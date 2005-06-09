.
Some 'Useful Links'
for following the football for the 2022/23 season. There is also a 'TL;DR / short & basic version' at the end of this post for tv, streams & highlights
info.Some of the 60+ stream sites listed in here may also be useful for sports other than football too... The Categories are... (sounds posh - but as there is a lot of info in here it is probably better to break it down & into a 'Mini-Index' to try and make it all easier to find - or avoid)
1 General Footy Sites
2 General Footy Podcasts
3 Media Broadcaster Links
4 Live Score Sites
5 RAWK's 'watching the game in the pub' guide
6 LFC themed Bars / Pubs / Cafes around the World
7 Generic Football Bars / Pubs / Cafes for watching the game around the UK & World
8 RAWK's Kodi / IPTV / Live Saturday 3pm TV games / Stream debates
9 Links for when and what channel the live game on tv is... (in the UK - or around the world)
10 Stream links
- a list of 60+ quality / reliable sites for many live streams
11 Match Highlights / Full Match Replays
/ Downloads
12 Useful Liverpool Twitter Pages - for goal videos, bit of skill, incidents, news, pre/post match interviews, etc
13 Useful Liverpool games / archive / media links
14 Other Liverpool Fan Forums
15 LFC News Aggregator / Rumour websites
16 Liverpool Women and some quality (hopefully) women's football websites
17 Team Twitters & RAWK Club Threads
18 Competitions and Football 'Authorities'
19 Football Tournaments - both UK & around the world; inc World Cups, Euros, UEFA comps, European footy, African footy, & South American footy...
20 Clubs, Players, and Managers...
21 The Current State Of Football...
22 Supporter Groups
23 Local(-ish) Team Twitters & some non-league info
24 TL;DR (too long - didn't read)
- the short and basic version of all the above... (mainly for watching the game on TV, via Streams or IPTV, and also Highlights etc)1 General Footy Sites:-
RAWK - 'Support RAWK
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315771.0
BBC - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Grauniad - www.theguardian.com/football
Independent - www.independent.co.uk/sport/football
EuroSport - www.eurosport.co.uk/football
Mirror - www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football
Yahoo UK - https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/football
FootballFilter - www.footballfilter.com
SoccerNews - www.soccernews.com
ESPN UK - www.espnfc.co.uk
Soccerway - http://uk.soccerway.com
Reddit - www.reddit.com/r/soccer
Football365 - www.football365.com
PlanetFootball - www.planetfootball.com
World Soccer - www.worldsoccer.com
FourFourTwo - www.fourfourtwo.com
Joe - www.joe.co.uk/sport/football
& https://twitter.com/SportsJOE_UK
When Saturday Comes - www.wsc.co.uk
& https://twitter.com/WSC_magazine
The Blizzard - www.theblizzard.co.uk
& https://twitter.com/blzzrd
In Bed With Maradona - http://inbedwithmaradona.com
& https://twitter.com/Inbedwimaradona
Caught Offside - www.caughtoffside.com
& https://twitter.com/caughtoffside
Back Page Football - http://backpagefootball.com
& https://twitter.com/bpfootball2 General Football Podcasts:-
James Richardson & Friends' 'The Totally Football Show' - www.thetotallyfootballshow.com
Guardian's 'Football Weekly' - www.theguardian.com/football/series/footballweekly
BBC Radio 5 Live 'Football Daily' - www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p02nrsln/episodes/downloads
ESPN FC - https://player.fm/series/espn-fc-1203986
The Game - https://player.fm/series/the-game-podcast-1302182
Second Captains - www.secondcaptains.com
Football Fives - www.footballfivespodcast.com
Not The Top 20 - https://soundcloud.com/ntt20pod
The Blizzard - https://player.fm/series/the-blizzard
The Offside Rule - https://offsiderulepodcast.com
The Football Ramble - http://thefootballramble.com
Football Writers Podcast - www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/mgvaj-3e356/Football+Writers+Podcast
BBC World Service's World Football - https://player.fm/series/world-football-1301482
The Terrace (Scottish football
) - http://terracepodcast.net3 Media / Broadcaster Links:-
A list of tv broadcasters around the world that show Premier League matches - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Premier_League_broadcasters
A list of tv broadcasters around the world that show Champions League matches - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_UEFA_Champions_League_broadcasters
A list of tv broadcasters around the world that show Europa League matches - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_UEFA_Europa_League_broadcasters
A list of tv broadcasters around the world that show FA Cup matches - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_FA_Cup_broadcasters
A list of tv broadcasters around the world that show League Cup matches - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Football_League_Cup_broadcasters
Sports TV & Radio broadcasting contracts in the UK - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sports_broadcasting_contracts_in_the_United_Kingdom
BBC Radio Merseyside link 1 - www.internetradiouk.com/bbc-merseyside
or www.radioplayer.co.uk
BBC 5 Live (radio
) - https://twitter.com/bbc5live
& http://www.bbc.co.uk/5live
BBC 5 Live Extra (radio
) - www.bbc.co.uk/5livesportsextra
Talksport Radio (there are shite and utter pricks - but also a UK radio rights holder for Premier League matches
) - https://talksport.com
BT Sport Football - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball
& http://sport.bt.com/football-01363810438492
Sly Sport Football - https://twitter.com/SkyFootball
& www.skysports.com/football
& http://www.skysports.com/watch/tv-guide
Amazon Sport - https://twitter.com/primevideosport
& www.amazon.co.uk/b?node=16446617031
BBC Match Of The Day - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD
& www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b007t9y1
ITV Football - https://twitter.com/itvfootball
