Maybe the penny might drop next year when the car lines have to stop for hours because they've run out of parts, thousands of workers sat on their backside waiting for another truck load of parts to come into the factory, working hand to mouth. not much point in investing a fortune to have the best equipment if the production lines can't run.
I wonder how Vauxhalls and JLR will fare. I heard rumours of a long shutdown at JLR over Christmas. I also heard one that a couple of large firms are refreshing their van fleets now before import tariffs bite.
The sheer stupidity of this whole Brexit clusterfuck proves that this country is in thrall to a posh voice and a striped suit. Steve Baker is the latest to show how incredibly thick he is, by threatening to take his case that the government are overstepping the mark with their restrictions, to the ECHR. The same one he wants scrapped. The same court who he accuses of interfering with our sovereignty
For years people have assumed that MPs are somehow intelligent, especially as many went to Oxbridge. What we are seeing is proof that wealth can get the idiot sons of the establishment a nice safe Tory seat. Bone, Cash, Fabricant, Francois, Baker, Davis. All thick as public school custard, yet seemingly get selected for their xenophobia, English exceptionalism, and hatred of the working class.