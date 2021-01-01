Youre referring to injuries impacting our season and I asked how did we respond to those injuries? What effect did Jota have on our central defenders being injured or not Craig?



Jota was signed long before any of those injuries occured, how on earth are you counting that as a response to the injury crisis?Klopp responded by first playing Fabinho and Henderson in defense to keep our best and most experienced players on the pitch.Edwards responded by signing two central defenders in the mid season transfer window.The owners doesn't really come into it. They let their DOF and head coach do their job without micro managing, which is exactly what you'd want from the owners.