& www.itv.com/news/topic/football
Channel 4 Sport - https://twitter.com/C4Sport
& www.channel4.com/categories/sport
Football on Channel 5 - https://twitter.com/FootballOn5
& www.channel5.com/show/football
EuroSport UK - http://www.eurosport.co.uk/
& https://twitter.com/eurosport_uk
& www.eurosport.co.uk/watch-eurosport.shtml#watch-schedule__wrapper
FreeSport - www.freesports.tv
& https://twitter.com/FreeSportsUK
: FreeSport live footy match tv guide - www.freesports.tv/our-sports/football.html
Premier Sports - www.premiersports.com
& https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV
Eleven Sport - https://twitter.com/elevensports_uk
& www.elevensports.uk
EIR Sport (Ireland
) - www.eirsport.ie
& https://twitter.com/eirSport
Quest TV channel (shows EFL match highlights)
- www.questod.co.uk/show/efl-on-quest
: https://twitter.com/questtv
LFC TV Channel (listings
) - www.liverpoolfc.com/video/live/live-tv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTV
Is it time to review the Saturday 3pm "Blackout" on live TV games in the UK? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344107.0
Premier League trying to fight streaming, can the war be won? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335171.0
Who is the best commentator/pundit? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340523.0
Football 'bantz' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346066.0
BBC's Match Of The Day - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329380.0
ITV's Football coverage - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=285101.0
Sky Sports - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=277915.0
BT Sport - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305683.0
Amazon win Premier League package from 2019 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340369
PL / Clubs charging £15 a game via PPV (in a pandemic + matches without fans)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=277915.msg17398529#msg173985294 Live Score Sites
(often including fixtures, results and tables etc
):-www.flashscores.co.uk (including line-ups and in-match commentary) www.livescore.com (including line-ups and in-match commentary)www.whoscored.com/LiveScores (heat-maps, chalkboards, with occasional streams)www.soccer24.com (with betting odds) www.sofascore.com (with betting odds)5 RAWK's 'watching the game in the pub' guide threads:-
'Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=262676.0
'LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=158834.0
'Wembley - Before, During and After: Recommendations' (Pubs/Bars from 2016
) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=326144.0
'Guide to watching Liverpool around the world' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=120287.06 LFC themed Bars / Pubs / Cafes around the World:-
Shankly's Bar, Salou in Spain
- www.facebook.com/ShanklysSalou1892
Anfield Bar, Gouves in Crete
- http://businessgroup.gr/anfield-bar-gouves-crete
Liver Bird Cafe, Kamari in Greece
- www.facebook.com/pages/Liverbird-Santorini/340645779347755
Anfield Bar, Marmaris in Turkey
- https://en-gb.facebook.com/pages/Anfield-Bar/123248394420270
Liverpool Pub, Atakum in Turkey
- https://en-gb.facebook.com/liverpoolpub55
Anfield Cafe, Surat Thani in Thailand
- www.facebook.com/Anfield-Cafe-Suratthani-1481072458875670
Anfield Cafe, Phucket in Thailand
- www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restaurant_Review-g2315818-d7707011-Reviews-Anfield_Cafe-Talat_Yai_Phuket_Town_Phuket.html
Red Lion Pub, Vienna in Austria
- www.facebook.com/The-Red-Lion-Vienna-397136588831
& http://www.redlion-vienna.at
Shankly's Pub, Mostar in Bosnia
- www.facebook.com/shanklys.pub.mostar
The Dugout, Bangalore in India
- www.facebook.com/pages/Dugout/192816114087396
Carragher's, New York in the US
- http://carraghersnyc.com
You'll Never Watch Alone website (useful for finding info for groups of fans watching the game
) - www.ynwatcha.com
& www.facebook.com/YNWatchA
LFC's Official Supporters Clubs list (useful for finding info for groups of fans watching the game
) - www.liverpoolfc.com/fans/lfc-official-supporters-clubs7 Generic Football Bars / Pubs / Cafes for watching the game around the UK & World:-www.livesoccertv.com/pubswww.soccerbars.comwww.matchpint.co.ukwww.findpubsport.comhttp://corner.inapub.co.ukhttps://pubfinder.sky.comhttp://sport.bt.com/pub-finder-01363814579409
The WSOTP Soccer Pub Atlas (for the US
) - www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1rx_OpXAouAMZjtOOBimbxAdgD6c&hl=en&ll=38.14541406057807%2C-114.03758349999998&z=4
Soccer Pub Atlas (for the US & Canada
) - https://wrongsideofthepond.com/wsotp-soccer-pub-atlaswww.tripadvisor.co.uk
- always worth a go for checking specific destinations to see if/where a local bar is showing the gamewww.travelrepublic.co.uk/v2
- always worth a go for checking specific destinations to see if/where a local bar is showing the game8 RAWK's Kodi / IPTV / Live Saturday 3pm TV games / Stream debate & info threads (& VPN info):-
IPTV - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329496.0
Cable/sat tv boxes - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=268203.0
Kodi / XBMC - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=253620.0
Amazon Fire Stick - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322045.0
SM on the QT - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335951.0
VPN - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321229.msg16191764#msg16191764
'Premier League trying to fight streaming, can the war be won?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335171.0
'Is it time to review the Saturday 3pm "Blackout" on live TV games in the UK?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344107.09 Links for when and what channel the live game on TV is... (for the UK and around the world)[/color]
:-www.live-footballontv.com
- search for live matches on UK TV
; search via team, competition, country, tv channel, and more...
