« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit. the Con continues  (Read 29291 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #680 on: October 16, 2020, 04:42:19 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on October 16, 2020, 03:59:35 PM
The EU never insisted on the transition ending on Jan 1st. that's all on Boris, so shortages due to not being able to stockpile as much as we could of will be down to Boris.
Johnson keeps saying the EU won't give us the same deal as Canada, Canada agreed to the EUs demand on state aid. we knew this long before Johnson became PM. Johnsons been making a denand he knew the EU wouldn't agree too.


Johnson is doing as Cummings directs.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,602
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #681 on: October 16, 2020, 04:43:40 PM »
Quote from: TSC on October 16, 2020, 04:41:10 PM
Johnson on now blaming EU during his Covid briefing following a question.  Saying looks like an Australian deal.
But we'll still mightily prosper, or do world beating deals or some such shite.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,442
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #682 on: October 16, 2020, 04:55:46 PM »
So am I right in thinking that the food shortages we saw during the initial covid panic will be a drop in the ocean compared to brexit? The latter will be caused by actual shortages, rather than just greedy twats buying everything in a panic.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #683 on: October 16, 2020, 05:00:54 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 16, 2020, 04:55:46 PM
So am I right in thinking that the food shortages we saw during the initial covid panic will be a drop in the ocean compared to brexit? The latter will be caused by actual shortages, rather than just greedy twats buying everything in a panic.
Yes. But you forget to factor in good ole British bulldog, stiff-upper-lip, Dunkirk spirit. We won the war, doncha know. We'll show those Johnny Foreigner Continentals.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #684 on: October 16, 2020, 05:01:30 PM »
Quote from: TSC on October 16, 2020, 04:42:19 PM
Johnson is doing as Cummings directs.
Yep. Leave supporters will swallow whatever you tell them so blame it all on the EU.
We will see how that pans out soon enough. I can see companies being very vocal next year.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,602
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #685 on: October 16, 2020, 05:08:39 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 16, 2020, 04:55:46 PM
So am I right in thinking that the food shortages we saw during the initial covid panic will be a drop in the ocean compared to brexit? The latter will be caused by actual shortages, rather than just greedy twats buying everything in a panic.
Arses will go unwiped.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #686 on: October 16, 2020, 05:10:24 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on October 16, 2020, 05:01:30 PM
Yep. Leave supporters will swallow whatever you tell them so blame it all on the EU.
We will see how that pans out soon enough. I can see companies being very vocal next year.


Yep, sacrificing a number of industries in pursuit of the madness.  Biggest one impacted in terms of cost/job losses will be whats left of the motor industry.  Read something last year estimated up to c 800k jobs may be impacted. 
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #687 on: October 16, 2020, 05:31:20 PM »
Quote from: TSC on October 16, 2020, 05:10:24 PM
Yep, sacrificing a number of industries in pursuit of the madness.  Biggest one impacted in terms of cost/job losses will be whats left of the motor industry.  Read something last year estimated up to c 800k jobs may be impacted.
This is what I will never understand, making the fishing industry into a big issue yet they are prepared to let the farming industry+ car produces etc go to the wall, it's like a father giving up a decent job so his son can keep his paper round, crazy.
IMO. It's going to be well over a million when the repercussions hit locally and that's just the car industry..
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #688 on: October 16, 2020, 05:39:07 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on October 16, 2020, 05:31:20 PM
This is what I will never understand, making the fishing industry into a big issue yet they are prepared to let the farming industry+ car produces etc go to the wall, it's like a father giving up a decent job so his son can keep his paper round, crazy.
IMO. It's going to be well over a million when the repercussions hit locally and that's just the car industry..

Cynic in me thinks the fish are a cover story for the real issue of state aid.  With controls out of the way Cummings et al can continue to rob the taxpayer
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,602
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #689 on: October 16, 2020, 05:41:04 PM »
Barnier and co have now been disinvited to next weeks talks by Lord Frost as there is no 'basis for negotiations.'

Johnson obviously worried about his flagging personal ratings.
« Last Edit: October 16, 2020, 05:48:26 PM by Dr. Beaker »
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #690 on: October 16, 2020, 05:55:38 PM »
Id guess some on the EU side must be tempted to allow things to default to a no-deal, ie drift to year end with no comms.  Maybe some silly negotiating Strategy by UK, but they have yet to demonstrate any competence in either the strategy or negotiating space.

