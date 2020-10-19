« previous next »
Brexit. the Con continues

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1000
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:15:01 PM
saw a headline on the Daily Heil yesterday, something along the lines of, "Stop bullying us, EU, or we walk away!"

I mean, exactly what kind of a threat is that?  We have absolutely no leverage or bargaining power.  By this point they will be glad to be rid of us.
How can the EU bully us when we hold all the cards, when they need us more than we need them.
As you say we don't sit across the table as equals now as we don't have the bargaining power, we can expect all the big trading nations to make demands, we all know some of the US demands, drop our food standards if you want a deal, India wants us to allow more immigration if we want a deal.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1001
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:31:48 PM
How can the EU bully us when we hold all the cards, when they need us more than we need them.
As you say we don't sit across the table as equals now as we don't have the bargaining power, we can expect all the big trading nations to make demands, we all know some of the US demands, drop our food standards if you want a deal, India wants us to allow more immigration if we want a deal.

It's like a game of poker where one side has put down a pair of twos and you've put down three aces, but they're threatening to kick the table over if you don't let them draw another card because they might get a flush.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1002
Quote from: Alan_X on October 19, 2020, 09:44:48 PM
They've been saying it for months:

Nissan warns Sunderland factory unsustainable after Brexit without EU trade deal

If no trade deal is reached, cars made in the UK and exported to the EU would be subject to a 10 per cent tariff

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/nissan-sunderland-plant-brexit-trade-deal-uk-eu-a9545851.html

Nissan reiterating this today.

Quote
TOKYO (Reuters) - Any final exit by Britain from the European Union that worsens business conditions through increased tariffs would threaten the sustainability of Nissan Motor Co's 7201.T UK operations, the Japanese car maker's chief operating officer cautioned.

Nissan, which employs 7,000 people at Britains biggest auto plant in the northeastern city of Sunderland called in June for an orderly balanced Brexit.

But the latest warning comes as the EU cautions Britain it has fewer than 10 days left to secure a deal governing trade from next year.

If it happens without any sustainable business case, obviously it is not a question of Sunderland or not Sunderland, obviously our UK business will not be sustainable, thats it, Ashwani Gupta, Nissans chief operating officer (COO), told Reuters on Wednesday.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-eu-nissan-interview/nissans-britain-business-tough-to-sustain-without-brexit-trade-deal-coo-gupta-idUKKBN27Y0GH?il=0
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1003
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:37:12 PM
It's like a game of poker where one side has put down a pair of twos and you've put down three aces, but they're threatening to kick the table over if you don't let them draw another card because they might get a flush.
Maybe we should have learned the rules before playing. :)
Am not surprised any more, leave supporters just believe whatever they are told by leave MPs as they don't actually follow the trade talks, am sure many are sat at home in blissful ignorance on what will happen next year.
I still believe the majority of people think this is all about leaving the EU. it's not, the consequences of Brexit was also about ripping up every trade deal we had with countries outside the EU. we have managed to beg a few countries to roll over the deal we have now, we never told Japan to stop bullying us when they demanded even stricter controls on state aid than the EU, we just said, where do we sign.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1004
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 04:23:36 PM
Nissan reiterating this today.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-eu-nissan-interview/nissans-britain-business-tough-to-sustain-without-brexit-trade-deal-coo-gupta-idUKKBN27Y0GH?il=0
Bit of luck this could be the site of a big supa dupa Lurpack factory when EU companies all relocate to the UK. could even create a few hundred jobs on crap pay. :-[
Nissan warned them time and time again. am certain Nissan and many other companies have contigincy plans all in place, sounds like Nissan Sunderland may get the bad news quicker than expected.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1005
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 04:23:36 PM
Nissan reiterating this today.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-eu-nissan-interview/nissans-britain-business-tough-to-sustain-without-brexit-trade-deal-coo-gupta-idUKKBN27Y0GH?il=0

Get the violins out for them.

Didnt want to offend brexiteers during the referendum and now moaning about it all. Typical businesses looking at the short term. Nice time to find your voices.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1006
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:02:07 PM
Get the violins out for them.