List of live matches to be shown on UK TV
in the coming weeks 1 - www.live-footballontv.com
: www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html
List of live matches to be shown on UK TV
in the coming weeks 2 - www.footballonuktv.com
List of live matches to be shown on the LFC TV
channel - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html
List of live matches shown on TV around the world
in the coming weeks 1 (great for IPTV / streams
) - www.livesoccertv.com
& www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool
List of live matches shown on TV around the world
in the coming weeks 2 (great for IPTV / streams
) - http://liveonsat.com/los.soc_br_eng_ALL.php
4pool's 'FAO : US Reds - tv info
' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133473.0
LFC fixtures for the current season (includes UK TV channel coverage
) - www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022
LFC TV channel listings (for repeat showings of full matches and highlights etc
) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTV10 Stream Links
: many 'better' / stable links appear around 30 mins before kick off : scroll down the linked website to find the game you want to watch:-MikaelLFC's
superb 'Is the next Liverpool match on tv/radio/stream anywhere?
' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.0
RAWK's VPN
thread (for help & info)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321229.msg16191764#msg16191764https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (for Liverpool matches only; streams appear around 15-30 minutes before kick off)https://redi1.soccerstreams.nethttps://redditz.soccerstreamlinks.comhttps://totalsportek.prowww.totalsportek.comhttps://redi1.footybite.cchttps://footybite.tohttp://www.redditsoccerstreams.tvhttps://redditsoccerstreams.apphttp://kb.freestreams-live1.comhttps://daddylive.euhttps://4stream.gg/b/football.htmlhttps://www.vipboxtv.sk/football-streamhttps://mamahd.besthttp://motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtureshttp://hockeyweb.live/schedulehttp://www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streamshttps://elixx.xyzhttps://nizarstream.comhttps://mhdtvworld.xyz/channel/sportshttps://www.ronaldo7.net/video/watch-football-live.htmlhttp://atdhe.ushttps://www.arenavision.runhttps://www.batmanstream.org/soccer-football-streamhttp://bilasport.streamhttps://blacktiesports.nethttp://buffstreamz.xyzhttp://cricfree.orghttp://www.cyfostreams.comhttps://draculastream.org/soccerhttp://dubznetwork.comhttps://wwww.eplsite.footballhttp://firstsrows.nethttp://xn--firstrowsport-8xe.euhttp://freestreams-live1.comhttp://goatd.mehttp://www.hesgoal.comhttps://hesgoal.prohttps://www.jokerlivestream.nethttp://live.harleyquinnwidget.livehttps://matchtime.co/category/soccer-streamshttp://mygoaltv.com/football-19http://myfeed2all.siteunblocked.infohttp://www.myp2p.biz/soccerwww.nontonmotogp.com/live-streaming-motogphttps://www.pawastreams.live/category/soccer-streamshttp://p2pstreams.live/soccer-streamshttps://tv.puresoul.livehttp://www.releasesky.comhttp://ripple.is/soccerhttp://www.rojadirectatv.tvhttps://ww.soccer24hd.com/home.htmlhttps://www.socolive.prohttp://sportlemons.com/soccerhttp://sportsnest.co/category/soccerhttp://www.sportp2p.comhttp://sportstream.tvhttps://sportv.wshttp://www.streams2watch.eu/soccerhttps://www.stream2watch.wshttps://stream-sports.orghttps://techoreels.com/schedule/soccerstreamshttp://www.tenorsky.comhttps://totalsportek.onlinehttps://uhdstreams.blogspot.comhttps://www.viprow.me/sports-football-onlinehttps://www.yuyanlive.tv/match.htmlhttps://livesport.ws (mainly acestreams, occasionally some sopcast, and some web-based streams)https://www.pimpletv.ru^ any web-based streams are for devices with Windows operating systems - if they work on apple or android products it is just a bonus.Some of the above stream sites may also be useful for others sports too...11 Match Highlights / Full Match Replays / Downloads
will likely appear on a few of these sites:-
RAWK's own 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
' - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0
A Mini-Index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlightshttps://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-highlights
- LFCGlobe.co.uk Match Highlights Page (for Liverpool matches only)https://soccercatch.com
/ https://soccercatch.com/teams/8/liverpool (and then select the match link - then click on 'media')https://hdmatches.netwww.footballorgin.com http://ourmatch.mewww.yoursoccerdose.comhttp://hoofoot.comhttp://highlightsfootball.comhttps://highlightssoccerhd.comwww.soccerhighlights.nethttps://footyfull.comwww.timesoccer.nethttps://us.fullmatchsports.co http://sport-video.org.uawww.reddit.com/r/soccer (usually has latest the goal videos, incidents, bits of skill, saves, red cards, funny moments, news etc)www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC
- for many great links to videos, highlights, full match replays, snippets etcwww.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights (usually includes post-match interviews & analysis, MOTDs, MNFs, FNFs etc)www.reddit.com/r/footballdownload (downloads of the game - many re-direct to highlight websites linked above. Also has a useful search function)www.reddit.com/r/fullmatch (full match videos - mainly older games)www.reddit.com/r/fullmatchesonyoutube (full matches on youtube - mainly older games)www.reddit.com/r/liverpoolfcmedia
- for links to videos, interviews, replays, snippets, etc (mainly older games)www.youtube.com/user/LiverpoolFC/videos
- LFC
youtube channel; features 2 minute highlights of most matcheswww.youtube.com/user/BTSportOfficial/videos
- BT Sport
youtube channelhttp://sport.bt.com/football-01363810438492
- BT Sport
website video page www.youtube.com/channel/UCNAf1k0yIjyGu3k9BwAg3lg/videos
- Sky Sports
youtube channelwww.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football
- Sky Sports
website video page www.youtube.com/c/AmazonPrimeVideoSport/videos
- Amazon Prime Video Sportwww.youtube.com/user/UEFA/videos
- UEFA
youtube channel www.youtube.com/user/FIFATV
- FIFA
youtube channel www.youtube.com/user/TheFootballLeague/videos
- EFL
youtube channelwww.youtube.com/user/thefacup
- FA Cup
youtube channel
RAWK's 'Match Of The Day' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329380.0
& https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD
& www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b007t9y112 Useful Twitters for goal videos, bit of skill, incidents, news, pre/post match interviews, etc:-https://twitter.com/LFCVinehttps://twitter.com/LFCFansCornerhttps://twitter.com/thisisanfield
& https://www.youtube.com/user/ThisIsAnfieldcom/videos
