Offline HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45080 on: Today at 08:32:55 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:43:36 am
I agree with him to a point but I think the worrying about squad places gets a little excessive.

Our 25 for this season currently on the books are:

Thiago   
Trent*
Firmino   
Alisson   
Davies*
Gomez*
Henderson*
Fabinho
Keita   
Kelleher*
Konate
Mane
Matip
Milner*
Minamino
Origi   
Oxlade-Chamberlain*
Phillips*
Robertson   
Salah   
Adrian   
Shaqiri
Jota   
Tsimakis   
Van Dijk   

Jones, Neco Williams, Rhys Williams and Elliot are all classed as U21 for this season (and the latter two will be beyond). Milner will leave at the end of the season so Jones will take his place and by the sound of it Neco may be on the way too. So until Elliot comes of age, the home grown thing isnt a problem. Who knows what will happen with Kelleher or Davies in 12 months either? Last season we had Joe Hardy registered in our 25 but theres no way wed do that again if we needed the spot free.

So we need to free up two spaces from the above 25 to bring in two players, and by all accounts were happy to sell Phillips, Shaqiri, Taki and Origi. The former two sound like they have concrete interest for permanent moves. The latter two perhaps less so but Id be very surprised if there werent sides keen to take them on loan. This frees up the squad space (if we need it) and protects their value (if we wont otherwise play them).

Karius has no resale value anyway, realistically (and sadly) hes not done enough since Kiev to protect any value he once had. Leaving him out the squad is going to have little impact and frankly clubs will know given that we have 3 keepers already we wont waste a squad space on him. Ojo will also move on but again, hes not been a first team fixture at Liverpool and buying clubs know this. Whether or not we can or do register him isnt going to do much to his value.

So yes, we do need to make some space, but both from the perspective of foreign players and hone grown players its not a critical issue this far away from the start of the season. Id expect to see Shaqiri sold in the next couple of weeks and probably Phillips following. Origi and Taki will probably hang around until the end of the window as clubs try to get a cut price transfer or loan, then its up to the club to decide whether to accept.

Good post  :thumbup
Logged

Offline lamonti

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45081 on: Today at 08:45:11 am »
If places for non-homegrown players are at a premium we should not be using one for Minamino ahead of Shaqiri, and if we're selling Shaqiri we should be looking for a player with significantly more to offer that Taki at the moment. Wilson would have offered a lot more.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:47:49 am by lamonti »
Logged

Offline lamonti

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45082 on: Today at 08:49:25 am »
You have to say, it makes the decision to sign Adrián again more puzzling, considering the marginal gain you get from a third keeper who is sound (but like, not very good and not getting better) vs an outfield player more likely to sign.

Also you'd have to question the value of Tsimikas vs Jamal Lewis given last season's return.

But also... you have to assume they have some plan to refresh the squad after a few lads are sold.

Logged

Offline Jookie

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45083 on: Today at 08:52:56 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm
No comparison
Bayern have no competition in the Bundesliga to win the league & a 34 game season
Dortmund just sold their 2nd best player . Leipzig manger & CB gone to Bayern. Konate to us.

PL has 3 teams sepending big money every summer & keeping their best players with Real & Barcelona in a mess

Even Leeds & Villa spent over 100m last summer. PL is by far the most competitive league atm.

It is a comparison though.

Bayern have relatively similar resources to ourselves. That's the comparison. They also go into the season looking to win the CL despite other teams having more resources.

I understand the level of competition may be different between BL and PL but the level of competition doesn't change the finances you have at your disposal. Our financial power is relatively similar to Bayern's. They have a few holes in their squad depth, as we potentially do too. It cost us last season with all the injuries at CB (though a 4th choice CB wouldn't have likely propelled us much further than CL qualification). It cost Bayern a chance of defending their CL title when they had to play Chuopo-Moting at CF in both legs of a CL QF.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45084 on: Today at 08:59:18 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:45:11 am
If places for non-homegrown players are at a premium we should not be using one for Minamino ahead of Shaqiri, and if we're selling Shaqiri we should be looking for a player with significantly more to offer that Taki at the moment. Wilson would have offered a lot more.

Shaq has had his time here now (like Origi) and Shaq is approaching 30, can get a last big challenge somewhere else and play regularly. Italy seems to be the right fit for him and where he's likely to go. He doesn't want to sit on the bench for another season and get 15 minutes here and there and the odd League Cup game. Klopp is a manager who will let a player move on when he wants to move on.

Minamino is at a different crossroads. He needs to get his career back on track. No doubt if we got a good offer we'd be happy to let him go, but that's not likely. His playing style is more suited to Klopp, it's whether he can improve.



Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45085 on: Today at 09:06:57 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:49:25 am
You have to say, it makes the decision to sign Adrián again more puzzling, considering the marginal gain you get from a third keeper who is sound (but like, not very good and not getting better) vs an outfield player more likely to sign.

Also you'd have to question the value of Tsimikas vs Jamal Lewis given last season's return.

But also... you have to assume they have some plan to refresh the squad after a few lads are sold.

Jamal Lewis is very average though. You worry if that's the best the scouts can find. Tsimikas had a tough season with injuries and Covid. Hopefully can offer more now.

We did need a 3rd keeper we can count on but would have made sense to bring in a homegrown player like Begovic or Tom Heaton who Ev and United signed.

We're at the point where moving forward we will have to start targeting homegrown players but they cost more and that's always going to be a problem for us.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45086 on: Today at 09:06:58 am »
Our squad between 2017 and 2019 was pretty incredible really. A fairly small group, remarkable fitness levels, every player contributing with little to no deadwood.

Unfortunately were now at the stage where certain players (Karius, Origi, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Minamino) arent really contributing much anymore and could be upgraded on. So our squad does feel bloated, for the first time in a long time.

Im surprised Karius contract hasnt expired yet. Did we give him an extension or something?
Logged

Online royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45087 on: Today at 09:07:11 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:35:20 am
Thing he ignores there is our ability to loan players out whom we can't register.

This is true mate, although it's fair to say we're clearing the decks in terms of sales it seems, with players ordinarily the subject of loan deals being sold permanently. It's interesting and you do suspect there's joined up thinking behind all of it somehow.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45088 on: Today at 09:08:05 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:49:25 am
You have to say, it makes the decision to sign Adrián again more puzzling, considering the marginal gain you get from a third keeper who is sound (but like, not very good and not getting better) vs an outfield player more likely to sign.
No it doesn't. It just means you don't know what their reasons were.

Quote
Also you'd have to question the value of Tsimikas vs Jamal Lewis given last season's return.
No you don't, the reasons for the choice were clear at the time. Bad luck can affect any player or transfer

Quote
But also... you have to assume they have some plan to refresh the squad after a few lads are sold.
True enough
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45089 on: Today at 09:12:30 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:35:20 am
Thing he ignores there is our ability to loan players out whom we can't register.

If it comes down to it we'd just have a flood of loans at the end of the window (i.e. Grujic, Wilson, Ojo etc last year).

Ojo, Karius, Minamino and Origi would be loaned out if required. We can forget Ojo and Karius at this point.

Shaq and probably Phillips will be sold, possibly Neco.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45090 on: Today at 09:16:03 am »
If we dont sign a goal scorer , either a striker or goal scoring attacking midfielder or both, do people think we will win the league? With the signings Utd and likely Abu Dhabi are making Im not sure we would have the necessary strength in depth to challenge. I cant see us not signing someone to be fair, not after the January window debacle, particularly with losing our only regular goal scorers to Afcon mid-season.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45091 on: Today at 09:22:15 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:49:25 am
You have to say, it makes the decision to sign Adrián again more puzzling, considering the marginal gain you get from a third keeper who is sound (but like, not very good and not getting better) vs an outfield player more likely to sign.

Also you'd have to question the value of Tsimikas vs Jamal Lewis given last season's return.

But also... you have to assume they have some plan to refresh the squad after a few lads are sold.

We can have 17 'over age' non-homegrown players and 8 'over age' homegrown players

Currently we have: Adrian, Allison, Karius, VVD, Konate, Matip, Robbo, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita, Thiago, Shaq, Minamino, Bobby, Mo, Sadio, Jota and Origi.

Thats eighteen. Karius obviously isn't going to be here next season. We've then got Shaq, Origi and Minamino all fairly likely to leave. Which leaves us on 14.

I think it'd be nice to give the recruitment team the benefit of the doubt that they know what they're doing, because there seems to be an undercurrent of thinking they've gone 'shit, now we've got too many foreign players, we can't sign anymore best cancel the Bissouma and Auoar deals'.

Homegrown we've got:

Kelleher, Trent, Gomez, Hendo, Milner, Ox, Davies, Ojo, Phillips and Woodburn

Ten, but again probably three of them who don't have a future at the club beyond this summer

We've also got four first team/squad players under 21 who don't need to be registered (Curtis, Neco, Rhys and Harvey).