Likely a hangover from the original rationale to avoid anti tax avoidance/money laundering legislation, subsequently hijacked by the rip it up and start again Cummings approach.

Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #691 on: October 16, 2020, 05:56:52 PM »
Quote from: TSC on October 16, 2020, 05:39:07 PM
Cynic in me thinks the fish are a cover story for the real issue of state aid.  With controls out of the way Cummings et al can continue to rob the taxpayer
I think Farage made the fishing industry a issue because he knew it was unsolvable. the left and the right both wanted to leave for the same reason. to do what they want. the right want to rip up the whole system. also believe many Tory MPs are seeing pound signs right now. might as well walk around with a for sale sign around their necks. £1k a hour to give your industry a voice in Parliament during trade talks. trade talks will go on for decades.
« Last Edit: October 16, 2020, 06:21:59 PM by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,184
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #692 on: October 16, 2020, 06:55:44 PM »
I think fishing is even more basic than that. It appeals to "Island Nation" jingoism, the Royal Navy and the Cod Wars (which the UK lost).
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,218
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #693 on: October 16, 2020, 07:15:35 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on October 16, 2020, 06:55:44 PM
I think fishing is even more basic than that. It appeals to "Island Nation" jingoism, the Royal Navy and the Cod Wars (which the UK lost).

Why the hell were they so occupied about the ever shrinking fishing waters during all of this, and yet only now are they giving a damn about the hospitality industry.

Fishing GDP - £1.4bn
Night Time Economy GDP - £66bn and rising up to the pandemic.

Tories' gnawing over fishing rights is nothing but xenophobic and jingoistic bullshit.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,861
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #694 on: October 16, 2020, 07:33:41 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on October 16, 2020, 05:31:20 PM
This is what I will never understand, making the fishing industry into a big issue yet they are prepared to let the farming industry+ car produces etc go to the wall, it's like a father giving up a decent job so his son can keep his paper round, crazy.
IMO. It's going to be well over a million when the repercussions hit locally and that's just the car industry..

And Thatcherite economic wizard Minford said the car industry will wither away naturally, its a price we have to pay apparently.
Fucking shite ideology, from basically shite human beings
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #695 on: October 16, 2020, 07:39:30 PM »
Quote from: 12C on October 16, 2020, 07:33:41 PM
And Thatcherite economic wizard Minford said the car industry will wither away naturally, its a price we have to pay apparently.
Fucking shite ideology, from basically shite human beings

His head is still firmly stuck in 1970s Chicago Economics. Its almost as if the last 50 years never happened.
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 PM
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #696 on: October 16, 2020, 08:05:06 PM »
Quote from: 12C on October 16, 2020, 07:33:41 PM
And Thatcherite economic wizard Minford said the car industry will wither away naturally, its a price we have to pay apparently.
Fucking shite ideology, from basically shite human beings
Am sure JRM would agree with him. they were deadly serious about ripping up our system, lets return to the old days, if we are going to compete then the UK workforce has to have a change in attitude, work harder for less with less protection, seems many people never took them serious enough. too busy fretting about fishing boats.
« Last Edit: October 16, 2020, 08:06:51 PM by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,442
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #697 on: October 16, 2020, 08:08:19 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 16, 2020, 05:00:54 PM
Yes. But you forget to factor in good ole British bulldog, stiff-upper-lip, Dunkirk spirit. We won the war, doncha know. We'll show those Johnny Foreigner Continentals.

My dentist was telling me the other day how she has been stood at times, in full head to toe PPE, listening to people who come into the practice complain about having to wear a face mask. I think it's safe to say this "blitz spirit" everyone is so fond of isn't really a thing.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #698 on: October 16, 2020, 09:15:01 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 16, 2020, 08:08:19 PM
My dentist was telling me the other day how she has been stood at times, in full head to toe PPE, listening to people who come into the practice complain about having to wear a face mask. I think it's safe to say this "blitz spirit" everyone is so fond of isn't really a thing.
Contrary to what they espouse, the UK is brim-full intellectual weaklings, bereft of any inner-strength or moral fiber. 'Wear a mask' - they foam at the mouth; 'stay inside' - they cry; 'read about how the EU works' - they screw up their faces in horror. What do you think will happen when they have to queue for basics, can't find petrol, and have no work? They will be unable to cope. They (the Brexit-voting twats) will go fucking ballistic and blame everyone but themselves. In its own way, it will be rather beautiful to watch. It is a crying, fucking shame that they will take down everyone else with them.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,132
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #699 on: October 16, 2020, 09:53:10 PM »
Quote from: TSC on October 16, 2020, 05:39:07 PM
Cynic in me thinks the fish are a cover story for the real issue of state aid.  With controls out of the way Cummings et al can continue to rob the taxpayer

