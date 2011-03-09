Cynic in me thinks the fish are a cover story for the real issue of state aid. With controls out of the way Cummings et al can continue to rob the taxpayer



That's all it is, get the flag waving fuckwits onside over French boats catching our fishState aid wouldn't even be an issue if all the EU was concerned about was subsidies or bailing out failing companies etc, the state aid stuff that actually bothers the brexiteers concerns tax breaks, UK/Google, Ireland/Apple, Luxembourg/Fiat/Amazon and I think Starbucks are all cases that have fallen foul of state aid rules, the Ireland/Apple case was overturned by the ECJ earlier this year after Apple were ordered to pay £13b in owed tax back in 2016 but I think the EU commission have appealed that decision, I'm not sure what happened with the UK/Google thing, Google agreed a settlement of £130m for a 10 year period of tax avoidance which the EU wanted to investigate as possible illegal state aid but that was before the referendum and I've not read anything since, either way the EU state aid rules on tax breaks will more than likely be tightened up even more now that ATAD is in place, non of this applies to the WTO state aid rules or from what I can see in the proposed trade deal with Japan which is why this so called government will be happy to comply with them