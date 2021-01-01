« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1122 1123 1124 1125 1126 [1127]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!  (Read 1966784 times)

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45040 on: Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:29:06 pm
Every top side relies on its best players to have good seasons year in, year out.

People take like we are the only side who do this. Bayern are going into this season relying on Lewandowski bagging loads again. Choupo-Moting is his back up. That isnt the only example either.
No comparison
Bayern have no competition in the Bundesliga to win the league & a 34 game season
Dortmund just sold their 2nd best player . Leipzig manger & CB gone to Bayern. Konate to us.

PL has 3 teams sepending big money every summer & keeping their best players with Real & Barcelona in a mess

Even Leeds & Villa spent over 100m last summer. PL is by far the most competitive league atm.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,705
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45041 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 11:24:01 pm
It's an echo chamber in here.


This gets trotted out over and over again and it's simply not true.

You can talk about Firmino's potential decline if you like, it's absolutely fine. It's your opinion and you're entitled to it. All the site asks is that you're respectful of the club's players and many people fail to do that.

Firmino's goal / assist return has diminished in the last couple of years, it's a potential issue. Having Jota went some way to resolving it last season and may do this season. Or Firmino might find his scoring boots again. Or we might sign someone else to share the burden. Firmino's role is more complex that just scoring goals so any new signing may impact on how we set up. It's tricky.

Also Firmino is immensely popular. He's an exciting player who plays with flair and a smile on his face. It's not surprising that people get defensive when he's criticised.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:39:57 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,385
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45042 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:37:51 pm
As I'm bored and we've not been credibly linked with anyone for a while, I'll pose this:

If you could sign any player in the world to play for us now, who would you go for?

It's a tricky one for me. Lewandowski would obviously be a glorious option at CF but age is not on his side. Presumably Mbappe or Haaland would be high on most lists.

Probably gonna get stick, but I'd take Pedri. That kid will be a Ballon D'or contendor if he is nurtured and developed well. Mindboggling maturity and technique for his age and massively press resistant.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,164
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45043 on: Yesterday at 11:39:27 pm »
Its an echo chamber in here.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,705
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45044 on: Yesterday at 11:40:17 pm »
Its an echo chamber in here.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,385
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45045 on: Yesterday at 11:40:50 pm »
Its an echo chamber in here.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,772
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45046 on: Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm »
Theres a chamber echo in here.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,369
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45047 on: Yesterday at 11:58:25 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm
This gets trotted out over and over again and it's simply not true.

You can talk about Firmino's potential decline if you like, it's absolutely fine. It's your opinion and you're entitled to it. All the site asks is that you're respectful of the club's players and many people fail to do that.

Firmino's goal / assist return has diminished in the last couple of years, it's a potential issue. Having Jota went some way to resolving it last season and may do this season. Or Firmino might find his scoring boots again. Or we might sign someone else to share the burden. Firmino's role is more complex that just scoring goals so any new signing may impact on how we set up. It's tricky.

Also Firmino is immensely popular. He's an exciting player who plays with flair and a smile on his face. It's not surprising that people get defensive when he's criticised.

Just look at the prem stats from last season

Salah 22 goals
Mane 11 goals
Firmino 9 goals
Jota 9 goals

After that the highest goal scorer was Trent with 2

The burden on 4 players to essentially score all our goals is too high, perhaps it was a one off crazy season but Id be much happier if we had a few more options from other areas of the pitch, there is time left to do it so we will see what happens

Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,090
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45048 on: Today at 12:11:20 am »
all Bobby needs is the fans back in.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,167
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45049 on: Today at 12:12:08 am »
So what I am getting from the crew that have popped up today to press their point home repeatedly, is that we are basically looking at last season and deciding there is no way back from that?

Mane is now on a serious decline and wont put up better numbers this season?  Our midfield will not score more than a 3 or 4 goals between them again? Our central defendes wont pop up with a few goals between them either?

And by the way, cos apparently it always needs saying - I am not saying that signing just Ibou is a wise idea. Its just the suggestion it seems to me that nothing will improve this season with the current squad. 

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,090
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45050 on: Today at 12:23:14 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm
We won the league two seasons ago and Im referring to the major business we did in securing the likes
Of VVD/Alisson- we havent done anything as impactful since in the transfer market

Its True. Jota Thiago and Konate barely cost 100 million pounds and are only just about truly excellent.

vvd and ali were the final pieces in a puzzle. We dont have any immediate need to buy a best in the world at any position right now, this year. We already arguably have five at rw rb lb cb and goalie. 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,879
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45051 on: Today at 12:31:13 am »
In all fairness, I am surprised we still aren't even attempting to find a solution to the Bobby problem.

That problem is two-fold: he's uniquely brilliant, but clearly not as brilliant as he once was. I think even his biggest fans would have a hard time arguing with that.

