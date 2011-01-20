« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 166581 times)

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,359
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3280 on: March 11, 2021, 12:08:47 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March 11, 2021, 12:04:40 pm
Dope with a street value of £75m.

Man U thought they bought the good shit but it just turned out be oregano.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3281 on: March 11, 2021, 12:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 11, 2021, 12:08:47 pm
Man U thought they bought the good shit but it just turned out be oregano.

I've gone to different supermarkets to try and get some good stuff, but I keep getting it wrong, thyme after thyme.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3282 on: March 11, 2021, 12:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on March 11, 2021, 12:16:57 pm
I've gone to different supermarkets to try and get some good stuff, but I keep getting it wrong, thyme after thyme.
Always good to hear comments from a sage of the thread.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,353
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3283 on: March 11, 2021, 06:54:20 pm »
Fisherman on Daily Politics today was moaning about his industry is being destroyed, after voting for Brexit. Said the deal wasn’t good enough.

These fishermen are a proper moaning bunch of c*nts. They have never shut up.
« Last Edit: March 11, 2021, 06:57:15 pm by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,648
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3284 on: March 11, 2021, 07:43:20 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 11, 2021, 06:54:20 pm
Fisherman on Daily Politics today was moaning about his industry is being destroyed, after voting for Brexit. Said the deal wasnt good enough.

These fishermen are a proper moaning bunch of c*nts. They have never shut up.

They are indeed.  They're also thick as shit.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3285 on: March 12, 2021, 07:51:48 am »
Sky news reporting that value of exports from UK to EU fell by £5.6b in January, or 41%.  imports from EU fell by £8.9b or 21% for same period (ONS figures).
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,648
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3286 on: March 12, 2021, 08:16:02 am »
Quote from: TSC on March 12, 2021, 07:51:48 am
Sky news reporting that value of exports from UK to EU fell by £5.6b in January, or 41%.  imports from EU fell by £8.9b or 21% for same period (ONS figures).

That'll be the Brexit dividend.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,634
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3287 on: March 12, 2021, 09:11:37 am »
Quote from: TSC on March 12, 2021, 07:51:48 am
Sky news reporting that value of exports from UK to EU fell by £5.6b in January, or 41%.  imports from EU fell by £8.9b or 21% for same period (ONS figures).

We're going to have to wait a few months for the full picture to pan out. The imports are being explained away right now as the stockpiling that went on in the lead up to 1st Jan and there is some truth in that. I know from years of doing the trucks of a weekend that the lead up to Christmas is mad busy and then haulage drops off in January and Feb before picking up again. I worked most weekends in December and there was way more trucks on the road of a weekend than is normal. My FT employer is in the Hire industry and we moved loads of new tools and plant and consumable goods, stuff like cutting discs/welding gear/safety wear/gas etc into NI so that we could continue to supply our Eire depots. The worrying thing I've noticed is how few EU trucks I've seen in Jan and Feb and how quiet the services are of a weekend.

Exports I cannot see how they can explain that away, I know from things I read in comments on the singer Fish's facebook page from business owners that their EU customers were walking away due to the additional costs involved and were going elsewehere, then you've got the fishermen who cannot sell their catches, that Brexit prick with his expensive elvers. The Govt are covering it up, what a shock, by saying freight movements are back to normal now across into the EU, but they are counting empty trailers. Its not going to take a genius to work out that a fridge lorry for example coming in full of food and going out empty is not a good sign for UK businesses.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,351
  • Believer
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3288 on: March 12, 2021, 12:09:03 pm »
Well it would appear that thanks to this shite there is now a significant shortage of my epilepsy medication. Just had a call off the chemist saying they can only give me 2 weeks worth and they don`t know when the next delivery will be. Fucking marvellous. Thanks you bunch of flag waving, gammon faced, mendacious twats
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,131
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3289 on: March 12, 2021, 12:57:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 12, 2021, 09:11:37 am
We're going to have to wait a few months for the full picture to pan out. The imports are being explained away right now as the stockpiling that went on in the lead up to 1st Jan and there is some truth in that. I know from years of doing the trucks of a weekend that the lead up to Christmas is mad busy and then haulage drops off in January and Feb before picking up again. I worked most weekends in December and there was way more trucks on the road of a weekend than is normal. My FT employer is in the Hire industry and we moved loads of new tools and plant and consumable goods, stuff like cutting discs/welding gear/safety wear/gas etc into NI so that we could continue to supply our Eire depots. The worrying thing I've noticed is how few EU trucks I've seen in Jan and Feb and how quiet the services are of a weekend.

