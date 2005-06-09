« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc  (Read 52587 times)

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,877
  • The Awkward Squad
Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
« on: August 5, 2020, 03:37:08 am »
.
Some 'Useful Links' for following the football for the 2022/23 season. There is also a 'TL;DR / short & basic version' at the end of this post for tv, streams & highlights info.


Some of the 60+ stream sites listed in here may also be useful for sports other than football too... ;)








The Categories are... (sounds posh - but as there is a lot of info in here it is probably better to break it down & into a 'Mini-Index' to try and make it all easier to find - or avoid)

 1  General Footy Sites
 2  General Footy Podcasts
 3  Media Broadcaster Links
 4  Live Score Sites
 5  RAWK's 'watching the game in the pub' guide
 6  LFC themed Bars / Pubs / Cafes around the World
 7  Generic Football Bars / Pubs / Cafes for watching the game around the UK & World
 8  RAWK's Kodi / IPTV / Live Saturday 3pm TV games / Stream debates
 9  Links for when and what channel the live game on tv is... (in the UK - or around the world)
10  Stream links - a list of 60+ quality / reliable sites for many live streams
11  Match Highlights / Full Match Replays / Downloads
12  Useful Liverpool Twitter Pages - for goal videos, bit of skill, incidents, news, pre/post match interviews, etc
13  Useful Liverpool games / archive / media links
14  Other Liverpool Fan Forums
15  LFC News Aggregator / Rumour websites
16  Liverpool Women and some quality (hopefully) women's football websites
17  Team Twitters & RAWK Club Threads
18  Competitions and Football 'Authorities'
19  Football Tournaments - both UK & around the world; inc World Cups, Euros, UEFA comps, European footy, African footy, & South American footy...
20  Clubs, Players, and Managers...
21  The Current State Of Football...
22  Supporter Groups
23  Local(-ish) Team Twitters & some non-league info
24  TL;DR (too long - didn't read) - the short and basic version of all the above... (mainly for watching the game on TV, via Streams or IPTV, and also Highlights etc)



1  General Footy Sites:-

RAWK - 'Support RAWK' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315771.0
BBC - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Grauniad  - www.theguardian.com/football
Independent - www.independent.co.uk/sport/football
EuroSport - www.eurosport.co.uk/football
Mirror - www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football
Yahoo UK - https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/football
FootballFilter - www.footballfilter.com
SoccerNews - www.soccernews.com
ESPN UK - www.espnfc.co.uk
Soccerway - http://uk.soccerway.com
Reddit - www.reddit.com/r/soccer

Football365 - www.football365.com
PlanetFootball - www.planetfootball.com
World Soccer - www.worldsoccer.com
FourFourTwo - www.fourfourtwo.com
Joe - www.joe.co.uk/sport/football & https://twitter.com/SportsJOE_UK
When Saturday Comes - www.wsc.co.uk & https://twitter.com/WSC_magazine
The Blizzard - www.theblizzard.co.uk & https://twitter.com/blzzrd
In Bed With Maradona - http://inbedwithmaradona.com & https://twitter.com/Inbedwimaradona
Caught Offside - www.caughtoffside.com & https://twitter.com/caughtoffside
Back Page Football - http://backpagefootball.com & https://twitter.com/bpfootball



2  General Football Podcasts:-

James Richardson & Friends' 'The Totally Football Show' - www.thetotallyfootballshow.com
Guardian's 'Football Weekly' - www.theguardian.com/football/series/footballweekly
BBC Radio 5 Live 'Football Daily' - www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p02nrsln/episodes/downloads
ESPN FC - https://player.fm/series/espn-fc-1203986
The Game - https://player.fm/series/the-game-podcast-1302182
Second Captains - www.secondcaptains.com
Football Fives - www.footballfivespodcast.com
Not The Top 20 - https://soundcloud.com/ntt20pod
The Blizzard - https://player.fm/series/the-blizzard
The Offside Rule - https://offsiderulepodcast.com
The Football Ramble - http://thefootballramble.com
Football Writers Podcast - www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/mgvaj-3e356/Football+Writers+Podcast
BBC World Service's World Football - https://player.fm/series/world-football-1301482
The Terrace (Scottish football) - http://terracepodcast.net



3  Media / Broadcaster Links:-

A list of tv broadcasters around the world that show Premier League matches - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Premier_League_broadcasters
A list of tv broadcasters around the world that show Champions League matches - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_UEFA_Champions_League_broadcasters
A list of tv broadcasters around the world that show Europa League matches - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_UEFA_Europa_League_broadcasters
A list of tv broadcasters around the world that show FA Cup matches - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_FA_Cup_broadcasters
A list of tv broadcasters around the world that show League Cup matches - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Football_League_Cup_broadcasters
Sports TV & Radio broadcasting contracts in the UK - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sports_broadcasting_contracts_in_the_United_Kingdom
BBC Radio Merseyside link 1 - www.internetradiouk.com/bbc-merseyside or www.radioplayer.co.uk
BBC 5 Live (radio) - https://twitter.com/bbc5live & http://www.bbc.co.uk/5live
BBC 5 Live Extra (radio) - www.bbc.co.uk/5livesportsextra
Talksport Radio (there are shite and utter pricks - but also a UK radio rights holder for Premier League matches) - https://talksport.com

BT Sport Football - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball & http://sport.bt.com/football-01363810438492
Sly Sport Football - https://twitter.com/SkyFootball & www.skysports.com/football & http://www.skysports.com/watch/tv-guide
Amazon Sport - https://twitter.com/primevideosport & www.amazon.co.uk/b?node=16446617031
BBC Match Of The Day - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD & www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b007t9y1
ITV Football - https://twitter.com/itvfootball & www.itv.com/news/topic/football
Channel 4 Sport - https://twitter.com/C4Sport & www.channel4.com/categories/sport
Football on Channel 5 - https://twitter.com/FootballOn5 & www.channel5.com/show/football
EuroSport UK - http://www.eurosport.co.uk/ & https://twitter.com/eurosport_uk & www.eurosport.co.uk/watch-eurosport.shtml#watch-schedule__wrapper
FreeSport - www.freesports.tv & https://twitter.com/FreeSportsUK : FreeSport live footy match tv guide - www.freesports.tv/our-sports/football.html
Premier Sports - www.premiersports.com & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV
Eleven Sport - https://twitter.com/elevensports_uk & www.elevensports.uk
EIR Sport (Ireland) - www.eirsport.ie & https://twitter.com/eirSport
Quest TV channel (shows EFL match highlights) - www.questod.co.uk/show/efl-on-quest : https://twitter.com/questtv
LFC TV Channel (listings) - www.liverpoolfc.com/video/live/live-tv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV

Is it time to review the Saturday 3pm "Blackout" on live TV games in the UK? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344107.0
Premier League trying to fight streaming, can the war be won? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335171.0