So we sometimes suffer in some ways when he plays, but we also sometimes suffer a whole lot more when he doesn't. I'd still like to see more of the latter - Atalanta away for example - to know for sure, as I'm not convinced we're as reliant on him as we once were, but I'd be a lot more balls out about that if we had another forward who is more comfortable playing with his back to goal in tight areas than the three lads we ideally.want running between full backs and centre halves with or without the ball and smashing it into the back of the net.

From a squad balance POV we've got three amazing lads for the two wide spots but only one amazing lad for the middle spot .... and that amazing lad is the oldest of the lot who has declined by far the most in the last two seasons. And yet here we are in 2021 with Origi still backing him up. It's a bit silly really.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:21 am by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45052 on: Today at 12:40:00 am »
We don't know one way or the other though do we.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,700
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45053 on: Today at 01:11:07 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:31:13 am
In all fairness, I am surprised we still aren't even attempting to find a solution to the Bobby problem.

That problem is two-fold: he's uniquely brilliant, but clearly not as brilliant as he once was. I think even his biggest fans would have a hard time arguing with that.

So we sometimes suffer in some ways when he plays, but we also sometimes suffer a whole lot more when he doesn't. I'd still like to see more of the latter - Atalanta away for example - to know for sure, as I'm not convinced we're as reliant on him as we once were, but I'd be a lot more balls out about that if we had another forward who is more comfortable playing with his back to goal in tight areas than the three lads we ideally.want running between full backs and centre halves with or without the ball and smashing it into the back of the net.

From a squad balance POV we've got three amazing lads for the two wide spots but only one amazing lad for the middle spot .... and that amazing lad is the oldest of the lot who has declined by far the most in the last two seasons. And yet here we are in 2021 with Origi still backing him up. It's a bit silly really.

Klopp seems to be intent on playing Ox as the other option to Firmino.

The ideal situation would be to have 2 top players who play through the middle and then 3 quality options for the wide positions and then one more for cover maybe a young player or an attacking midfielder who can also play in the wide areas.

Its why I dont see us siging another wide forward this window when we already have Jota, Salah and Mane. It would make more sense to spend money bringing in someone who can play centrally.


Jonathan David and Cunha seem to really good options as another option to Firmino but David seems to score more goals.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45054 on: Today at 01:24:16 am »
Honestly think more than attack the balance of midfield was the big problem last year. Having Hendo or Fab in that defensive midfield role provides us so much more control and security. We are able to attack relentlessly for 90 mins knowing that any opposition counter-attack will get cut out.

It's no wonder that our attackers looked better in the final stretch and so did creative players like Trent and Thiago.

We looked like we would walk to another title in December. Then we ended the season really strongly too. We struggled in all aspects in the 10-15 games in the middle where we were playing midfield of Thiago, Gini and Milner or Jones often. None of those players have the presence and defensive nous of Fab and Hendo.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,700
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45055 on: Today at 01:41:54 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 01:24:16 am
Honestly think more than attack the balance of midfield was the big problem last year. Having Hendo or Fab in that defensive midfield role provides us so much more control and security. We are able to attack relentlessly for 90 mins knowing that any opposition counter-attack will get cut out.

It's no wonder that our attackers looked better in the final stretch and so did creative players like Trent and Thiago.

We looked like we would walk to another title in December. Then we ended the season really strongly too. We struggled in all aspects in the 10-15 games in the middle where we were playing midfield of Thiago, Gini and Milner or Jones often. None of those players have the presence and defensive nous of Fab and Hendo.
How likely are we to have this problem again now that we have signed an extra CB in Konate. We now just have to expect that one of Fab or Hendo will be available to play in that position in 95% of the time.

The main problem with the midfield is the durability of Keita and Ox, if we could depend on these guys we wouldn't be considering bring in another midfielder this window or anytime soon.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - WELCOME, 'A PLAYER'!!
« Reply #45056 on: Today at 02:00:40 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:31:13 am
In all fairness, I am surprised we still aren't even attempting to find a solution to the Bobby problem.

That problem is two-fold: he's uniquely brilliant, but clearly not as brilliant as he once was. I think even his biggest fans would have a hard time arguing with that.

So we sometimes suffer in some ways when he plays, but we also sometimes suffer a whole lot more when he doesn't. I'd still like to see more of the latter - Atalanta away for example - to know for sure, as I'm not convinced we're as reliant on him as we once were, but I'd be a lot more balls out about that if we had another forward who is more comfortable playing with his back to goal in tight areas than the three lads we ideally.want running between full backs and centre halves with or without the ball and smashing it into the back of the net.

From a squad balance POV we've got three amazing lads for the two wide spots but only one amazing lad for the middle spot .... and that amazing lad is the oldest of the lot who has declined by far the most in the last two seasons. And yet here we are in 2021 with Origi still backing him up. It's a bit silly really.

IMO I think it's normal especially for a club with our budget. If we buy a backup for him most likely this player won't be good enough, good players at this position are very expensive and we will probably have more success playing Mane or Jota in the middle. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1122 1123 1124 1125 1126 [1127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 