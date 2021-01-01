« previous next »
TepidT2O

  TepidT2O
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,195
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45280 on: Today at 05:02:15 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:01:14 pm
Youre referring to injuries impacting our season and I asked how did we respond to those injuries? What effect did Jota have on our central defenders being injured or not Craig?
Craig doesnt play for us.

Still no salad joke.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,783
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45281 on: Today at 05:03:13 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:01:14 pm
Youre referring to injuries impacting our season and I asked how did we respond to those injuries? What effect did Jota have on our central defenders being injured or not Craig?

What effect did having countless injuries, and players moving positions due to that, have on our set up and the performances of the team, and therefore the new players?

Ive genuinely never seen anyone move the goal posts so much. And Ive argued with Al plenty.
royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45282 on: Today at 05:06:31 pm
I'm a big avocado of tolerance on these boards. Olive and let olive, that's what I say.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,311
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45283 on: Today at 05:07:00 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:19:34 pm

I did think winning the league was fantastic to be honest
Winning is an understatement too, we absolutely crushed the rest and beat all kinds of records until the pandemic hit.
MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,111
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45284 on: Today at 05:07:38 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:45:18 pm
Does this mean youre gonna shut up until then?
Probably not. Put him on ignore. Dont waste your time 
"We decide when the game is over"

royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45285 on: Today at 05:07:48 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:02:03 pm
Thanks, at least I know someone gives a toss  ;D

"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,391
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45286 on: Today at 05:09:12 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:03:13 pm
What effect did having countless injuries, and players moving positions due to that, have on our set up and the performances of the team, and therefore the new players?

Ive genuinely never seen anyone move the goal posts so much. And Ive argued with Al plenty.

I asked how well we addressed the problem of injuries in January, did you respond to that? And then you have the cheek to say Im moving the goalposts?

Jota is a great signing, Thiago wasnt as good as i was hoping for initially but he looked much better in the last few months-

We didnt replace Lovren, in hindsight that was a mistake but shit happens


Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,783
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45287 on: Today at 05:11:18 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:09:12 pm
I asked how well we addressed the problem of injuries in January, did you respond to that? And then you have the cheek to say Im moving the goalposts?

Jota is a great signing, Thiago wasnt as good as i was hoping for initially but he looked much better in the last few months-

Err....

Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:37:31 pm
The team we have today is a result of cumulative improvement and effort over time, the results we get this season is a result of prior work and strengthening and can be impacted if we make fantastic signings in the short term but usually this takes longer, I dont think the impact by those signings has been as good as we were hoping for, otherwise last season we went from 1st to 3rd, is that a fair way to judge the impact of Thiago/Jota etc?
TepidT2O

  TepidT2O
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,195
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45288 on: Today at 05:12:39 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:06:31 pm
I'm a big avocado of tolerance on these boards. Olive and let olive, that's what I say.
You Orzo let it run its course I reckon.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,391
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45289 on: Today at 05:13:59 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:11:18 pm
Err....

Still failed to answer the question  :lmao

You are one shady character
Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,391
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45290 on: Today at 05:14:52 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 05:06:31 pm
I'm a big avocado of tolerance on these boards. Olive and let olive, that's what I say.

Raisin the roof with your posts
Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,783
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45291 on: Today at 05:16:07 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:13:59 pm
Still failed to answer the question  :lmao

You are one shady character

Again, I answered your question and you replied with something totally unrelated.

Youre a WUM plain and simple.
riismeister

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,664
  • Onwards and upwards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45292 on: Today at 05:19:39 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:01:14 pm
Youre referring to injuries impacting our season and I asked how did we respond to those injuries? What effect did Jota have on our central defenders being injured or not Craig?

Jota was signed long before any of those injuries occured, how on earth are you counting that as a response to the injury crisis?

Klopp responded by first playing Fabinho and Henderson in defense to keep our best and most experienced players on the pitch.

Edwards responded by signing two central defenders in the mid season transfer window.

The owners doesn't really come into it. They let their DOF and head coach do their job without micro managing, which is exactly what you'd want from the owners.
Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,783
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45293 on: Today at 05:21:13 pm
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 05:19:39 pm
The owners doesn't really come into it. They let their DOF and head coach do their job without micro managing, which is exactly what you'd want from the owners.

You do know Henry sailed his yacht down the Ribble and personally scouted Davies. Right?
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,965
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45294 on: Today at 05:21:57 pm
I blame a lot of this on laptop Eddy for eroding our faith in ITK's. It used to be that Pearce could vaguely reference a player and we'd all talk about him for weeks, now none of us buy any of the links put out there because we're all waiting for an out of the blue name to suddenly be signed one day.
Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,391
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45295 on: Today at 05:27:12 pm
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 05:19:39 pm
Jota was signed long before any of those injuries occured, how on earth are you counting that as a response to the injury crisis?

Klopp responded by first playing Fabinho and Henderson in defense to keep our best and most experienced players on the pitch.

Edwards responded by signing two central defenders in the mid season transfer window.

The owners doesn't really come into it. They let their DOF and head coach do their job without micro managing, which is exactly what you'd want from the owners.

We had major injuries in central defence -
Klopp asked for new defender but was over ruled
The club then ended up buying two players at the end of the window

We should expect the recruitment team to do a better job but its done


riismeister

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,664
  • Onwards and upwards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
Reply #45296 on: Today at 05:29:27 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:27:12 pm
We had major injuries in central defence -
Klopp asked for new defender but was over ruled
The club then ended up buying two players at the end of the window

We should expect the recruitment team to do a better job but its done

Klopp asked for a new defender but was overruled by signing two defenders?  :o