Who is the best commentator/pundit? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340523.0
Football 'bantz' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346066.0

BBC's Match Of The Day - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329380.0
ITV's Football coverage - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=285101.0
Sky Sports - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=277915.0
BT Sport - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305683.0
Amazon win Premier League package from 2019 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340369
PL / Clubs charging £15 a game via PPV (in a pandemic + matches without fans) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=277915.msg17398529#msg17398529



4  Live Score Sites (often including fixtures, results and tables etc):-

www.flashscores.co.uk    (including line-ups and in-match commentary)
www.livescore.com    (including line-ups and in-match commentary)
www.whoscored.com/LiveScores    (heat-maps, chalkboards, with occasional streams)
www.soccer24.com    (with betting odds)
www.sofascore.com    (with betting odds)



5  RAWK's 'watching the game in the pub' guide threads:-

'Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=262676.0
'LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=158834.0
'Wembley - Before, During and After: Recommendations' (Pubs/Bars from 2016) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=326144.0
'Guide to watching Liverpool around the world' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=120287.0



6  LFC themed Bars / Pubs / Cafes around the World:-

Shankly's Bar, Salou in Spain - www.facebook.com/ShanklysSalou1892
Anfield Bar, Gouves in Crete - http://businessgroup.gr/anfield-bar-gouves-crete
Liver Bird Cafe, Kamari in Greece - www.facebook.com/pages/Liverbird-Santorini/340645779347755
Anfield Bar, Marmaris in Turkey - https://en-gb.facebook.com/pages/Anfield-Bar/123248394420270
Liverpool Pub, Atakum in Turkey - https://en-gb.facebook.com/liverpoolpub55
Anfield Cafe, Surat Thani in Thailand - www.facebook.com/Anfield-Cafe-Suratthani-1481072458875670
Anfield Cafe, Phucket in Thailand - www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restaurant_Review-g2315818-d7707011-Reviews-Anfield_Cafe-Talat_Yai_Phuket_Town_Phuket.html
Red Lion Pub, Vienna in Austria - www.facebook.com/The-Red-Lion-Vienna-397136588831 & http://www.redlion-vienna.at
Shankly's Pub, Mostar in Bosnia - www.facebook.com/shanklys.pub.mostar
The Dugout, Bangalore in India - www.facebook.com/pages/Dugout/192816114087396
Carragher's, New York in the US - http://carraghersnyc.com

You'll Never Watch Alone website (useful for finding info for groups of fans watching the game) - www.ynwatcha.com & www.facebook.com/YNWatchA
LFC's Official Supporters Clubs list (useful for finding info for groups of fans watching the game) - www.liverpoolfc.com/fans/lfc-official-supporters-clubs



7  Generic Football Bars / Pubs / Cafes for watching the game around the UK & World:-

www.livesoccertv.com/pubs
www.soccerbars.com
www.matchpint.co.uk
www.findpubsport.com
http://corner.inapub.co.uk
https://pubfinder.sky.com
http://sport.bt.com/pub-finder-01363814579409
The WSOTP Soccer Pub Atlas (for the US) - www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1rx_OpXAouAMZjtOOBimbxAdgD6c&hl=en&ll=38.14541406057807%2C-114.03758349999998&z=4
Soccer Pub Atlas (for the US & Canada) - https://wrongsideofthepond.com/wsotp-soccer-pub-atlas

www.tripadvisor.co.uk - always worth a go for checking specific destinations to see if/where a local bar is showing the game
www.travelrepublic.co.uk/v2 - always worth a go for checking specific destinations to see if/where a local bar is showing the game



8  RAWK's Kodi / IPTV / Live Saturday 3pm TV games / Stream debate & info threads (& VPN info):-

IPTV - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329496.0
Cable/sat tv boxes - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=268203.0
Kodi / XBMC - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=253620.0
Amazon Fire Stick - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322045.0
SM on the QT - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335951.0

VPN - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321229.msg16191764#msg16191764

'Premier League trying to fight streaming, can the war be won?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335171.0
'Is it time to review the Saturday 3pm "Blackout" on live TV games in the UK?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344107.0



9  Links for when and what channel the live game on TV is... (for the UK and around the world)[/color]:-

www.live-footballontv.com - search for live matches on UK TV; search via team, competition, country, tv channel, and more...

List of live matches to be shown on UK TV in the coming weeks 1 - www.live-footballontv.com : www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html
List of live matches to be shown on UK TV in the coming weeks 2 - www.footballonuktv.com

List of live matches to be shown on the LFC TV channel - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html

List of live matches shown on TV around the world in the coming weeks 1 (great for IPTV / streams) - www.livesoccertv.com & www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool
List of live matches shown on TV around the world in the coming weeks 2 (great for IPTV / streams) - http://liveonsat.com/los.soc_br_eng_ALL.php

4pool's 'FAO : US Reds - tv info' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133473.0

LFC fixtures for the current season (includes UK TV channel coverage) - www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022
LFC TV channel listings (for repeat showings of full matches and highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



10  Stream Links : many 'better' / stable links appear around 30 mins before kick off : scroll down the linked website to find the game you want to watch:-

MikaelLFC's superb 'Is the next Liverpool match on tv/radio/stream anywhere?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.0
 
RAWK's VPN thread (for help & info) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321229.msg16191764#msg16191764


https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (for Liverpool matches only; streams appear around 15-30 minutes before kick off)

https://redi1.soccerstreams.net
https://redditz.soccerstreamlinks.com
https://totalsportek.pro
www.totalsportek.com
https://redi1.footybite.cc
https://footybite.to
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv
https://redditsoccerstreams.app
http://kb.freestreams-live1.com
https://daddylive.eu
https://4stream.gg/b/football.html
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/football-stream
https://mamahd.best
http://motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures
http://hockeyweb.live/schedule
http://www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams
https://elixx.xyz
https://nizarstream.com
https://mhdtvworld.xyz/channel/sports
https://www.ronaldo7.net/video/watch-football-live.html

http://atdhe.us
https://www.arenavision.run
https://www.batmanstream.org/soccer-football-stream
http://bilasport.stream
https://blacktiesports.net
http://buffstreamz.xyz
http://cricfree.org
http://www.cyfostreams.com
https://draculastream.org/soccer
http://dubznetwork.com
https://wwww.eplsite.football
http://firstsrows.net
http://xn--firstrowsport-8xe.eu
http://freestreams-live1.com
http://goatd.me
http://www.hesgoal.com
https://hesgoal.pro
https://www.jokerlivestream.net
http://live.harleyquinnwidget.live
https://matchtime.co/category/soccer-streams
http://mygoaltv.com/football-19
http://myfeed2all.siteunblocked.info
http://www.myp2p.biz/soccer
www.nontonmotogp.com/live-streaming-motogp
https://www.pawastreams.live/category/soccer-streams
http://p2pstreams.live/soccer-streams
https://tv.puresoul.live
http://www.releasesky.com
http://ripple.is/soccer
http://www.rojadirectatv.tv
https://ww.soccer24hd.com/home.html
https://www.socolive.pro
http://sportlemons.com/soccer
http://sportsnest.co/category/soccer
http://www.sportp2p.com
http://sportstream.tv
https://sportv.ws
http://www.streams2watch.eu/soccer
https://www.stream2watch.ws
https://stream-sports.org
https://techoreels.com/schedule/soccerstreams
http://www.tenorsky.com
https://totalsportek.online
https://uhdstreams.blogspot.com
https://www.viprow.me/sports-football-online
https://www.yuyanlive.tv/match.html
https://livesport.ws (mainly acestreams, occasionally some sopcast, and some web-based streams)
https://www.pimpletv.ru

