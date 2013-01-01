« previous next »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 02:54:00 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:23:20 PM
Felixstowe getting blocked up already.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-54908129

And - you couldn't believe - the port operators have hired CHRIS GRAYLING!!

The man who appears unaware of the existence of ships, so makes sense.  No ships=no freight=no problem.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 02:56:03 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:21:03 PM
Ive always viewed BRINO as a Norwegian type deal. full access to the SM but we have to abide by EU rules.FOM,pay into EU budget. very much doubt that will happen, we will have to give up something to get a deal, it will be nowhere as good as a Norwegian type deal+CU but am sure people will be screaming BRINO. lets see them arguing that in Jan when there's chaos at our ports.
Farage will no doubt be s..stirring from the sidelines as usual saying this is the worst deal possible no matter what we get, how did he get away with telling everyone it would be marvelous to be like Norway who are not in the EU then tell everyone after they voted to leave that it would be a betrayal to the British people if our government accepted a Norway deal.  he should be reminded of this far more often.
A deal with the EU to avoid tariffs will be great but I don't think it will make everything ok next year.
It is now so late in the game, I think it probably would better for the UK to leave with no deal so that there is no argument about the consequences of leaving the EU. Then, cobble together an emergency deal in Jan-Feb, with additions and refinements later. This way, there will be little argument about what Brexit means.

Conversely, if we get some kind of minimal deal now, there will still be great disruption, but the assholes will claim it is because the UK did not Brexit properly. The UK (and its citizens) need to be taught a very hard lessen before things can improve.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 03:03:43 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 02:38:58 PM
What were the 'solutions' in the WA to give unfettered trade? Also if they don't have the checks at the borders wouldn't this protect the GFA - i.e. no hard borders? I notice you mentioned 'sea' border, I assume ports then - don't they already exist in terms of having customs checks?
In essence, it moved the border from between North and South Ireland, to between Ireland and Brittan. Somewhat understandably, this caused a bit of a stink with Ulster Unionists. But a border within Ireland is unacceptable to Republicans (and The South) and would be in violation of the GFA - and a violation of international law. But hey, who cares. Not Johnson, that's for sure.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 03:06:38 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 02:38:58 PM
What were the 'solutions' in the WA to give unfettered trade? Also if they don't have the checks at the borders wouldn't this protect the GFA - i.e. no hard borders? I notice you mentioned 'sea' border, I assume ports then - don't they already exist in terms of having customs checks?
Have you not followed any of this? it would need a very long detailed reply to fully answer.
Every country in the world outside the EU has to have customs checks for a reason. to charge tariffs and to check to see if goods imported comply with their safety standards. rules of origin etc etc. no customs and the country becomes a smugglers paradise.
Anyone who says there is no reason to have customs checks at border if there is no WA is either lying or clueless, the Tories are lying. they know the Republic/EU will be forced to bring in a border under WTO/EU rules to protect the integrity of the SM and WTO market, to stop smuggling.
Irish Border solution was about moving those borders to the Sea so the checks would be on goods coming from the rest of the UK into Ireland, if the goods were destined for NI then no tariffs if the goods were destined for the Republic then tariffs would be charged, other checks on agriculture etc would be needed as well, NI would abide by the EUs SM rules which allowS free trade between the 2 countries, in short it meant there would be no need for checks at the border as both countries have the same rules and regulations.
Interesting point about NI already having a sea border with customs, no doubt your right but those checks must be made on goods coming from outside the EU, they will need far more customs posts next year as the checks will be made on goods coming from the rest of the UK, Johnson says he never agreed to all these checks yet the Tories have hired and trained 350 more people to make those customs checks.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 03:25:38 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:06:38 PM
Have you not followed any of this? it would need a very long detailed reply to fully answer.
Every country in the world outside the EU has to have customs checks for a reason. to charge tariffs and to check to see if goods imported comply with their safety standards. rules of origin etc etc. no customs and the country becomes a smugglers paradise.
Anyone who says there is no reason to have customs checks at border if there is no WA is either lying or clueless, the Tories are lying. they know the Republic/EU will be forced to bring in a border under WTO rules to protect the integrity of the SM and WTO market, to stop smuggling.
Irish Border solution was about moving those borders to the Sea so the checks would be on goods coming from the rest of the UK into Ireland, if the goods were destined for NI then no tariffs if the goods were destined for the Republic then tariffs would be charged, other checks on agriculture etc would be needed as well, NI would abide by the EUs SM rules which allowS free trade between the 2 countries, in short it meant there would be no need for checks at the border as both countries have the same rules and regulations.
Interesting point about NI already having a sea border with customs, no doubt your right but those checks must be made on goods coming from outside the EU, they will need far more customs posts next year as the checks will be made on goods coming from the rest of the UK, Johnson says he never agreed to all these checks yet the Tories have hired and trained 350 more people to make those customs checks.

