, including meat, until 1 January 2022, because she said this meant trade was easier for EU businesses sending goods.

It is not a level playing field. We have to bring the sausages back into the country, and they just arrive, she said.

Other meat producers have also stopped exporting to the EU since January, according to a member survey conducted by the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA). The trade body found that meat exports reached only between 30% and 40% of pre-Brexit levels in the first six weeks of the year.

Peter Hardwick, a trade policy adviser at the BMPA, said The involved and complex procedures required to export have led to a doubling of the costs of exporting as well as doubling end to end delivery times. These risk a longer term, possibly permanent, reduction in trade with the EU.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/mar/24/uk-firm-to-stop-using-british-pork-after-post-brexit-border-problems-helen-browning
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,965
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3363 on: Yesterday at 09:06:43 am »
The first part of that story... just curious
Sending pork to Germany to be made into sausages which are then re imported to stack on Tescos shelves seems a bit of a nonsense surely it would be cheaper to make them here, rather than add transport costs.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
  • JFT96
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3364 on: Yesterday at 09:15:55 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:06:43 am
The first part of that story... just curious
Sending pork to Germany to be made into sausages which are then re imported to stack on Tescos shelves seems a bit of a nonsense surely it would be cheaper to make them here, rather than add transport costs.

Just a case that not all the sausages come back isn't it. All made in one central location and shipped around Europe / the world from there? Otherwise you could make the argument for having manufacturing in every country you buy raw materials from.
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,949
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3365 on: Yesterday at 09:17:02 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:06:43 am
The first part of that story... just curious
Sending pork to Germany to be made into sausages which are then re imported to stack on Tescos shelves seems a bit of a nonsense surely it would be cheaper to make them here, rather than add transport costs.

She claims there wasn't a suitable factory in the UK that could do it. I reckon they must have got some great deal on the haulage.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,649
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3366 on: Yesterday at 09:21:17 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:06:43 am
The first part of that story... just curious
Sending pork to Germany to be made into sausages which are then re imported to stack on Tescos shelves seems a bit of a nonsense surely it would be cheaper to make them here, rather than add transport costs.
That sounds fairly typical of what happens, to me. The contents of a pot of yoghurt have long since become a cliche for their legendary travelling exploits - absolute madness.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3367 on: Yesterday at 09:23:51 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:06:43 am
The first part of that story... just curious
Sending pork to Germany to be made into sausages which are then re imported to stack on Tescos shelves seems a bit of a nonsense surely it would be cheaper to make them here, rather than add transport costs.

Quote
For two decades, Helen Brownings Organics sausages  which account for about a quarter of its sales  have been manufactured in Germany because of, according to the company, a lack of a suitable factory in the UK.

Surely they could have invested in building one in the UK over the past 20 years.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,703
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3368 on: Yesterday at 10:08:21 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:23:51 am
Surely they could have invested in building one in the UK over the past 20 years.

They're only interested in profit though, so who knows?

The environmental cost of all that transportation is huge, and masively unsustainable!  It's all going to have to change in the future
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3369 on: Yesterday at 10:21:21 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:08:21 am
They're only interested in profit though, so who knows?

The environmental cost of all that transportation is huge, and masively unsustainable!  It's all going to have to change in the future

UK company, sourcing UK meat, manufactured in Germany and 85% of it sent back to the UK.

Sounds like Brexit is just an excuse. Hopefully, another local manufacturer jumps into the void and grabs their market share.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3370 on: Yesterday at 11:51:19 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on March 15, 2021, 11:37:01 am
Just as a fairly niche anecdotal experience of how ordering from UK sellers to Europe has changed post/Brexit.

I was just on eBay trying to order doorstops to Spain. For some weird reason, only UK-sellers seem to sell doorstops and they don't really exist as a homeware item in Spain. I couldn't find anywhere selling them physically, and no Spanish sellers on ebay for a reasonable price (you can only order then in batches of 80 for like 200 - presumably for office usage).

Anyway, 4-5 rubber door stops from a UK seller costs about £4-5 for the items. However the postage and packaging from the UK to Spain was a minimum of £7, and more often £10-15.