& http://www.thisisanfield.comhttps://twitter.com/propagandaphotohttps://twitter.com/empireofthekophttps://twitter.com/RAOTLLhttps://twitter.com/theliverpoolwayhttps://twitter.com/SpionKop1906https://twitter.com/LFCrounduphttps://twitter.com/LiverpoolFFhttps://twitter.com/LFC_360https://twitter.com/TheKopHQhttps://twitter.com/LFCTShttps://twitter.com/LFCphotohttps://twitter.com/TheRedmenTVhttps://www.facebook.com/IFLLiverpoolhttps://twitter.com/LivEchoLFCwww.reddit.com/r/soccer/new (goals / incidents etc are posted within seconds - the site has a useful search function too)www.liverpoolfc.com/fans/social-media/lfc-twitter
(list of club and player twitter links etc
)13 Useful Liverpool FC game / archive / media links:-
LFC TV channel listings - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
& https://twitter.com/LFCTV
List of live matches to be shown on the LFC TV
channel - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.htmlwww.lfchistory.net
(superb info, stats, and archive website for near-on every LFC match ever played
) www.lfcstats.co.uk
(top info and archive site
)www.facebook.com/UnofficialLFCMuseum
(great online museum site for all things LFC
)www.11v11.com/teams/liverpool/tab/11v11.com
(quality match info and stats site
)www.soccer-blogger.com/?s=liverpool
(links to goal videos and match info
)www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos
(lots of old classic games - superb site
)
A Mini-Index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
The Anfield Index (podcasts and more
) - www.anfieldindex.com
: https://twitter.com/AnfieldIndex
The Anfield Talk (podcasts & more
) - http://theanfieldtalk.com
: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk
The Anfield Wrap (podcasts and more - some podcasts on TAW require monthly subscription
) - www.theanfieldwrap.com
: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap
'Loan Watch' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323673.0
'Youth and Under 23 Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=204689.0
'LFC 2022/2023 season in pictures' - ?
'LFC 2021/2022 season in pictures' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349234.0
'LFC 2020/2021 season in pictures' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345813.0
'LFC 2019/2020 season in pictures' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343262.0
'Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=198423.0
LFC 'Pre-Season 2022/23 Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18405364#msg18405364
LFC '2022/2023 Fixtures' Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352643.0
LFC 'Results Comparison Thread 2022-23' - ?
LFC 'The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23' - ?14 Other LFC Forums:-www.liverpoolway.co.ukwww.raotl.co.ukwww.ynwa.tvwww.sixcrazyminutes.comwww.lfcreds.comwww.est1892.co.uk/forumshttps://forums.thisisanfield.comwww.theanfieldbootroom.co.ukhttp://forums.lfconline.co.ukwww.irishkop.comwww.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC15 LFC News Aggregator / Rumour websites:- www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/Premier+League/Liverpoolwww.lfclive.nethttps://walkon.comhttp://koplive.comhttp://liverpool-rumours.co.ukwww.liverpoolfc.com/newswww.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC16 Liverpool Women FC and some quality (hopefully) women's football websites:-
Liverpool Women FC - http://women.liverpoolfc.com
: https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW
: www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFCW
RAWK's 'Liverpool Women FC' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=278911.0
WSL & FA - www.fawsl.com
: https://twitter.com/fawsl
: www.facebook.com/FAWSL
: www.thefa.com/womens-girls-football
& https://womenscompetitions.thefa.com
City Of Liverpool Ladies - https://twitter.com/lpoolcityladies
& www.colfc.co.uk/ladies
'Womens football' thread in the General Football
forum - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=141605.0
2019 Women's World Cup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343060.0
2015 Women's World Cup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=318669.msg13442967#msg13442967
2011 Women's World Cup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=277305.msg8859691#msg8859691
2007 Women's World Cup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=192671.msg3357265#msg3357265
Misc ladies footy websites - www.womenssoccerunited.com
: https://shekicks.net
: www.womenssoccerscene.co.uk
: www.femalesoccer.net
: www.wwfshow.com/
: http://futbolita.com
: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/womens
: www.thefa.com/play-football
: www.thisgirlcan.co.uk/activities/football17 Team Twitters & RAWK Club Threads:-
Arsenal - https://twitter.com/arsenal
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=226802.0
Aston Villa - https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327171.0
Bournemouth - https://twitter.com/afcbournemouth
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=320955.0
Brentford - https://twitter.com/BrentfordFC
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=178452
Brighton & Hove Albion - https://twitter.com/OfficialBHAFC
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342851.0
Chelsea - https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308183.0
Crystal Palace - https://twitter.com/CPFC
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347818.0
Everton - https://twitter.com/Everton
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342698.0
Fulham - https://twitter.com/FulhamFC
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341503.msg16328073
Leicester City - https://twitter.com/LCFC
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342243.0
Leeds Utd - https://twitter.com/LUFC
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345633.msg17256392#msg17256392
Liverpool - https://twitter.com/LFC
Manchester City - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=274792.0
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344681.0
Manchester United - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335811.0
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344488.0
Newcastle United - https://twitter.com/NUFC
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=282654.0
Nottingham Forest - https://twitter.com/NFFC
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=295467.0
Southampton - https://twitter.com/SouthamptonFC
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308004.0
Tottenham Hotspur - https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314337.0
West Ham United - https://twitter.com/WestHamUtd
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=275218.0
Wolves - https://twitter.com/Wolves
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342846.0
Bolton Wanderers - https://twitter.com/OfficialBWFC
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=324585.0
Huddersfield Town - https://twitter.com/htafcdotcom
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335710.0
Norwich - https://twitter.com/NorwichCityFC
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349273.msg17960055
Sheffield Utd - https://twitter.com/SUFC_tweets
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=258156
(?)
