IDS at it now, sending a letter to Biden telling to him to concentrate on US problems and to keep his nose out of UK politics. err we are breaking international law, we are breaking the GFA, Biden has said there will be no trade deal if we do this. not sure of IDS intentions here as he must know his letter is more likely to do more harm than good, Biden is having to deal with right wing nutters on both sides of the Atlantic, maybe IDS is talking to the nutty leave supporters rather than Biden.BREXITEER Sir Iain Duncan Smith sent a stern warning to Joe Biden as the US President-elect indicated a free trade deal between the UK and the US is off the table unless Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson aborts the Internal Market Bill.The Prime Minister's stance on the Internal Market Bill could risk creating early tensions with US President-elect Joe Biden. Mr Biden warned during his successful campaign against Donald Trump that a trade deal with the US was "contingent" on the prevention of a return to a hard border on the island of Ireland post-Brexit.We are a sovereign nation, that's what we voted for."And therefore sovereign nations have the right to be sovereign."Asked whether that was a "polite bat out" directed at the US President-elect, Sir Iain said: "You can take it as you wish."Mr Johnson has insisted that the Bill is designed to "protect and uphold the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process in Northern Ireland".Mr Biden, who is proud of his Irish heritage, has warned the agreement cannot "become a casualty of Brexit".It comes as peers moved to strip controversial clauses from the UK Internal Market Bill that would enable ministers to break international laws.The Lords voted 433 to 165, majority 268, to reject law-breaking powers after fierce criticism by Tory former leader Michael Howard and Tory ex-chancellor Ken Clarke.The Government immediately responded by insisting it would not back down.A Government spokesperson said: "We are disappointed that the House of Lords has voted to remove clauses from the UK Internal Market Bill, which was backed in the House of Commons by 340 votes to 256 and delivers on a clear Conservative manifesto commitment."We will re-table these clauses when the Bill returns to the Commons."We've been consistently clear that the clauses represent a legal safety net to protect the integrity of the UK's internal market and the huge gains of the peace process."We expect the House of Lords to recognise that we have an obligation to the people of Northern Ireland to make sure they continue to have unfettered access to the UK under all circumstances."