Medicine deliveries have almost been an understated issue. Now and again therell be a vague reference to it under Brexit risks, albeit tucked away behind other issues (security, food, etc) but obviously one of the most important.



It has been under reported mate. There is a database I use, simply because of my condition, that tells you which medication has supply issues. At the moment it is pretty swamped. With a condition like epilepsy, and many others that need constant attention, you simply cannot afford to miss medication doses. It could cause what would actually be a provoked seizure (rather than unprovoked) and the provocation would be the fact that the medication isn`t available. Now for me personally, I may well be able to get away with it as it has been well controlled (fingers crosssed !) for a few years now, but that is primarily due to finding the correct balance of 2 different medications.The one that there are supply issues on also happens to be the front line most widely used medication for anyone with the condition. It is invariably the base from which neurologists work and perhaps add other medications to as they have with me.At one level I was simply sounding off with my earlier email, but by god it makes me angry. It just isn`t fair on others who will be relying entirely. Poor kids having multiple seizures a day and so on. For me, it is really just wanting to avoid another "big one". It is dangerous, I am not massively keen on dying in my sleep (yet) or finally, and the thing that day to day causes the biggest pain in the arse, lose my driving licence through no fault of my own.I will do what I can to track some down but it is outrageous that there are such wide medication shortages. It was entirely forseeable and has been spoken about for a good few years.