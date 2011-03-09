Interesting, I always wondered if those people really exist.



I'd say that by far the most common thing I see is people going really quiet and staring at their shoes whenever the topic comes up, which is the sure sign of someone who voted for Brexit but didn't really get it.



On a similar topic I work in the US occasionally (or did before COVID) and you see a similar thing whenever politics comes up, which is how you spot the Trump voters.



Literally never heard anyone say things like MAGA or Project Fear out loud. Or things like Snowflake, Gammon, Karen etc. now I think about it.



That's the problem with Popularism, Far Right-wing rhetoric, Social Media and Social circles or bubbles.They are self-affirming - you see enough of an opinion that you've been conditioned to accept parrotted enough that you think that 'everyone with a brain thinks like you'This also happens on the Far Left (Several topics have come up which pander to the extreme views going the other way)I think the difference is that people who argue a lot, question everything and research stuff before they believe it or pass it on CAN give you answers, feedback and reasons why they voted/think/act like they do.The other side of that is there are people that 'hate PC', want to be able to 'say what they want to say', can't stand current politicians or the way the world is and want to rebel and then you have scripted bots, politicians with agendas, movements with agendas and general misinformation being bandied around quicker than it can be scripted.In some ways you can feel sorry for people being conned, but they always had a choice to actual find out stuff apart from their bubbles, but rarely seem to.Whenever I've argued with a Brexiter (Which is a lot) it either boils down to them being borderline/actually racist/xenophobic, being massively misled (But then being forced to double-down rather than accept they have been conned) or not really caring. And I agree with you - rarely can they come up with any 'reasons' for their vote. They most often get angry, abusive, childish or angrily and childishly abusive.People hate to admit they have been conned so they end up having to come up with convoluted, distorted madness to make mutally opposing facts 'fit'