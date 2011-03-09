The vast majority of people who waffle on about the 'Blitz spirit' or 'Dunkirk' relatives at the time were no doubt miles away, safely tucked up in bed. If you read accounts of the Blitz and see the damage in Liverpool it must have been horrific.
By the way what would the paper mask refuseniks make of the requirements to carry a gas mask or observe blackout?
We have a large proportion of the population who are whinging, entitled bottlers.
Yeah it always cracks me up that the same people refusing to wear masks etc because of the incredibly mild inconvenience are the same ones who like to hark back to the war "when the British were British and we just muddled on with it"
As for the Blitz Spirit, like every other national myth it is bolstered by a healthy dose of wishful thinking. Instances of looting etc were hardly unheard of in the aftermath of bombing raids. The Black Market was in full swing. Not to mention the (perfectly natural) tens of thousands of people who would flee in blind panic and terror to the nearest bit of countryside whenever the bombers were on their way. And like you say a decent portion of the country weren´t on the receiving end anyway.
And, at least in the case of Merseyside, the government made a purposeful decision to hide the extent of the bombings, damage and destruction from the rest of the country. So those getting bombed out of their homes and "muddling through" weren´t even being acknowledged as such.