« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 47855 times)

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,222
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 09:45:05 AM »
Quote from: dirks digglers on Today at 07:41:17 AM
Agreed. Arent we being as reductionist in wishing this misery on people who voted for Brexit as we accuse them of being in voting for it? Not everyone who voted Brexit is a xenophobe. Yes it might seem stupid or naive to many remainers that they voted leave. But as pissed as all of us remainers were (and clearly still are) surely the only lesson weve learned is that the solution is not ongoing entrenched tribal warfare lobbing grenades and ill will at each other, but listening and battling to connect with those voters rather than letting the demagogues and populists have their way? And I say all this as someone who has done a lot of fuck-the-lot-of-them ranting in the last few years.

Also, where does all this schadenfreude get us? If a lot of people in leave voting areas suffer economic hardships as a result, you think the penny will drop suddenly and all those resentments will go away? Hardly likely. More like theyll potentially turn even more towards whatever worse version of Johnson/Trump comes along next.

Like most people we've argued for literally years and have had "WE KNEW WHAT WE WERE VOTING FOR!!! PROJECT FEAR!! PROJECT FEAR!!! PROJECT FEAR!!! PROJECT FEAR!!! PROJECT FEAR!!! PROJECT FEAR!!! PROJECT FEAR!!! PROJECT FEAR!!! PROJECT FEAR!!! " shouted at us for so long.

So they knew what they voted for.

They made their bed. They don't get any sympathy for having to lie in it.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,044
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 10:11:14 AM »
As someone who voted remain in a fairly leave voting area, it's pretty harsh seeing people on here celebrating what's about to happen to these kinds of places.  If you're going to be happy watching people's lives get destroyed either through no fault of their own, or because they voted in a way you didn't like, then I think you need to have a little think.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,399
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 10:12:09 AM »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:33:22 AM
They like to think our magnificent navy will be once again ruling the seas, blowing french and spanish trawlers out of the water and sinking boats with asylum seekers in. Deluded and xenophobic, such a winning combination.

Thats it in a nutshell.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,222
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 10:26:43 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:11:14 AM
As someone who voted remain in a fairly leave voting area, it's pretty harsh seeing people on here celebrating what's about to happen to these kinds of places.  If you're going to be happy watching people's lives get destroyed either through no fault of their own, or because they voted in a way you didn't like, then I think you need to have a little think.

Look. They voted for it. They knew what voting for it meant.

I hope you're not calling them stupid?
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,399
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 10:31:27 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:26:43 AM
Look. They voted for it. They knew what voting for it meant.

I hope you're not calling them stupid?

Touché
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,044
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 10:38:35 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:26:43 AM
Look. They voted for it. They knew what voting for it meant.

I hope you're not calling them stupid?

So fuck all the people who didn't vote for it then?
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,399
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 10:42:19 AM »
It would be easier to feel sympathy for Brexit voters if we hadn't had to listen to years of "You lost, get over it" in the UK and "Fuck your feelings" from Trump supporters.

I feel sorry for the minority of voters who voted Remain in Sunderland but absolutely none for the idiots who voted for the pile of shite that is about to descend on them.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,938
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 10:50:51 AM »
They will form-up and march out of Nissan for the last time with heads held high, wrapped in union jacks and bearing banners saying we got our country back, proudly knowing they took one for the nation - like walking wounded returning from the first World War. I doubt any of them will admit to the massive fuck-up they made - they'll just get quieter and quieter as the years go by until eventually you wont be able to find anyone who voted Brexit.

Meanwhile Liz Truss the minister for cheese manages to sell a port and mini stilton gift set to the Japanese trade minister.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,044
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 11:02:08 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:42:19 AM
It would be easier to feel sympathy for Brexit voters if we hadn't had to listen to years of "You lost, get over it" in the UK and "Fuck your feelings" from Trump supporters.

I feel sorry for the minority of voters who voted Remain in Sunderland but absolutely none for the idiots who voted for the pile of shite that is about to descend on them.

Out of interest mate, have you ever heard that kind of talk in real life?  Genuine question, because I haven't but I don't know if it's typical or not.  I've actually never met anyone in real life who admits to being a Trump supporter either.

Project fear, you lost get over it etc is the kind of thing you see thrown around online all the time but I think it's easy to forget that most people aren't on Twitter and don't spend their lives arguing about this kind of thing on the Internet.

Loads of knuckle dragging idiots voted leave but I know plenty of reasonable people who did.  Some of them would change their mind now, some not.  I don't know, maybe for me these are real people I can put a face to and it's pretty galling seeing people rubbing their hands together with glee at their misfortune.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 11:04:42 AM »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 09:22:57 AM
Don't understand the pro brexit lots strange obsession with the fishing industry, which contributes a much smaller amount to the UK economy than say, the arts, which nobody seems to give a shit about during the pandemic.
They've been conned by the right wing propaganda. am sure there are many people out their who feel very strongly over the way the EU have treated our fishing industry.  they can tell you the odd fact that proves the EU have taken advantage of us when it comes to fishing, they know all this but they know sod all on the effect of loosing Frictionless trading, they know sod all on the effect of customs and tariffs on importing/exporting, how we naturally trade with countries in our region. the right wing wound them up and made them focus on a industry that hardly contributes to the UK economy, 24 thousand jobs. maybe people who voted leave because of fishing and a few other things might come to realize one day. they let their families down badly. the leave MPs etc conned them into focusing on a very small industry who have little effect on our lives while ignoring the issues that will really do a lot of harm to them and their families.
I don't think people should be arguing about fishing itself when discussing brexit with leave voters , question is, what made them concentrate on a few facts on a farting industry when they can't tell you sod all about the facts that will really harm their lives. you've been conned big time.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:09:17 AM by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,222
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 11:18:13 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:38:35 AM
So fuck all the people who didn't vote for it then?

