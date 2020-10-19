It's like a game of poker where one side has put down a pair of twos and you've put down three aces, but they're threatening to kick the table over if you don't let them draw another card because they might get a flush.



Maybe we should have learned the rules before playing.Am not surprised any more, leave supporters just believe whatever they are told by leave MPs as they don't actually follow the trade talks, am sure many are sat at home in blissful ignorance on what will happen next year.I still believe the majority of people think this is all about leaving the EU. it's not, the consequences of Brexit was also about ripping up every trade deal we has with countries outside the EU. we have managed to beg a few countries to roll over the deal we have now, we never told Japan to stop bullying us when they demanded even stricter controls on state aid than the EU, we just said, where do we sign.