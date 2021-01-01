You have to say, it makes the decision to sign Adrián again more puzzling, considering the marginal gain you get from a third keeper who is sound (but like, not very good and not getting better) vs an outfield player more likely to sign.
Also you'd have to question the value of Tsimikas vs Jamal Lewis given last season's return.
But also... you have to assume they have some plan to refresh the squad after a few lads are sold.
We can have 17 'over age' non-homegrown players and 8 'over age' homegrown players
Currently we have: Adrian, Allison, Karius, VVD, Konate, Matip, Robbo, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita, Thiago, Shaq, Minamino, Bobby, Mo, Sadio, Jota and Origi.
Thats eighteen. Karius obviously isn't going to be here next season. We've then got Shaq, Origi and Minamino all fairly likely to leave. Which leaves us on 14.
I think it'd be nice to give the recruitment team the benefit of the doubt that they know what they're doing, because there seems to be an undercurrent of thinking they've gone 'shit, now we've got too many foreign players, we can't sign anymore best cancel the Bissouma and Auoar deals'.
Homegrown we've got:
Kelleher, Trent, Gomez, Hendo, Milner, Ox, Davies, Ojo, Phillips and Woodburn
Ten, but again probably three of them who don't have a future at the club beyond this summer
We've also got four first team/squad players under 21 who don't need to be registered (Curtis, Neco, Rhys and Harvey).
If we had eighteen non-homegrown players and ten homegrown players that we wanted to keep then clearly it'd be an issue, but we don't so it really isn't. We're just not daft enough to do a United and spend a load of money before we've tried to shift the players we obviously want to shift. You only have to question keeping Adrian if it impacts our ability to sign someone we really want, which it hasn't so far.