In the end I ordered from China with free and postage and packaging, albeit it will take about 2 months to arrive!

Weird example I know. But just goes to show what a shitshow the current export situation is from the UK for even basic items.
Until recently, I lived in France. So, I understand the difficulties with ordering items in a foreign language. This Spanish search term seems to work:

tope de puerta de goma

I understand that this is probably too late for you, but here you go:

https://www.amazon.es/Puerta-Suelo-Antideslizante-Protecci%C3%B3n-Muebles/dp/B086HMLSLX/

https://www.amazon.es/Fosmon-Resistente-Antideslizante-Soportes-Superficies/dp/B079ZCG66M/

https://www.amazon.es/Stoppy-Puerta-Ventana-Asequible-Colores/dp/B07C85M56Y/

https://www.amazon.es/FineGood-Soportes-Decorativos-Silicona-Protectores/dp/B01MXNYZ7K/

Or, ebay:

https://www.ebay.es/sch/i.html?_from=R40&_trksid=p2380057.m570.l1313&_nkw=tope+de+puerta+de+goma&_sacat=0
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,392
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3371 on: Yesterday at 01:06:25 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:51:19 am
Until recently, I lived in France. So, I understand the difficulties with ordering items in a foreign language. This Spanish search term seems to work:

tope de puerta de goma

I understand that this is probably too late for you, but here you go:

https://www.amazon.es/Puerta-Suelo-Antideslizante-Protecci%C3%B3n-Muebles/dp/B086HMLSLX/

https://www.amazon.es/Fosmon-Resistente-Antideslizante-Soportes-Superficies/dp/B079ZCG66M/

https://www.amazon.es/Stoppy-Puerta-Ventana-Asequible-Colores/dp/B07C85M56Y/

https://www.amazon.es/FineGood-Soportes-Decorativos-Silicona-Protectores/dp/B01MXNYZ7K/

Or, ebay:

https://www.ebay.es/sch/i.html?_from=R40&_trksid=p2380057.m570.l1313&_nkw=tope+de+puerta+de+goma&_sacat=0

Cheers for the heads up

I do try to use the local terms however they are not always obvious (GoogleTranslate can come up with some interesting results). I even asked my Chiliean missus on this one, and she didn´t know the Spanish term either! :D

I am actually on an Amazon boycott right now which is why I didn´t go down that route. But even from eBay, a lot of them still seem to come from the UK which is why they have priced them at like 20 which seems steep for a rubber doorstop!

Anyhow all done now. I will make sure keep the forum updated on my endlessly fascinating travails with rubber door stops  :P
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,943
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3372 on: Yesterday at 01:12:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:17:02 am
She claims there wasn't a suitable factory in the UK that could do it. I reckon they must have got some great deal on the haulage.

Or there wasn't a UK government subsidy to build one perhaps?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3373 on: Yesterday at 10:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:06:25 pm
Cheers for the heads up

I do try to use the local terms however they are not always obvious (GoogleTranslate can come up with some interesting results). I even asked my Chiliean missus on this one, and she didn´t know the Spanish term either! :D

I am actually on an Amazon boycott right now which is why I didn´t go down that route. But even from eBay, a lot of them still seem to come from the UK which is why they have priced them at like 20 which seems steep for a rubber doorstop!

Anyhow all done now. I will make sure keep the forum updated on my endlessly fascinating travails with rubber door stops  :P
Yeah. I've experienced the same problem many times. It is often the most mundane expressions which can be difficult to find.

I too try to avoid Amazon, and am generally very critical of their dominance in several marketplaces (particularly in the US - their market share figures there are truly shocking).

And I look forward to your promised updates (pictures and reviews too). ;D
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,965
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3374 on: Today at 07:56:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:17:02 am
She claims there wasn't a suitable factory in the UK that could do it. I reckon they must have got some great deal on the haulage.

70 tons of Sausages in total.
You know more than me Rob, but it seems a small amount of stuff to be taking to and from Germany. How many lorry loads is that?
Surely it puts a cost on the product
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,943
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3375 on: Today at 08:01:12 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:35:55 pm
Yeah. I've experienced the same problem many times. It is often the most mundane expressions which can be difficult to find.

