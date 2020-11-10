« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 39243 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #880 on: November 10, 2020, 08:00:09 AM »
Heavy defeat for government in HOL last night re the internal market bill.  Not a surprise.  Neither will it be a surprise when they disregard the HOL ruling in the HOC.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #881 on: November 10, 2020, 11:08:21 AM »
John Redwood insulting Biden letter. I can only assume he is laying the ground work to blame the EU for a hard border and Biden bias for no trade deal.
Redwood confirms how the Tories plan to con the public over the Internal Market bill not being responsible for a hard border Ireland. he knows the EU have no choice but to implement a border under WTO rules, he knows the EU have to protect the integrity of the single market, protect themselves from smuggling but the man has a long record of lying, one of the worst MPs for lying there is, the law has to change to protect the public from MPs like John Redwood. he even refused to accept he argued for 2 referendums in Parliament when challenged, called it nonsense, it's on video and in Hansard,


He continued: "I must stress that the UK does uphold the GFA in Northern Ireland.
"As we leave the EU we have no plans to impose a hard border between the UK and the Republic of Ireland, contrary to false EU rumours."
Instead, he told the next president to "take up" with the European Union fears of a border, which he suggested was the fault of them alone.

https://www.theneweuropean.co.uk/brexit-news/westminster-news/conservative-mp-john-rewood-warns-joe-biden-6215718
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #882 on: November 10, 2020, 02:15:35 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on November 10, 2020, 11:08:21 AM
John Redwood insulting Biden letter. I can only assume he is laying the ground work to blame the EU for a hard border and Biden bias for no trade deal.
Redwood confirms how the Tories plan to con the public over the Internal Market bill not being responsible for a hard border Ireland. he knows the EU have no choice but to implement a border under WTO rules, he knows the EU have to protect the integrity of the single market, protect themselves from smuggling but the man has a long record of lying, one of the worst MPs for lying there is, the law has to change to protect the public from MPs like John Redwood. he even refused to accept he argued for 2 referendums in Parliament when challenged, called it nonsense, it's on video and in Hansard,


He continued: "I must stress that the UK does uphold the GFA in Northern Ireland.
"As we leave the EU we have no plans to impose a hard border between the UK and the Republic of Ireland, contrary to false EU rumours."
Instead, he told the next president to "take up" with the European Union fears of a border, which he suggested was the fault of them alone.

https://www.theneweuropean.co.uk/brexit-news/westminster-news/conservative-mp-john-rewood-warns-joe-biden-6215718

Feeling so much more hopeful than I was even just a week ago (which is completely unlike me!).
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #883 on: November 10, 2020, 02:38:53 PM »
I see Johnsons congratulations post to Biden has been shown to have been like his views on brexit.
Two versions
One for Trumps Victory and the other Biden. Problem is the dickheads who Cummings used to make the slide didnt make two versions. They merely tried to over paste Bidens name on the Trump version and now they have been shown up.

They really are thick as public school custards.

Biden and Harris must be laughing their sock off watching Johnsons wriggling on a very big hook.

Shapeshifter indeed
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #884 on: November 10, 2020, 07:14:25 PM »
Quote from: 12C on November 10, 2020, 02:38:53 PM
I see Johnsons congratulations post to Biden has been shown to have been like his views on brexit.
Two versions
One for Trumps Victory and the other Biden. Problem is the dickheads who Cummings used to make the slide didnt make two versions. They merely tried to over paste Bidens name on the Trump version and now they have been shown up.

They really are thick as public school custards.

Biden and Harris must be laughing their sock off watching Johnsons wriggling on a very big hook.

Shapeshifter indeed

Why wouldn't they just make a new graphic?

They're just absolutely, madly incompetent.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #885 on: November 10, 2020, 09:27:54 PM »
 :shocked IDS at it now, sending a letter to Biden telling to him to concentrate on US problems and to keep his nose out of UK politics. err we are breaking international law, we are breaking the GFA, Biden has said there will be no trade deal if we do this. not sure of IDS intentions here as he must know his letter is more likely to do more harm than good, Biden is having to deal with right wing nutters on both sides of the Atlantic, maybe IDS is talking to the nutty leave supporters rather than Biden.

'Nothing to do with him!' IDS sends stern warning to Joe Biden over Brexit interference

BREXITEER Sir Iain Duncan Smith sent a stern warning to Joe Biden as the US President-elect indicated a free trade deal between the UK and the US is off the table unless Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson aborts the Internal Market Bill.

The Prime Minister's stance on the Internal Market Bill could risk creating early tensions with US President-elect Joe Biden. Mr Biden warned during his successful campaign against Donald Trump that a trade deal with the US was "contingent" on the prevention of a return to a hard border on the island of Ireland post-Brexit. Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith urged the US President-elect to look at his own country's domestic problems before interfering in the Brexit negotiations
He told Channel 4 News: "It's nothing to do with them and we will get on with our legislation.

