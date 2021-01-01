to be honest, I agree. Almost word for word. But I'd say it was the Roma injury that did it for Ox. That said, it can also be argued he had one of his absolute best displays for us in the Atletico CL game. But that's by the by. If he and Naby can make up those minutes I'm fine with the midfield numbers. But you're right in saying there's zero evidence to suggest they can.



I think we'll try to buy someone. But who that person is remains a mystery to me. The vast number of players we've been linked with suggests nobody really knows and it's purely agents and journos flinging shit at a wall and hoping it sticks. For me, it needs to be a younger player. One who is *able* to play almost every game, but willing to not do that providing those ahead of him are fit and firing. For me, that's Bissouma, but I know there are 3/4 other players who would also fit in that mould.



I wonder if we might look at Bruno Guimaraes as the Gin replacement. Feels like quite an 'us' signing - he's 23, which seems to be our favourite age, and playing for a talented Lyon side. Profiles really well, and is versatile. Also would be another one to add to our Brazilian contingent, currently away representing them in the Olympics.Actually wouldn't surprise me if we went for any of about four midfielders at Lyon - Guimaraes, Caqueret, Aouar or Paqueta...