Sunderland - https://twitter.com/SunderlandAFC
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322545.0
Tranmere Rovers - https://twitter.com/TranmereRovers
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=274420.0
Watford - https://twitter.com/WatfordFC
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327695.0
West Bromwich Albion - https://twitter.com/WBA
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=299749.0
Wrexham - https://twitter.com/Wrexham_AFC
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=268540.0
England - https://twitter.com/England
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330009 ('Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher' thread)
Liverpool fans that support England in Internationals - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340219.0
Scotland - https://twitter.com/ScottishFA
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314919.0
Wales - https://twitter.com/FAWales
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=116997.0
Northern Ireland - https://twitter.com/NorthernIreland
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308511.0
Republic Of Ireland - https://twitter.com/FAIreland
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=297026.0
Argentina - https://twitter.com/Argentina
Belgium - https://twitter.com/belgianfootball
Brazil - https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol
:
Cameroon - www.facebook.com/federationcamerounaisedefootball
Chile - https://twitter.com/LaRoja
Egypt - https://twitter.com/pharaohs
& https://twitter.com/EFA
France - https://twitter.com/equipedefrance
Germany - https://twitter.com/dfb_team
Guinea - http://www.feguifoot.com/feguifoot
Italy - https://twitter.com/azzurri
Netherlands - https://twitter.com/KNVB
Portugal - https://twitter.com/selecaoportugal
Spain - https://twitter.com/sefutbol
Switzerland - https://twitter.com/SFV_ASF
Uruguay - https://twitter.com/Uruguay18 Competitions and Football 'Authorities':-
The Premier League - https://twitter.com/premierleague
& www.premierleague.com
The FA Cup - https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup
& www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup
The League Cup - https://twitter.com/EFLCup
& http://cup.efl.com
The Champions League - https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague
& www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague
The Europa League - https://twitter.com/EuropaLeague
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague
The Football League - https://twitter.com/SkyBetChamp
& https://twitter.com/SkyBetLeagueOne
& https://twitter.com/SkyBetLeagueTwo
The National League (non-league
) : levels 5 & 6 - https://twitter.com/TheNationalLge
& www.footballconference.co.uk
Wiki Non-League - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-League_football
& www.fansfocus.com
The Football Foundation - https://twitter.com/FootballFoundtn
& www.footballfoundation.org.uk
The Football League - https://twitter.com/EFL
& www.efl.com
The Football Association - https://twitter.com/fa
& www.thefa.com
UEFA (Europe
) - https://twitter.com/UEFAcom
& www.uefa.com
CONMEBOL (South America
) - https://twitter.com/CONMEBOL
& www.conmebol.com/en
CAF (Africa
) - https://twitter.com/CAF_Online
& http://cafonline.com
CONCACAF (North & Central America, & The Caribbean
) - https://twitter.com/CONCACAF
& www.concacaf.com
AFC (Asia
) - https://twitter.com/theafcdotcom
& www.the-afc.com
OFC (Oceania
) - https://twitter.com/ofcfootball
& www.oceaniafootball.com/ofc
FIFA - https://twitter.com/FIFAcom
& www.fifa.com
IFAB (basically the lawmakers of football
) - https://twitter.com/TheIFAB
& www.theifab.com/home19 Football Tournaments - both UK & around the world; inc World Cups, Euros, UEFA comps, European footy, African footy, & South American footy:-
Champions League 2021/2022 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349214.0
Champions League 2020/2021 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346277.0
Champions League 2019/2020 resumption thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344795.0
Europa League 2021/2022 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345944.0
Europa League 2020/2021 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345944.0
Europa League 2019/2020 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343655.0
Europa Conference League - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347753
English Championship (EFL
) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340718.0
The FA Cup thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347699.0
Is the FA Cup 'Magical'? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346984.0
The League Cup (League Cup thing
) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349130.0See Category #23 for non-league info threads
Australia / A-League - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=232294.0
England national football team thread; or as close to it - aka 'Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher
' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330009.0
France / Ligue 1 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336087.0
Germany / Bundesliga - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322416.0
Italy / Serie A - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336228.0
Italian football in the 90s - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=285357.0
J League (Japan)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347075.0
Netherlands / Eredivisie - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=286776.0
Portuguese Football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315974.0
Scotland / The Meh Scottish Football Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314919.0
Spanish Football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329464.0
USA / MLS - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=216785.0
Welsh Football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=116997.0
Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347890.0
International Watch (Liverpool players away with their countries)
thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342422.0
Releasing players for internationals (COVID-era thread for Liverpool players)
thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346217.0
UEFA Euros 2020 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=295123.0
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343037.0
UEFA Euros 2020 (2021)
'Fixtures, Results, & Highlights' info post - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348807.msg17798586#msg17798586
UEFA Euros 2020: The Final - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348934.msg17854038#msg17854038
UEFA Nations League thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=338900
EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=338900
UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25 thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347577.0
Platini: Resigns - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327626
& Platini: Arrested - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343151
Financial Fair Play: developments in here (aka 'UEFA / Ceferin / Al Khelaifi / Sportwashing' thread)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=297245.0
2022 CL Final in Paris: Liverpool vs Real Madrid match thread (re off the pitch events)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352599.0
Paris (the off-field events of the 2022 Champions League Final)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352606.0
African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329633.0 (2021 AFCON starts on Page 12 of the linked thread)
2019 Africa Cup of Nations - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343175.0
South American Football - Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294642.0
[World Cup 2022] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345962.0 (with links to other South American footy & past WCQ threads on RAWK)
[World Cup 2018] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323382
Copa America 2021 thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347696.0 (with links to many other South American footy & past Copa America threads on RAWK)
Copa America 2019 thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343127.0
'2018 & 2022 FIFA World Cups - Russia and Qatar. The Garcia Report...' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267113.0
'World Cup 2022 : Qatar' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.0
'America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 World Cup' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340414.0
