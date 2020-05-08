« previous next »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:19:33 PM
Last year there was a news feature by the BBC on potential problems for producers. It featured a woman who had built up a seafood business selling to the EU. She had worked hard and had made a great success of her business. They shipped fresh seafoods in refrigerated wagons to the EU where it was snapped up by the markets.
The reporter asked her what would be the problems with leaving the EU.
She went through all the potential problems and agreed it would fuck her business. She couldnt get her fresh produce to the EU if there were any delays whatsoever. The paperwork (which was only a fraction of what is believed will now be needed) would slow her chain down to the point where her food would no longer be fresh and therefore worthless.
The reporter asked her how she voted. She voted leave.
When he asked her how, in the face of all the facts she herself had presented,  she would vote now, she smiled confidently and said Leave.
The reporter was somewhat taken aback, but she was convinced it was the thing to do.

Despite her knowing her business would be fucked and her workers sacked, she was convinced it was the way forward.
Sometimes, we assume successful business people are smarter than the rest of us, when in fact they are just lucky enough to have had one bright idea and the drive to make it work.
This woman unfortunately came across as thick, despite her undoubted success.
Be interesting to hear why she thinks we should leave considering she's already knows it will destroy many jobs, standard of living etc etc.
EU closes in on a deal with Moderna to purchase its vaccine.  Follows the purchase of 300m doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:11:36 PM
Be interesting to hear why she thinks we should leave considering she's already knows it will destroy many jobs, standard of living etc etc.

Voting for Brexit was largely driven by emotion, rather than logic. When faced with facts, a lot of Leave voters I know either conjured up alternative facts, or downplayed Project Fear. I'd imagine a combination of COVID's economic impact and the EU being portrayed as a spiteful bully will be the excuses peddled by the average Leave voter when an economic meltdown occurs; while the politically minded will claim that the Brexit they hoped for was undermined by saboteurs (internal and external)
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:58:49 PM
Sadly, I think a lot of people are going to find out the cost of their prejudices in the next few months.

Sadly? That's literally the only good thing that's going to come out of all this.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:24:18 PM
Voting for Brexit was largely driven by emotion, rather than logic. When faced with facts, a lot of Leave voters I know either conjured up alternative facts, or downplayed Project Fear. I'd imagine a combination of COVID's economic impact and the EU being portrayed as a spiteful bully will be the excuses peddled by the average Leave voter when an economic meltdown occurs; while the politically minded will claim that the Brexit they hoped for was undermined by saboteurs (internal and external)

If any of those politically minded could ever point out just what Brexit they were hoping for, I think we'd all love to hear it.  Along with how they thought it was ever going to happen.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:24:18 PM
Voting for Brexit was largely driven by emotion, rather than logic. When faced with facts, a lot of Leave voters I know either conjured up alternative facts, or downplayed Project Fear. I'd imagine a combination of COVID's economic impact and the EU being portrayed as a spiteful bully will be the excuses peddled by the average Leave voter when an economic meltdown occurs; while the politically minded will claim that the Brexit they hoped for was undermined by saboteurs (internal and external)
Definitely. I don't think people realize just how much the right wing manipulate them. don't look their look here. they made millions ignore the effect Brexit would have on their lives, children+g/children's lives to focus on a few fisherman scattered around the country. a leave supporter seemed lost for words when i told him i couldn't give a s,, about the fisheries dispute with the EU, am certain they had all the facts to argue the toss but I wasn't bothered, I concentrated on how this will effect my family and friends when forming a opinion on Brexit not a few fisherman up in Scotland.
