Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 48499 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 09:45:05 AM »
Quote from: dirks digglers on Today at 07:41:17 AM
Agreed. Arent we being as reductionist in wishing this misery on people who voted for Brexit as we accuse them of being in voting for it? Not everyone who voted Brexit is a xenophobe. Yes it might seem stupid or naive to many remainers that they voted leave. But as pissed as all of us remainers were (and clearly still are) surely the only lesson weve learned is that the solution is not ongoing entrenched tribal warfare lobbing grenades and ill will at each other, but listening and battling to connect with those voters rather than letting the demagogues and populists have their way? And I say all this as someone who has done a lot of fuck-the-lot-of-them ranting in the last few years.

Also, where does all this schadenfreude get us? If a lot of people in leave voting areas suffer economic hardships as a result, you think the penny will drop suddenly and all those resentments will go away? Hardly likely. More like theyll potentially turn even more towards whatever worse version of Johnson/Trump comes along next.

Like most people we've argued for literally years and have had "WE KNEW WHAT WE WERE VOTING FOR!!! PROJECT FEAR!! PROJECT FEAR!!! PROJECT FEAR!!! PROJECT FEAR!!! PROJECT FEAR!!! PROJECT FEAR!!! PROJECT FEAR!!! PROJECT FEAR!!! PROJECT FEAR!!! " shouted at us for so long.

So they knew what they voted for.

They made their bed. They don't get any sympathy for having to lie in it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 10:11:14 AM »
As someone who voted remain in a fairly leave voting area, it's pretty harsh seeing people on here celebrating what's about to happen to these kinds of places.  If you're going to be happy watching people's lives get destroyed either through no fault of their own, or because they voted in a way you didn't like, then I think you need to have a little think.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 10:12:09 AM »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:33:22 AM
They like to think our magnificent navy will be once again ruling the seas, blowing french and spanish trawlers out of the water and sinking boats with asylum seekers in. Deluded and xenophobic, such a winning combination.

Thats it in a nutshell.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 10:26:43 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:11:14 AM
As someone who voted remain in a fairly leave voting area, it's pretty harsh seeing people on here celebrating what's about to happen to these kinds of places.  If you're going to be happy watching people's lives get destroyed either through no fault of their own, or because they voted in a way you didn't like, then I think you need to have a little think.

Look. They voted for it. They knew what voting for it meant.

I hope you're not calling them stupid?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 10:31:27 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:26:43 AM
Look. They voted for it. They knew what voting for it meant.

I hope you're not calling them stupid?

Touché
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 10:38:35 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:26:43 AM
Look. They voted for it. They knew what voting for it meant.

I hope you're not calling them stupid?

So fuck all the people who didn't vote for it then?
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 10:42:19 AM »
It would be easier to feel sympathy for Brexit voters if we hadn't had to listen to years of "You lost, get over it" in the UK and "Fuck your feelings" from Trump supporters.

I feel sorry for the minority of voters who voted Remain in Sunderland but absolutely none for the idiots who voted for the pile of shite that is about to descend on them.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 10:50:51 AM »
They will form-up and march out of Nissan for the last time with heads held high, wrapped in union jacks and bearing banners saying we got our country back, proudly knowing they took one for the nation - like walking wounded returning from the first World War. I doubt any of them will admit to the massive fuck-up they made - they'll just get quieter and quieter as the years go by until eventually you wont be able to find anyone who voted Brexit.

Meanwhile Liz Truss the minister for cheese manages to sell a port and mini stilton gift set to the Japanese trade minister.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 11:02:08 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:42:19 AM
It would be easier to feel sympathy for Brexit voters if we hadn't had to listen to years of "You lost, get over it" in the UK and "Fuck your feelings" from Trump supporters.

I feel sorry for the minority of voters who voted Remain in Sunderland but absolutely none for the idiots who voted for the pile of shite that is about to descend on them.

Out of interest mate, have you ever heard that kind of talk in real life?  Genuine question, because I haven't but I don't know if it's typical or not.  I've actually never met anyone in real life who admits to being a Trump supporter either.

Project fear, you lost get over it etc is the kind of thing you see thrown around online all the time but I think it's easy to forget that most people aren't on Twitter and don't spend their lives arguing about this kind of thing on the Internet.