^ any web-based streams are for devices with Windows operating systems - if they work on apple or android products it is just a bonus.

Some of the above stream sites may also be useful for others sports too...



11  Match Highlights / Full Match Replays / Downloads will likely appear on a few of these sites:-

RAWK's own 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

A Mini-Index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights
https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-highlights - LFCGlobe.co.uk Match Highlights Page (for Liverpool matches only)
https://soccercatch.com / https://soccercatch.com/teams/8/liverpool (and then select the match link - then click on 'media')
https://hdmatches.net
www.footballorgin.com 
http://ourmatch.me
www.yoursoccerdose.com
http://hoofoot.com
http://highlightsfootball.com
https://highlightssoccerhd.com
www.soccerhighlights.net
https://footyfull.com
www.timesoccer.net
https://us.fullmatchsports.co
http://sport-video.org.ua

www.reddit.com/r/soccer (usually has latest the goal videos, incidents, bits of skill, saves, red cards, funny moments, news etc)
www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC - for many great links to videos, highlights, full match replays, snippets etc
www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights (usually includes post-match interviews & analysis, MOTDs, MNFs, FNFs etc)
www.reddit.com/r/footballdownload (downloads of the game - many re-direct to highlight websites linked above. Also has a useful search function)
www.reddit.com/r/fullmatch (full match videos - mainly older games)
www.reddit.com/r/fullmatchesonyoutube (full matches on youtube - mainly older games)
www.reddit.com/r/liverpoolfcmedia - for links to videos, interviews, replays, snippets, etc (mainly older games)

www.youtube.com/user/LiverpoolFC/videos - LFC youtube channel; features 2 minute highlights of most matches
www.youtube.com/user/BTSportOfficial/videos - BT Sport youtube channel
http://sport.bt.com/football-01363810438492 - BT Sport website video page
www.youtube.com/channel/UCNAf1k0yIjyGu3k9BwAg3lg/videos - Sky Sports youtube channel
www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football - Sky Sports website video page
www.youtube.com/c/AmazonPrimeVideoSport/videos - Amazon Prime Video Sport
www.youtube.com/user/UEFA/videos - UEFA youtube channel
www.youtube.com/user/FIFATV - FIFA youtube channel
www.youtube.com/user/TheFootballLeague/videos - EFL youtube channel
www.youtube.com/user/thefacup - FA Cup youtube channel

RAWK's 'Match Of The Day' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329380.0 & https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD & www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b007t9y1



12  Useful Twitters for goal videos, bit of skill, incidents, news, pre/post match interviews, etc:-

https://twitter.com/LFCVine
https://twitter.com/LFCFansCorner
https://twitter.com/thisisanfield & https://www.youtube.com/user/ThisIsAnfieldcom/videos & http://www.thisisanfield.com
https://twitter.com/propagandaphoto
https://twitter.com/empireofthekop
https://twitter.com/RAOTLL
https://twitter.com/theliverpoolway
https://twitter.com/SpionKop1906
https://twitter.com/LFCroundup
https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFF
https://twitter.com/LFC_360
https://twitter.com/TheKopHQ
https://twitter.com/LFCTS
https://twitter.com/LFCphoto
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV
https://www.facebook.com/IFLLiverpool
https://twitter.com/LivEchoLFC

www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new (goals / incidents etc are posted within seconds - the site has a useful search function too)

www.liverpoolfc.com/fans/social-media/lfc-twitter (list of club and player twitter links etc)



13  Useful Liverpool FC game / archive / media links:-

LFC TV channel listings - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV
List of live matches to be shown on the LFC TV channel - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html
www.lfchistory.net (superb info, stats, and archive website for near-on every LFC match ever played)
www.lfcstats.co.uk (top info and archive site)
www.facebook.com/UnofficialLFCMuseum (great online museum site for all things LFC)
www.11v11.com/teams/liverpool/tab/11v11.com (quality match info and stats site)
www.soccer-blogger.com/?s=liverpool (links to goal videos and match info)
www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos (lots of old classic games - superb site)

A Mini-Index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

The Anfield Index (podcasts and more) - www.anfieldindex.com : https://twitter.com/AnfieldIndex
The Anfield Talk (podcasts & more) - http://theanfieldtalk.com : https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk
The Anfield Wrap (podcasts and more - some podcasts on TAW require monthly subscription) - www.theanfieldwrap.com : https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap

'Loan Watch' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323673.0
'Youth and Under 23 Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=204689.0

'LFC 2022/2023 season in pictures' - ?
'LFC 2021/2022 season in pictures' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349234.0
'LFC 2020/2021 season in pictures' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345813.0
'LFC 2019/2020 season in pictures' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343262.0

'Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=198423.0

LFC 'Pre-Season 2022/23 Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18405364#msg18405364
LFC '2022/2023 Fixtures' Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352643.0
LFC 'Results Comparison Thread 2022-23' - ?
LFC 'The Alternative Premier League Table 2022-23' - ?



