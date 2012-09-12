« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN

JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44800 on: Today at 11:36:33 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:24:02 am
But surely part of the reason he did not rotate often is because the back up wasn't the standard he wanted. He has shown willingness to rotate with Jota.

If/when we sell Shaq, Origi, and Minamino, I feel we should replace, but with someone of a higher caliber. Someone like Jota. But only 1 to replace all 3 and the other two minor spots/minutes going to Elliot/Gordon perhaps

Edit: maybe not Gordon as I didn't realise how young he actually was. Maybe young Musialowski

Given the make up of our forwards (4 established first team level with the main 3 getting past peak) the obvious thing would seem to be to take a flier on a young attacker who could be anything - like a Doku type (not necessarily him but that profile)  someone who doesnt need massive minutes now but has huge potential

If it works out youre ahead of the game but its not going to have a huge downside if it doesnt work out becuase we dont need massive minutes from a new attacker this year 

Midfield seems different and needs a bigger spend this window purely because we have 4000 minutes to replace and a really injury prone group

I do get the counter argument that with afcon (okay the fixtures have fallen well but its still your two best attackers away for a month at a time of year we usually struggle) and the ageing nature of the forward line (at some point theyre not going to bang out 35 effective league starts each) that to win the league we need one more top quality forward but guessing thats not the route theyll go
Last Edit: Today at 11:40:21 am by JackWard33
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44801 on: Today at 11:42:00 am
James Pearce@JamesPearceLFC·7m
Xherdan Shaqiri likely to be the next outgoing from #LFC. Wants to leave and #LFC won't stand in his way if right offer is tabled. Looking for around £12m. Lazio/Napoli both keen. Liverpool's 12-month option means he's effectively under contract til 2023.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
Reply #44802 on: Today at 11:43:38 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:34:32 am
I think so too. Personally think the attacker is arguably a more important signing, but I think Klopp will be more concerned with midfield, where there is a Gini-shaped hole and loads of midfield minutes going. It's also an area that requires a lot of drilling in our system (see Fabinho etc) so the earlier we get them, the quicker they can contribute. Whereas I think we could probably add a quality attacker later on and still have them make an impact without necessarily playing a huge part in pre-season.

I totally agree with you.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44803 on: Today at 11:47:25 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:33:50 am
I think the aim will be to bring in someone with pace who is a natural fit replacement for Salah or Mane. Jota worked best (or so it seemed) when starting as a CF instead of Bobby, and it's so hard to know what to expect from Bobby after last season.

So Jota/Bobby for the central role with Salah/Mane/new signing for the wide positions and Elliot getting minutes as and when he can.

See I thought we were looking at someone mor central (but can play wide) as per Neil Jones. But I may be misremembering.
FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
Reply #44804 on: Today at 11:48:58 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:58:29 am
Klopp won't change too often his favorite Mane-Bobby-Salah attack. Eventually one will drop here and there for Jota.

Not only Shaqiri, but whoever we replace him with, won't be played very often.

So if we sell Shaqiri, i don't think we should even replace him.
Don't quite get why we would be selling all these players if we don't have deals lined up this summer.
Selling in a depressed market is never a great idea unless you are also buying. You would either keep them or just say they are available for loan and sell next summer when the market has recovered wouldn't you?
Specifically with Shaq, still think he would be 5th choice behind Mane, Salah, Bobby and Jota so we would most rely on him at some point over the season. We could exercise our option for another year and still sell him for probably better value next year.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44805 on: Today at 11:51:08 am
The midfield is the most intriguing part of our team in my opinion. You have different options, we don't have to buy someone in the same style as Gini, you could also change the formation so that a '2' of Thiago and Fab could be joined by an attacking midfielder (such as Aouar) and also, we have to take into account what's happening with Henderson, Keita, AOC.

If you were being cheap and risk-happy, we can make do in midfield but an attacker is needed urgently, to rotate for when we have do without the African squad members, not to mention the seeming decline of Firmino due to Father Time.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44806 on: Today at 11:51:40 am
Any clubs want Origi?