Loads of knuckle dragging idiots voted leave but I know plenty of reasonable people who did.  Some of them would change their mind now, some not.  I don't know, maybe for me these are real people I can put a face to and it's pretty galling seeing people rubbing their hands together with glee at their misfortune.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 11:04:42 AM »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 09:22:57 AM
Don't understand the pro brexit lots strange obsession with the fishing industry, which contributes a much smaller amount to the UK economy than say, the arts, which nobody seems to give a shit about during the pandemic.
They've been conned by the right wing propaganda. am sure there are many people out their who feel very strongly over the way the EU have treated our fishing industry.  they can tell you the odd fact that proves the EU have taken advantage of us when it comes to fishing, they know all this but they know sod all on the effect of loosing Frictionless trading, they know sod all on the effect of customs and tariffs on importing/exporting, how we naturally trade with countries in our region. the right wing wound them up and made them focus on a industry that hardly contributes to the UK economy, 24 thousand jobs. maybe people who voted leave because of fishing and a few other things might come to realize one day. they let their families down badly. the leave MPs etc conned them into focusing on a very small industry who have little effect on our lives while ignoring the issues that will really do a lot of harm to them and their families.
I don't think people should be arguing about fishing itself when discussing brexit with leave voters , question is, what made them concentrate on a few facts on a farting industry when they can't tell you sod all about the facts that will really harm their lives. you've been conned big time.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 11:18:13 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:38:35 AM
So fuck all the people who didn't vote for it then?

I, of course, feel sorry that non-racist, non-xenophobic bellends are going to suffer because of the actions of racist, xenophobic bellend.

I would imagine that, over the course of time, the people that didn't vote for it are going to have words with those that did.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 11:19:16 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:02:08 AM
Out of interest mate, have you ever heard that kind of talk in real life?  Genuine question, because I haven't but I don't know if it's typical or not.  I've actually never met anyone in real life who admits to being a Trump supporter either.

Project fear, you lost get over it etc is the kind of thing you see thrown around online all the time but I think it's easy to forget that most people aren't on Twitter and don't spend their lives arguing about this kind of thing on the Internet.

Loads of knuckle dragging idiots voted leave but I know plenty of reasonable people who did.  Some of them would change their mind now, some not.  I don't know, maybe for me these are real people I can put a face to and it's pretty galling seeing people rubbing their hands together with glee at their misfortune.


I have. I had several Brexit voting friends. I now have no Brexit voting friends.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 11:35:57 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 11:19:16 AM

I have. I had several Brexit voting friends. I now have no Brexit voting friends.

Interesting, I always wondered if those people really exist.

I'd say that by far the most common thing I see is people going really quiet and staring at their shoes whenever the topic comes up, which is the sure sign of someone who voted for Brexit but didn't really get it.

On a similar topic I work in the US occasionally (or did before COVID) and you see a similar thing whenever politics comes up, which is how you spot the Trump voters.

Literally never heard anyone say things like MAGA or Project Fear out loud.  Or things like Snowflake, Gammon, Karen etc. now I think about it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 11:38:24 AM »
What annoys me that there were also a number of 'weary' remainers who voted Tories just to get Brexit over and done with. If I could, id leave this Country cause its going to be shite for a while
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 11:43:07 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:02:08 AM
Out of interest mate, have you ever heard that kind of talk in real life?  Genuine question, because I haven't but I don't know if it's typical or not.  I've actually never met anyone in real life who admits to being a Trump supporter either.

Project fear, you lost get over it etc is the kind of thing you see thrown around online all the time but I think it's easy to forget that most people aren't on Twitter and don't spend their lives arguing about this kind of thing on the Internet.

Loads of knuckle dragging idiots voted leave but I know plenty of reasonable people who did.  Some of them would change their mind now, some not.  I don't know, maybe for me these are real people I can put a face to and it's pretty galling seeing people rubbing their hands together with glee at their misfortune.

At my nephew's wedding I sat at a table with a local UKIP councillor. We had an interesting and civil discussion but his attitude was exactly that. I lost and I needed to get over it. Ive met others whose attitude is exactly the same. What I haven't met is a Brexit supporter who has apologised for voting for something that will damage the country for decades.

