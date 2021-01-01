I agree with him to a point but I think the worrying about squad places gets a little excessive.



Our 25 for this season currently on the books are:



Thiago

Trent*

Firmino

Alisson

Davies*

Gomez*

Henderson*

Fabinho

Keita

Kelleher*

Konate

Mane

Matip

Milner*

Minamino

Origi

Oxlade-Chamberlain*

Phillips*

Robertson

Salah

Adrian

Shaqiri

Jota

Tsimakis

Van Dijk



Jones, Neco Williams, Rhys Williams and Elliot are all classed as U21 for this season (and the latter two will be beyond). Milner will leave at the end of the season so Jones will take his place and by the sound of it Neco may be on the way too. So until Elliot comes of age, the home grown thing isnt a problem. Who knows what will happen with Kelleher or Davies in 12 months either? Last season we had Joe Hardy registered in our 25 but theres no way wed do that again if we needed the spot free.



So we need to free up two spaces from the above 25 to bring in two players, and by all accounts were happy to sell Phillips, Shaqiri, Taki and Origi. The former two sound like they have concrete interest for permanent moves. The latter two perhaps less so but Id be very surprised if there werent sides keen to take them on loan. This frees up the squad space (if we need it) and protects their value (if we wont otherwise play them).



Karius has no resale value anyway, realistically (and sadly) hes not done enough since Kiev to protect any value he once had. Leaving him out the squad is going to have little impact and frankly clubs will know given that we have 3 keepers already we wont waste a squad space on him. Ojo will also move on but again, hes not been a first team fixture at Liverpool and buying clubs know this. Whether or not we can or do register him isnt going to do much to his value.



So yes, we do need to make some space, but both from the perspective of foreign players and hone grown players its not a critical issue this far away from the start of the season. Id expect to see Shaqiri sold in the next couple of weeks and probably Phillips following. Origi and Taki will probably hang around until the end of the window as clubs try to get a cut price transfer or loan, then its up to the club to decide whether to accept.



Good post, but there is a (maybe minor) issue with the squad that hasn't been touched on yet. While Elliott doesn't need to be counted in the PL squad due to his age, he does have to be included in the senior squad for the Champions League - because you can only be on List B (the U21s/youths) if you have spent two consecutive seasons at the club (or two seasons across three years with one loan to a domestic club in there). So while Elliott can be on List B next season, he'll need to be on List A this season. Now, the complication is how Uefa deals with homegrown players. You can only have a maximum of four 'association-trained' players i.e. a homegrown player who didn't come through your academy. With Elliott included, we actually have six - Henderson, Milner, Chamberlain, Elliott, Phillips and Davies. And any surplus in your numbers here need to be rolled into your non-homegrown list, where as we know we currently have no room. So I think it's no surprise we're trying to sell Phillips, and I expect that even if Davies stays he unfortunately won't be able to be registered for European games. I believe we technically had either Phillips or Davies down as non-homegrown in the latter half of the CL last season due to the same issue, but obviously we had the space because of all the injuries.