14  Other LFC Forums:-

www.liverpoolway.co.uk
www.raotl.co.uk
www.ynwa.tv
www.sixcrazyminutes.com
www.lfcreds.com
www.est1892.co.uk/forums
https://forums.thisisanfield.com
www.theanfieldbootroom.co.uk
http://forums.lfconline.co.uk
www.irishkop.com
www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC



15  LFC News Aggregator / Rumour websites:-

www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/Premier+League/Liverpool
www.lfclive.net
https://walkon.com
http://koplive.com
http://liverpool-rumours.co.uk
www.liverpoolfc.com/news
www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC



16  Liverpool Women FC and some quality (hopefully) women's football websites:-

Liverpool Women FC - http://women.liverpoolfc.com : https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW : www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFCW
RAWK's 'Liverpool Women FC' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=278911.0
WSL & FA - www.fawsl.com : https://twitter.com/fawsl : www.facebook.com/FAWSL : www.thefa.com/womens-girls-football & https://womenscompetitions.thefa.com
City Of Liverpool Ladies - https://twitter.com/lpoolcityladies & www.colfc.co.uk/ladies

'Womens football' thread in the General Football forum - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=141605.0

2019 Women's World Cup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343060.0
2015 Women's World Cup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=318669.msg13442967#msg13442967
2011 Women's World Cup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=277305.msg8859691#msg8859691
2007 Women's World Cup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=192671.msg3357265#msg3357265

Misc ladies footy websites - www.womenssoccerunited.com : https://shekicks.net : www.womenssoccerscene.co.uk : www.femalesoccer.net : www.wwfshow.com/ : http://futbolita.com : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/womens : www.thefa.com/play-football : www.thisgirlcan.co.uk/activities/football



17  Team Twitters & RAWK Club Threads:-

Arsenal - https://twitter.com/arsenal : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=226802.0
Aston Villa - https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327171.0
Bournemouth - https://twitter.com/afcbournemouth : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=320955.0
Brentford - https://twitter.com/BrentfordFC : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=178452
Brighton & Hove Albion - https://twitter.com/OfficialBHAFC : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342851.0
Chelsea - https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308183.0
Crystal Palace - https://twitter.com/CPFC : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347818.0
Everton - https://twitter.com/Everton : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342698.0
Fulham - https://twitter.com/FulhamFC : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341503.msg16328073
Leicester City - https://twitter.com/LCFC : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342243.0
Leeds Utd - https://twitter.com/LUFC : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345633.msg17256392#msg17256392
Liverpool - https://twitter.com/LFC
Manchester City - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=274792.0 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344681.0
Manchester United - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335811.0 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344488.0
Newcastle United - https://twitter.com/NUFC : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=282654.0
Nottingham Forest - https://twitter.com/NFFC : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=295467.0
Southampton - https://twitter.com/SouthamptonFC : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308004.0
Tottenham Hotspur - https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314337.0
West Ham United - https://twitter.com/WestHamUtd : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=275218.0
Wolves - https://twitter.com/Wolves : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342846.0

Bolton Wanderers - https://twitter.com/OfficialBWFC : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=324585.0
Huddersfield Town - https://twitter.com/htafcdotcom : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335710.0
Norwich - https://twitter.com/NorwichCityFC : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349273.msg17960055
Sheffield Utd - https://twitter.com/SUFC_tweets : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=258156 (?)
Sunderland - https://twitter.com/SunderlandAFC : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322545.0
Tranmere Rovers - https://twitter.com/TranmereRovers : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=274420.0
Watford - https://twitter.com/WatfordFC : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327695.0
West Bromwich Albion - https://twitter.com/WBA : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=299749.0
Wrexham - https://twitter.com/Wrexham_AFC : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=268540.0


England - https://twitter.com/England : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330009 ('Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher' thread)
Liverpool fans that support England in Internationals - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340219.0
Scotland - https://twitter.com/ScottishFA : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314919.0
Wales - https://twitter.com/FAWales : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=116997.0
Northern Ireland - https://twitter.com/NorthernIreland : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308511.0
Republic Of Ireland - https://twitter.com/FAIreland : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=297026.0

Argentina - https://twitter.com/Argentina
Belgium - https://twitter.com/belgianfootball
Brazil - https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol :
Cameroon - www.facebook.com/federationcamerounaisedefootball
Chile - https://twitter.com/LaRoja
Egypt - https://twitter.com/pharaohs & https://twitter.com/EFA
France - https://twitter.com/equipedefrance
Germany - https://twitter.com/dfb_team
Guinea - http://www.feguifoot.com/feguifoot
Italy - https://twitter.com/azzurri
Netherlands - https://twitter.com/KNVB
Portugal - https://twitter.com/selecaoportugal
Spain - https://twitter.com/sefutbol
Switzerland - https://twitter.com/SFV_ASF
Uruguay - https://twitter.com/Uruguay



18  Competitions and Football 'Authorities':-

The Premier League - https://twitter.com/premierleague & www.premierleague.com
The FA Cup - https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup & www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup
The League Cup - https://twitter.com/EFLCup & http://cup.efl.com
The Champions League - https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague & www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague
The Europa League - https://twitter.com/EuropaLeague & www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague
The Football League - https://twitter.com/SkyBetChamp & https://twitter.com/SkyBetLeagueOne & https://twitter.com/SkyBetLeagueTwo
The National League (non-league) : levels 5 & 6 - https://twitter.com/TheNationalLge & www.footballconference.co.uk
Wiki Non-League - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-League_football & www.fansfocus.com
The Football Foundation - https://twitter.com/FootballFoundtn & www.footballfoundation.org.uk

The Football League - https://twitter.com/EFL & www.efl.com
The Football Association - https://twitter.com/fa & www.thefa.com
UEFA (Europe) - https://twitter.com/UEFAcom & www.uefa.com
CONMEBOL (South America) - https://twitter.com/CONMEBOL & www.conmebol.com/en
CAF (Africa) - https://twitter.com/CAF_Online & http://cafonline.com
CONCACAF (North & Central America, & The Caribbean) - https://twitter.com/CONCACAF & www.concacaf.com
AFC (Asia) - https://twitter.com/theafcdotcom & www.the-afc.com
OFC (Oceania) - https://twitter.com/ofcfootball & www.oceaniafootball.com/ofc
FIFA - https://twitter.com/FIFAcom & www.fifa.com
IFAB (basically the lawmakers of football) - https://twitter.com/TheIFAB & www.theifab.com/home



19  Football Tournaments - both UK & around the world; inc World Cups, Euros, UEFA comps, European footy, African footy, & South American footy:-

Champions League 2021/2022 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349214.0
Champions League 2020/2021 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346277.0
Champions League 2019/2020 resumption thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344795.0
Europa League 2021/2022 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345944.0
Europa League 2020/2021 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345944.0
Europa League 2019/2020 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343655.0
Europa Conference League - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347753

English Championship (EFL) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340718.0
The FA Cup thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347699.0
Is the FA Cup 'Magical'? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346984.0
The League Cup (League Cup thing) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349130.0
See Category #23 for non-league info threads

Australia / A-League - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=232294.0
England national football team thread; or as close to it - aka 'Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330009.0
France / Ligue 1 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336087.0
Germany / Bundesliga - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322416.0
Italy / Serie A - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336228.0
Italian football in the 90s - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=285357.0
J League (Japan) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347075.0
Netherlands / Eredivisie - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=286776.0
Portuguese Football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315974.0
Scotland / The Meh Scottish Football Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314919.0
Spanish Football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329464.0
USA / MLS - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=216785.0
Welsh Football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=116997.0
Yugoslavian Football Appreciation Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347890.0

