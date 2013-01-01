That's the crucx though isn't it - NI would have to follow the Single Market rules for there to be no border.



Exactly, which pushes the de facto customs border into the Irish sea, between NI and the mainland UK. This has got erstwhile May allies the DUP rather bothered, as well as Tories who occasionally glance at their headed paper to see 'Conservative and Unionist Party' written there. Meanwhile Republicans in NI are loving it as breaking NI out of London's orbit and closer to Dublin's. Given how Johnson's deal plays into everybody else's hands but his own 'side', is it any wonder he's trying to wriggle out of it?This video is a very short (4 min) explanation of the root of the problem:It's from Spring 2019. May was soon to fall, and Johnson took over shortly after. His plan was to basically tell the EU that we'd go with 'option 3' from the video (Irish sea border) and then sold this to the UK public as his "oven ready deal" which got him a landslide GE win and Brexit signed off in January. The newly-majoritied Tories rushed it through claiming no real scrutiny was needed given the years spent on Brexit already.The trouble now is that the UK wants to legislate that actually it won't be doing option 3 after all (or at least, is free to not do option 3 if it unilaterally decides on it). Those same Tories that told Parliament no scrutiny was needed would, just a few months later, find out that there was a lot in the deal that they didn't like. Passing this bill basically binds the EU's hands into assuming that:a) option 1 (full alignment) isn't going to happen because regulatory freedom has been long-cited as a reason why the UK decided to Brexitb) option 3 (Irish sea border) is something that the UK will never implement (because it's breaking international law and risking its global reputation to gain the freedom to do so)And so by default option 2 (border between NI and ROI) will be what needs to be implemented. And that will imperil the GFA. The messaging from the Tories will be clear that it's all the nasty EU's fault, that they never wanted this border, but it's their own faithless actions that will have necessitated it.