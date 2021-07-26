by| Jul 26, 2021 09:27Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri said hes honoured by Lazios interest and hinted he would enjoy playing for Maurizio Sarri at the Olimpico.The Switzerland international revealed he has asked Liverpool to move this summer and the Aquile are mentioned as possible suitors for the 29-year-old.Shaqiri has experience from Serie A with Inter, as he spent six months with the Nerazzurri between January and August in 2015.The former Bayern Munich winger spoke to Il Corriere dello Sport about his future and mentioned a possible move to Sarris Lazio.Fortunately, football has helped me achieve many of my dreams, Shaqiri said. I was lucky enough to play with great teams and to win many titles.Who knows, maybe I could get something even with the Swiss national team. My contract [with] Liverpool expires in 2022, in 2018 I signed a four-year deal.The important thing at this moment in my career is to be able to play regularly, but that hasnt always been the case in the last three seasons.This is why I told Liverpool that I feel ready for a new challenge. They accepted my wish and will seriously consider the offers that will come. They will not stop me.The attacker then revealed he has not held any direct talks with other clubs.Im only 29 years old, I have played in some of the best Leagues in Europe and I would like to continue being a part of them, Shaqiri continued. Im not yet thinking about the end of my career, its a future I imagine far away. We will see what destiny has in store for me.I have no direct contact; my consultant team deals with the market. They inform me when there are clubs interested, you have to ask them for the names.But Shaqiri went on to praise the development of Italian football in recent years.I think its not just my opinion that football in Italy has developed substantially in recent years, he continued. The win at the European Championship is there to prove it, a well-deserved result.Just take a look at how many Premier League players have moved to Serie A.Shaqiris spell at Inter was not a success and the Swiss winger ended up signing with Stoke City in 2015.Sometimes in football, you happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. I dont regret it, every experience takes you further in life.About the rumours of a move to Lazio, Shaqiri admitted Sarris style of play would suit him and praised the work of sporting director Igli Tare.Igli Tare has been doing an excellent job at Lazio for years, Shaqiri added. If its true that he has great respect for me, then Im honoured.I have been following Lazio for a long time, they are a top team. In general, due to my characteristics, I like to play more attacking football and Sarri practices it. It would be intriguing.