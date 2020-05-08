I remember Countryfile interviewing many different farmers (with coincidentally an even number of views on both sides...) and some of those in favour of Brexit laid out similar arguments to the extent I was thinking "this farmer is a nailed on Remainer" then they'd summarise by saying they were voting to leave the EU. It was just odd.



The argument most made by the farmers in favour of Brexit was wanting to be free of EU bureaucracy. I don't have a particular problem with that as an argument as I'm sure many farmers could make bigger profits if they were free of regulations. I'd expect the trade-off is conservation and animal welfare (the US farming model). I can see some disgruntled farmers when they realise the same bureaucracy applies outwith the EU but the benefits evaporate with little more than a token gesture by the UK government to replace them.



Your final paragraph is very on the nose. We are constantly fed the importance of wealth and that a fat bank balance is an indication of a smart person. Alan Sugar, amongst others, is a high profile example that defies that view.



Farmers moaning piss me off.Crying about red tape, when they are the most coddled section of society.The Foot and Mouth epidemic was a perfect case. The compo was so good they couldnt wait to get the claim forms. Stories about dead animals being dragged across fields to other farms?I recall talking to a Welsh hill farmer 35 years ago when we were suffering in the grip of Thatcher, saying the poor hill farmer was just a lazy farmer. He had diversified to the point where people came to his farm on a Sunday, let the kids pet the goats and the rabbits in his pet corner, whilst the parents bought meat from his farm shop to barbecue in the picnic area. He had holiday chalets on site, with planning permission for more. A hospitality company had offered to buy them and the farm, and give him a directorship on top, (as his kids didnt want to run the farm, he was looking at selling) which would have made him a small fortune with a salary on top.He pointed with pride at a small wooded area which he called his pension pot. Planted years earlier, the timber was due to mature in a couple of years and would bring him £100k profit (35 years ago that was a decent retirement fund). The guy just played the system. He even laughed about the money he got for set aside land (which was his picnic area) where the EU paid him not to grow stuff.