If we had eighteen non-homegrown players and ten homegrown players that we wanted to keep then clearly it'd be an issue, but we don't so it really isn't. We're just not daft enough to do a United and spend a load of money before we've tried to shift the players we obviously want to shift. You only have to question keeping Adrian if it impacts our ability to sign someone we really want, which it hasn't so far.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45092 on: Today at 09:23:47 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:37:51 pm
As I'm bored and we've not been credibly linked with anyone for a while, I'll pose this:

If you could sign any player in the world to play for us now, who would you go for?

It's a tricky one for me. Lewandowski would obviously be a glorious option at CF but age is not on his side. Presumably Mbappe or Haaland would be high on most lists.

Mastik Bostik

Feel the whole team could come together around him
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45093 on: Today at 09:26:40 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:43:36 am
I agree with him to a point but I think the worrying about squad places gets a little excessive.

Our 25 for this season currently on the books are:

Thiago   
Trent*
Firmino   
Alisson   
Davies*
Gomez*
Henderson*
Fabinho
Keita   
Kelleher*
Konate
Mane
Matip
Milner*
Minamino
Origi   
Oxlade-Chamberlain*
Phillips*
Robertson   
Salah   
Adrian   
Shaqiri
Jota   
Tsimakis   
Van Dijk   

Jones, Neco Williams, Rhys Williams and Elliot are all classed as U21 for this season (and the latter two will be beyond). Milner will leave at the end of the season so Jones will take his place and by the sound of it Neco may be on the way too. So until Elliot comes of age, the home grown thing isnt a problem. Who knows what will happen with Kelleher or Davies in 12 months either? Last season we had Joe Hardy registered in our 25 but theres no way wed do that again if we needed the spot free.

So we need to free up two spaces from the above 25 to bring in two players, and by all accounts were happy to sell Phillips, Shaqiri, Taki and Origi. The former two sound like they have concrete interest for permanent moves. The latter two perhaps less so but Id be very surprised if there werent sides keen to take them on loan. This frees up the squad space (if we need it) and protects their value (if we wont otherwise play them).

Karius has no resale value anyway, realistically (and sadly) hes not done enough since Kiev to protect any value he once had. Leaving him out the squad is going to have little impact and frankly clubs will know given that we have 3 keepers already we wont waste a squad space on him. Ojo will also move on but again, hes not been a first team fixture at Liverpool and buying clubs know this. Whether or not we can or do register him isnt going to do much to his value.

So yes, we do need to make some space, but both from the perspective of foreign players and hone grown players its not a critical issue this far away from the start of the season. Id expect to see Shaqiri sold in the next couple of weeks and probably Phillips following. Origi and Taki will probably hang around until the end of the window as clubs try to get a cut price transfer or loan, then its up to the club to decide whether to accept.

Good post, but there is a (maybe minor) issue with the squad that hasn't been touched on yet. While Elliott doesn't need to be counted in the PL squad due to his age, he does have to be included in the senior squad for the Champions League - because you can only be on List B (the U21s/youths) if you have spent two consecutive seasons at the club (or two seasons across three years with one loan to a domestic club in there). So while Elliott can be on List B next season, he'll need to be on List A this season. Now, the complication is how Uefa deals with homegrown players. You can only have a maximum of four 'association-trained' players i.e. a homegrown player who didn't come through your academy. With Elliott included, we actually have six - Henderson, Milner, Chamberlain, Elliott, Phillips and Davies. And any surplus in your numbers here need to be rolled into your non-homegrown list, where as we know we currently have no room. So I think it's no surprise we're trying to sell Phillips, and I expect that even if Davies stays he unfortunately won't be able to be registered for European games. I believe we technically had either Phillips or Davies down as non-homegrown in the latter half of the CL last season due to the same issue, but obviously we had the space because of all the injuries.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45094 on: Today at 09:29:30 am »
I was thinking today how far we've come. Yes, we have players that we want to sell, but we don't have players that we want to "get rid".
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45095 on: Today at 09:30:22 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:16:03 am
If we dont sign a goal scorer , either a striker or goal scoring attacking midfielder or both, do people think we will win the league? With the signings Utd and likely Abu Dhabi are making Im not sure we would have the necessary strength in depth to challenge. I cant see us not signing someone to be fair, not after the January window debacle, particularly with losing our only regular goal scorers to Afcon mid-season.

It's extremely difficult to win the PL even if we did, let alone if we don't. You just want to be up there challenging at least, for which I think we need at least one more player who can make a good impact given Wijnaldum needs replacing (and be a lot more injury free as an injury ravaged season makes it impossible).