And misfortune is something that happens to you not something that you do to yourself.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 11:43:12 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:02:08 AM
Out of interest mate, have you ever heard that kind of talk in real life?  Genuine question, because I haven't but I don't know if it's typical or not.  I've actually never met anyone in real life who admits to being a Trump supporter either.

Project fear, you lost get over it etc is the kind of thing you see thrown around online all the time but I think it's easy to forget that most people aren't on Twitter and don't spend their lives arguing about this kind of thing on the Internet.

Loads of knuckle dragging idiots voted leave but I know plenty of reasonable people who did.  Some of them would change their mind now, some not.  I don't know, maybe for me these are real people I can put a face to and it's pretty galling seeing people rubbing their hands together with glee at their misfortune.
I have, one thing they have in common is they all think they have everything sussed.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 11:44:40 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:35:57 AM
Interesting, I always wondered if those people really exist.

I'd say that by far the most common thing I see is people going really quiet and staring at their shoes whenever the topic comes up, which is the sure sign of someone who voted for Brexit but didn't really get it.

On a similar topic I work in the US occasionally (or did before COVID) and you see a similar thing whenever politics comes up, which is how you spot the Trump voters.

Literally never heard anyone say things like MAGA or Project Fear out loud.  Or things like Snowflake, Gammon, Karen etc. now I think about it.

That's the problem with Popularism, Far Right-wing rhetoric, Social Media and Social circles or bubbles.

They are self-affirming - you see enough of an opinion that you've been conditioned to accept parrotted enough that you think that 'everyone with a brain thinks like you'


This also happens on the Far Left (Several topics have come up which pander to the extreme views going the other way)


I think the difference is that people who argue a lot, question everything and research stuff before they believe it or pass it on CAN give you answers, feedback and reasons why they voted/think/act like they do.


The other side of that is there are people that 'hate PC', want to be able to 'say what they want to say', can't stand current politicians or the way the world is and want to rebel and then you have scripted bots, politicians with agendas, movements with agendas and general misinformation being bandied around quicker than it can be scripted.


In some ways you can feel sorry for people being conned, but they always had a choice to actual find out stuff apart from their bubbles, but rarely seem to.


Whenever I've argued with a Brexiter (Which is a lot) it either boils down to them being borderline/actually racist/xenophobic, being massively misled (But then being forced to double-down rather than accept they have been conned) or not really caring. And I agree with you - rarely can they come up with any 'reasons' for their vote. They most often get angry, abusive, childish or angrily and childishly abusive.

People hate to admit they have been conned so they end up having to come up with convoluted, distorted madness to make mutally opposing facts 'fit'
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 11:58:05 AM »
What I'm learning from this thread (and it's been interesting by the way, so thanks), is that you guys are encountering a very different type of Brexit voter than I am.

I can honestly say I've only ever had one Brexit discussion that got heated which was with a close family member, she has since admitted that she got it wrong even to the point where she voted Lib Dem at the last election because of their remain stance (can't win them all!).  But the first time we spoke about it, it was just painful listening to her playing all the hits; bendy bananas, EU army etc. etc.  Must have been painful realising she'd fallen for all that nonsense, but I think it takes something to admit you got something like that wrong.

I have certainly never met a UKIP councillor at a wedding, you have my sympathies there.  Although I can't think of anyone who knows me well enough to invite me to their wedding, but at the same time thinks that would be an appropriate table to sit me at!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 12:15:45 PM »
The whole Country could have been united in forcing another referendum and/or scrap it altogether, but wouldn't have made a difference as once the Brexiteers got their wish, there was no way they would lose the opportunity to force it through.

It was unforgivable of Cameron, but the thick twat should have been intelligent enough to at least insist on a majority. Now the twats probably raking it in on guest speaking circuits around the globe.

Id love all those who profit from this chaos, to bear the responsibility. Tax avoidance? then declare your earnings if you want to move money around Europe.
Farage? stop his EU funded salary/pensions etc
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 12:16:19 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:43:07 AM
At my nephew's wedding I sat at a table with a local UKIP councillor. We had an interesting and civil discussion but his attitude was exactly that. I lost and I needed to get over it. Ive met others whose attitude is exactly the same. What I haven't met is a Brexit supporter who has apologised for voting for something that will damage the country for decades.