That's all it is, get the flag waving fuckwits onside over French boats catching our fish

State aid wouldn't even be an issue if all the EU was concerned about was subsidies or bailing out failing companies etc, the state aid stuff that actually bothers the brexiteers concerns tax breaks, UK/Google, Ireland/Apple, Luxembourg/Fiat/Amazon and I think Starbucks are all cases that have fallen foul of state aid rules, the Ireland/Apple case was overturned by the ECJ earlier this year after Apple were ordered to pay £13b in owed tax back in 2016 but I think the EU commission have appealed that decision, I'm not sure what happened with the UK/Google thing, Google agreed a settlement of £130m for a 10 year period of tax avoidance which the EU wanted to investigate as possible illegal state aid but that was before the referendum and I've not read anything since, either way the EU state aid rules on tax breaks will more than likely be tightened up even more now that ATAD is in place, non of this applies to the WTO state aid rules or from what I can see in the proposed trade deal with Japan which is why this so called government will be happy to comply with them
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,881
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #700 on: October 16, 2020, 10:03:20 PM »
The smirk on the fat c*nts face talking about it should fucking bury him. It wont - but it should.

Going to be fucking hideous how many deaths the c*nt is indirectly responsible for once all is said and done. In his defence, anyone who grew up with his hideous c*nt of a father as a role model was always going to turn into shite like this.

Also the creep of a chief negotiator (the third most famous David Frost) talks publically far too often for an unelected bureaucrat.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,442
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #701 on: October 16, 2020, 10:26:27 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 16, 2020, 09:15:01 PM
Contrary to what they espouse, the UK is brim-full intellectual weaklings, bereft of any inner-strength or moral fiber. 'Wear a mask' - they foam at the mouth; 'stay inside' - they cry; 'read about how the EU works' - they screw up their faces in horror. What do you think will happen when they have to queue for basics, can't find petrol, and have no work? They will be unable to cope. They (the Brexit-voting twats) will go fucking ballistic and blame everyone but themselves. In its own way, it will be rather beautiful to watch. It is a crying, fucking shame that they will take down everyone else with them.

Yeah, reminds me of a video I saw of a Karen over in the US losing her shit and abusing everyone, then a customer she was shouting at slapped her across the chops and she immediately shut up and shuffled off terrified.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,975
  • Dutch Class
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #702 on: October 17, 2020, 04:49:32 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 16, 2020, 04:55:46 PM
So am I right in thinking that the food shortages we saw during the initial covid panic will be a drop in the ocean compared to brexit? The latter will be caused by actual shortages, rather than just greedy twats buying everything in a panic.

Wouldn't surprise me. The combination of a no-deal Brexit coupled with the economic fallout from COVID and disruption to supply chains is a recipe for disaster this winter.

Quote from: Schmidt on October 16, 2020, 08:08:19 PM
My dentist was telling me the other day how she has been stood at times, in full head to toe PPE, listening to people who come into the practice complain about having to wear a face mask. I think it's safe to say this "blitz spirit" everyone is so fond of isn't really a thing.

Exactly. It's a myth. Always has been. Yes, people banded together, but other aspects have been wiped from the national collective memory. I remember reading an interview from a social historian who wrote a book about the myth of the Blitz a few years ago. She noted how theft, looting, bribery and fraud (including what we would now class as white collar crimes) were rampant during it. Crime rates increased between 1939 and 1945. But it's been forgotten from the collective memory.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #703 on: October 18, 2020, 09:18:35 AM »
Gove doing the media round this morning.  Peddling the the EU wont compromise line on sky (Sophie Ridge programme).  Unfortunately Sophie Ridge never asked the question can you clarify the areas where you feel the UK has compromised?. 