We are a sovereign nation, that's what we voted for.

"And therefore sovereign nations have the right to be sovereign."

He added: "If I was Joe Biden, I would look to his own domestic problems rather than ours."

Asked whether that was a "polite bat out" directed at the US President-elect, Sir Iain said: "You can take it as you wish."
Mr Johnson has insisted that the Bill is designed to "protect and uphold the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process in Northern Ireland".

Mr Biden, who is proud of his Irish heritage, has warned the agreement cannot "become a casualty of Brexit".

It comes as peers moved to strip controversial clauses from the UK Internal Market Bill that would enable ministers to break international laws.

The Lords voted 433 to 165, majority 268, to reject law-breaking powers after fierce criticism by Tory former leader Michael Howard and Tory ex-chancellor Ken Clarke.

The Government immediately responded by insisting it would not back down.
A Government spokesperson said: "We are disappointed that the House of Lords has voted to remove clauses from the UK Internal Market Bill, which was backed in the House of Commons by 340 votes to 256 and delivers on a clear Conservative manifesto commitment.

"We will re-table these clauses when the Bill returns to the Commons.

"We've been consistently clear that the clauses represent a legal safety net to protect the integrity of the UK's internal market and the huge gains of the peace process.

"We expect the House of Lords to recognise that we have an obligation to the people of Northern Ireland to make sure they continue to have unfettered access to the UK under all circumstances."
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1358292/brexit-news-iain-duncan-smith-joe-biden-internal-market-bill-irish-border-vn
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #886 on: November 10, 2020, 10:00:53 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on November 10, 2020, 09:27:54 PM
'Nothing to do with him!' IDS sends stern warning to Joe Biden over Brexit interference

BREXITEER Sir Iain Duncan Smith sent a stern warning to Joe Biden as the US President-elect indicated a free trade deal between the UK and the US is off the table unless Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson aborts the Internal Market Bill.

The Prime Minister's stance on the Internal Market Bill could risk creating early tensions with US President-elect Joe Biden. Mr Biden warned during his successful campaign against Donald Trump that a trade deal with the US was "contingent" on the prevention of a return to a hard border on the island of Ireland post-Brexit. Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith urged the US President-elect to look at his own country's domestic problems before interfering in the Brexit negotiations
He told Channel 4 News: "It's nothing to do with them and we will get on with our legislation.
I am sure that Joe Biden will be shitting himself, worried that at any moment IDS will be 'turning up the volume'. IDS is a sniveling little twit.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #887 on: November 10, 2020, 10:12:50 PM »
Pressure cranking up on Boris and his cronies.  Lets hope it continues.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #888 on: November 10, 2020, 10:17:35 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 10, 2020, 10:00:53 PM
I am sure that Joe Biden will be shitting himself, worried that at moment IDS will be 'turning up the volume'. IDS is a sniveling little twit.
Am sure Biden will drop everything and write a apology to IDS straight away. ::) I hope some of our politicians attack IDS for insulting the new US President.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #889 on: November 10, 2020, 10:38:45 PM »
The trade deal between the UK and the USA obviously has nothing to do with the USA! Another piece of public political masturbation from IDS.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #890 on: November 10, 2020, 11:41:44 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 10, 2020, 10:38:45 PM
The trade deal between the UK and the USA obviously has nothing to do with the USA! Another piece of public political masturbation from IDS.
:lmao every now and then a few simple words say it all.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #891 on: November 10, 2020, 11:53:41 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on November 10, 2020, 10:17:35 PM
Am sure Biden will drop everything and write a apology to IDS straight away. ::) I hope some of our politicians attack IDS for insulting the new US President.

Hes a fucking moron.

Lets insult the president elect of the country we want a trade deal with, im sure that will help things.

Dreadful Tory Leader, shite Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and all round knobhead.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #892 on: November 11, 2020, 12:44:21 AM »
Quote from: OOS on November 10, 2020, 11:53:41 PM
Hes a fucking moron.

Lets insult the president elect of the country we want a trade deal with, im sure that will help things.

Dreadful Tory Leader, shite Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and all round knobhead.

To be fair that is the Brexit mentality, insult the people you are negotiating with and then blame them for your failure to deliver on your unicorn Brexit promises. 
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #893 on: November 11, 2020, 01:12:53 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on November 11, 2020, 12:44:21 AM
To be fair that is the Brexit mentality, insult the people you are negotiating with and then blame them for your failure to deliver on your unicorn Brexit promises.
Yep, How can we keep public support for the Tories hard Brexit after the s.. storm hits next year. blame it on the EU+ Biden, if only Trump had won instead of a Irish biased socialist.
IMO. IDS letter is talking to leave voters rather than Biden.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #894 on: November 11, 2020, 08:18:01 AM »
Hopefully the Tories will keep at it such that a trade agreement between the us and the USA is seen as a 'defeat' for Biden.

