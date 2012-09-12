Given the make up of our forwards (4 established first team level with the main 3 getting past peak) the obvious thing would seem to be to take a flier on a young attacker who could be anything - like a Doku type (not necessarily him but that profile) someone who doesnt need massive minutes now but has huge potential



If it works out youre ahead of the game but its not going to have a huge downside if it doesnt work out becuase we dont need massive minutes from a new attacker this year



Midfield seems different and needs a bigger spend this window purely because we have 4000 minutes to replace and a really injury prone group



I do get the counter argument that with afcon (okay the fixtures have fallen well but its still your two best attackers away for a month at a time of year we usually struggle) and the ageing nature of the forward line (at some point theyre not going to bang out 35 effective league starts each) that to win the league we need one more top quality forward but guessing thats not the route theyll go



I think personally it will be someone splitting the difference - someone who is relatively young and fine to take a back seat to our established forward line, but still maybe with some major league experience. Doku may fit that bill on that to be fair, but I just feel it may be someone a bit more experienced. But I honestly don't know. No one outside the club seems to know.I think a bit of a problem with these type of signings though is it is something to say we are ahead of the curve, but the talent still needs nurturing and minutes, which they may not get here as if they aren't good enough for what we need right now. I always usually maintain that the middle club is somewhat important, where the players can get the minutes they need to grow. But then again our training facilities and development of youth into the first team seems better than it's ever been for such a long time so maybe we don't need the middle club anymore.Also thing we have to remember is we have a player of somewhat similar stature already with Elliot, with Elliot being maybe a year behind Doku in terms of progression, but a year younger too. We may assess the situation and conclude Elliot is such a player for us.