Maybe UK has, maybe not, no-one seems to ask the question and instead government is allowed to point the finger at the EU without challenge.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,602
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #704 on: Yesterday at 09:37:19 AM »
Quote from: TSC on October 18, 2020, 09:18:35 AM
Gove doing the media round this morning.  Peddling the the EU wont compromise line on sky (Sophie Ridge programme).  Unfortunately Sophie Ridge never asked the question can you clarify the areas where you feel the UK has compromised?. 

Maybe UK has, maybe not, no-one seems to ask the question and instead government is allowed to point the finger at the EU without challenge.
I'm not a big Andrew Marr fan, but when presented with the 'Australia deal', I loved his response of, 'So, like the Mongolia deal or the Afghanistan deal then'.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,631
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #705 on: Yesterday at 09:48:22 AM »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 16, 2020, 08:08:19 PM
My dentist was telling me the other day how she has been stood at times, in full head to toe PPE, listening to people who come into the practice complain about having to wear a face mask. I think it's safe to say this "blitz spirit" everyone is so fond of isn't really a thing.

The vast majority of people who waffle on about the 'Blitz spirit' or 'Dunkirk' relatives at the time were no doubt miles away, safely tucked up in bed. If you read accounts of the Blitz and see the damage in Liverpool it must have been horrific.

By the way what  would the paper mask refuseniks make of the requirements to carry a gas mask or observe blackout?

We have a large proportion of the population who are whinging, entitled bottlers.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #706 on: Yesterday at 12:51:32 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:48:22 AM
The vast majority of people who waffle on about the 'Blitz spirit' or 'Dunkirk' relatives at the time were no doubt miles away, safely tucked up in bed. If you read accounts of the Blitz and see the damage in Liverpool it must have been horrific.

By the way what  would the paper mask refuseniks make of the requirements to carry a gas mask or observe blackout?

We have a large proportion of the population who are whinging, entitled bottlers.

Yeah it always cracks me up that the same people refusing to wear masks etc because of the incredibly mild inconvenience are the same ones who like to hark back to the war "when the British were British and we just muddled on with it"

As for the Blitz Spirit, like every other national myth it is bolstered by a healthy dose of wishful thinking. Instances of looting etc were hardly unheard of in the aftermath of bombing raids. The Black Market was in full swing. Not to mention the (perfectly natural) tens of thousands of people who would flee in blind panic and terror to the nearest bit of countryside whenever the bombers were on their way. And like you say a decent portion of the country weren´t on the receiving end anyway.

And, at least in the case of Merseyside, the government made a purposeful decision to hide the extent of the bombings, damage and destruction from the rest of the country. So those getting bombed out of their homes and "muddling through" weren´t even being acknowledged as such.
Logged

Offline leroy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,751
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #707 on: Yesterday at 01:11:34 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on October 17, 2020, 04:49:32 PM
Exactly. It's a myth. Always has been. Yes, people banded together, but other aspects have been wiped from the national collective memory. I remember reading an interview from a social historian who wrote a book about the myth of the Blitz a few years ago. She noted how theft, looting, bribery and fraud (including what we would now class as white collar crimes) were rampant during it. Crime rates increased between 1939 and 1945. But it's been forgotten from the collective memory.

It's the same with every horrible truth in a cultures background.  Everyone wants to be the inheritors for all the perceived greatness whilst simultaneously minimising & rejecting all the horrible actions as someone else's responsibility.  It's not limited to them but it seems to run very deep in every conservative movement around the world that I've seen.  It makes me sick. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:13:37 PM by leroy »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,631
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #708 on: Yesterday at 01:23:34 PM »
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 01:11:34 PM
It's the same with every horrible truth in a cultures background.  Everyone wants to be the inheritors for all the perceived greatness whilst simultaneously minimising & rejecting all the horrible actions as someone else's responsibility.  It's not limited to them but it seems to run very deep in every conservative movement around the world that I've seen.  It makes me sick.

And there's Russians who still think Stalin was a sterling chap.

