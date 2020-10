“It is vital that everybody on this call takes seriously the need to get ready, because whatever happens –- whether it’s Canada or Australia –- change is going to happen,” Johnson said, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street, referring to the possibilities of leaving the EU with or without a trade deal. “There is a big opportunity for this country and we want to help all of you to seize that opportunity.”







Typical of business to be moaning about it. During the referendum many of them shat themselves about offending the leavers that they took a neutral stance on it. Even Nissan didn’t really say anything really and all public platforms they do the whole thing of let’s all be sensible etc etc.Now they are all shitting it that their bottom line is going to get hit and have nobody to moan to. Not surprising of business leaders to just give a shit about nothing but tomorrow and many of them deserve their fate, just like a lot of this fucking island.