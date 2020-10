Further reason to hope for a Biden win in the states (except for Brexiteer folk)Ivan Rogers, former UK ambassador to the EU, says prime minister will think ‘history was going his way’ if Donald Trump is re-electedSenior figures in European governments believe Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is waiting for the result of the US presidential election before finally deciding whether to risk plunging the UK into a no-deal Brexit, according to a former British ambassador to the EU.