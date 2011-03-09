« previous next »
Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 35991 times)

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #800 on: October 29, 2020, 04:56:19 PM »
https://twitter.com/meltontimes/status/1321768437614600192

30 farmers doing laps of a market town isn't likely to change much but does perhaps show an awakening to reality by the farming community.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #801 on: October 29, 2020, 10:54:17 PM »
Surely someone is calling it no deal soon? I guess the EU have already internally, but theyll let Boris break the news that is oven ready deal is just a pile of steaming shite.
Incidentally, lead times on trades people seem through the roof. We need a plumber and it's a mare. Prices don't yet seem to have shot up, but I expect it's only a matter of time. I can see it being a decade though before we start to address the shortage with home grown folk. Also need a front door, seems to be three months on that. But i suspect that's covid at the factory.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #802 on: October 29, 2020, 11:45:10 PM »
You defeatist Remoaners obviously haven't heard the great news.

Soy Sauce will be cheaper under the new Japan trade deal than when we were in the EU because they've negotiated a 0% tariff on Soy Sauce from Japan...

Or rather... it's exactly the same because the EU has a 0% tariff on Soy Sauce from Japan...

Of course, it would be cheaper than the 6% WTO tariff we'd pay under a no deal (Australian deal)...

And Soy sauce imported from Japan would be more expensive than the brand leader Kikkoman which is brewed in the Netherlands... which is in the EU...

Which we've now left...

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/oct/28/dfids-brexit-soy-sauce-price-cut-claim-prompts-backlash-bake-off
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #803 on: October 30, 2020, 12:06:25 AM »
Quote from: PaulF on October 29, 2020, 10:54:17 PM
Surely someone is calling it no deal soon? I guess the EU have already internally, but theyll let Boris break the news that is oven ready deal is just a pile of steaming shite.
Incidentally, lead times on trades people seem through the roof. We need a plumber and it's a mare. Prices don't yet seem to have shot up, but I expect it's only a matter of time. I can see it being a decade though before we start to address the shortage with home grown folk. Also need a front door, seems to be three months on that. But i suspect that's covid at the factory.

I still think no deal is a real possibility but I don't think there'll be any significant developments after the winner of the US election is known.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #804 on: October 30, 2020, 08:17:21 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on October 30, 2020, 12:06:25 AM
I still think no deal is a real possibility but I don't think there'll be any significant developments after the winner of the US election is known.

Seen this view expressed in the less idiotic media.
Johnson wants to see what happens with Trump.
If Biden gets in, they apparently feel there is less chance of a US trade deal. Therefore affecting the EU deal or no deal.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #805 on: October 30, 2020, 05:25:11 PM »
More approve of EU leadership than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's premiership, poll finds

Quote
With 65 days to go until the UK leaves the EU single market and customs union, the approval rating of the EU leadership has never been higher among Britons, according to a new poll.

The latest Gallup polling finds that 49% of Britons approve of the EU leadership, a 12 point rise from the 37% figure polled in March 2016, a few months before the EU referendum.

Approval of the EU is now at its highest level in more than a decade, and since the pollster has been asking the question, with support rising over the last four years since the referendum was held.

It puts the EU leadership at a higher level of support with those in the UK than support Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's premiership, which Is now close to matching Theresa Mays score in her final year as prime minister. despite their Brexit strategy diverging significantly.

In 2019, Theresa May recorded the lowest approval rating, 36%, given to a UK leader since Gallup began polling on this question. In the current round of polling conducted in August and September, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson scored 38%.

The past three Tory prime ministers -- David Cameron, May and Johnson -- have all seen their disapproval ratings in the region of 60%.

By contrast, when asked to rate German chancellor Angela Merkels performance, 67% of the British public polled approved, up from 60% in 2019.

Gallup said that it showed that Germany's leadership has resonated with Britons - showing more approval for Merkel than their own.

https://www.theneweuropean.co.uk/brexit-news/europe-news/gallup-poll-on-eu-ahead-of-end-of-brexit-4559454

Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #806 on: October 30, 2020, 06:09:45 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on October 29, 2020, 10:54:17 PM
Surely someone is calling it no deal soon? I guess the EU have already internally, but theyll let Boris break the news that is oven ready deal is just a pile of steaming shite.