'FIFA wants a World Cup every two years' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349176.0
'Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341515.0
'FIFA Investigated by FBI' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321490.0
'FIFA & Blatter' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314602.0
Classic Football Games (youtube videos of)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=317936.msg13407288#msg13407288
Classic Football Pictures & Clips: 1860 to 2000 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302346.0
Old School Panini - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=300338.0
The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329144.0
Non-LFC Goals you remember really well - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347716.0
Your favourite and least favourite stadiums - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302830.0
The little things that annoy you in football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352551.0
The little things that you love about football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352711.0
Greatest World Cup Moment? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250295.0 (with info and videos from all past World Cups)
Your favourite World Cup goal - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314103.msg12828067#msg12828067
Worst ever performance by a player at the World Cup? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=128392.30
Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=117059.msg1899189
Brazil 4-1 Italy : 1970 World Cup - The best International side ever? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=237937.msg17602031#msg17602031
Spain '82 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254153.0
Mexico '86 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=253812.msg6629277#msg6629277
Italia '90 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249256.msg6245296
& https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345428.0
World Cup '90: 25 Years On - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321703.msg13916444#msg13916444
USA '94 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249814.0
France '98 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=248571.0
Japan & South Korea '02 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250045.msg6310472
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352275
Germany '06 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250691.020 Clubs, Players & Managers:-
Clubs/Fans We've Always Got On With - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=265852.0
Barcelona thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=286922.0
Real Madrid thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315835.0
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349316.0
Atletico Madrid - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309157.0
AC Milan - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336019.0
Inter (Calciopoli)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=255997.0
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=220533.0
Roma - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=339901.0
Bayern Munich - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322705.0
Dortmund - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=298357.0
Borussia Moenchengladbach fans - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337659
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=208332.0
FC St Pauli - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=272361.0
&
Ajax - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=272099.0
Benfica - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342261
Olympique de Marseille - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=192028
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=273412.0
Celtic - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=166739.0
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=160577.0
Red Star Belgrade - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=273063.msg8427761
Red Star FC (Paris)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336087.msg17894772#msg17894772
Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224257.0
& https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFC1915 http://liverpoolfc.com.uy
Lionel Messi - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=255148.0
Ronaldo (Plastic)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259954.0
The Real Ronaldo - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=285250.0
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254350.msg6661447
Maradona - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302515.0
& Maradona Visits Melwood: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=231694
Pele - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=303945
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267818
Socrates (RIP thread)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279970.msg15732805#msg15732805
Carlos Alberto (RIP thread)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330232.0
Cruyff (RIP thread)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=326874.0
Paolo Rossi (RIP thread)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346610.0
Franco Baresi - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=178329.0
Paulo Maldini - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=223086.0
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=174983.0
Javier Zanetti - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309834.0
Romario - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309177.0
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=218384.0
Roberto Baggio - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=240052.0
Zidane - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=131876.0
Robert Lewandowski - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294533.0
Michael Laudrup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=71518.0
Ronaldinho - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=215719.0
Andres Iniesta - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=274471.0
Xavi - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=242955.0
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133632.0
Sergio Ramos - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=197879.0
Death of the libero - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=240655.0
Players Who Made Their Shirt Numbers Famous - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340556.0
Modern Football "Legends" - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=313369.0
Players with names that just look and sound great - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=301903.0
Your personal favourite players... ever - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=338469.0
Over-rated and Under-rated Players - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=339328.0
Most underrated footballers (excluding Liverpool players)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343124.0
a post listing some of the Rafa Benítez threads on RAWK
down the years - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.msg17823686#msg17823686
Footy manager merry-go-round thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347764.0
Rafa Benitez / Newcastle thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=282654.0
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.0
Brendan Rodgers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327758.0
Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336545.0
Stevie Gerrard; The Manager Watch - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340613.0
Colin Wanker - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=242572.0
Sam Allardyce - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=328965.0
& Retirement: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347672.0
Harry Redknapp - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294425.0
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=236313.0
Tony Pulis - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305991.0
Mick McCarthy - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=286670.0
Mourinho - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=266932
Arsene Wenger - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=216831
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=241916
Alex Ferguson - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=301458
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=297460.0
Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=292744.0
Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330009.0
Gordon Taylor (PFA)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=286413.021 The Current State Of Football:-
VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? (2017)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335930.0
What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this? (2021)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347066.0
Proposed Football Rule Changes (2022)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352637.0
Safe Standing thread (2013 to present; in the 'Anfield Stadium' forum)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302578.0
Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=269036.0
Doping In Sport... - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=295375.0
Racism in Football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341671.0
Sexism in/around Football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348948.0
Gay Footballers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336281.0
The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport... (2020)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344973.0
How are you coping with not going (the game; in the COVID era) (2020)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346052.0
No to the 39th game. (2010)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=266038.0
Financial Fair Play: developments in here (aka 'UEFA / Ceferin / Al Khelaifi / Sportwashing' thread)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=297245.0
Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021 (2018 thread)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341434.0
A European Super League: The future of football? (2019)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342185.0
Liverpool and Manchester Utd in bombshell talks to join European Premier League (2020)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346289.0
Project Big Picture (2020)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346248.0
Breakaway Super League... The Times / Not quite so 'Super' League (2021)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347572.0
ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts (2021)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347588.0
UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats: for 2024/25 (2021 thread)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347577.0
Champions League changes approved (2022 thread)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352280.0
'Walking away from Liverpool FC.... From Football itself....' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=214282
'had enough of football?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=227882.0
'Is Football Really Broken?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344752.0
'Are you enjoying it?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330327.0
'Falling out of love with football: a fans lament' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345787.0
'AGAINST MOD£RN FOOTBALL: A Complaint against Premier League Ticket Prices' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=261943.0
FA Faces Motion Of "No Confidence" Debate In Parliament (2017)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=334690.0
'Fan Welfare & Campaigns' - RAWK site section - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=16.0
Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights thread (2021)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347594.0
Spirit of Shankly thread (2010)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259408.0
A Reflection on the Liverpool Empire - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337797.0
Left Wing Liverpool & The Politics Of Our Club - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=255846.0
Left Wing...Right Wing....eh? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322208.0
Can a Liverpool supporter be a Tory/right wing? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335334.0
Shankly's socialism shines through once more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=265825.msg
Guardian article about the Premiership and Socialism - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=173887
New Banner Ideas - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=56008.0
We're Not English We Are Scouse - Club vs Country - Where Do You Stand? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=304545.0
We are Not English, We Are Scouse Why Liverpool boo the anthem - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352556.0
David Squires: Football cartoonist - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335113.0
Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too! - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=198423.0
Footy Quiz thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=272511.0
Half Price Hooligans - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=316584.0
Ultras around the world - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305165.0
The 90's - peak footy? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345347.0
Football facts that dont seem real - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346769.0
Your Football "Theories" - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346337.0
The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349162.022 Supporter Groups
:-Spirit Of Shankly
- https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly
: www.facebook.com/spiritofshankly
: https://spiritofshankly.com
Spirit of Shankly thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259408.0
Football Supporters Association (FSA
) - https://thefsa.org.uk
& https://twitter.com/WeAreTheFSA
Supporters Direct - https://supporters-direct.org
& https://twitter.com/SuppDirect
Kick It Out - www.kickitout.org
& https://twitter.com/kickitout
Level Playing Field - www.levelplayingfield.org.uk
& https://twitter.com/lpftweets
Centre for Access to Football in Europe (CAFE
) - www.cafefootball.eu
& https://twitter.com/cafefootball
British Deaf Football - http://britishdeaffootball.com
& https://twitter.com/GB_DeafFootball
LFC Disabled Supporters Association - www.liverpoolfc.com/fans/ldsa/ldsa-home
& www.facebook.com/lfcdsaFans Supporting Foodbanks
- https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks
: www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks
: https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years
Against Modern Football - www.againstmodernfootball.com
Stand Against Modern Football - www.standamf.com
& https://twitter.com/STANDfanzine
Supporters Not Customers - https://supportersnotcustomers.com
Because It's Much More Important Than That - https://nigewritesfootball.wordpress.com
SaveGrassRootsFooty - https://twitter.com/savegrassroots
ChangeFIFA - https://twitter.com/changeFIFA23 Local(-ish) Team Twitters & some non-league info:-
Non-League Football thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=283292.0
City Of Liverpool FC thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323262.0
Bootle - https://twitter.com/Bootle_FC
Cammel Laird 1907 - https://twitter.com/cammelllairdfc
City Of Liverpool FC - https://twitter.com/CityofLpoolFC
& https://twitter.com/COLFCMatchDay
Litherland REMCYA - https://twitter.com/RemycaUtd
AFC Liverpool - https://twitter.com/AFCLiverpool
Marine - https://twitter.com/MarineAFC
Prescot Cables - https://twitter.com/PrescotCablesFC
Runcorn Linnets - https://twitter.com/RuncornLinnets
Runcorn Town - https://twitter.com/RuncornTown
Southport - https://twitter.com/southport_fc
Tranmere Rovers - https://twitter.com/tranmererovers
Liverpool County FA - https://twitter.com/Liverpool_CFA
& www.liverpoolfa.com
National League (Vanarama
) : levels 5 & 6 - www.thenationalleague.org.uk
& https://twitter.com/TheNationalLge
Northern Premier League : levels 7 & 8 - https://twitter.com/evostikleague
& https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northern_Premier_League
North West Counties Football League (NWCFL
) : levels 9 & 10 - https://twitter.com/nwcfl
& https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_West_Counties_Football_Leaguehttps://twitter.com/NonLeaguePaperhttps://twitter.com/nonleagueshowhttps://twitter.com/NonLeagueNewshttps://twitter.com/NonLeagueCrowdhttps://theballisround.co.uk
& https://twitter.com/theballisroundwww.tonykempster.co.uk (RIP)www.nonleaguedaily.comwww.fansfocus.com24 TL;DR (too long - didn't read)
- the short and basic version of all the above; for info on matches shown live on tv
, streams
, and also highlights
& replays
...