That's the crucx though isn't it - NI would have to follow the Single Market rules for there to be no border. As I say much of the infrastructure on the UK mainland is already there at the ports with customs checks. All of these borders will need to be beefed up regardless of what happens with Ireland.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 03:29:15 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:56:03 PM
It is now so late in the game, I think it probably would better for the UK to leave with no deal so that there is no argument about the consequences of leaving the EU. Then, cobble together an emergency deal in Jan-Feb, with additions and refinements later. This way, there will be little argument about what Brexit means.

Conversely, if we get some kind of minimal deal now, there will still be great disruption, but the assholes will claim it is because the UK did not Brexit properly. The UK (and its citizens) need to be taught a very hard lessen before things can improve.
Yep, my worry is they get away with telling the country all these problems are temporary, things will improve dramatically when companies get their act together and start learning how to fill in the export/import forms etc. companies will know this is bullshit and they will know this is how exporting from the UK will be for many years to come, it will be a death by a thousand cuts, important difference is these companies will not be closing, they will be moving out of the UK.
It's not going to be nice but I would also like to see a s,, storm from day 1 so the public react, so the public demand solutions which will only come if we agree to a good deal with the EU.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 03:49:42 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 03:25:38 PM
That's the crucx though isn't it - NI would have to follow the Single Market rules for there to be no border. As I say much of the infrastructure on the UK mainland is already there at the ports with customs checks. All of these borders will need to be beefed up regardless of what happens with Ireland.
The crux? whats your point, most people think this is a marvelous deal for NI, best of both worlds. free trade with the UK+EU. the EU have bent over backwards to solve the border problem, they have given NI a very special deal. every border in the UK will be needed to be beefed up after Brexit but the UK is arguing we don't need to beef up the Irish sea border because we are all part of the UK, that takes us back to breaking the WA/GFA and international law.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 04:08:26 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 03:25:38 PM
That's the crucx though isn't it - NI would have to follow the Single Market rules for there to be no border.

Exactly, which pushes the de facto customs border into the Irish sea, between NI and the mainland UK. This has got erstwhile May allies the DUP rather bothered, as well as Tories who occasionally glance at their headed paper to see 'Conservative and Unionist Party' written there. Meanwhile Republicans in NI are loving it as breaking NI out of London's orbit and closer to Dublin's. Given how Johnson's deal plays into everybody else's hands but his own 'side', is it any wonder he's trying to wriggle out of it?

This video is a very short (4 min) explanation of the root of the problem:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J1Yv24cM2os" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J1Yv24cM2os</a>

It's from Spring 2019. May was soon to fall, and Johnson took over shortly after. His plan was to basically tell the EU that we'd go with 'option 3' from the video (Irish sea border) and then sold this to the UK public as his "oven ready deal" which got him a landslide GE win and Brexit signed off in January. The newly-majoritied Tories rushed it through claiming no real scrutiny was needed given the years spent on Brexit already.