I too try to avoid Amazon, and am generally very critical of their dominance in several marketplaces (particularly in the US - their market share figures there are truly shocking).

And I look forward to your promised updates (pictures and reviews too). ;D
I'm forever awestruck about foreigners who can use perfectly obscure English phrases. Stuff like common or garden thrown into a sentence.  Maybe it's not that hard, but as my French is worse than del boys it impresseses me no end. Am currently teaching an American some cockney rhyming bollocks.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,197
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3376 on: Today at 08:02:28 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:06:43 am
The first part of that story... just curious
Sending pork to Germany to be made into sausages which are then re imported to stack on Tescos shelves seems a bit of a nonsense surely it would be cheaper to make them here, rather than add transport costs.

For an "organic" company too. The meat might be produced more ethically, but shipping it around like that for production doesn't sound very friendly for the environment to me.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,949
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3377 on: Today at 09:03:22 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:56:54 am
70 tons of Sausages in total.
You know more than me Rob, but it seems a small amount of stuff to be taking to and from Germany. How many lorry loads is that?
Surely it puts a cost on the product

Roughly 6 ton a month then on average. I don't work on planning, but the way they'd do it is that her meat that is being exported would just be one part of a trailer of around 22 to 24 ton of meat being taken into the EU by a UK.

Any truck running empty/not full is losing money, so another way is to work with a company running a fridge truck doing a say Hungary - UK - Hungary run and get your load collected by them. EU trucks can do 3 collections in the UK so you could find a haulier doing 1 or 2 collections who would also pick your load up. The fact that most EU hauliers are now bypassing the mainland UK to get to NI or Eire will make that more expensive, as there are less trucks available.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:24 am by rob1966 »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3378 on: Today at 09:42:07 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:01:12 am
I'm forever awestruck about foreigners who can use perfectly obscure English phrases. Stuff like common or garden thrown into a sentence.  Maybe it's not that hard, but as my French is worse than del boys it impresseses me no end. Am currently teaching an American some cockney rhyming bollocks.
Few people spoke English in the part of France where we lived. But we had a neighbour/friend there who (initially) learned English through song lyrics. Although she lacked the grammar theory of the translator we used when we first moved there, she was, frankly, far more fluent in her spoken English than the translator / English teacher. She's just one of those for whom learning languages comes naturally (unlike me). I do not recall her ever being tripped up by anything I said, including the use of idioms (which are the last things we pick up when learning a new language).

My wife is American - she does not understand Cockney rhyming slang. I've attempted to explain it to her several times (usually after I have just referred to her or another American as a 'septic'). Although she does not understand it (or probably because she does not understand it), she does not appreciate the implication of 'septic tank'. :)

By the way, I've been off RAWK for a few weeks (moved home and country). I do not know when it occurred, but I've just noticed my new custom title. Not sure what I think of that. I'd ask 'why', but I fear far too many of you here would be more than willing to supply me with the answer! ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:02 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,305
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3379 on: Today at 05:50:35 pm »
Not happening in the UK.... yet

But with Brexit, you can be sure that the Tories and Big Business will be looking at this in the not too distant future

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/mar/26/teleperformance-call-centre-staff-monitored-via-webcam-home-working-infractions

Call centre staff to be monitored via webcam for home-working infractions


Thousands of staff at one of the worlds biggest call centre companies face being monitored by webcams to check whether they are eating, looking at their phones or leaving their desks while working from home, the Guardian has learned.

In a sign of potential battles ahead over the surveillance of remote staff after the pandemic, Teleperformance  which employs about 380,000 people in 34 countries and counts dozens of major UK companies and government departments among its clients  has told some staff that specialist webcams will be fitted to check for home-working infractions.

While these will in part be used for team meetings and training, the cameras are also connected to an artificial intelligence system that will randomly scan for breaches of work rules during a shift. If one is detected, a still photo will be sent to a manager and stored for up to 20 days, according to documents sent to staff.

If workers need to leave their desks, for example to have a drink, they will have to click break mode in an app to explain why, for example getting water, to avoid being reported for a breach.