And misfortune is something that happens to you not something that you do to yourself.

While not quite as explicit as "You lost, get over it" - that is very much been my sisters line of reasoning throughout these 4 years.

And despite being seemingly intelligent (and since the referendum now university educated as a mature student), she would still never openly admit to being wrong in voting for Brexit in the first place, even as she continually criticises the governments handling of it (all the while desperately trying to come up with reasons why it might be a good idea).

But she is a natural contrarian. In fact I think that is why she voted for Brexit (I´m not sure she expected it to actually win). It is thoroughly depressing to think that such asinine reasoning helped land us in this mess.


Edit: Edited to add that she has a young daughter!!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 12:20:00 PM »
If only there was a way to have BREXIT imprinted on someone's forehead as a reminder of how stupid these people were. In a few years, no one will ever admit to voting for it
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 12:23:16 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:15:45 PM
The whole Country could have been united in forcing another referendum and/or scrap it altogether, but wouldn't have made a difference as once the Brexiteers got their wish, there was no way they would lose the opportunity to force it through.

It was unforgivable of Cameron, but the thick twat should have been intelligent enough to at least insist on a majority. Now the twats probably raking it in on guest speaking circuits around the globe.

Id love all those who profit from this chaos, to bear the responsibility. Tax avoidance? then declare your earnings if you want to move money around Europe.
Farage? stop his EU funded salary/pensions etc

The whole campaign to stay in Europe was a disaster, yes Cameron was to blame for giving people the chance to vote, but lets not forget how useless Corbyn and the Labour party generally was. If we had politicians who had balls, none of this would have happened.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 12:36:17 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 11:19:16 AM

I have. I had several Brexit voting friends. I now have no Brexit voting friends.

Where did you bury the bodies?
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 12:39:11 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:23:16 PM
The whole campaign to stay in Europe was a disaster, yes Cameron was to blame for giving people the chance to vote, but lets not forget how useless Corbyn and the Labour party generally was. If we had politicians who had balls, none of this would have happened.

Well Corbyn has never really liked Europe and May seemed quite hellbent on sabotaging the campaign. What doesn't help though that Brexiteers, along with GOP love to play dirty, whereas Remain probably were more placid in their approach
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 12:42:33 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 11:44:40 AM
Whenever I've argued with a Brexiter (Which is a lot) it either boils down to them being borderline/actually racist/xenophobic, being massively misled (But then being forced to double-down rather than accept they have been conned) or not really caring. And I agree with you - rarely can they come up with any 'reasons' for their vote. They most often get angry, abusive, childish or angrily and childishly abusive.


During the week, I play golf (outside lockdown!) in a group of about a dozen men, mostly retired. They are a friendly, decent bunch who have / had proper jobs: a scaffolder, two asphalters, a plasterer, a policeman, a retired civil engineer and so on. Unfortunately they are, to a man, Brexiters and proud of it. Forever posting racist / sexist / xenophobic memes on our WhatsApp group. Admirers of Trump, they wish we had someone like that over here. They know I disagree with them but aren't interested in discussing it because they think I'm wrong. They hate the EU, they hate Corbyn, they hate that Muslim London mayor, they think Starmer is wet and useless, they quite like Johnson.

Frankly I've given up arguing with them. I steer discussions onto sensible topics, like football or golf.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 12:53:26 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:23:16 PM
The whole campaign to stay in Europe was a disaster, yes Cameron was to blame for giving people the chance to vote, but lets not forget how useless Corbyn and the Labour party generally was. If we had politicians who had balls, none of this would have happened.

Won of the worst I've ever seen, alongside AV  ;)
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1106 on: Today at 12:54:28 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:20:00 PM
If only there was a way to have BREXIT imprinted on someone's forehead as a reminder of how stupid these people were. In a few years, no one will ever admit to voting for it

That's a very simplistic way of looking at it though , there will be plenty of people that voted for Brexit that will come out of this winning/richer or whatever you want to call it . Like most things in life really

Ultimately Cameron should never have given people the choice and he was so arrogant thinking that people would reject it and the whole remain campaign was appallingly run