The thing with this government is that it's all, 100% about how the message is framed. I know that applies to pretty much all governments to an extent, but historically there haven't been many that are hell-bent on pursuing things that they are fully aware will be bad for much of the country and its people. It's absolutely vital that someone or something else can be easily blamed.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #807 on: October 31, 2020, 08:25:45 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on October 30, 2020, 05:25:11 PM
More approve of EU leadership than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's premiership, poll finds

https://www.theneweuropean.co.uk/brexit-news/europe-news/gallup-poll-on-eu-ahead-of-end-of-brexit-4559454



You don't know what you have until you lose it.



Tbf, it probably also a combination of Johnson being particularly shit at his job, especially with the pandemic, and people paying attention to what the EU (or European countries) does for the first time.

Quote from: Alan_X on October 29, 2020, 11:45:10 PM
You defeatist Remoaners obviously haven't heard the great news.

Soy Sauce will be cheaper under the new Japan trade deal than when we were in the EU because they've negotiated a 0% tariff on Soy Sauce from Japan...

Or rather... it's exactly the same because the EU has a 0% tariff on Soy Sauce from Japan...

Of course, it would be cheaper than the 6% WTO tariff we'd pay under a no deal (Australian deal)...

And Soy sauce imported from Japan would be more expensive than the brand leader Kikkoman which is brewed in the Netherlands... which is in the EU...

Which we've now left...

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/oct/28/dfids-brexit-soy-sauce-price-cut-claim-prompts-backlash-bake-off

That just sounds like soy grapes to me :)
So 15 working days when lockdown lifts (assuming it lifts on schedule) to un-furlough, implement and train people in post Brexit processes are going to be fun eh.
Apparently a u-turn on chlorinated chicken.
Apparently a u-turn on chlorinated chicken.
Apparently a u-turn on chlorinated chicken.

What do you mean?
Quote from: 12C on October 30, 2020, 08:17:21 AM
Seen this view expressed in the less idiotic media.
Johnson wants to see what happens with Trump.
If Biden gets in, they apparently feel there is less chance of a US trade deal. Therefore affecting the EU deal or no deal.

Notwithstanding the fact semi-sane rationale folk want a defeat for Trump, from a UK perspective its essential to force Government to agree a deal with the EU, as to fail to do so would mean the absence of a trade deal with the US at least until some point in the distant future.

Should Biden triumph expect a trade deal between UK and EU to be agreed soon after.  Of course Trump will challenge any outcome of the election that sees him ousted.
Apparently a u-turn on chlorinated chicken.
Apparently a u-turn on chlorinated chicken.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November  1, 2020, 12:03:10 PM
What do you mean?
I take it to mean that chickens will be instead cleaned in the u-bend of a toilet. It's an improvement.
Surely no one would complain about chickens vaccinated with bleach.
I predict a riot, I predict a riot. ERG will hit the roof,Frottage will be back stirring the s,,
No idea how Boris will spin this one, another glorious Brexit victory now doubt. :shite:

Jason J Hunter (Not a noble Lord)
@JJHTweets
BREAKING NEWS Thread:  1/6

From a very reliable source in the 'Tunnel... there will be a UK-EU trade deal agreed next week.  I quote:

"Britain has CAVED.  Unless someone in Westminster does something really stupid between now and then a deal will be signed."

2/6 this will give the UK access to the Single Market, tariff and quota free BUT with specific sanctions to be put on the UK if we lower standards or move away from the Level Playing Field on state aid etc.  This means that
3/6 the UK becomes a rule taker inasmuch as when the EU implement new regulations or standards, the UK MUST also implement those new rules too but without being in the room or being able to vote on drafting the new regulations.
4/6 importantly this agreement does NOT keep the UK in the Customs Union meaning that the worst case scenario of thousands of stranded trucks in Kent is still on the table as are the 30 million customs declarations required between GB and Northern Ireland, not to mention the

5/6 hundreds of millions of new customs declarations required to ship from GB to EU customers.

Also: FISH.  The UK will allow EU boats to continue to fish in UK waters, yes French ones too but the UKs quota will be gradually increased by agreement.
6/6 any new fishing quota issued to the UK will probably be sold to someone in Spain or Denmark in the future just like we did with our last ones.