International Watch (Liverpool players away with their countries) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342422.0
Releasing players for internationals (COVID-era thread for Liverpool players) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346217.0

UEFA Euros 2020 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=295123.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343037.0
UEFA Euros 2020 (2021) 'Fixtures, Results, & Highlights' info post - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348807.msg17798586#msg17798586
UEFA Euros 2020: The Final - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348934.msg17854038#msg17854038

UEFA Nations League thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=338900
EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=338900
UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats - 2024/25 thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347577.0
Platini: Resigns - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327626 & Platini: Arrested - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343151
Financial Fair Play: developments in here (aka 'UEFA / Ceferin / Al Khelaifi / Sportwashing' thread) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=297245.0
2022 CL Final in Paris: Liverpool vs Real Madrid match thread (re off the pitch events) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352599.0
Paris (the off-field events of the 2022 Champions League Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352606.0

African Cup of Nations (AFCON) - Shite or Shazam? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329633.0 (2021 AFCON starts on Page 12 of the linked thread)
2019 Africa Cup of Nations - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343175.0

South American Football - Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294642.0
[World Cup 2022] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345962.0 (with links to other South American footy & past WCQ threads on RAWK)
[World Cup 2018] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323382
Copa America 2021 thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347696.0 (with links to many other South American footy & past Copa America threads on RAWK)
Copa America 2019 thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343127.0

'2018 & 2022 FIFA World Cups - Russia and Qatar. The Garcia Report...' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267113.0
'World Cup 2022 : Qatar' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.0
'America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 World Cup' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340414.0
'FIFA wants a World Cup every two years' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349176.0
'Infantino trying to sell FIFA's rights on everything to Saudis' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341515.0
'FIFA Investigated by FBI' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321490.0
'FIFA & Blatter' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314602.0

Classic Football Games (youtube videos of) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=317936.msg13407288#msg13407288
Classic Football Pictures & Clips: 1860 to 2000  - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302346.0
Old School Panini - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=300338.0
The 'Christ, did you see that goal?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329144.0
Non-LFC Goals you remember really well - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347716.0
Your favourite and least favourite stadiums - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302830.0
The little things that annoy you in football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352551.0
The little things that you love about football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352711.0

Greatest World Cup Moment? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250295.0 (with info and videos from all past World Cups)
Your favourite World Cup goal - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314103.msg12828067#msg12828067
Worst ever performance by a player at the World Cup? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=128392.30
Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=117059.msg1899189
Brazil 4-1 Italy : 1970 World Cup - The best International side ever? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=237937.msg17602031#msg17602031

Spain '82 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254153.0
Mexico '86 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=253812.msg6629277#msg6629277
Italia '90 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249256.msg6245296 & https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345428.0
World Cup '90: 25 Years On - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321703.msg13916444#msg13916444
USA '94 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249814.0
France '98 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=248571.0
Japan & South Korea '02 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250045.msg6310472 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352275
Germany '06 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250691.0



20  Clubs, Players & Managers:-

Clubs/Fans We've Always Got On With - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=265852.0
Barcelona thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=286922.0
Real Madrid thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315835.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349316.0
Atletico Madrid - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309157.0
AC Milan - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336019.0
Inter (Calciopoli) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=255997.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=220533.0
Roma - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=339901.0
Bayern Munich - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322705.0
Dortmund - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=298357.0
Borussia Moenchengladbach fans - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337659 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=208332.0
FC St Pauli - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=272361.0 &
Ajax - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=272099.0
Benfica - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342261
Olympique de Marseille - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=192028 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=273412.0
Celtic - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=166739.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=160577.0
Red Star Belgrade - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=273063.msg8427761
Red Star FC (Paris) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336087.msg17894772#msg17894772
Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224257.0 & https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFC1915 http://liverpoolfc.com.uy

Lionel Messi - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=255148.0
Ronaldo (Plastic) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259954.0
The Real Ronaldo - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=285250.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254350.msg6661447
Maradona - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302515.0 & Maradona Visits Melwood: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=231694
Pele - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=303945 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267818
Socrates (RIP thread) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279970.msg15732805#msg15732805
Carlos Alberto (RIP thread) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330232.0
Cruyff (RIP thread) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=326874.0
Paolo Rossi (RIP thread) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346610.0
Franco Baresi - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=178329.0
Paulo Maldini - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=223086.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=174983.0
Javier Zanetti - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309834.0
Romario - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=309177.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=218384.0
Roberto Baggio - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=240052.0
Zidane - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=131876.0
Robert Lewandowski - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294533.0
Michael Laudrup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=71518.0
Ronaldinho - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=215719.0
Andres Iniesta - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=274471.0
Xavi - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=242955.0
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133632.0
Sergio Ramos - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=197879.0

Death of the libero - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=240655.0
Players Who Made Their Shirt Numbers Famous - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340556.0
Modern Football "Legends" - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=313369.0
Players with names that just look and sound great - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=301903.0
Your personal favourite players... ever - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=338469.0
Over-rated and Under-rated Players - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=339328.0
Most underrated footballers (excluding Liverpool players) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343124.0


a post listing some of the Rafa Benítez threads on RAWK down the years  - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.msg17823686#msg17823686


Footy manager merry-go-round thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347764.0
Rafa Benitez / Newcastle thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=282654.0 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.0
Brendan Rodgers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=327758.0
Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336545.0
Stevie Gerrard; The Manager Watch - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340613.0
Colin Wanker - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=242572.0
Sam Allardyce - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=328965.0 & Retirement: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347672.0
Harry Redknapp - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294425.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=236313.0
Tony Pulis - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305991.0
Mick McCarthy - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=286670.0
Mourinho - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=266932
Arsene Wenger - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=216831 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=241916
Alex Ferguson - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=301458 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=297460.0
Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=292744.0
Gareth Southgate: England's substitute teacher - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330009.0
Gordon Taylor (PFA) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=286413.0



21  The Current State Of Football:-

VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ? (2017) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335930.0
What do you think we've done to turn ALL of the refs against us like this? (2021) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347066.0
Proposed Football Rule Changes (2022) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352637.0
Safe Standing thread (2013 to present; in the 'Anfield Stadium' forum) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302578.0
Diving and cheating - how would you deal with it? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=269036.0
Doping In Sport... - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=295375.0
Racism in Football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341671.0
Sexism in/around Football - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348948.0
Gay Footballers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336281.0
The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport... (2020) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344973.0
How are you coping with not going (the game; in the COVID era) (2020) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346052.0