Exports I cannot see how they can explain that away, I know from things I read in comments on the singer Fish's facebook page from business owners that their EU customers were walking away due to the additional costs involved and were going elsewehere, then you've got the fishermen who cannot sell their catches, that Brexit prick with his expensive elvers. The Govt are covering it up, what a shock, by saying freight movements are back to normal now across into the EU, but they are counting empty trailers. Its not going to take a genius to work out that a fridge lorry for example coming in full of food and going out empty is not a good sign for UK businesses.

Appreciate these updates,  rob.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3290 on: March 12, 2021, 01:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Qston on March 12, 2021, 12:09:03 pm
Well it would appear that thanks to this shite there is now a significant shortage of my epilepsy medication. Just had a call off the chemist saying they can only give me 2 weeks worth and they don`t know when the next delivery will be. Fucking marvellous. Thanks you bunch of flag waving, gammon faced, mendacious twats
This should knock the royal stories out of the papers, bit it won't.
Thanks for introducing me to the word mendacious.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3291 on: March 12, 2021, 01:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Qston on March 12, 2021, 12:09:03 pm
Well it would appear that thanks to this shite there is now a significant shortage of my epilepsy medication. Just had a call off the chemist saying they can only give me 2 weeks worth and they don`t know when the next delivery will be. Fucking marvellous. Thanks you bunch of flag waving, gammon faced, mendacious twats

Medicine deliveries have almost been an understated issue.  Now and again therell be a vague reference to it under Brexit risks, albeit tucked away behind other issues (security, food, etc) but obviously one of the most important.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,351
  • Believer
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3292 on: March 12, 2021, 01:40:43 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March 12, 2021, 01:22:45 pm
Medicine deliveries have almost been an understated issue.  Now and again therell be a vague reference to it under Brexit risks, albeit tucked away behind other issues (security, food, etc) but obviously one of the most important.

It has been under reported mate. There is a database I use, simply because of my condition, that tells you which medication has supply issues. At the moment it is pretty swamped. With a condition like epilepsy, and many others that need constant attention, you simply cannot afford to miss medication doses. It could cause what would actually be a provoked seizure (rather than unprovoked) and the provocation would be the fact that the medication isn`t available. Now for me personally, I may well be able to get away with it as it has been well controlled (fingers crosssed !) for a few years now, but that is primarily due to finding the correct balance of 2 different medications.

The one that there are supply issues on also happens to be the front line most widely used medication for anyone with the condition. It is invariably the base from which neurologists work and perhaps add other medications to as they have with me.

At one level I was simply sounding off with my earlier email, but by god it makes me angry. It just isn`t fair on others who will be relying entirely. Poor kids having multiple seizures a day and so on. For me, it is really just wanting to avoid another "big one". It is dangerous, I am not massively keen on dying in my sleep (yet) or finally, and the thing that day to day causes the biggest pain in the arse, lose my driving licence through no fault of my own.

I will do what I can to track some down but it is outrageous that there are such wide medication shortages. It was entirely forseeable and has been spoken about for a good few years.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,351
  • Believer
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3293 on: March 12, 2021, 01:41:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 12, 2021, 01:19:23 pm
This should knock the royal stories out of the papers, bit it won't.
Thanks for introducing me to the word mendacious.

You're welcome Paul. I was trying to sound intelligent  ;D
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3294 on: March 12, 2021, 04:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Qston on March 12, 2021, 01:40:43 pm
It has been under reported mate. There is a database I use, simply because of my condition, that tells you which medication has supply issues. At the moment it is pretty swamped.


Is there a link to said database?
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,920
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3295 on: March 12, 2021, 04:50:39 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/mar/12/labour-suggests-ministers-failed-to-do-analysis-of-brexit-deal

This is incredible if true.
Remember that lazy bastard Davis smirking when he admitted he hadnt read the statements and then admitting he hadnt done them.
It seems they didnt do any for the actual deal.
Criminal negligence
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,634
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3296 on: March 12, 2021, 05:59:28 pm »
Quote from: 12C on March 12, 2021, 04:50:39 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/mar/12/labour-suggests-ministers-failed-to-do-analysis-of-brexit-deal

This is incredible if true.
Remember that lazy bastard Davis smirking when he admitted he hadnt read the statements and then admitting he hadnt done them.
It seems they didnt do any for the actual deal.
Criminal negligence

They don't care, it is what they personally get out of it that matters, fuck the rest of us.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3297 on: March 12, 2021, 07:22:22 pm »
Meanwhile Ch4 reporting that Johnson was in NI today for a photo op.  Likely an attempt to smooth relations with likes of the DUP.  Sad to see that DUP continue to fawn all over him, given Johnson chucked them under the Brexit protocol bus, after they enabled Brexit on behalf of government.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3298 on: March 12, 2021, 08:25:33 pm »
Essential travel.   .....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,920
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3299 on: March 13, 2021, 02:59:16 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March 12, 2021, 07:22:22 pm
Meanwhile Ch4 reporting that Johnson was in NI today for a photo op.  Likely an attempt to smooth relations with likes of the DUP.  Sad to see that DUP continue to fawn all over him, given Johnson chucked them under the Brexit protocol bus, after they enabled Brexit on behalf of government.