It's an absolute cluster fuck of all proportions this and i really dread to think what the next few years are going to bring
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1107 on: Today at 01:12:43 PM »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 12:54:28 PM
That's a very simplistic way of looking at it though , there will be plenty of people that voted for Brexit that will come out of this winning/richer or whatever you want to call it . Like most things in life really

Ultimately Cameron should never have given people the choice and he was so arrogant thinking that people would reject it and the whole remain campaign was appallingly run

It's an absolute cluster fuck of all proportions this and i really dread to think what the next few years are going to bring
Yep,Cameron did not have the power to say the result of the referendum was binding as it was a advisory referendum. the s,, show of the last 4 yrs could have all been avoided if they had just added a confirmatory referendum to accept or reject the deal, leave campaigners had argued for this in the past so I doubt it would of caused uproar if this was decided before the referendum.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1108 on: Today at 01:18:49 PM »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 12:54:28 PM
That's a very simplistic way of looking at it though , there will be plenty of people that voted for Brexit that will come out of this winning/richer or whatever you want to call it . Like most things in life really

Ultimately Cameron should never have given people the choice and he was so arrogant thinking that people would reject it and the whole remain campaign was appallingly run

It's an absolute cluster fuck of all proportions this and i really dread to think what the next few years are going to bring
Cameron coming back from his pre-referendum negotiations with effectively nothing to show for it was one of the stupidest things I've seen.  I think he naively believed that because the Westminster government had thrown a few 11th hour bribes into the Scottish Independence referendum that the EU would do likewise.  It just left the Remain campaign wide open to accusations of us having no say in the how the EU is ran when the truth is we had a big say.  The nuance was lost on the public that the EU is ran through consensus and they were never going to set a precedent of "A country threatens to leave so we make special rules just for them".

If the Labour leadership had gone in hard in favour of Remain though then I'm sure the vote would have ended up differently.  I can see why agreeing with Cameron and campaigning alongside him wouldn't sit easy with Corbyn whereas I think Ed Milliband would have been a lot clearer.  A perfect (shit) storm.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 01:22:46 PM »
Would love to be a fly on the wall at the airports on Jan 1st and subsequent days. "You're taking all my fags and booze why?" "200 limit on fags sir and one bottle of spirits and as you came through nothing to declare you lose the lot." "How did you vote again sir?"
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 01:23:13 PM »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1111 on: Today at 01:33:57 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f7sRMIxYVVk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f7sRMIxYVVk</a>

The first part of this discussion about historic empire stuff was very interesting. Innovation part was universal topic, tied to berxit or not. The last words around "exceptionalism" made me chuckle.   
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1112 on: Today at 01:39:55 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:39:11 PM
Well Corbyn has never really liked Europe and May seemed quite hellbent on sabotaging the campaign. What doesn't help though that Brexiteers, along with GOP love to play dirty, whereas Remain probably were more placid in their approach

It's not so much about being placid. It's the constant problem of being 'hamstrung' by facts and telling the truth.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 01:45:35 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 01:39:55 PM
It's not so much about being placid. It's the constant problem of being 'hamstrung' by facts and telling the truth.
What are playing out as evidential truths were just dismissed as Project Fear as well.  A more charismatic character fronting up Remain (and one not burdened by being a Tory PM with six years of austerity on his CV) would have helped.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1114 on: Today at 04:23:30 PM »
More trouble looming in financial markets...

Quote
The EU markets watchdog has refused to change its stance on rules that mean most liquid derivatives will no longer be able to trade on UK venues once the Brexit transition period ends.

Under the rules, known as the derivatives trading obligation, derivatives that are in-scope of the requirements must be traded on venues within the EU or in third-country venues that have been granted equivalence. 

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) outlined its approach to the rules in March 2019, and in the most recent update confirmed it does not consider a change in its approach is warranted. It added that without a UK equivalence decision from the European Commission, it will provide no further guidance.

Most trading in derivatives subject to the trading obligation is currently executed on UK trading venues, but without equivalence, this activity will have to shift to Europe from 31 December as the UKs Brexit transition period comes to an end.
...

Unless equivalence is granted, this will really gum up the works. The London repo, swap and financial future markets are huge and underpin an awful lot of the City's business.

https://www.thetradenews.com/eu-trading-obligation-sparks-brexit-stalemate-for-derivatives-market/