No to the 39th game. (2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=266038.0
Financial Fair Play: developments in here (aka 'UEFA / Ceferin / Al Khelaifi / Sportwashing' thread) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=297245.0
Five English clubs named in European Super League plan for 2021 (2018 thread) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341434.0
A European Super League: The future of football? (2019) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342185.0
Liverpool and Manchester Utd in bombshell talks to join European Premier League (2020) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346289.0
Project Big Picture (2020) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346248.0
Breakaway Super League... The Times / Not quite so 'Super' League (2021) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347572.0
ESL - Direct Actions and Boycotts (2021) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347588.0
UEFA confirms changes to CL, Europa League, Europa Conference formats: for 2024/25 (2021 thread) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347577.0
Champions League changes approved (2022 thread) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352280.0

'Walking away from Liverpool FC.... From Football itself....' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=214282
'had enough of football?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=227882.0
'Is Football Really Broken?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344752.0
'Are you enjoying it?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330327.0
'Falling out of love with football: a fans lament' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345787.0
'AGAINST MOD£RN FOOTBALL: A Complaint against Premier League Ticket Prices' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=261943.0
FA Faces Motion Of "No Confidence" Debate In Parliament (2017) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=334690.0
'Fan Welfare & Campaigns' - RAWK site section - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=16.0
Supporter Representation & 50+1 Voting Rights thread (2021) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347594.0
Spirit of Shankly thread (2010) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259408.0

A Reflection on the Liverpool Empire - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337797.0
Left Wing Liverpool & The Politics Of Our Club - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=255846.0
Left Wing...Right Wing....eh? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=322208.0
Can a Liverpool supporter be a Tory/right wing? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335334.0
Shankly's socialism shines through once more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=265825.msg
Guardian article about the Premiership and Socialism - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=173887
New Banner Ideas - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=56008.0
We're Not English We Are Scouse - Club vs Country - Where Do You Stand? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=304545.0
We are Not English, We Are Scouse  Why Liverpool boo the anthem - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352556.0

David Squires: Football cartoonist - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335113.0
Art Vandelay's Photoshop Thread.. and other wizards too! - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=198423.0
Footy Quiz thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=272511.0
Half Price Hooligans - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=316584.0
Ultras around the world - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305165.0
The 90's - peak footy? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345347.0
Football facts that dont seem real - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346769.0
Your Football "Theories" - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346337.0
The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349162.0



22  Supporter Groups:-

Spirit Of Shankly - https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly : www.facebook.com/spiritofshankly : https://spiritofshankly.com
Spirit of Shankly thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=259408.0
Football Supporters Association (FSA) - https://thefsa.org.uk & https://twitter.com/WeAreTheFSA
Supporters Direct - https://supporters-direct.org & https://twitter.com/SuppDirect
Kick It Out - www.kickitout.org & https://twitter.com/kickitout
Level Playing Field - www.levelplayingfield.org.uk & https://twitter.com/lpftweets
Centre for Access to Football in Europe (CAFE) - www.cafefootball.eu & https://twitter.com/cafefootball
British Deaf Football - http://britishdeaffootball.com & https://twitter.com/GB_DeafFootball
LFC Disabled Supporters Association - www.liverpoolfc.com/fans/ldsa/ldsa-home & www.facebook.com/lfcdsa

Fans Supporting Foodbanks - https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks : www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks : https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years

Against Modern Football - www.againstmodernfootball.com
Stand Against Modern Football - www.standamf.com & https://twitter.com/STANDfanzine
Supporters Not Customers - https://supportersnotcustomers.com
Because It's Much More Important Than That - https://nigewritesfootball.wordpress.com
SaveGrassRootsFooty - https://twitter.com/savegrassroots
ChangeFIFA - https://twitter.com/changeFIFA



23  Local(-ish) Team Twitters & some non-league info:-

Non-League Football thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=283292.0
City Of Liverpool FC thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323262.0

Bootle - https://twitter.com/Bootle_FC
Cammel Laird 1907 - https://twitter.com/cammelllairdfc
City Of Liverpool FC - https://twitter.com/CityofLpoolFC & https://twitter.com/COLFCMatchDay
Litherland REMCYA - https://twitter.com/RemycaUtd
AFC Liverpool - https://twitter.com/AFCLiverpool
Marine - https://twitter.com/MarineAFC
Prescot Cables - https://twitter.com/PrescotCablesFC
Runcorn Linnets - https://twitter.com/RuncornLinnets
Runcorn Town - https://twitter.com/RuncornTown
Southport - https://twitter.com/southport_fc
Tranmere Rovers - https://twitter.com/tranmererovers

Liverpool County FA - https://twitter.com/Liverpool_CFA & www.liverpoolfa.com
National League (Vanarama) : levels 5 & 6 - www.thenationalleague.org.uk & https://twitter.com/TheNationalLge
Northern Premier League : levels 7 & 8 - https://twitter.com/evostikleague & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northern_Premier_League
North West Counties Football League (NWCFL) : levels 9 & 10 - https://twitter.com/nwcfl & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_West_Counties_Football_League

https://twitter.com/NonLeaguePaper
https://twitter.com/nonleagueshow
https://twitter.com/NonLeagueNews
https://twitter.com/NonLeagueCrowd
https://theballisround.co.uk & https://twitter.com/theballisround
www.tonykempster.co.uk (RIP)
www.nonleaguedaily.com
www.fansfocus.com






24  TL;DR (too long - didn't read) - the short and basic version of all the above; for info on matches shown live on tv, streams, and also highlights & replays...





The short & basic version of all that above - whether it's for following Liverpool, other domestic footy, UK, European, World & International games & competitions, is...



Liverpool FC's 2022/23 Fixtures & Results Page (with UK TV info) - www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022

Live Scores (includes fixtures, results, tables, line-ups, and in-game text comms) - www.flashscores.co.uk : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf

Live Football on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com : www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html : www.footballonuktv.com : www.wheresthematch.com

List of live matches to be shown on the LFC TV channel - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html

Live Football on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV, radio, comms, etc) - www.livesoccertv.com : www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool : http://liveonsat.com