The trouble now is that the UK wants to legislate that actually it won't be doing option 3 after all (or at least, is free to not do option 3 if it unilaterally decides on it). Those same Tories that told Parliament no scrutiny was needed would, just a few months later, find out that there was a lot in the deal that they didn't like. Passing this bill basically binds the EU's hands into assuming that:

a) option 1 (full alignment) isn't going to happen because regulatory freedom has been long-cited as a reason why the UK decided to Brexit
b) option 3 (Irish sea border) is something that the UK will never implement (because it's breaking international law and risking its global reputation to gain the freedom to do so)

And so by default option 2 (border between NI and ROI) will be what needs to be implemented. And that will imperil the GFA. The messaging from the Tories will be clear that it's all the nasty EU's fault, that they never wanted this border, but it's their own faithless actions that will have necessitated it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 07:17:14 PM »
If the Republic of Ireland were to leave the EU and join the UK, that would sort it.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 07:20:18 PM »
Just seen Amazon Prime getting a pasting on Twitter.
Apparently someone in NI tried to watch the rugby on Prime. He couldnt.
When he queried Amazon they said they only had the rights for the U.K.  apparently their rights didnt extend to other territories.
Sammy the Pallets Wilson and Paisleys child will be needing a lie down.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 07:27:48 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 07:17:14 PM
If the Republic of Ireland were to leave the EU and join the UK, that would sort it.

Funnily enough I've just been reading through this updated (to September 2020) Trilemma explanation:



And one of the first comments amounted to "D could only be achieved by bringing Ireland back under control of Westminster".
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 08:31:24 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:27:48 PM

And one of the first comments amounted to "D could only be achieved by bringing Ireland back under control of Westminster".

Interesting way for the Dublin government to celebrate the Anglo Irish Treaty of 1921.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 08:45:04 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 07:17:14 PM
If the Republic of Ireland were to leave the EU and join the UK, that would sort it.

...or if NI would leave the UK and join the ROI.


Was thinking earlier, would have been well enough time for a poll since the referendum.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 08:49:06 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:45:04 PM
...or if NI would leave the UK and join the ROI.


Was thinking earlier, would have been well enough time for a poll since the referendum.

Think the security and safety of the North is volatile enough without such a referendum.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 10:14:54 PM »


"Project Fear", they said.  (source: https://twitter.com/grahambsi/status/1327324711852924928)

Also, this is somewhat amusing in a dread inducing way...
https://twitter.com/g_gosden/status/1327627233624776706

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:17:39 PM by thaddeus »
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 10:42:42 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:14:54 PM


"Project Fear", they said.  (source: https://twitter.com/grahambsi/status/1327324711852924928)

Also, this is somewhat amusing in a dread inducing way...
https://twitter.com/g_gosden/status/1327627233624776706




But....£350 mio for the NHS !!!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 11:57:30 PM »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 08:49:06 PM
Think the security and safety of the North is volatile enough without such a referendum.

Regardless of that is the fact that there is no definition of what a united Ireland is & is not. How would people be able to vote for something that would be based on partial facts, individual beliefs and bias?? A dreadfully executed process like that would be wide open to misinformation, malicious foreign actors and generate extremely poorly informed voters! Really what serious country would expose their people to such a risk, we'd rightfully be the laughing stock of the world if we allowed that to happen.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #937 on: Today at 02:10:34 AM »
Well day after day the commentators trot out that the British public is now in Remain mode according to all the polls. Johnson has now severed his connection with his puppet masters (if they have actually gone) and would be raring to go if he actually had a fucking clue what he believed in - 'was ever a feather so lightly blown to and fro' (now there's a line Starmer could use, wonder if I could convince him it's one of mine). Where does he go? How are the polls doing on our long lost red wall regarding Brexit? Could forty MP's be that worried that they'd rebel? I think Farage may be a busted flush now. Labour could be going to split. The maths is going to be unfathomable. Give me fathomable anyday, this is doing me head in.