Eating while on shift is not permitted, staff are told. If the system detects no keyboard stroke and mouse click, it will show you as idle for that particular duration, and it will be reported to your supervisor. So please avoid hampering your productivity.

A training video about the webcam system, seen by the Guardian, says it monitors and tracks real-time employee behaviour and detects any violations to pre-set business rules, and sends real-time alerts to managers to take corrective actions immediately.

The move triggered warnings from unions and MPs about the normalisation of home surveillance by employers as growing numbers of workers move away from being office-based.

The revelations came to light after some of Teleperformances 10,000 UK employees were told that cameras, including the AI-based scanning system, would be installed next month for staff continuing to work from home.

When approached by the Guardian, the company said the remote scans would not be used in the UK. Webcams for UK staff could not be operated remotely and would only be used for meetings and training, and for scheduled video calls when supervisors would check desks for devices not allowed for data security reasons, such as phones, a spokesperson said.

Levels of remote scrutiny would be different in other countries, it said.

While not a household name, the France-based company is one of the worlds biggest suppliers of outsourced phone services, including customer assistance, telemarketing and technical support.

In Britain its clients include the health and education departments of the UK government, NHS Digital, the Student Loans Company, the RAF and the Royal Navy. The companies it works for include Vodafone, eBay, Aviva, Volkswagen and the Guardian. There is no suggestion any of these were aware of or involved in planning the new surveillance system.

Teleperformance is understood to be rolling out the full webcam surveillance system in other countries where it operates. The company declined to say whether any of its UK clients use staff based elsewhere who might be subject to the monitoring.

According to documents and video, at random times during a shift, the webcam system will scan the workspace for breaches, which include missing from desk, detecting an idle user, unauthorised mobile phone usage and another person being in the workspace area.

The cameras will also be set up with facial recognition so they can detect if someone else is sitting at the desk. Employees are told: Any breach detected by the AI triggers a real-time alert to the supervisor for further actions.

The company literature acknowledges that family or other household members cannot be kept completely away from workspaces, and said managers would not take action if their presence was detected as long as the people in the background are not directly looking into the screen, or very close to it. To avoid this, staff are asked to have their screens facing a wall.

Staff working at night are instructed to ensure their desk has sufficiently strong lighting to ensure the camera can see what is happening.

Howard Beckett, assistant general secretary of Unite, said the union would fight legally and industrially to prevent any push to normalise home surveillance.

Andy McDonald, the shadow employment rights minister, said that particularly when companies were relying on home-working staff to keep them going, it was wrong to impose invasive surveillance that will erode their rights to privacy and create a climate of fear and mistrust.

After the Guardian asked Teleperformance about UK staff concerns, a senior manager contacted employees to explain that they would not be randomly monitored, adding that it was extremely disappointing the media had been alerted and that this was considered gross misconduct. It is not clear why UK staff were initially told to expect the comprehensive surveillance system.

A spokesperson for Teleperformance said the company wanted to discuss any concerns with workers and that the webcam system was intended to respond to the overwhelming concerns of isolation, lack of team engagement and support, not seeing anyone from one day to the next, raised by those who are at home.

She said: We absolutely trust them to do their jobs in a professional manner. We are taking very seriously the concerns you raised  as they can be no further from the truth.

No staff would be forced to work from home, the spokesperson said, and discussions would take place to reassure them. It was, however, of utmost importance that our employees work in a secure home office environment to meet our clients and their customers expectation of a high level of protection when it comes to processing their personal data, including sensitive personal data, she said.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,949
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3380 on: Today at 05:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 05:50:35 pm
Not happening in the UK.... yet

It is already happening to an extent, my nephew works for a bank and he is monitored via webcam
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,305
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3381 on: Today at 06:14:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:55:18 pm
It is already happening to an extent, my nephew works for a bank and he is monitored via webcam

Really? Wow? And he still wants to work for them?

Why?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,964
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3382 on: Today at 06:26:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:55:18 pm
It is already happening to an extent, my nephew works for a bank and he is monitored via webcam
stick some tape over the camera, that's what my manager does when he's not on a call with anyone!!


Alternatively get a video to play constantly on loop of you sitting calmly at your desk
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 