Had the sound down.
Assumed that Johnson had been to Mr Benns shop and was having an adventure as a butchers boy.
Wannabe strong men who dress up as people they think are cool seem to be increasing.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,358
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3300 on: Yesterday at 05:29:58 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March 12, 2021, 07:51:48 am
Sky news reporting that value of exports from UK to EU fell by £5.6b in January, or 41%.  imports from EU fell by £8.9b or 21% for same period (ONS figures).

Were they trying to present it as being a trade surplus or somehow a good thing, given the larger £ drop in imports?
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3301 on: Yesterday at 06:22:08 pm »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,648
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3302 on: Yesterday at 07:23:31 pm »
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,440
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3303 on: Yesterday at 07:46:40 pm »
Give it 12 more months when unemployment increases rapidly they will give a big fuck the brexit voting stupid bigots  :wanker
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,598
  • Klopptimist
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3304 on: Yesterday at 07:48:46 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:22:08 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/mar/14/the-observer-view-on-the-grim-effects-of-brexit-being-impossible-to-hide

It just doesn't matter to the masses. They tied their identitiy into being pro Brexit, and they'll believe any spin that lets them continue believing that achieving it was a win. Raab mentioned waiting 10 years to see the benefits, which will no doubt become the standard retort to a critical analysis of an failures.

Can you imagine any government being elected on a platform of putting the country through a decade of hardship for a vague promise of a better future? From the same party that brought you a decade of austerity measures no less!

It's the exact same bonkers mentality that allowed the MAGA lot in the US to watch their country crumble apart and cheer it on the whole time, because they'd internally elevated Trump beyond the political sphere. And now, even as Biden tries to get relief funds to them and defuse tensions, they'd rather believe that they (the 'true' citizens of the US) are now under direct assault from 'black transgender communists'.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,634
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3305 on: Yesterday at 07:49:11 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 07:46:40 pm
Give it 12 more months when unemployment increases rapidly they will give a big fuck the brexit voting stupid bigots  :wanker

They'll just fall for the "its the EU who are to blame not us"  and then vote the c*nts in again so they can be fucked up the arses again.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,622
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3306 on: Yesterday at 07:50:04 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 07:46:40 pm
Give it 12 more months when unemployment increases rapidly they will give a big fuck the brexit voting stupid bigots  :wanker

They'll blame Covid.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,634
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3307 on: Yesterday at 07:50:51 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:50:04 pm
They'll blame Covid.

Anything but themselves
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3308 on: Today at 09:32:00 am »
Not massively Brexit related, nor particularly good\bad. But thought it interesting...
(full article, https://www.lbc.co.uk/politics/the-news-explained/daylight-saving-time-greenwich-mean-clocks-back-hour-forward/ , gist below)
========================================================================================

But, the UK is leaving the EU on December 31, 2020 when the transition period ends.

This means Britain will no longer have to follow EU directives so the Government could decide to keep changing the clocks, or stick with one time all year round.

The decision has not been announced, but it could potentially mean this October's clock change will be the last.

But Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement commits Northern Ireland to following EU rules to prevent a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.

This could create two time zones in the UK, one for Northern Ireland and one for England, Wales and Scotland.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,706
  • JFT96
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3309 on: Today at 10:14:28 am »
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,070
  • Dutch Class
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3310 on: Today at 11:31:52 am »
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,356
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3311 on: Today at 11:37:01 am »
Just as a fairly niche anecdotal experience of how ordering from UK sellers to Europe has changed post/Brexit.

I was just on eBay trying to order doorstops to Spain. For some weird reason, only UK-sellers seem to sell doorstops and they don't really exist as a homeware item in Spain. I couldn't find anywhere selling them physically, and no Spanish sellers on ebay for a reasonable price (you can only order then in batches of 80 for like 200 - presumably for office usage).

Anyway, 4-5 rubber door stops from a UK seller costs about £4-5 for the items. However the postage and packaging from the UK to Spain was a minimum of £7, and more often £10-15.

In the end I ordered from China with free and postage and packaging, albeit it will take about 2 months to arrive!

Weird example I know. But just goes to show what a shitshow the current export situation is from the UK for even basic items.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,851
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #3312 on: Today at 12:02:35 pm »
Not sure how that's brexit related. I would have thought a tenner to post to Spain is reasonable?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 