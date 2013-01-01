« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 46241 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,781
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 03:41:10 PM »
Please let it be true. It will be the biggest Brexit casualty.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 03:44:49 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:41:10 PM
Please let it be true. It will be the biggest Brexit casualty.

I've got all my fingers crossed that it is!
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 03:53:44 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:33:41 PM
Nah. The average Nissan employee will be at the gates watching the lorries taking away the equipment, heading off for The Continent, and they'll be saying, they'll be back - Nissan need us more than we need them.

Seriously, though. I wonder what there reaction will be? Continual denial? Stunned silence? Anger? And, of course, it is not just Nissan employees. This is what I have never understood about the politicians pushing for Brexit. Sure - many of them are thick and actually believe Brexit is a good thing. But many fully understand the inevitable consequences but seem unconcerned about the coming backlash. It will be fascinating to watch.
I don't think they understand how global companies operate, they keep saying Nissan will never get a workforce as good as Sunderland as one of the reasons for not leaving.
Fords walked away from Halewood when we were the best plant in the world for quality and production output, that's not something am making up or just my opinion, we were awarded Q1 which is the top award given you can get. Fords walked away because we never fit into their global strategy so the idea Nissan will stay because Sunderland is special is ridicules.
I doubt if Nissan will walk away straight away, am not even certain they will announce closure for a year or so. I expect them to do what car companies always do, chop a shift, up production in other plants if possible,if Nissan workers still cant see the writing on the wall then they are really thick but I would think the Unions will be spelling out the situation by then, I wouldn't be surprised if they went from they will never close this plant to fighting to keep the plant open within a few years. this could be way off of course Nissan may well announce closure if the situation next year shows the plant cant operate as it is and remain viable.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 03:58:22 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:53:44 PM


Two of my family worked for Ford in Dagenham - they only make engines now, employing 2,000 people.  Once upon a time there were 40k people who worked there.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:06:15 PM by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,213
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 04:02:11 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:11:26 PM
Maybe the penny might drop next year when the car lines have to stop for hours because they've run out of parts, thousands of workers sat on their backside waiting for another truck load of parts to come into the factory, working hand to mouth. not much point in investing a fortune to have the best equipment if the production lines can't run.

I wonder how Vauxhalls and JLR will fare. I heard rumours of a long shutdown at JLR over Christmas. I also heard one that a couple of large firms are refreshing their van fleets now before import tariffs bite.
The sheer stupidity of this whole Brexit clusterfuck proves that this country is in thrall to a posh voice and a striped suit. Steve Baker is the latest to show how incredibly thick he is, by threatening to take his case that the government are overstepping the mark with their restrictions, to the ECHR. The same one he wants scrapped. The same court who he accuses of interfering with our sovereignty

For years people have assumed that MPs are somehow intelligent, especially as many went to Oxbridge. What we are seeing is proof that wealth can get the idiot sons of the establishment a nice safe Tory seat. Bone, Cash, Fabricant, Francois, Baker, Davis. All thick as public school custard, yet seemingly get selected for their xenophobia, English exceptionalism, and hatred of the working class.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 