Interesting.  Boris will sell this to the UK as a "great oven ready deal" I'm sure. 

More to come
https://twitter.com/JJHTweets/status/1323676818587734017
I wonder if Johnson will be gone in a matter of days if the above is true!

Enter Sunak unopposed.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  3, 2020, 10:53:44 PM
I wonder if Johnson will be gone in a matter of days if the above is true!

Enter Sunak unopposed.
Think we need more details, Johnsons made his bed, he can't ask for a extension so he could be looking for away out to save face,if it's true then this might be a temporary arrangement while negotiations continue for a few more years. wonder if the leave voters still feel strongly about this, am sure some are but a lot of the anger has died down now, MPs in leave seats may well support the deal if they don't get the Will of the people traitor attacks.
Quote from: oldfordie on November  3, 2020, 11:21:39 PM
Think we need more details, Johnsons made his bed, he can't ask for a extension so he could be looking for away out to save face,if it's true then this might be a temporary arrangement while negotiations continue for a few more years. wonder if the leave voters still feel strongly about this, am sure some are but a lot of the anger has died down now, MPs in leave seats may well support the deal if they don't get the Will of the people traitor attacks.
I strongly suspect that a lot of Leavers that I know just wish the whole bloody thing would just go away.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  3, 2020, 11:28:49 PM
I strongly suspect that a lot of Leavers that I know just wish the whole bloody thing would just go away.
:)
Well, we told them the only way Brexit will go away is to bin it, anything else means Brexit tv news for many years to come.
Who is Jason J Hunter?
Quote from: oldfordie on November  3, 2020, 11:21:39 PM
wonder if the leave voters still feel strongly about this,

Single market for goods they can probably live with, it's all about stopping those dodgy foreigners coming over and stealing our jobs, innit.


That was the real Brexit all along
Given how hard it is to find a plumber now, theyve clearly nicked our jobs and taken them home.
Farage is riding in on his white steed to save us all again, with his Reform Party, surely the biggest snake oil salesman to have ever been in the political spectrum, what has he ever achieved?, tangibly?, in a political sense?
I was looking at an old tax form from two years ago and there was a break down of where my taxes went from the year. From the £3,006 I paid in tax the highest contribution was £716 to welfare and the lowest was £21 to the EU. From the way the brexiteers go on you would think it was the other way round.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November  5, 2020, 11:52:37 AM
what has he ever achieved?, tangibly?, in a political sense?

Well, he managed to twist the Tories' arms into holding a vote to leave the EU which passed, so more than virtually any elected politician in the last few decades.
what has he ever achieved?, tangibly?, in a political sense?
Brexit.
what has he ever achieved?, tangibly?, in a political sense?
Brexit.
Brexit.
That was criminal, not political
Brexit.
That was criminal, not political
If only there had been a way for Brexit voters to find out that the UK and they themselves directly would be worse off

:(
Ch4 news just had an interview with a member of US Congress (whos just retained his seat) and asked him about trade deal with UK.  Congressman responded that any deal will be done simultaneously with the UK and EU.
Not really surprising to hear Sunak announced the Brexit Furlough today to move headlines away from Jan. I assume they guess that brexiteers cannot recall information after 3 months and declare that "see I told ya nofhing 'appened", oh and the covid lockdown 2 cover as well....
Downing Street states Johnson commits to detailed week long talks this coming week with the EU to re-double efforts to agree a trade deal. As per sky news ticker.

Coincides of course with the potential change in the political landscape in the US.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:19:40 PM
Downing Street states Johnson commits to detailed week long talks this coming week with the EU to re-double efforts to agree a trade deal. As per sky news ticker.

Coincides of course with the potential change in the political landscape in the US.
The best thing to have happened for Brexit talks with Biden winning presidency of US
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 04:42:38 PM
The best thing to have happened for Brexit talks with Biden winning presidency of US

Absolutely. Makes things fucking awkward for these gang of c*nts here. No Deal and these fuckers will be out on their own.
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 04:42:38 PM
The best thing to have happened for Brexit talks with Biden winning presidency of US

Sky news speculation earlier said Bidens first overseas appointment may be to Ireland.  Rub some salt in to Cummings et al.
Really shit deal coming up, time for Farage to make a comeback.