I imagine he got a decent contract just after the UCL final. Which means he'll probably be harder to shift.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44807 on: Today at 11:52:24 am
Pearce says Shaqiri next out. The Price being asked for seems really low for him though - circa 12 million. I can't see Shaqiri priced the same as Wilson, he'll fetch 15m+ at the end of it I feel.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44808 on: Today at 11:53:06 am
Kevin Phillips suggesting Leeds could do with Origi to help Bamford, who faded from playing too much last season.

https://www.footballinsider247.com/phillips-predicts-leeds-swoop-for-origi-after-15m-update/
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44809 on: Today at 11:54:35 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 11:52:24 am
Pearce says Shaqiri next out. The Price being asked for seems really low for him though - circa 12 million. I can't see Shaqiri priced the same as Wilson, he'll fetch 15m+ at the end of it I feel.
29 with clear fitness issues, and Italian clubs aren't exactly known to be big spenders. I'd take £12m.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44810 on: Today at 11:57:13 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 11:52:24 am
Pearce says Shaqiri next out. The Price being asked for seems really low for him though - circa 12 million. I can't see Shaqiri priced the same as Wilson, he'll fetch 15m+ at the end of it I feel.

Don't know how the two deals could be comparable. Shaq is obviously the better player, but several years older, on much bigger wages and non-homegrown. There's a lot of variables that go into the pricing of a player
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44811 on: Today at 11:57:34 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:36:33 am
Given the make up of our forwards (4 established first team level with the main 3 getting past peak) the obvious thing would seem to be to take a flier on a young attacker who could be anything - like a Doku type (not necessarily him but that profile)  someone who doesnt need massive minutes now but has huge potential

If it works out youre ahead of the game but its not going to have a huge downside if it doesnt work out becuase we dont need massive minutes from a new attacker this year 

Midfield seems different and needs a bigger spend this window purely because we have 4000 minutes to replace and a really injury prone group

I do get the counter argument that with afcon (okay the fixtures have fallen well but its still your two best attackers away for a month at a time of year we usually struggle) and the ageing nature of the forward line (at some point theyre not going to bang out 35 effective league starts each) that to win the league we need one more top quality forward but guessing thats not the route theyll go

I think personally it will be someone splitting the difference - someone who is relatively young and fine to take a back seat to our established forward line, but still maybe with some major league experience. Doku may fit that bill on that to be fair, but I just feel it may be someone a bit more experienced. But I honestly don't know. No one outside the club seems to know.

I think a bit of a problem with these type of signings though is it is something to say we are ahead of the curve, but the talent still needs nurturing and minutes, which they may not get here as if they aren't good enough for what we need right now. I always usually maintain that the middle club is somewhat important, where the players can get the minutes they need to grow. But then again our training facilities and development of youth into the first team seems better than it's ever been for such a long time so maybe we don't need the middle club anymore.

Also thing we have to remember is we have a player of somewhat similar stature already with Elliot, with Elliot being maybe a year behind Doku in terms of progression, but a year younger too. We may assess the situation and conclude Elliot is such a player for us.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44812 on: Today at 11:58:52 am
I don't think midfield's really a priority this window, it just feels that way because the defensive woes meant Hendo and Fabinho weren't available as much as they would have been last season. We have those two and Thiago, Jones looks ready to take another step up, Keita and Ox are both fit again, Milner's still available and Elliott's been playing there pre-season.

Attack feels like a far more pressing issue given the contract issues coupled with how off the boil Mane and Firmino were last year. Wouldn't mind more established cover at right back either.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44813 on: Today at 12:00:10 pm
I just dont see how Elliott is a forward in our system is the thing - he may get some minutes there but so far the thing that makes him really special is his passing
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44814 on: Today at 12:02:16 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:00:10 pm
I just dont see how Elliott is a forward in our system is the thing - he may get some minutes there but so far the thing that makes him really special is his passing

Hard to see if we play our usual one

Could work if we played a 4-3-1-2 and maybe went with Salah and Jota up top and Elliott 'in the hole'.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44815 on: Today at 12:02:54 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:00:10 pm
I just dont see how Elliott is a forward in our system is the thing - he may get some minutes there but so far the thing that makes him really special is his passing
4th attacker/forward in a 4231? Think if you put him with two from Mane/Jota/Salah it's not going to be the worst thing either.
RedSamba

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44816 on: Today at 12:04:54 pm
Our squad is getting thinner and thinner. BUY SOMEONE