My concern all along has been that the USA trade deal will light the touch paper on a rapid privatisation of the NHS.  Once their private healthcare and health insurance companies get a hold it could easily be transformed within a generation to a model akin to that in the USA.

Where we are right now it feels like the worst case scenario is that we strike a terrible deal with the EU - sufficient to uphold the GFA and maybe provide some shallow soundbites ("controlling our fish") - but in every meaningful way worse than being a member of the EU.  This would then be the prelude to an exploitative trade deal with the USA whereby the few national assets that survived Thatcher are flogged off.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #895 on: November 11, 2020, 08:40:40 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on November 10, 2020, 09:27:54 PM
:shocked IDS at it now, sending a letter to Biden telling to him to concentrate on US problems and to keep his nose out of UK politics. err we are breaking international law, we are breaking the GFA, Biden has said there will be no trade deal if we do this. not sure of IDS intentions here as he must know his letter is more likely to do more harm than good, Biden is having to deal with right wing nutters on both sides of the Atlantic, maybe IDS is talking to the nutty leave supporters rather than Biden.

'Nothing to do with him!' IDS sends stern warning to Joe Biden over Brexit interference

BREXITEER Sir Iain Duncan Smith sent a stern warning to Joe Biden as the US President-elect indicated a free trade deal between the UK and the US is off the table unless Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson aborts the Internal Market Bill.

The Prime Minister's stance on the Internal Market Bill could risk creating early tensions with US President-elect Joe Biden. Mr Biden warned during his successful campaign against Donald Trump that a trade deal with the US was "contingent" on the prevention of a return to a hard border on the island of Ireland post-Brexit. Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith urged the US President-elect to look at his own country's domestic problems before interfering in the Brexit negotiations
He told Channel 4 News: "It's nothing to do with them and we will get on with our legislation.

We are a sovereign nation, that's what we voted for.

"And therefore sovereign nations have the right to be sovereign."

He added: "If I was Joe Biden, I would look to his own domestic problems rather than ours."

Asked whether that was a "polite bat out" directed at the US President-elect, Sir Iain said: "You can take it as you wish."
Mr Johnson has insisted that the Bill is designed to "protect and uphold the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process in Northern Ireland".

Mr Biden, who is proud of his Irish heritage, has warned the agreement cannot "become a casualty of Brexit".

It comes as peers moved to strip controversial clauses from the UK Internal Market Bill that would enable ministers to break international laws.

The Lords voted 433 to 165, majority 268, to reject law-breaking powers after fierce criticism by Tory former leader Michael Howard and Tory ex-chancellor Ken Clarke.

The Government immediately responded by insisting it would not back down.
A Government spokesperson said: "We are disappointed that the House of Lords has voted to remove clauses from the UK Internal Market Bill, which was backed in the House of Commons by 340 votes to 256 and delivers on a clear Conservative manifesto commitment.

"We will re-table these clauses when the Bill returns to the Commons.

"We've been consistently clear that the clauses represent a legal safety net to protect the integrity of the UK's internal market and the huge gains of the peace process.

"We expect the House of Lords to recognise that we have an obligation to the people of Northern Ireland to make sure they continue to have unfettered access to the UK under all circumstances."
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1358292/brexit-news-iain-duncan-smith-joe-biden-internal-market-bill-irish-border-vn

Smith is a thick bastard. Problem is, his wealth and his connections have foisted him on the nation.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #896 on: November 11, 2020, 11:01:34 AM »
Great attitude from IDS. Im sure Biden is impressed and will improve Britains prospects of getting a fantastic trade deal that pisses all over the deal we had with the EU. Makes you proud.

Brilliant from spitting images finest, shame that it will enrage half the public and will be dismissed as well yeah but their all c*nts anyway and were better off without them.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #897 on: Yesterday at 06:54:48 AM »
Early start for todays you couldnt make it up news.

Hancock tells sky news the Pfizer vaccine may be flown into UK to avoid Brexit disruption at ports.

Sky also reporting Cummings will leave by end of this year.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #898 on: Yesterday at 07:17:22 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:54:48 AM
Early start for todays you couldnt make it up news.

Hancock tells sky news the Pfizer vaccine may be flown into UK to avoid Brexit disruption at ports.

Sky also reporting Cummings will leave by end of this year.


Cummins and other Brexiteers leaving makes me cross all fingers and toes that we'll get some sort of not-completely-useless Brexit deal.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #899 on: Today at 07:02:37 AM »
The Times leading with the Purge of the  Brexiteers today following the exit of Cummings and his mate.