Didnt want to offend brexiteers during the referendum and now moaning about it all. Typical businesses looking at the short term. Nice time to find your voices.
Nissan have been very vocal. they warned the government and leave supporters many times over the last 4 yrs. a hard Brexit that brings tariffs and loss of supply chain will mean Nissan Sundeland won't be a viable operation.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1007
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:14:06 PM
Nissan have been very vocal. they warned the government and leave supporters many times over the last 4 yrs. a hard Brexit that brings tariffs and loss of supply chain will mean Nissan Sundeland won't be a viable operation.

Not quite. They took a neutral position during Brexit, like if they are some fucking public body. Subsequently they have put out the odd warning but very little. Its like these firms think they are some higher power, above politics, that looks down at everything.

I have little sympathy for them. They could have been far more explicit in remaining the way Next were in leaving.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1008
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:17:29 PM
Not quite. They took a neutral position during Brexit, like if they are some fucking public body. Subsequently they have put out the odd warning but very little. Its like these firms think they are some higher power, above politics, that looks down at everything.

I have little sympathy for them. They could have been far more explicit in remaining the way Next were in leaving.

I think at the time it was assumed that UK wouldn't be stupid enough to go full on hard Brexit, let alone a potential no-deal Brexit.

Base case was even in the event of Brexit it would like be a soft Brexit of sorts, remaining either in both the Single Market and the Customs Union or at the very least just the Customs Union.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1009
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 06:22:06 PM
I think at the time it was assumed that UK wouldn't be stupid enough to go full on hard Brexit, let alone a potential no-deal Brexit.

Base case was even in the event of Brexit it would like be a soft Brexit of sorts, remaining either in both the Single Market and the Customs Union or at the very least just the Customs Union.

Yes thats exactly what they thought. Now they want sympathy.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1010
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:17:29 PM
Not quite. They took a neutral position during Brexit, like if they are some fucking public body. Subsequently they have put out the odd warning but very little. Its like these firms think they are some higher power, above politics, that looks down at everything.

I have little sympathy for them. They could have been far more explicit in remaining the way Next were in leaving.
Nissan has been warning against leaving the EU long before the referndum was called, Japan warned the UK about leaving the EU. how they came to the UK because they saw us as the gateway to Europe, how we will be the gateway to nowhere if we leave.
Nissan have made many announcements warning the UK over a hard brext, every announcement on investment also had a proviso, this all depends on getting a deal.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1011
Did we ever find out what Theresa May's promise to Nissan was?

I suspect the continuing Tory spin and lies about Brexit over the coming weeks will increase immeasurably frustrating. Trumpesque levels.  Five years in waiting we're finally going to get screwed as a nation because of the ideology of a gang of c*nts.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1012
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:03:23 PM
Did we ever find out what Theresa May's promise to Nissan was?

I suspect the continuing Tory spin and lies about Brexit over the coming weeks will increase immeasurably frustrating. Trumpesque levels.  Five years in waiting we're finally going to get screwed as a nation because of the ideology of a gang of c*nts.

Probably the same that this government will give, which is a load of money.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1013
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:03:23 PM
Did we ever find out what Theresa May's promise to Nissan was?

I suspect the continuing Tory spin and lies about Brexit over the coming weeks will increase immeasurably frustrating. Trumpesque levels.  Five years in waiting we're finally going to get screwed as a nation because of the ideology of a gang of c*nts.
Forgot all about that, State aid, something the EU wouldn't allow. something I doubt Nissan swallowed.

Theresa May faces a grilling from EU officials over whether assurances the Government gave to stop Nissan leaving the UK have breached European state aid rules

The European Commission has confirmed it has made contact with the UK government regarding the Nissan deal, after media reports last month indicated that the government promised the Japanese car maker that trading conditions for its Sunderland car plant would not be affected by the Brexit vote.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/theresa-may-nissan-eu-deal-brexit-latest-a7402791.html
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
Reply #1014
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:30:28 PM
Nissan has been warning against leaving the EU long before the referndum was called, Japan warned the UK about leaving the EU. how they came to the UK because they saw us as the gateway to Europe, how we will be the gateway to nowhere if we leave.
Nissan have made many announcements warning the UK over a hard brext, every announcement on investment also had a proviso, this all depends on getting a deal.
Nissan will just do what many companies are doing and move operations to Ireland.