Streams & Acestream link sites:-

https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (for Liverpool matches only; streams appear around 15-30 minutes before kick off)

https://redi1.soccerstreams.net
https://redditz.soccerstreamlinks.com
https://totalsportek.pro
www.totalsportek.com
https://redi1.footybite.cc
https://footybite.to
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv
https://redditsoccerstreams.app
http://kb.freestreams-live1.com
https://daddylive.eu
https://4stream.gg/b/football.html
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/football-stream
https://mamahd.best
http://motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures
http://hockeyweb.live/schedule
http://www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams
https://elixx.xyz
https://nizarstream.com
https://mhdtvworld.xyz/channel/sports
https://www.ronaldo7.net/video/watch-football-live.html

http://atdhe.us
https://www.arenavision.run
https://www.batmanstream.org/soccer-football-stream
http://bilasport.stream
https://blacktiesports.net
http://buffstreamz.xyz
http://cricfree.org/streaming
http://www.cyfostreams.com
https://draculastream.org/soccer
http://dubznetwork.com
https://wwww.eplsite.football
http://firstsrows.net
http://xn--firstrowsport-8xe.eu
http://freestreams-live1.com
http://goatd.me
http://www.hesgoal.com
https://hesgoal.pro
https://www.jokerlivestream.net
http://live.harleyquinnwidget.live
https://matchtime.co/category/soccer-streams
http://mygoaltv.com/football-19
http://myfeed2all.siteunblocked.info
http://www.myp2p.biz/soccer
www.nontonmotogp.com/live-streaming-motogp
http://www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams
https://www.pawastreams.live/category/soccer-streams
http://p2pstreams.live/soccer-streams
https://tv.puresoul.live
http://www.releasesky.com
http://ripple.is/soccer
http://www.rojadirectatv.tv
https://ww.soccer24hd.com/home.html
https://www.socolive.pro
http://sportlemons.com/soccer
http://sportsnest.co/category/soccer
http://www.sportp2p.com
http://sportstream.tv
https://sportv.ws
http://www.streams2watch.eu/soccer
https://www.stream2watch.ws
https://stream-sports.org
https://techoreels.com/schedule/soccerstreams
http://www.tenorsky.com
https://totalsportek.online
https://uhdstreams.blogspot.com
https://www.viprow.me/sports-football-online
https://www.yuyanlive.tv/match.html
https://livesport.ws (mainly acestreams, occasionally some sopcast, and some web-based streams)
https://www.pimpletv.ru

^ any web-based streams are for devices with Windows operating systems - if they work on apple or android products etc... it is just a bonus.


RAWK's VPN thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321229.msg16191764#msg16191764

Rawk's Kodi threads - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=253620.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335951.0

Rawk's IPTV thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329496.0


Latest Goal Videos (plus incidents, red cards, bit of skill etc) - www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new : www.dailymotion.com : https://twitter.com : www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new


Highlights & Full Game Replays:-

RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' (many highlights & full match replay links) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights
https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-highlights - LFCGlobe.co.uk Match Highlights Page (for Liverpool matches only)
https://soccercatch.com / https://soccercatch.com/teams/8/liverpool (and then select the match link - then click on 'media')
https://hdmatches.net
www.footballorgin.com 
http://ourmatch.me
www.yoursoccerdose.com
http://hoofoot.com
http://highlightsfootball.com
https://highlightssoccerhd.com
www.soccerhighlights.net
https://footyfull.com
www.timesoccer.net
https://us.fullmatchsports.co
http://sport-video.org.ua




-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The 'Streams' & 'Match Highlights' Lists were last updated on: Friday 9th July, 2022.


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:46:43 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,005
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Some useful info (+ streams etc) for following the football on tv for 2020/21
« Reply #1 on: August 5, 2020, 03:57:53 am »
So what the hell do you do in your spare time.. :P

And btw... :wellin :thumbup
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,088
Re: Some useful info (+ streams etc) for following the football on tv for 2020/21
« Reply #2 on: August 5, 2020, 05:18:45 am »
You're a machine Jason.  Also a lunatic :)
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,877
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21
« Reply #3 on: August 5, 2020, 03:11:36 pm »

^



;)   :wave
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21
« Reply #4 on: August 5, 2020, 03:52:32 pm »
What a top bloke you are. 
Thank you very, very much. :wave
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,526
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21
« Reply #5 on: August 5, 2020, 03:54:14 pm »
Cheers mate this will be very helpful. :champ
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21
« Reply #6 on: August 5, 2020, 04:15:16 pm »
This is brilliant Jason, cheers.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,469
  • Kloppite
Re: Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21
« Reply #7 on: August 5, 2020, 04:31:46 pm »
This is one of those threads that could be made into a sticky.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,313
Re: Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21
« Reply #8 on: August 5, 2020, 04:41:26 pm »
 :wellin

Amazing effort mate.  Bookmarked.   ;D
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,195
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21
« Reply #9 on: August 5, 2020, 05:12:56 pm »
When is the next, Premier League guaranteeing, sabbatical? :D

Absolute legend, The J... :wave
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,398
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21
« Reply #10 on: August 15, 2020, 08:00:41 pm »
would it be a good idea for this post to be stickied?
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,283
Re: Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21
« Reply #11 on: August 15, 2020, 11:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on August 15, 2020, 08:00:41 pm
would it be a good idea for this post to be stickied?
good idea
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,877
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
« Reply #12 on: June 2, 2021, 04:28:10 pm »
.



 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info; for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-



RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2021/22 Season Review (+ Lge Cup, FA Cup, & CL Finals) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17898391#msg17898391

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2020/21 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2019/20 Season Review (League Title Win) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340 : an alt link

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2018/19 Season Review (+ Champions League Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2017/18 Season Review (+ Champions League Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2016/17 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2015/16 Season Review (+ Lge Cup & Europa Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2014/15 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg13848727#msg13848727

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2013/14 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15172355#msg15172355

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread'; 2008/09 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224351.msg17840666#msg17840666


All Liverpool European Cup Final Victories content ('77, '78, '81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14278814#msg14278814

2022 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid, in Paris content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18351027#msg18351027 (+ CL Final Index)

2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs, in Madrid content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ CL Final Index)

2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid, in Kiev content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg16066001

2007 Champions League Final vs AC Milan, in Athens content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17837933#msg17837933

2005 Champions League Final vs AC Milan, in Istanbul content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550


2001 - 5 trophies in a year (Seasons 2000/01 & 2001/02 + 2 CL Qualifications) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523

2019 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Barcelona match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450

2007 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Chelsea match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg3625035#msg3625035

2005 Champions League Semi-Final - 2nd leg vs Chelsea match content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070

RAWK's 'The 25th of May: Happy Istanbul Day' thread (many, many videos) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550


2001 UEFA Cup Final vs Alaves content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664

All UEFA Cup Final victories content ('73, '76, '01) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg17175721

2019 UEFA Super Cup Final vs Chelsea content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16764173#msg16764173

All UEFA Super Cup Final victories content ('77, '01, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752

All FIFA Club World Cup Finals content ('81, '84, '05, and 2019 win vs Flamengo) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402


2022 FA Cup Final vs Chelsea content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18331284#msg18331284

All FA Cup Final victories content ('65, '74, '86, '89, '92, '01, '06, '22) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14904752#msg14904752

2022 League Cup Final vs Chelsea content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18200965#msg18200965

All League Cup Final victories content ('81, '82, '83, '84, '95, '01, '03, '12, '22) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16680176#msg16680176

All Charity Shield victories (and 'shared trophies') content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=3405.msg17877158#msg17877158



'Every Liverpool Premier League goal from every PL season' type video content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045

'Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641


Every Liverpool game in full 2015/16 to 2019/20 - www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in

For a large selection of Liverpool games online on video (and many other teams too; it is free - but have to sign up to view matches) - https://footballia.net/teams/liverpool-fc

Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for older Liverpool match content) - www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos



1989/90 : 1987/88 : 1985/86 : 1983/84 : Shankly : Paisley : Fagan : Kenny : Houllier : Rafa : Cally : Barnes : Hansen : Souness : Rush : Clem : Ray Kennedy : Origi.



