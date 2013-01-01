« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 167617 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3320 on: Yesterday at 07:50:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:21:59 pm
Fair point, I think I read somewhere the Chinese government subsidises shipping costs, though not sure if that's true.

Paul

Out of interest I've just priced up ordering this small alloy clip from the Netherlands, weighs next to nothing, maybe 20g. The clip is 3.50, postage is 15.50. Its never been that high before, something has definitely changed post Brexit, maybe the additional paperwork.

Then to add insult to injury, the company has as section on additional costs. There is now an additional 2% UK government imposed import tax and an £11.50  handling charge imposed by UPS. Buying from them from the UK is just not worth it anymore.

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3321 on: Yesterday at 09:29:29 pm »
Buy British Rob.
( Even if it is a Honda part ....)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3322 on: Yesterday at 09:36:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:50:54 pm
Out of interest I've just priced up ordering this small alloy clip from the Netherlands, weighs next to nothing, maybe 20g. The clip is 3.50, postage is 15.50. Its never been that high before, something has definitely changed post Brexit, maybe the additional paperwork.

Then to add insult to injury, the company has as section on additional costs. There is now an additional 2% UK government imposed import tax and an £11.50  handling charge imposed by UPS. Buying from them from the UK is just not worth it anymore.



Out of curiosity how much would it cost from both Japan & China ?

It's £3.38 inc vat from the uk
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3323 on: Yesterday at 10:47:23 pm »
We get loads of stuff from France and the costs have gone up considerably and one of the food websites we use won't export to the UK anymore.  I think I also labelled a parcel going the other way incorrectly as my sister-in-law got shafted on a birthday present my wife sent over for her as the post office stamped it as being worth in excess of £135 (it certainly wasn't  ;D).

I used to buy camera gear directly from Taiwan as it was much cheaper and then just kept my fingers crossed on whether I'd get hit by duty charges.  It's a bit of a system shock to be doing the same with the EU having spent my entire life being used to such easy trade.

I must say I'm really looking forward to seeing some of the benefits to offset the downsides.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3324 on: Today at 05:51:46 am »
Not got your blue passport yet thaddeus?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3325 on: Today at 10:00:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:29:29 pm
Buy British Rob.
( Even if it is a Honda part ....)

I normally do, I did this as a fact finding exercise to see what a small very very light item would cost from a supplier I have used in the past.

Problem is though, this is for a model of bike that was made between 1991 and 1999, but my model, the RRN, was only made 1991 to 1993 so while a lot of parts are common across the range, some are specific to my model and as I'm doing a bit of a restoration on the bike, parts can be hard to find and I occasionally have to go outside the UK to source them, EU or the States.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:36:33 pm
Out of curiosity how much would it cost from both Japan & China ?

It's £3.38 inc vat from the uk

China would be a cheap 50p fake and be free postage and no charges on import. Not ordered bike parts from Japan, but once bought a Japan only Tomy bullet train for my lad and got whacked with import charges on that, the train was about £40 and the charges over £30

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3326 on: Today at 11:34:17 am »
Buy British
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 12:14:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:51:46 am
Not got your blue passport yet thaddeus?
Mine renewed last year so I have to wait nearly ten years for the honour and prestige of owning a blue passport.  The look on my future self's face when 2030 comes around and that blue passport is still the best bit of Brexit...

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3328 on: Today at 12:27:56 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:14:52 pm
Mine renewed last year so I have to wait nearly ten years for the honour and prestige of owning a blue passport.  The look on my future self's face when 2030 comes around and that blue passport is still the best bit of Brexit...

My youngests expired at Christmas so he ended up with a new French passport

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 01:04:03 pm »
I think we should start a petition to get the latin/italian removed and replaced with something more British. Maybe ' come on if you think you're 'ard enough'
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 02:24:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:04:03 pm
I think we should start a petition to get the latin/italian removed and replaced with something more British. Maybe ' come on if you think you're 'ard enough'

Big picture of Mark Francois with "I won't let a German tell me what to do" under it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3331 on: Today at 03:08:48 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 01:18:12 pm
How does that practically work, as the EU has no jurisdiction over the UK any longer - i'm assuming sanctions of some description, should we be seen to not be engaging in the process and at least attempting to honour our agreements?

More info here

https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_21_1132
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3332 on: Today at 04:20:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:04:03 pm
I think we should start a petition to get the latin/italian removed and replaced with something more British. Maybe ' come on if you think you're 'ard enough'

To add insult to injury the crest is actually medieval French, to go with the passport manufacture.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3333 on: Today at 05:05:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:04:03 pm
I think we should start a petition to get the latin/italian removed and replaced with something more British. Maybe ' come on if you think you're 'ard enough'

I looked at that picture and thought it said 'Quim' underneath the crown. Don't think any changes are necessary to be honest :P