The short & basic version of all that above
- whether it's for following Liverpool, other domestic footy, UK, European, World & International games & competitions, is...
Liverpool FC's 2022/23 Fixtures & Results
Page (with UK TV info)
- www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022Live Scores
(includes fixtures, results, tables, line-ups, and in-game text comms
) - www.flashscores.co.uk
: www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwfLive Football on UK TV
- www.live-footballontv.com
: www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html
: www.footballonuktv.com
: www.wheresthematch.com
List of live matches to be shown on the LFC TV
channel - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.htmlLive Football on TV around the world
(+ great for IPTV, radio, comms, etc
) - www.livesoccertv.com
: www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool
: http://liveonsat.comStreams
& Acestream
link sites:-https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (for Liverpool matches only; streams appear around 15-30 minutes before kick off)https://redi1.soccerstreams.nethttps://redditz.soccerstreamlinks.comhttps://totalsportek.prowww.totalsportek.comhttps://redi1.footybite.cchttps://footybite.tohttp://www.redditsoccerstreams.tvhttps://redditsoccerstreams.apphttp://kb.freestreams-live1.comhttps://daddylive.euhttps://4stream.gg/b/football.htmlhttps://www.vipboxtv.sk/football-streamhttps://mamahd.besthttp://motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtureshttp://hockeyweb.live/schedulehttp://www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streamshttps://elixx.xyzhttps://nizarstream.comhttps://mhdtvworld.xyz/channel/sportshttps://www.ronaldo7.net/video/watch-football-live.htmlhttp://atdhe.ushttps://www.arenavision.runhttps://www.batmanstream.org/soccer-football-streamhttp://bilasport.streamhttps://blacktiesports.nethttp://buffstreamz.xyzhttp://cricfree.org/streaminghttp://www.cyfostreams.comhttps://draculastream.org/soccerhttp://dubznetwork.comhttps://wwww.eplsite.footballhttp://firstsrows.nethttp://xn--firstrowsport-8xe.euhttp://freestreams-live1.comhttp://goatd.mehttp://www.hesgoal.comhttps://hesgoal.prohttps://www.jokerlivestream.nethttp://live.harleyquinnwidget.livehttps://matchtime.co/category/soccer-streamshttp://mygoaltv.com/football-19http://myfeed2all.siteunblocked.infohttp://www.myp2p.biz/soccerwww.nontonmotogp.com/live-streaming-motogphttp://www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streamshttps://www.pawastreams.live/category/soccer-streamshttp://p2pstreams.live/soccer-streamshttps://tv.puresoul.livehttp://www.releasesky.comhttp://ripple.is/soccerhttp://www.rojadirectatv.tvhttps://ww.soccer24hd.com/home.htmlhttps://www.socolive.prohttp://sportlemons.com/soccerhttp://sportsnest.co/category/soccerhttp://www.sportp2p.comhttp://sportstream.tvhttps://sportv.wshttp://www.streams2watch.eu/soccerhttps://www.stream2watch.wshttps://stream-sports.orghttps://techoreels.com/schedule/soccerstreamshttp://www.tenorsky.comhttps://totalsportek.onlinehttps://uhdstreams.blogspot.comhttps://www.viprow.me/sports-football-onlinehttps://www.yuyanlive.tv/match.htmlhttps://livesport.ws (mainly acestreams, occasionally some sopcast, and some web-based streams)https://www.pimpletv.ru^ any web-based streams are for devices with Windows operating systems - if they work on apple or android products etc... it is just a bonus.
RAWK's VPN
thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321229.msg16191764#msg16191764
Rawk's Kodi
threads - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=253620.0
& www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335951.0
Rawk's IPTV
thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329496.0Latest Goal Videos
(plus incidents, red cards, bit of skill etc
) - www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new
: www.dailymotion.com
: https://twitter.com
: www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/newHighlights
& Full Game Replays
:-
RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
' (many highlights & full match replay links)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlightshttps://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-highlights
- LFCGlobe.co.uk Match Highlights Page (for Liverpool matches only)https://soccercatch.com
/ https://soccercatch.com/teams/8/liverpool (and then select the match link - then click on 'media')https://hdmatches.netwww.footballorgin.com http://ourmatch.mewww.yoursoccerdose.comhttp://hoofoot.comhttp://highlightsfootball.comhttps://highlightssoccerhd.comwww.soccerhighlights.nethttps://footyfull.comwww.timesoccer.nethttps://us.fullmatchsports.co http://sport-video.org.ua
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 'Streams'
& 'Match Highlights'
Lists were last updated on: Friday 9th July, 2022.