Some memorable / atmospheric matches in Europe (1991+) - Auxerre '91 : Barca '01 : Roma '02 : Olympiacos '04 : Juve '05 : Chelsea '05 : Barcelona '07 : Chelsea '07 : Marseille '07 : Inter '08 : Arsenal '08 : R. Madrid '09 : Benfica '10 : Man Utd '16 : Dortmund '16 : Man C. '18 : Roma '18 : PSG '18 : Napoli '18 : Bayern '19 : Barca '19.

More games - Ajax '20 : Atletico '21 : AC Milan '21 : Inter '22 : Villarreal '22 : and hopefully more quality and unforgettable European matches to come soon...

Even more - Celtic : St Etienne '77 : Howard Gayle & Bayern '81 : Forest 5-0 in '88 : Newcastle 4-3 in '96 : Newcastle 4-3 in '97 : Brann 3-0 in '97 : Everton 3-2 in '01.


Some memorable 'You'll Never Walk Alone's sung at Liverpool matches : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18179364#msg18179364

Liverpool fans booing the national anthem - at many Cup Finals over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18179204#msg18179204


Victories vs Everton : from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588

Victories vs Manchester Utd : from 1980 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008





RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - a season by season index...


2005/06 : Page 1 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

2006/07 : Page 22 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.840

2007/08 : Page 63 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.2480

2008/09 : Page 123 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.4880

2009/10 : Page 234 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.9320

2010/11 : Page 297 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.11840

2011/12 : Page 390 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.15560

2012/13 : Page 520 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.20760

2013/14 : Page 601 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.24000

2014/15 : Page 724 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.28920

2015/16 : Page 792 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.31640

2016/17 : Page 859 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.34320

2017/18 : Page 882 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.35240

2018/19 : Page 911 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.36400

2019/20 : Page 946 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.37800

2020/21 : Page 973 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.38880

2021/22 : Page 988 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.39480

2022/23 : Page 1007 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18407140


^ each 'Page' starts around July of that year - when some sort of 'pre-season' training usually begins...










The 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, and Highlights etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


Massive credit, kudos and thanks to MikaelLFC - for all his hard work in providing countless links to quality streams for on various platforms for Liverpool matches every week over many years on RAWK... in his superb & invaluable 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' (www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139) threads.

The likes of Acaustiq, Barney_Rubble, TimbosGoals, vietliv, milankakabaros, samie, trada, dudek, El Denzel Pepito, Armand9, mersey_paradiso, scouseman, sinnermichael, Kashinoda, Mostar, BenS & the mods, and countless other Reds who've posted so much content up in this bastion of a thread, that I've embarrassingly forgotten to list, deserve massive thanks.


This is just my attempt at trying to show & highlight some of our rich history on video; hopefully someone will soon do a far better job of it all - until then I hope this is decent enough. LFC, the Premier League, UEFA, & FIFA are absolute gits for takedowns & copyright notices for online content - so some great videos have been lost over time. Football is the global game of the people - to claim ownership of it in this way is wrong - and especially unfair on those who make & provide their dedicated fan-made videos for free; for all to see & enjoy.


"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball."



Last Updated: 5th June, 2022.

« Last Edit: July 8, 2022, 11:53:42 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
« Reply #13 on: August 8, 2021, 03:26:37 pm »
Jason youre a legend mate,thankyou for all your time doing this.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,877
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
« Reply #14 on: August 13, 2021, 12:52:37 pm »

^ Thanks mate - though am just trying to help fellow Reds watch the game; especially those of us priced out of it or working / away when the game is on etc - but I do appreciate all the kind words  :thumbup


Stream and Match Highlight sites are updated for the 2021/22 season - and will try and keep them updated each passing month.

« Last Edit: October 26, 2021, 10:59:31 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,643
  • Sound
Re: Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
« Reply #15 on: November 11, 2021, 09:10:09 pm »
Fucking ridiculous!

Insane..hats off Jason well in la!

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,877
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
« Reply #16 on: November 24, 2021, 05:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on November 11, 2021, 09:10:09 pm
Fucking ridiculous!

Insane..hats off Jason well in la!

Aw, thanks mate ;D




www.dailymotion.com/video/x5tf00u

« Last Edit: November 24, 2021, 05:27:08 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline DAYDAY

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We are the barmy Anny Rd army...na na nana nana
Re: Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
« Reply #17 on: January 8, 2022, 09:34:51 pm »
Thanks for info
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
« Reply #18 on: January 13, 2022, 02:08:19 pm »
attention Canadians ....

it looks like, starting August, to replicate today's DAZN coverage, we'll need to subscribe to DAZN (CL and EFL Cup) plus fubo (Prem games)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/spo...ys-canadian-rights-to-english-premier-league/

fuboTV buys Canadian rights to English Premier League

[anyone know anything about fubo?  I've never heard of it]
Logged

Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
« Reply #19 on: May 28, 2022, 01:38:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 13, 2022, 02:08:19 pm
attention Canadians ....

it looks like, starting August, to replicate today's DAZN coverage, we'll need to subscribe to DAZN (CL and EFL Cup) plus fubo (Prem games)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/spo...ys-canadian-rights-to-english-premier-league/

fuboTV buys Canadian rights to English Premier League

[anyone know anything about fubo?  I've never heard of it]

Ive got Fubotv its great for getting all the games, except FA Cup (on ESPN+)
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,097
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:41:26 am »
Quote from: SamLad on January 13, 2022, 02:08:19 pm
attention Canadians ....

it looks like, starting August, to replicate today's DAZN coverage, we'll need to subscribe to DAZN (CL and EFL Cup) plus fubo (Prem games)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/spo...ys-canadian-rights-to-english-premier-league/

fuboTV buys Canadian rights to English Premier League

[anyone know anything about fubo?  I've never heard of it]

So DAZN just jacked their fees because of 'inflation' yet can't pay for the PL? So to watch Liverpool in Canada you need to pay 17$/mth for Prem and 25$/mth for CL...

Oh Canada...being gang-raped by telecoms and banks, now footy...good grief.

Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,097
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:45:27 am »
One trick for Canucks is that if you have a usual cable TV package that has a US NBC affiliate channel, they sometimes offer overflow matches when their other sports channels are full up. I think i got to see LFC 6+ times on NBC. You can set your box to record them and notify you in advance of the match. It was for PL and Prem fixtures.

Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 