OOS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44817 on: Today at 12:09:19 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:53:06 am
Kevin Phillips suggesting Leeds could do with Origi to help Bamford, who faded from playing too much last season.

https://www.footballinsider247.com/phillips-predicts-leeds-swoop-for-origi-after-15m-update/

Probably a good move, if he goes there. Think Origi is better suited under a Bielsa style coach, can be micro managed to get the best out of his abilities.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44818 on: Today at 12:09:31 pm
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 12:04:54 pm
Our squad is getting thinner and thinner. BUY SOMEONE


With what money? We've only just recouped the Konate fee. Also pretty sure we owe big chunk of Jota fee this summer. Which selling Shaq should cover.

I now think it depends on what offers come in for Origi, Minamino, Phillips, Chamberlain etc if we buy another player who's more than just a cheap squad player.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - NO FRANK NO DUSAN NO KYLIAN
Reply #44819 on: Today at 12:12:54 pm
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 10:56:40 am
Not sure. Even without Shaqiri, we have the traditional front 3, plus Jota, Origi, Minamino, the Ox and Elliott, who are all able to play in attack. (Yes, Harvey and AOC might be better in midfield, but the point is we have lots of attackers.
Shaqiri didn't play much last season and when he did it was often subbing in as a more attacking 8 in midfield - I'd suggest Elliott could give us what Shaqiri provided last year, if he doesn't go out on loan again.
I think that it's if Origi also leaves that we'll be needing another attacker.
We have 4   great options in attack. Elliot may become a 5th but seems like an attacking midfield player rather than a forward.
Minamino will likely leave on loan he isnt good enough,
Origi we all know needs to move on.

Ox looks good as #9 but he is poor on the wing.

So a 5th attacker considering Firmino's decline is needed. One that can push to start.
Something that isnt factored in is that our front 3 may need more rotation now as they are older.
SenorGarcia

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44820 on: Today at 12:13:32 pm
Shaq must be one of our most underrated players of the last decade or so? For all the talk of he doesnt fit a Klopp team, he seems to contribute nearly every time hes on the pitch. A real weird one.

A great squad option I feel. Someones gonna get a bargain buying him from us, especially given hes only 29.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44821 on: Today at 12:17:12 pm
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Today at 12:13:32 pm
Shaq must be one of our most underrated players of the last decade or so? For all the talk of he doesnt fit a Klopp team, he seems to contribute nearly every time hes on the pitch. A real weird one.

A great squad option I feel. Someones gonna get a bargain buying him from us, especially given hes only 29.

I think the biggest issue is availability.

He's another one of those players that goes missing for ages with a minor injury.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44822 on: Today at 12:17:35 pm
Birmingham Mail creating their own join the dots by suggesting Leverkusen would like Nat Phillips and could look to swap for Leon Bailey.

https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/leon-bailey-villa-liverpool-transfer-21141176
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44823 on: Today at 12:20:42 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:17:35 pm
Birmingham Mail creating their own join the dots by suggesting Leverkusen would like Nat Phillips and could look to swap for Leon Bailey.

https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/leon-bailey-villa-liverpool-transfer-21141176

based around a tweet from some brat  ;D

"And Reds fans are demanding they do a deal that includes the defender as a makeweight in a deal for the jet-heeled Bailey who has been linked with Villa.

Fresh reports had claimed Villa had seen an initial £25m offer rejected but Reds fans believe they have an ace up their sleeve.

A Liverpool fan on Twitter said: "Think about it Leverkusen want Phillips from us we should try and get Bailey in a swap.

I love a good fans are demanding story.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - MY NAME IS NOT DUSAN
Reply #44824 on: Today at 12:21:59 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:20:42 pm
based around a tweet from some brat  ;D

"And Reds fans are demanding they do a deal that includes the defender as a makeweight in a deal for the jet-heeled Bailey who has been linked with Villa.

Fresh reports had claimed Villa had seen an initial £25m offer rejected but Reds fans believe they have an ace up their sleeve.

A Liverpool fan on Twitter said: "Think about it Leverkusen want Phillips from us we should try and get Bailey in a swap.

I love a good fans are demanding story.

I was probably someone on here.  ;)