I, of course, feel sorry that non-racist, non-xenophobic bellends are going to suffer because of the actions of racist, xenophobic bellend.

I would imagine that, over the course of time, the people that didn't vote for it are going to have words with those that did.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,222
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 11:19:16 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:02:08 AM
Out of interest mate, have you ever heard that kind of talk in real life?  Genuine question, because I haven't but I don't know if it's typical or not.  I've actually never met anyone in real life who admits to being a Trump supporter either.

Project fear, you lost get over it etc is the kind of thing you see thrown around online all the time but I think it's easy to forget that most people aren't on Twitter and don't spend their lives arguing about this kind of thing on the Internet.

Loads of knuckle dragging idiots voted leave but I know plenty of reasonable people who did.  Some of them would change their mind now, some not.  I don't know, maybe for me these are real people I can put a face to and it's pretty galling seeing people rubbing their hands together with glee at their misfortune.


I have. I had several Brexit voting friends. I now have no Brexit voting friends.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,044
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 11:35:57 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 11:19:16 AM

I have. I had several Brexit voting friends. I now have no Brexit voting friends.

Interesting, I always wondered if those people really exist.

I'd say that by far the most common thing I see is people going really quiet and staring at their shoes whenever the topic comes up, which is the sure sign of someone who voted for Brexit but didn't really get it.

On a similar topic I work in the US occasionally (or did before COVID) and you see a similar thing whenever politics comes up, which is how you spot the Trump voters.

Literally never heard anyone say things like MAGA or Project Fear out loud.  Or things like Snowflake, Gammon, Karen etc. now I think about it.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,734
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 11:38:24 AM »
What annoys me that there were also a number of 'weary' remainers who voted Tories just to get Brexit over and done with. If I could, id leave this Country cause its going to be shite for a while
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,399
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 11:43:07 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:02:08 AM
Out of interest mate, have you ever heard that kind of talk in real life?  Genuine question, because I haven't but I don't know if it's typical or not.  I've actually never met anyone in real life who admits to being a Trump supporter either.

Project fear, you lost get over it etc is the kind of thing you see thrown around online all the time but I think it's easy to forget that most people aren't on Twitter and don't spend their lives arguing about this kind of thing on the Internet.

Loads of knuckle dragging idiots voted leave but I know plenty of reasonable people who did.  Some of them would change their mind now, some not.  I don't know, maybe for me these are real people I can put a face to and it's pretty galling seeing people rubbing their hands together with glee at their misfortune.

At my nephew's wedding I sat at a table with a local UKIP councillor. We had an interesting and civil discussion but his attitude was exactly that. I lost and I needed to get over it. Ive met others whose attitude is exactly the same. What I haven't met is a Brexit supporter who has apologised for voting for something that will damage the country for decades.

And misfortune is something that happens to you not something that you do to yourself.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 11:43:12 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:02:08 AM
Out of interest mate, have you ever heard that kind of talk in real life?  Genuine question, because I haven't but I don't know if it's typical or not.  I've actually never met anyone in real life who admits to being a Trump supporter either.

Project fear, you lost get over it etc is the kind of thing you see thrown around online all the time but I think it's easy to forget that most people aren't on Twitter and don't spend their lives arguing about this kind of thing on the Internet.

Loads of knuckle dragging idiots voted leave but I know plenty of reasonable people who did.  Some of them would change their mind now, some not.  I don't know, maybe for me these are real people I can put a face to and it's pretty galling seeing people rubbing their hands together with glee at their misfortune.
I have, one thing they have in common is they all think they have everything sussed.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,222
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 11:44:40 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:35:57 AM
Interesting, I always wondered if those people really exist.

I'd say that by far the most common thing I see is people going really quiet and staring at their shoes whenever the topic comes up, which is the sure sign of someone who voted for Brexit but didn't really get it.

On a similar topic I work in the US occasionally (or did before COVID) and you see a similar thing whenever politics comes up, which is how you spot the Trump voters.

Literally never heard anyone say things like MAGA or Project Fear out loud.  Or things like Snowflake, Gammon, Karen etc. now I think about it.

That's the problem with Popularism, Far Right-wing rhetoric, Social Media and Social circles or bubbles.

They are self-affirming - you see enough of an opinion that you've been conditioned to accept parrotted enough that you think that 'everyone with a brain thinks like you'


This also happens on the Far Left (Several topics have come up which pander to the extreme views going the other way)


I think the difference is that people who argue a lot, question everything and research stuff before they believe it or pass it on CAN give you answers, feedback and reasons why they voted/think/act like they do.


The other side of that is there are people that 'hate PC', want to be able to 'say what they want to say', can't stand current politicians or the way the world is and want to rebel and then you have scripted bots, politicians with agendas, movements with agendas and general misinformation being bandied around quicker than it can be scripted.


In some ways you can feel sorry for people being conned, but they always had a choice to actual find out stuff apart from their bubbles, but rarely seem to.


Whenever I've argued with a Brexiter (Which is a lot) it either boils down to them being borderline/actually racist/xenophobic, being massively misled (But then being forced to double-down rather than accept they have been conned) or not really caring. And I agree with you - rarely can they come up with any 'reasons' for their vote. They most often get angry, abusive, childish or angrily and childishly abusive.

People hate to admit they have been conned so they end up having to come up with convoluted, distorted madness to make mutally opposing facts 'fit'
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 