You do feel concerned about the future of the EU/ECHR when a draconian piece of legislation is hurriedly passed in one of the founding member states... It will be challenged in the European Court of Human Rights no doubt and probably won't see a decision for years to come... Glad to see that people have taken it to the streets. Certain provisions which aren't making headlines include conferring the authorities the power of surveillance via drones... Anyways here are some links below, very sad to see the opportunism coming from governments/corporations across the world...Not surprising mind you. Sorry if this is the wrong thread but I do feel that this sort of thing will be a real challenge to the union. Let's see how the institutions and courts react. Last source goes into more detail re the provisions in the bill.The Global Security BillThe bill in question follows Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, the politician in charge of France’s domestic security, making the extraordinarily ambitious claim: “I had made a promise, that it would no longer be possible to broadcast the images of the police and gendarmes on social media. That promise will be kept.”