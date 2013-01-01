Buy British Rob.

( Even if it is a Honda part ....)



Out of curiosity how much would it cost from both Japan & China ?



It's £3.38 inc vat from the uk



I normally do, I did this as a fact finding exercise to see what a small very very light item would cost from a supplier I have used in the past.Problem is though, this is for a model of bike that was made between 1991 and 1999, but my model, the RRN, was only made 1991 to 1993 so while a lot of parts are common across the range, some are specific to my model and as I'm doing a bit of a restoration on the bike, parts can be hard to find and I occasionally have to go outside the UK to source them, EU or the States.China would be a cheap 50p fake and be free postage and no charges on import. Not ordered bike parts from Japan, but once bought a Japan only Tomy bullet train for my lad and got whacked with import charges on that, the train was about £40 and the charges over £30