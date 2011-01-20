Hightownphil talking sense here.
https://mobile.twitter.com/PhilBlundell/status/1419902300794114079
The posturing around unlikely to do anything relating to the impact our sequence of sales/buys could have on the net outcome (if we dont sell Phillips this window and we cant register him in the squad, itd have a massive impact on his value, and so forth). A thought provoking thread.
I agree with him to a point but I think the worrying about squad places gets a little excessive.
Our 25 for this season currently on the books are:
Thiago
Trent*
Firmino
Alisson
Davies*
Gomez*
Henderson*
Fabinho
Keita
Kelleher*
Konate
Mane
Matip
Milner*
Minamino
Origi
Oxlade-Chamberlain*
Phillips*
Robertson
Salah
Adrian
Shaqiri
Jota
Tsimakis
Van Dijk
Jones, Neco Williams, Rhys Williams and Elliot are all classed as U21 for this season (and the latter two will be beyond). Milner will leave at the end of the season so Jones will take his place and by the sound of it Neco may be on the way too. So until Elliot comes of age, the home grown thing isnt a problem. Who knows what will happen with Kelleher or Davies in 12 months either? Last season we had Joe Hardy registered in our 25 but theres no way wed do that again if we needed the spot free.
So we need to free up two spaces from the above 25 to bring in two players, and by all accounts were happy to sell Phillips, Shaqiri, Taki and Origi. The former two sound like they have concrete interest for permanent moves. The latter two perhaps less so but Id be very surprised if there werent sides keen to take them on loan. This frees up the squad space (if we need it) and protects their value (if we wont otherwise play them).
Karius has no resale value anyway, realistically (and sadly) hes not done enough since Kiev to protect any value he once had. Leaving him out the squad is going to have little impact and frankly clubs will know given that we have 3 keepers already we wont waste a squad space on him. Ojo will also move on but again, hes not been a first team fixture at Liverpool and buying clubs know this. Whether or not we can or do register him isnt going to do much to his value.
So yes, we do need to make some space, but both from the perspective of foreign players and hone grown players its not a critical issue this far away from the start of the season. Id expect to see Shaqiri sold in the next couple of weeks and probably Phillips following. Origi and Taki will probably hang around until the end of the window as clubs try to get a cut price transfer or loan, then its up to the club to decide whether to accept.