I wonder how Vauxhalls and JLR will fare. I heard rumours of a long shutdown at JLR over Christmas. I also heard one that a couple of large firms are refreshing their van fleets now before import tariffs bite.
The sheer stupidity of this whole Brexit clusterfuck proves that this country is in thrall to a posh voice and a striped suit. Steve Baker is the latest to show how incredibly thick he is, by threatening to take his case that the government are overstepping the mark with their restrictions, to the ECHR. The same one he wants scrapped. The same court who he accuses of interfering with our sovereignty
For years people have assumed that MPs are somehow intelligent, especially as many went to Oxbridge. What we are seeing is proof that wealth can get the idiot sons of the establishment a nice safe Tory seat. Bone, Cash, Fabricant, Francois, Baker, Davis. All thick as public school custard, yet seemingly get selected for their xenophobia, English exceptionalism, and hatred of the working class.
Adds up about JLR extending xmas break as they did the same when we looked like leaving the EU, think it must have been March last year. they will watch the s,, hit the fan and hope things improve by the time the plant goes back to work.
It was awful watching these sickening politicians being cheered and applauded when speaking absolute bull.. to them. it proved to me just how little respect the Tory MPs have for voters in this country.
Not only did they win their support they got them to turn on many of the decent brave competent MPs over the next few years. arguments ive had over this. Johnson and others are all lying to you. Answer, all politicians lie. Johnson and others don't give a s,, about you, they are going to earn a fortune from Brexit, it will be a disaster for the country but they don't give a s,, about this country only themselves.
Answer, all politicians are only in it for themselves. all this does is give a free pass to these posh charlatan MPs to lie with impunity.
I can't blame people for being cynical when it comes to politics but I doubt if they realize, the right wing have made them direct their cynicism at the decent politicians who actually do and did care what happens to them and the country.