It's easy to distance yourself from the past, after a generation has passed.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #709 on: Yesterday at 06:42:10 PM »
What's the difference between a Australian type deal and a no deal? err gulp.splutter,
Why are you calling it a Australian type deal instead of a no deal.?  err gulp, splutter.
https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1318118951663161344
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #710 on: Yesterday at 06:55:11 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:42:10 PM
What's the difference between a Australian type deal and a no deal? err gulp.splutter,
Why are you calling it a Australian type deal instead of a no deal.?  err gulp, splutter.
https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1318118951663161344

Sophie Ridge yesterday on sky news to Gove; lets call a spade a spade shall we. An Australian deal is a no-deal.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,602
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #711 on: Yesterday at 08:17:37 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:37:19 AM
I'm not a big Andrew Marr fan, but when presented with the 'Australia deal', I loved his response of, 'So, like the Mongolia deal or the Afghanistan deal then'.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #712 on: Yesterday at 09:40:06 PM »
I under no circumstances would ever want or wish for anybody to lose their job due to Brexit, but if it does happen I at least hope they will be crystal clear about why its happened.

None of this changing market conditions, say its Brexit if thats the reason. Then people might start to realise the mistake they have made and might start getting through to people just how screwed we are. If Nissan shut up shop in Sunderland (which will be a disaster for that area) then I hope they come out and say Brexit was the cause.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,184
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #713 on: Yesterday at 09:44:48 PM »
Quote from: RobinHood on Yesterday at 09:40:06 PM
I under no circumstances would ever want or wish for anybody to lose their job due to Brexit, but if it does happen I at least hope they will be crystal clear about why its happened.

None of this changing market conditions, say its Brexit if thats the reason. Then people might start to realise the mistake they have made and might start getting through to people just how screwed we are. If Nissan shut up shop in Sunderland (which will be a disaster for that area) then I hope they come out and say Brexit was the cause.

They've been saying it for months:

Nissan warns Sunderland factory unsustainable after Brexit without EU trade deal

If no trade deal is reached, cars made in the UK and exported to the EU would be subject to a 10 per cent tariff

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/nissan-sunderland-plant-brexit-trade-deal-uk-eu-a9545851.html
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #714 on: Yesterday at 10:06:46 PM »
Quote from: RobinHood on Yesterday at 09:40:06 PM
I under no circumstances would ever want or wish for anybody to lose their job due to Brexit, but if it does happen I at least hope they will be crystal clear about why its happened.

None of this changing market conditions, say its Brexit if thats the reason. Then people might start to realise the mistake they have made and might start getting through to people just how screwed we are. If Nissan shut up shop in Sunderland (which will be a disaster for that area) then I hope they come out and say Brexit was the cause.
Yep, I would also like companies like Nissan etc to say they are closing UK operations and relocating as there UK operations have now become unviable. the Tories will no doubt argue Covid played a big part in all the UK company closures, they can hardly make that argument when companies announce they are relocating.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,450
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #715 on: Yesterday at 11:04:11 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:42:10 PM
What's the difference between a Australian type deal and a no deal? err gulp.splutter,
Why are you calling it a Australian type deal instead of a no deal.?  err gulp, splutter.
https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1318118951663161344
Ferrari is a right c*nt but he made Sharma look like a the bumbling pillock that he is. This 'Australian Deal' comes from Cummins presumably
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,450
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #716 on: Yesterday at 11:05:16 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:44:48 PM
They've been saying it for months:

Nissan warns Sunderland factory unsustainable after Brexit without EU trade deal

If no trade deal is reached, cars made in the UK and exported to the EU would be subject to a 10 per cent tariff

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/nissan-sunderland-plant-brexit-trade-deal-uk-eu-a9545851.html
bloody Nips siding with the krauts again, I mean who won the bloody war anyway!!!! 🙈
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,762
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #717 on: Yesterday at 11:36:24 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on October 16, 2020, 06:55:44 PM
I think fishing is even more basic than that. It appeals to "Island Nation" jingoism, the Royal Navy and the Cod Wars (which the UK lost).
You could understand the jingoism over fishing if the British people were voracious consumers of fish and seafood in general, they aren't, its baffling.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,709
Re: Brexit. the Con continues
« Reply #718 on: Yesterday at 11:55:29 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:36:24 PM
You could understand the jingoism over fishing if the British people were voracious consumers of fish and seafood in general, they aren't, its baffling.

The irony is that the fish the British like and eat (like cod and haddock) is actually caught outside British waters. The fish caught inside British waters is mostly exported, because the British palate doesn't agree with it.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 