City will be 90+ points again and I always say we have to be much better than United in this league to finish above them, given the reality of the refereeing, biases and cheating. Throw Kane and/or Grealish in a City shirt and it'll be the same with them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline No666

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45096 on: Today at 09:30:32 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:07:11 am
This is true mate, although it's fair to say we're clearing the decks in terms of sales it seems, with players ordinarily the subject of loan deals being sold permanently. It's interesting and you do suspect there's joined up thinking behind all of it somehow.
Oh, I agree - the joined-up thinking is obvious and the long-term thinking. But part of the joined-up thinking is what they feed to the press; the glimpse it gives us of their thinking is partial and the angle carefully chosen for the moment. We haven't a clue whether how seriously to take the 'no more additions' statement, nor the 'next year for rebuilding' statement, really.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45097 on: Today at 09:35:09 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:12:46 am
Id sa salah down the middle happens before Origi gets on the pitch

Any of our three wide forwards do mate, I agree. But if one of them is injured, or needs a rest, that means we no longer have two of them in the wide forward roles should we use one through the middle. And I think that's when we become a far less potent team.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45098 on: Today at 09:38:06 am »
Jovetic going to Hertha seems to have opened the door for Matheus Cunha to move on. Think Leeds have been tipped to go for him, but also some suggestions he'd be a good fit for us. Some strong underlying stats, but looks much more an attacking mid than a centre forward - certainly not many goals for a striker. Equally, has only just turned 22 so still very young and may be one we think could improve in our system.

Also think it's interesting that according to Fbref, the player he profiles most similarly to is Raphinha. If he goes there, are they getting his successor?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:53 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Online MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45099 on: Today at 09:40:26 am »
Jovetic is off to Hertha Berlin.

Cunha I think would make a lot of sense. Can play all across the front line, Quick,brillant 1v1,strong & still only just gone 22. 1 in 3 since he joined a struggling Hertha side. Would cost 25-30m.

Maybe something we can do after the Olympics
Logged

Online royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45100 on: Today at 09:44:10 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:30:32 am
Oh, I agree - the joined-up thinking is obvious and the long-term thinking. But part of the joined-up thinking is what they feed to the press; the glimpse it gives us of their thinking is partial and the angle carefully chosen for the moment. We haven't a clue whether how seriously to take the 'no more additions' statement, nor the 'next year for rebuilding' statement, really.

Yeah - I don't take it seriously at all (the no more additions aspect, any road). I think we'll do one or two - it just feels like Klopp will tend to do that in the summer because the preference is not to do any business in January if they can help it.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline meady1981

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45101 on: Today at 09:44:13 am »
No news is good news.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45102 on: Today at 09:47:01 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:44:13 am
No news is good news.

In the case of Jarred Bowen, absolutely.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45103 on: Today at 09:47:53 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:44:13 am
No news is good news.

Not for Rawkites' state of mind!
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45104 on: Today at 09:49:50 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:26:40 am
Good post, but there is a (maybe minor) issue with the squad that hasn't been touched on yet. While Elliott doesn't need to be counted in the PL squad due to his age, he does have to be included in the senior squad for the Champions League - because you can only be on List B (the U21s/youths) if you have spent two consecutive seasons at the club (or two seasons across three years with one loan to a domestic club in there). So while Elliott can be on List B next season, he'll need to be on List A this season. Now, the complication is how Uefa deals with homegrown players. You can only have a maximum of four 'association-trained' players i.e. a homegrown player who didn't come through your academy. With Elliott included, we actually have six - Henderson, Milner, Chamberlain, Elliott, Phillips and Davies. And any surplus in your numbers here need to be rolled into your non-homegrown list, where as we know we currently have no room. So I think it's no surprise we're trying to sell Phillips, and I expect that even if Davies stays he unfortunately won't be able to be registered for European games. I believe we technically had either Phillips or Davies down as non-homegrown in the latter half of the CL last season due to the same issue, but obviously we had the space because of all the injuries.

Wouldn't that be seven as you have missed out Gomez?
Logged

Online Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45105 on: Today at 09:53:28 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:11:20 am
all Bobby needs is the fans back in.


Yup!

Needs the love back again!
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,888
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45106 on: Today at 09:56:01 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:49:50 am
Wouldn't that be seven as you have missed out Gomez?

Think he classes as club trained as we signed him at 18 and he's never been out on loan
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,051
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45107 on: Today at 10:00:40 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:06:58 am
Im surprised Karius contract hasnt expired yet. Did we give him an extension or something?

Me too. I thought he signed a 5 year deal in the summer of 2016.

Can't remember him signing a contract extension either. Maybe the 2 year loan deal at Beşiktaş affected the contract in some way -  a year was deferred on his Liverpool contract?

