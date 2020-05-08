Voting for Brexit was largely driven by emotion, rather than logic. When faced with facts, a lot of Leave voters I know either conjured up alternative facts, or downplayed Project Fear. I'd imagine a combination of COVID's economic impact and the EU being portrayed as a spiteful bully will be the excuses peddled by the average Leave voter when an economic meltdown occurs; while the politically minded will claim that the Brexit they hoped for was undermined by saboteurs (internal and external)



Definitely. I don't think people realize just how much the right wing manipulate them. don't look their look here. they made millions ignore the effect Brexit would have on their lives, children+g/children's lives to focus on a few fisherman scattered around the country. a leave supporter seemed lost for words when i told him i couldn't give a s,, about the fisheries dispute with the EU, am certain they had all the facts to argue the toss but I wasn't bothered, I concentrated on how this will effect my family and friends when forming a opinion on Brexit not a few fisherman up in Scotland.