Unless he signed a contract extension between 2106-2018 then it doesn't;t make sense to me.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45108 on: Today at 10:04:07 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:30:22 am
It's extremely difficult to win the PL even if we did, let alone if we don't. You just want to be up there challenging at least, for which I think we need at least one more player who can make a good impact given Wijnaldum needs replacing (and be a lot more injury free as an injury ravaged season makes it impossible).

City will be 90+ points again and I always say we have to be much better than United in this league to finish above them, given the reality of the refereeing, biases and cheating. Throw Kane and/or Grealish in a City shirt and it'll be the same with them.
Very true. Without the dodgy officials I dont think we wouldve struggled for top 4, with city buying the leagues most effective English divers, alongside Sterling, the refs will be competing to see who can give them the most decisions. Maybe FSG are still basing their business model on Abu Dhabi being dealt with properly by the PL investigation.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45109 on: Today at 10:04:50 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:56:01 am
Think he classes as club trained as we signed him at 18 and he's never been out on loan

Yeah exactly that - Kelleher, Trent and Gomez are our three 'club-trained' players. Jones will join that list too, as will Elliott just not until next year.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,888
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45110 on: Today at 10:06:21 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:00:40 am
Me too. I thought he signed a 5 year deal in the summer of 2016.

Can't remember him signing a contract extension either. Maybe the 2 year loan deal at Beşiktaş affected the contract in some way -  a year was deferred on his Liverpool contract?

Unless he signed a contract extension between 2106-2018 then it doesn't;t make sense to me.

Exactly that apparently

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/loris-karius-Beşiktaş-transfer-explained-15052767
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45111 on: Today at 10:23:57 am »
The link doesn't work mate.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,888
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45112 on: Today at 10:27:47 am »
Buggar! Need some advice from Samie on posting crap links!

But anyway it said that when he went on the two year loan, part of the agreement was that he signed a one year extension with Liverpool taking him to 2022.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45113 on: Today at 10:32:33 am »
Thanks mate
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,273
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45114 on: Today at 10:40:25 am »
Were Beşiktaş sanctioned for their treatment of Karius?
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,371
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45115 on: Today at 10:55:27 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:23:14 am
Its True. Jota Thiago and Konate barely cost 100 million pounds and are only just about truly excellent.

vvd and ali were the final pieces in a puzzle. We dont have any immediate need to buy a best in the world at any position right now, this year. We already arguably have five at rw rb lb cb and goalie.

Konate hasnt played a game for us yet, so hes not earned the excellent label just yet, Thiago had a mixed season, he certainly wasnt excellent for us, Jota was fantastic & wouldve been our player of the season without his injury

Not going to bore everyone with a nett spend retort but we know we havent spent anything near that figure in real terms

We do need someone that can contribute significantly from midfield and a high quality forward, remember, my post was we need players who can make an impact not asking for Haaland but whoever we do sign needs to be of similar standard of Jota
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45116 on: Today at 10:59:42 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:35:09 am
Any of our three wide forwards do mate, I agree. But if one of them is injured, or needs a rest, that means we no longer have two of them in the wide forward roles should we use one through the middle. And I think that's when we become a far less potent team.

Sure, but we are still two injuries away from having to use Divock
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,371
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45117 on: Today at 11:15:24 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:50:27 am
To be fair, the midfield is set up to give the forwards and fullbacks freedom. The midfield lack of goals is because their primary function is to plug gaps. Look at Gini's goal output for country vs club.

Then why did the same midfield/same system score around 20 the year previous?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,644
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45118 on: Today at 11:15:48 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:15:24 am
Then why did the same midfield/same system score around 20 the year previous?

Because Milner was taking penalties
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,377
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45119 on: Today at 11:18:03 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:38:06 am
Jovetic going to Hertha seems to have opened the door for Matheus Cunha to move on. Think Leeds have been tipped to go for him, but also some suggestions he'd be a good fit for us. Some strong underlying stats, but looks much more an attacking mid than a centre forward - certainly not many goals for a striker. Equally, has only just turned 22 so still very young and may be one we think could improve in our system.

Also think it's interesting that according to Fbref, the player he profiles most similarly to is Raphinha. If he goes there, are they getting his successor?
If Leeds are cashing on Raphinha and replacing him with Cunha, whilst I can understand Raphinha has that extra development and extra data available, we should be going for Cunha instead. He's already at Raphinha's level and will exceed that too, I think. I'd much rather take the younger player even given what Raphinha achieved in his first season as Leeds.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
